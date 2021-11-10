Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pool Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POOL   US73278L1052

POOL CORPORATION

(POOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baird's 2021 Global Industrial Conference

11/10/2021 | 10:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic, the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in the economy and the housing market, our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers, competition from other leisure product alternatives and mass merchants, excess tax benefits or deficiencies recognized under ASU 2016-09 and other risks detailed in POOLCORP's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as updated by POOLCORP's subsequent filings with the SEC.

This presentation may also contain references to certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles can be found in the Appendix at the end of this presentation, if applicable at http://ir.poolcorp.com/NonGAAP_Financial_Measures, or in the Company's most recent earnings release, which is furnished in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

2

POOL Profile

Industry

POOLCORP

o Installed base of swimming pools drives high non- discretionary, recurring revenue

o Highly fragmented, niche industry with favorable long-term growth dynamics

o Work-from-home, outdoor living and leisure spending trends support long term growth model

o Unique value-add distribution model generates customer retention and organic growth

o Strong execution discipline driving high margins and operating leverage

o Exceptional historical performance and shareholder returns

'The undisputed leader in an industry with favorable dynamics'

3

POOLCORP Worldwide

North America

2

7

9

3

1

2

1

5

3

1

2

9

1

1

4

5

4

7

7

2

2

9

1

3

2

4

7

76

8

1

1

4

3

7

26

1

2

6 11

4

55

5

56

4

1

1

Europe/Australia

1

1 1

7

1 1

2 2

3

1

1

1

'Sales and distribution centers serving pool and irrigation markets worldwide'

Source: Company Financial Data

4

U.S. Pool Products Channels & Spend

'Substantial non-discretionary sales with growing pool installed base'

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pool Corporation published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 15:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POOL CORPORATION
10:19aBaird's 2021 Global Industrial Conference
PU
11/09POOL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/04POOL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obl..
AQ
11/03Pool Corporation to Present at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference
AQ
10/28POOL CORPORATION DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
10/28POOL CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/28Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
10/28Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
10/28Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on November 24, 2021
CI
10/28POOL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POOL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 196 M - -
Net income 2021 619 M - -
Net Debt 2021 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,8x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 21 099 M 21 099 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,16x
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart POOL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pool Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POOL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 526,31 $
Average target price 562,43 $
Spread / Average Target 6,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter D. Arvan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melanie M. Housey Hart Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John E. Stokely Non-Executive Chairman
Todd Marshall Chief Information Officer
David Collier Vice President-Operations & Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POOL CORPORATION39.75%21 099
SHIMANO INC.29.83%25 483
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-66.96%15 191
YAMAHA CORPORATION5.77%9 781
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.55.00%9 283
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION32.70%7 649