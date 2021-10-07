Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pool Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POOL   US73278L1052

POOL CORPORATION

(POOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pool Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

10/07/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on October 21, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day. The earnings release as well as a live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.poolcorp.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-888-348-8936 (domestic) or 1-412-902-4265 (international).

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 410 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about POOL CORPORATION
04:06pPool Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
GL
09/29POOL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obl..
AQ
09/29Pool Corporation Enters into the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement
CI
08/26POOL : Berenberg Bank Adjusts Pool PT to $557 From $474, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/12INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Added to at POOLCORP
MT
08/11POOL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06POOL : POOLCORP (POOL) Insiders Make Significant Share Sales Extending the Trend of Last Q..
MT
08/05POOL : Insider Selling in POOLCORP (POOL) Shares Continues
MT
08/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Continues Selling Trend at POOLCORP
MT
08/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at POOLCORP
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POOL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 063 M - -
Net income 2021 575 M - -
Net Debt 2021 376 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 17 682 M 17 682 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,57x
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart POOL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pool Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POOL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 440,95 $
Average target price 512,43 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter D. Arvan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melanie M. Housey Hart Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John E. Stokely Non-Executive Chairman
Todd Marshall Chief Information Officer
David Collier Vice President-Operations & Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POOL CORPORATION18.23%17 682
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-44.79%25 170
SHIMANO INC.24.16%24 676
YAMAHA CORPORATION9.72%10 386
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION29.84%7 510
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.24.95%7 483