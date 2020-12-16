Pool : Stephens Annual Investment Conference

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic, the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in the economy and the housing market, our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers, competition from other leisure product alternatives and mass merchants, excess tax benefits or deficiencies recognized under ASU 2016-09 and other risks detailed in POOLCORP's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as updated by POOLCORP's subsequent filings with the SEC.
POOL Profile
Industry
POOLCORP
Installed base of swimming pools drives high non- discretionary, recurring revenue
Highly fragmented, niche industry with favorablelong-term growth dynamics
Stay-at-homeand leisure spending trends support demand for pool and related products
Value-adddistribution model generates customer retention and organic growth
Strong execution discipline driving high margins and operating leverage
Exceptional historical performance and shareholder returns
'The undisputed leader in an industry with favorable dynamics'
POOLCORP Global Network Revenue
North America Pool
85%
Irrigation & Landscape
9%
Europe/Australia
6%
Global Network
Sales
Centers(1)
North America Pool
302
Irrigation & Landscape
66
Europe/Australia
22
Total
390
(1)As of October 1, 2020
Vision: 'To be the best worldwide distributor of outdoor lifestyle home products'
Value-Added Distribution
Vendors & Products
Customers
- Contractors & Retailers
2,200 product suppliers
120,000 customers
200,000 products
Broad product selection
Private Label products
Convenient locations
Demand creation
Local availability
Product training
eCommerce portal
Warranty support
Convenient locations
Marketing & promotion
Retail support services
Supply & logistics mgmt
Marketing support programs
'Providing world class distribution to a fragmented, diverse marketplace'
Competitive Advantages
Sales Center
Networks
Broad Product
Selection
Private Label &
Exclusive Products
Sourcing and Supply
Chain
Capital Strength
Performance-based
Culture
Strategic market reach and penetration
One-stop shopping
Brand and margin leverage
Global reach, scale and flexibility
Flexibility to pursue investment and growth
Disciplined execution and ROI focus
'Combination of scale and execution discipline create a powerful business model'
Financial Performance
Net Sales
Operating Margin
Adjusted EBITDA1
(in millions)
(in millions)
$382
$3,200
10.2% 10.5%
10.7%
$353
10.0%
$2,998
$322
$2,788
9.1%
$287
$2,571
8.4%
$2,247
$2,363
$242
$213
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
See Appendix for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Source: Company Financial Data
'High operating margins and solid cash flow generation'
25 Years of Exceptional Shareholder Returns
Indexed Return
500
Value of $10,000 invested at POOL
IPO in October 1995*
400
POOL
$4,846,143
S&P MidCap 400
$127,912
300
S&P 500
$87,617
200
POOL
100
S&P MidCap 400
S&P 500
0
* Including dividend reinvestment
'Creating exceptional value over the long-term'
Extraordinary YTD 2020 results
2020 Performance
($ in millions,
Change vs
Summary
2019
except EPS)
(ytd through 9/30)
(ytd through 9/30)
Net Sales
$ 3,097
+18%
Operating Income1
$ 397
+26%
Operating Margin1
12.8%
+70 bps
Earnings per Share1
$ 7.68
+29%
1excluding effect of $7 million impairment charges
Increasedhome-oriented spending due to pandemic effects
Strong growth across geographies and product categories
Significant operating leverage
Favorable weather comparison
'Strong demand and operating discipline drives enhanced performance'
Short-Term Effects - Weather
Source: NOAA
Warmer weather throughout US in YTD 2020 vs 2019
Dry conditions for the central and western US in YTD 2020 compared to 2019
'Favorable weather contributed to strong YTD 2020 growth'
Pool Industry COVID Impact
Stay-at-home,remote work directives increasing focus on home environment, safety
Travel and leisure spendingre-directed to home- related investment
City dwellers seeking safer, lower density environments
Pool builders report increased orders and backlogs
'Consumer changes favor continued outdoor living spending'
POOL Financial Model
Financial Measurement
5 Year History
2020
Longer term
Expectations
Outlook
Revenue Growth
5%
- 9%
15% - 20%
6% - 8%
Gross Profit Margins
28.6%
- 29.0%
Stable
Stable
Contribution Margin1
14%
- 23%
High-teens %
Mid-teens %
Share Repurchases
$25 - $185
Opportunistic
$150 - $250
million
million
Earnings per Share Growth*
11%
- 23%
31% - 36%
Mid-teens %
Incremental Operating Income Growth/Incremental Sales Growth * Excludes ASU2016-09 and impairment effects
'Short-term beneficiary of current environment; Long-term outlook unchanged'
2020 Milestones & Achievements
oAdded to S&P 500 Index in October 2020 oCelebrated 25thyear IPO anniversary
#2 Total Shareholder Return (TSR) ranking among approx. 1,700 USpublicly-traded companies since 1995 IPO
28% CAGR TSR
oRated #2 ESG performer by IBD Composite Ratings1oROIC tops 36% as of Q3 2020
1Companies rated AA or AAA by MSCI ESG Research; Investor's Business Daily, October 13, 2020
'Extraordinary record of recognition and achievements over time'
2021 Considerations
Stay-at-home,remote work will continue into 2021 as COVID effects persist
Strong demand drives builder backlogs for new pool construction and remodeling
Installed base growth of approx. 2%
Inflation anticipated at 2% - 3% in 2021
2020 acquisitions will contribute approx. 4% growth
'Positive near-term outlook as demand continues strong'
Summary
oHigh recurring revenue business model with substantial growth opportunity
oSustainable competitive advantages with highly experienced team
oCOVID-driven trends support short term momentum in long term growth model
oConsistent, exceptional investment performance
Appendix
Reconciliation of Reported Dilluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS
Reported Diluted EPS before adjustments and effects of tax and accounting changes
Less:
Per diluted share effect of application of ASU 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, standard
Adjusted Diluted EPS
FYE FYE FYE
12/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/17
$6.40 $5.62 $4.51
(0.57) (0.36) (0.24)
$5.83 $5.26 $4.27
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
FYE
FYE
FYE
FYE
FYE
FYE
12/31/19
12/31/18
12/31/17
12/31/16
12/31/15
12/31/14
Net income
($ in thousands)
$261,575
$234,461
$191,339
$148,603
$128,224
$111,030
Add:
Interest expense (1)
22,425
20,336
15,360
13,802
7,298
7,208
Provision for income taxes
56,161
58,774
77,982
92,931
80,137
70,559
Share-based compensation
13,472
12,874
12,482
9,902
9,543
9,065
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
613
-
-
Equity (earnings) losses in unconsolidated investments, net
(262)
(242)
(139)
(156)
(211)
(204)
of tax
Depreciation
27,885
26,122
24,157
20,338
16,373
14,495
Amortization (2)
956
1,102
976
1,012
398
845
Adjusted EBITDA
$382,212
$353,427
$322,157
$287,045
$241,762
$212,998
Shown net of interest income, impact of foreign currency transactions and includes amortization of deferred financing costs
