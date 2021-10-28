Log in
    POOL   US73278L1052

POOL CORPORATION

(POOL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/28 04:00:01 pm
506.64 USD   +1.37%
04:33pPOOL CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:24pPool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
04:24pPool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

10/28/2021 | 04:24pm EDT
COVINGTON, La., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 24, 2021, to holders of record on November 11, 2021.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 410 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 196 M - -
Net income 2021 619 M - -
Net Debt 2021 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 20 042 M 20 042 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 96,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 499,78 $
Average target price 562,43 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Managers and Directors
Peter D. Arvan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melanie M. Housey Hart Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John E. Stokely Non-Executive Chairman
Todd Marshall Chief Information Officer
David Collier Vice President-Operations & Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POOL CORPORATION35.20%20 042
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-41.70%26 781
SHIMANO INC.35.35%26 460
YAMAHA CORPORATION19.60%11 029
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.35.42%8 110
POLARIS INC.23.05%7 114