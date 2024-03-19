2024 INVESTOR DAY
MARCH 19 | AUSTIN, TEXAS
WELCOME
Curt Scheel and Kristin Byars | Investor Relations
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties and are generally identifiable through the use of words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "will likely result," "outlook," "project," "may," "can," "plan," "target," "potential," "should" and other words and expressions of similar meaning. Our forward-looking statements express our current expectations or forecasts of possible future results or events, including projections of earnings and other financial performance measures, statements of management's expectations regarding our strategic, operational and capital allocation plans and objectives, management's views on industry, economic, competitive, technological and regulatory conditions and other forecasts of trends and other matters. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur. No assurance can be given that the expected results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially due to one or more factors, including the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in economic conditions, consumer discretionary spending, the housing market, inflation or interest rates, our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers, the extent to which home-centric trends associated with the pandemic will moderate or reverse, competition from other leisure product alternatives or mass merchants, our ability to execute our growth strategies, changes in the regulatory environment, new or additional taxes, duties or tariffs, excess tax benefits or deficiencies recognized under ASU 2016-09 and other risks detailed in POOLCORP's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
This presentation may also contain references to certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles can be found in the Appendix at the end of this presentation or, if applicable, at https://ir.poolcorp.com/non-GAAPfinancial-measures, or in the Company's most recent earnings release, which was furnished in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.
2024 Investor Day | 3
OUR FOCUS FOR TODAY
9:00 am WELCOME
Curt Scheel and Kristin Byars
Investor Relations
EXPERIENCE THE POOLCORP
DIFFERENCE
Pete Arvan
President and Chief Executive Officer
WHY WE WIN:
TECHNOLOGY DIFFERENCE
Todd Marshall and James Eisch
VP, Chief Information Officer; Senior
Director, Business Solutions
BREAK (10 min)
WHY WE WIN:
STRATEGIC DIFFERENCE
Kris Neff
VP, Strategy & Corporate Development
WHY WE WIN:
PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCE
Kenny St. Romain
Senior Vice President
FINANCIAL DIFFERENCE
Melanie Hart
VP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
CLOSING COMMENTS
Pete Arvan
President and Chief Executive Officer
Q&A SESSION
All Presenters
12:00 pm LUNCH WITH MANAGEMENT TEAM
12:30 pm NPT AUSTIN SALES TOUR
2024 Investor Day | 4
SEASONED EXECUTIVE TEAM
WITH A STRONG BENCH AND NEW STRATEGIC CONTRIBUTORS
Melanie Hart
Vice President, Chief
Financial Officer & Treasurer
Todd Marshall
Vice President & Chief
Information Officer
Donna Williams
Vice President,
Product Management
Ike Mihaly
Vice President, Operations
& Supply Chain
Jennifer Neil
Senior Vice President, Chief
Legal Officer & Secretary
Joined POOLCORP since 2022 Investor Day
Peter Arvan
President & Chief
Executive Officer
Jim Eisch
Senior Director, Business Solutions
Kenneth St. Romain
Senior Vice President
Kristopher Neff
Vice President, Strategy &
Corporate Development
Kendall Large
Vice President,
Marketing
Luther Willems
Vice President & Chief
Human Resources Officer
Phil Stephens
Vice President,
Horizon
2024 Investor Day | 5
EXPERIENCE THE POOLCORP DIFFERENCE
Pete Arvan | President and Chief Executive Officer
POOLCORP PROFILE
$15.3B
Market Cap
$746.6M
FY23 Operating
Income
200K+
Products
2,200+
Suppliers
$5.5B
FY23 Net Sales
Covington, LA
Headquarters
~6,000
Employees
125K+
Customers
439
Sales Centers
12
42
U.S. States
Countries
& Territories
Largest worldwide distributor of swimming pool-related outdoor living products
Note: Above figures as of December 31, 2023, except for market cap, which is as of March 15, 2024
2024 Investor Day | 7
SIZABLE OUTDOOR LIVING ADDRESSABLE MARKET
MARKET CATEGORY
TAM
US Residential Swimming Pool
$12.0B
US Commercial Swimming Pool
$2.4B
US Irrigation and Landscape (excl nursery)
$16.0B
US Hardscapes
$3.0B
International
$3.6B
Total (relevant POOL TAM)
$37.0B
We estimate that approximately
70%
of our markets are serviced through distribution
2024 Investor Day | 8
EXPANSIVE PRESENCE AND EFFICIENT NETWORK TO CAPTURE SIGNIFICANT GROWTH OPPORTUNITY IN BACKYARD SPACE
Geographic Markets
Product Application Sales
4% 3%
14%
24%
62%
93%
United States
Europe
Maint & Repair
Reno & Remodel
Canada & Other Intl.
New Construction
Largest worldwide
Consistent, significant
distributor of pool-related
recurring revenues from
outdoor living products
large, growing installed base
Customer Mix
4%
14%
82%
Builder/Sub/Service Professional
Commercial & Other
Retailer
Tailored experience to a fragmented customer base
Source: Company estimates
2024 Investor Day | 9
DEEPEST AND MOST DIVERSE PRODUCT OFFERINGS IN THE INDUSTRY
Product Category as % of Total Net Sales
All Other
Categories
40%
Commercial Pool Products, 4%
Chemicals
14%
Building
Materials
13%
Equipment
29%
Expressed as % of total sales for the year ended December 31, 2023 and based on company financial information for swimming
2024 Investor Day | 10
pool products sold in North America.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pool Corporation published this content on 19 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2024 16:37:09 UTC.