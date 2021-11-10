Baird's 2021 Global Industrial Conference

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic, the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in the economy and the housing market, our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers, competition from other leisure product alternatives and mass merchants, excess tax benefits or deficiencies recognized under ASU 2016-09 and other risks detailed in POOLCORP's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as updated by POOLCORP's subsequent filings with the SEC.

This presentation may also contain references to certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles can be found in the Appendix at the end of this presentation, if applicable at http://ir.poolcorp.com/NonGAAP_Financial_Measures, or in the Company's most recent earnings release, which is furnished in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.