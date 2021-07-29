Log in
POOL : DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)

07/29/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
POOL CORPORATION DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
______________________

COVINGTON, LA. (July 29, 2021) - Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 26, 2021, to holders of record on August 12, 2021.

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 410 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:
Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com


Disclaimer

Pool Corporation published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 21:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
