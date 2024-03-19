2024 INVESTOR DAY

MARCH 19 | AUSTIN, TEXAS

WELCOME

Curt Scheel and Kristin Byars | Investor Relations

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties and are generally identifiable through the use of words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "will likely result," "outlook," "project," "may," "can," "plan," "target," "potential," "should" and other words and expressions of similar meaning. Our forward-looking statements express our current expectations or forecasts of possible future results or events, including projections of earnings and other financial performance measures, statements of management's expectations regarding our strategic, operational and capital allocation plans and objectives, management's views on industry, economic, competitive, technological and regulatory conditions and other forecasts of trends and other matters. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur. No assurance can be given that the expected results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially due to one or more factors, including the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in economic conditions, consumer discretionary spending, the housing market, inflation or interest rates, our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers, the extent to which home-centric trends associated with the pandemic will moderate or reverse, competition from other leisure product alternatives or mass merchants, our ability to execute our growth strategies, changes in the regulatory environment, new or additional taxes, duties or tariffs, excess tax benefits or deficiencies recognized under ASU 2016-09 and other risks detailed in POOLCORP's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

This presentation may also contain references to certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles can be found in the Appendix at the end of this presentation or, if applicable, at https://ir.poolcorp.com/non-GAAPfinancial-measures, or in the Company's most recent earnings release, which was furnished in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

OUR FOCUS FOR TODAY

9:00 am WELCOME

Curt Scheel and Kristin Byars

Investor Relations

EXPERIENCE THE POOLCORP

DIFFERENCE

Pete Arvan

President and Chief Executive Officer

WHY WE WIN:

TECHNOLOGY DIFFERENCE

Todd Marshall and James Eisch

VP, Chief Information Officer; Senior

Director, Business Solutions

BREAK (10 min)

WHY WE WIN:

STRATEGIC DIFFERENCE

Kris Neff

VP, Strategy & Corporate Development

WHY WE WIN:

PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCE

Kenny St. Romain

Senior Vice President

FINANCIAL DIFFERENCE

Melanie Hart

VP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

CLOSING COMMENTS

Pete Arvan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Q&A SESSION

All Presenters

12:00 pm LUNCH WITH MANAGEMENT TEAM

12:30 pm NPT AUSTIN SALES TOUR

SEASONED EXECUTIVE TEAM

WITH A STRONG BENCH AND NEW STRATEGIC CONTRIBUTORS

Melanie Hart

Vice President, Chief

Financial Officer & Treasurer

Todd Marshall

Vice President & Chief

Information Officer

Donna Williams

Vice President,

Product Management

Ike Mihaly

Vice President, Operations

& Supply Chain

Jennifer Neil

Senior Vice President, Chief

Legal Officer & Secretary

Joined POOLCORP since 2022 Investor Day

Peter Arvan

President & Chief

Executive Officer

Jim Eisch

Senior Director, Business Solutions

Kenneth St. Romain

Senior Vice President

Kristopher Neff

Vice President, Strategy &

Corporate Development

Kendall Large

Vice President,

Marketing

Luther Willems

Vice President & Chief

Human Resources Officer

Phil Stephens

Vice President,

Horizon

EXPERIENCE THE POOLCORP DIFFERENCE

Pete Arvan | President and Chief Executive Officer

POOLCORP PROFILE

$15.3B

Market Cap

$746.6M

FY23 Operating

Income

200K+

Products

2,200+

Suppliers

$5.5B

FY23 Net Sales

Covington, LA

Headquarters

~6,000

Employees

125K+

Customers

439

Sales Centers

12

42

U.S. States

Countries

& Territories

Largest worldwide distributor of swimming pool-related outdoor living products

Note: Above figures as of December 31, 2023, except for market cap, which is as of March 15, 2024

SIZABLE OUTDOOR LIVING ADDRESSABLE MARKET

MARKET CATEGORY

TAM

US Residential Swimming Pool

$12.0B

US Commercial Swimming Pool

$2.4B

US Irrigation and Landscape (excl nursery)

$16.0B

US Hardscapes

$3.0B

International

$3.6B

Total (relevant POOL TAM)

$37.0B

We estimate that approximately

70%

of our markets are serviced through distribution

EXPANSIVE PRESENCE AND EFFICIENT NETWORK TO CAPTURE SIGNIFICANT GROWTH OPPORTUNITY IN BACKYARD SPACE

Geographic Markets

Product Application Sales

4% 3%

14%

24%

62%

93%

United States

Europe

Maint & Repair

Reno & Remodel

Canada & Other Intl.

New Construction

Largest worldwide

Consistent, significant

distributor of pool-related

recurring revenues from

outdoor living products

large, growing installed base

Customer Mix

4%

14%

82%

Builder/Sub/Service Professional

Commercial & Other

Retailer

Tailored experience to a fragmented customer base

Source: Company estimates

DEEPEST AND MOST DIVERSE PRODUCT OFFERINGS IN THE INDUSTRY

Product Category as % of Total Net Sales

All Other

Categories

40%

Commercial Pool Products, 4%

Chemicals

14%

Building

Materials

13%

Equipment

29%

Expressed as % of total sales for the year ended December 31, 2023 and based on company financial information for swimming

pool products sold in North America.

