POOL CORPORATION

(POOL)
02/10 04:00:00 pm
350.54 USD   -2.71%
06:37aPOOL : Q4 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PU
06:37aPOOL : Q4 Adjusted Earnings More Than Triple as Revenue Surges
MT
06:22aPOOL CORP. : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Pool : Q4 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

02/11/2021 | 12:37pm GMT
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Return on Invested Capital

We calculate Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) using trailing four quarter results. We define ROIC as Net income adjusted for Interest and other non-operating expenses, net (net of taxes at the effective tax rate), divided by the sum of average Long-term debt, net, average Short-term borrowings and the current portion of long-term debt and average Total stockholders' equity from our financial statements. We have included ROIC as a supplemental disclosure, because we believe that it may be used by our investors, industry analysts and others as a measure of the efficiency and effectiveness of our use of capital.

ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe ROIC should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement, balance sheet or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate ROIC differently than we do, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The table below presents our calculation of ROIC at December 31, 2020 and 2019.

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31,

Long-term debt, net

$ 432,829

$ 595,247

$

Denominator (average of trailing four quarters):

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

(in thousands)

2020

2019

Numerator (trailing four quarters total):

Net income

$

366,738$

261,575

Interest and other non-operating expenses, net

12,353

23,772

Less: taxes on Interest and other non-operating expenses, net at 18.9%

and 17.7%, respectively

(2,335)

(4,208)

376,756$

281,139

12,373

17,323

Total stockholders' equity

516,040

346,049

$ 961,242

$ 958,619

39.2 %

Return on invested capital

29.3 %

Disclaimer

Pool Corporation published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 804 M - 2 751 M
Net income 2020 343 M - 248 M
Net cash 2020 298 M - 216 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
Yield 2020 0,65%
Capitalization 14 077 M 14 077 M 10 180 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,62x
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 96,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter D. Arvan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark W. Joslin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Stokely Chairman
Timothy M. Babco Chief Information Officer & GM-Operations
Todd Marshall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POOL CORPORATION-5.90%14 077
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-4.40%42 715
SHIMANO INC.9.51%23 362
YAMAHA CORPORATION2.14%10 415
POLARIS INC.29.51%7 614
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION18.78%7 095
