    POOL   US73278L1052

POOL CORPORATION

(POOL)
  Report
Pool Corporation To Present At The 44th Nasdaq Investor Conference

06/08/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
COVINGTON, La., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Mark W. Joslin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Melanie Housey Hart, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will be participating in investor meetings at the 44th Nasdaq Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, and Thursday, June 17, 2021. They will also be giving a virtual presentation on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.   Informational materials used during the conference will be posted on POOLCORP’s website on the morning of the conference.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 400 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 960 M - -
Net income 2021 503 M - -
Net Debt 2021 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,2x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 17 479 M 17 479 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,55x
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 96,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 457,13 $
Last Close Price 435,55 $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter D. Arvan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark W. Joslin Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John E. Stokely Non-Executive Chairman
Todd Marshall Chief Information Officer
David Collier Vice President-Operations & Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POOL CORPORATION16.93%17 479
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-27.64%32 750
SHIMANO INC.0.00%20 438
YAMAHA CORPORATION6.92%10 444
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.35.27%8 080
POLARIS INC.31.13%7 652