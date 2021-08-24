Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Ponsse Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PON1V   FI0009005078

PONSSE OYJ

(PON1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/24 04:59:51 am
42.875 EUR   +1.12%
05:04aPONSSE OYJ : ´s innovative solutions for working on slopes
PU
08/20PONSSE OYJ : Offers innovative solutions for working on slopes
PU
08/19PONSSE OYJ : manufactures its 17,000th forest machine
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ponsse Oyj : ´s innovative solutions for working on slopes

08/24/2021 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'Our solutions are always based on our customers' needs, and our forest machines designed for steep slopes are no exception. We test and develop them together with our customers in truly demanding conditions, for example, in China, Brazil, North America and in Central Europe,' says Marko Mattila, Sales, Service and Marketing Director at Ponsse. 'We have invested in the testing and research equipment required for the development of slope harvesting solutions at our Vieremä factory, and we have even built an artificial slope for testing and studying in detail how our products operate in slope conditions.'

PONSSE Synchrowinch is one of the most important optional equipment required for cut-to-length (CTL) forest machines when working on steep slopes. It helps the forest machine remain highly productive in an environmentally friendly and safe way compared to alternative manual methods also in demanding conditions. Working on slopes is no novelty globally but, as the environmentally friendly cut-to-length logging method is becoming more common, it will develop in a safer and more effective direction, minimising any damage to the terrain.

Ponsse's solutions for working on slopes

  • Eight-wheeled harvesters and forwarders, combined with balanced bogies, offer tractive force, stability and comfort for the operator
  • Engines, brakes and tanks developed for slope conditions
  • PONSSE Synchrowinch and other options designed for working on slopes
  • Efficiency and productivity of cut-to-length (CTL) forest machines - no need to pull cables or wires manually.
  • Smooth working - by using the winch, the machine can be moved smoothly, even in demanding locations

PONSSE Synchrowinch is available for PONSSE Cobra, Ergo 8W and Bear harvesters and Buffalo, Bison, Elephant and Elephant King forwarders. The winch is optional equipment installed in forest machines during the installation stage.

Register to our English online event held on the 25 of August.
https://www.ponsse.com/en/ponsse-studio-presents/steep-slope-webinar#/
  • At 10 am EEST, the event will be subtitled in German and Russian.
  • At 6 pm EEST, the event will be subtitled in Spanish and Portuguese.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marko Mattila, Ponsse Plc, Sales, Service and Marketing Director
Tel. +358 40 0596297, marko.mattila@ponsse.com

Disclaimer

Ponsse Oyj published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 09:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PONSSE OYJ
05:04aPONSSE OYJ : ´s innovative solutions for working on slopes
PU
08/20PONSSE OYJ : Offers innovative solutions for working on slopes
PU
08/19PONSSE OYJ : manufactures its 17,000th forest machine
PU
08/17PONSSE OYJ : Data management as value-adding entity is part of Ponsse´s forestry..
PU
08/10PONSSE OYJ : ´s half-year report for 1 January - 30 June 2021
PU
08/10PONSSE OYJ : half-year report for 1 January - 30 June 2021
AQ
08/10Ponsse Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
07/08PONSSE OYJ : Einari Vidgrén Foundation rewards forestry professionals
PU
06/14PONSSE OYJ : Welcome to Shaping the Future – Data and Digitalization in Lo..
PU
06/14PONSSE OYJ : Welcome to Shaping the Future - Data and Digitalization in Logging ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 760 M 892 M 892 M
Net income 2021 59,5 M 69,9 M 69,9 M
Net cash 2021 29,7 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 1 187 M 1 393 M 1 394 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 935
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart PONSSE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Ponsse Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PONSSE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 42,40 €
Average target price 47,10 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juho Nummela President & Chief Executive Officer
Petri Härkönen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Jarmo Kalle Johannes Vidgrén Chairman
Juha Inberg Director-Technology, Research & Development
Miika Soininen Director-Digital Services & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PONSSE OYJ45.21%1 393
PACCAR, INC.-6.82%27 913
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION9.04%25 247
EPIROC AB (PUBL)148.45%24 950
KUBOTA CORPORATION-2.09%24 245
KOMATSU LTD.-7.15%22 511