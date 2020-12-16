Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pool Corporation    POOL

POOL CORPORATION

(POOL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/16 04:00:01 pm
352.94 USD   +1.19%
05:25pPOOL : Stephens Annual Investment Conference
PU
03:33pPOOL : Nasdaq Investor Conference
PU
11/24Pool Corporation to Present at the 43rd Nasdaq Investor Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pool : Stephens Annual Investment Conference

12/16/2020 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic, the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in the economy and the housing market, our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers, competition from other leisure product alternatives and mass merchants, excess tax benefits or deficiencies recognized under ASU 2016-09 and other risks detailed in POOLCORP's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as updated by POOLCORP's subsequent filings with the SEC.

This presentation may also contain references to certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles can be found in the Appendix at the end of this presentation, if applicable at http://ir.poolcorp.com/NonGAAP_Financial_Measures, or in the Company's most recent earnings release, which is furnished in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

2

POOL Profile

Industry

POOLCORP

  • Installed base of swimming pools drives high non- discretionary, recurring revenue
  • Highly fragmented, niche industry with favorablelong-term growth dynamics
  • Stay-at-homeand leisure spending trends support demand for pool and related products
  • Value-adddistribution model generates customer retention and organic growth
  • Strong execution discipline driving high margins and operating leverage
  • Exceptional historical performance and shareholder returns

'The undisputed leader in an industry with favorable dynamics'

3

POOLCORP Global Network Revenue

North America Pool

85%

Irrigation & Landscape

9%

Europe/Australia

6%

Global Network

Sales

Centers(1)

North America Pool

302

Irrigation & Landscape

66

Europe/Australia

22

Total

390

(1)As of October 1, 2020

Vision: 'To be the best worldwide distributor of outdoor lifestyle home products'

4

Value-Added Distribution

Vendors & Products

Customers

- Contractors & Retailers

2,200 product suppliers

120,000 customers

200,000 products

Broad product selection

Private Label products

Convenient locations

Demand creation

Local availability

Product training

eCommerce portal

Warranty support

Convenient locations

Marketing & promotion

Retail support services

Supply & logistics mgmt

Marketing support programs

'Providing world class distribution to a fragmented, diverse marketplace'

5

Competitive Advantages

Sales Center

Networks

Broad Product

Selection

Private Label &

Exclusive Products

Sourcing and Supply

Chain

Capital Strength

Performance-based

Culture

Strategic market reach and penetration

One-stop shopping

Brand and margin leverage

Global reach, scale and flexibility

Flexibility to pursue investment and growth

Disciplined execution and ROI focus

'Combination of scale and execution discipline create a powerful business model'

6

Financial Performance

Net Sales

Operating Margin

Adjusted EBITDA1

(in millions)

(in millions)

$382

$3,200

10.2% 10.5%

10.7%

$353

10.0%

$2,998

$322

$2,788

9.1%

$287

$2,571

8.4%

$2,247

$2,363

$242

$213

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

  • See Appendix for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Source: Company Financial Data

'High operating margins and solid cash flow generation'

7

25 Years of Exceptional Shareholder Returns

Indexed Return

500

Value of $10,000 invested at POOL

IPO in October 1995*

400

POOL

$4,846,143

S&P MidCap 400

$127,912

300

S&P 500

$87,617

200

POOL

100

S&P MidCap 400

S&P 500

0

* Including dividend reinvestment

'Creating exceptional value over the long-term'

8

Extraordinary YTD 2020 results

2020 Performance

($ in millions,

Change vs

Summary

2019

except EPS)

(ytd through 9/30)

(ytd through 9/30)

Net Sales

$ 3,097

+18%

Operating Income1

$ 397

+26%

Operating Margin1

12.8%

+70 bps

Earnings per Share1

$ 7.68

+29%

1excluding effect of $7 million impairment charges

  • Increasedhome-oriented spending due to pandemic effects
  • Strong growth across geographies and product categories
  • Significant operating leverage
  • Favorable weather comparison

'Strong demand and operating discipline drives enhanced performance'

9

Short-Term Effects - Weather

Source: NOAA

Warmer weather throughout US in YTD 2020 vs 2019

Dry conditions for the central and western US in YTD 2020 compared to 2019

'Favorable weather contributed to strong YTD 2020 growth'

10

Pool Industry COVID Impact

  • Stay-at-home,remote work directives increasing focus on home environment, safety
  • Travel and leisure spendingre-directed to home- related investment
  • City dwellers seeking safer, lower density environments
  • Pool builders report increased orders and backlogs

'Consumer changes favor continued outdoor living spending'

11

POOL Financial Model

Financial Measurement

5 Year History

2020

Longer term

Expectations

Outlook

Revenue Growth

5%

- 9%

15% - 20%

6% - 8%

Gross Profit Margins

28.6%

- 29.0%

Stable

Stable

Contribution Margin1

14%

- 23%

High-teens %

Mid-teens %

Share Repurchases

$25 - $185

Opportunistic

$150 - $250

million

million

Earnings per Share Growth*

11%

- 23%

31% - 36%

Mid-teens %

  • Incremental Operating Income Growth/Incremental Sales Growth * Excludes ASU2016-09 and impairment effects

'Short-term beneficiary of current environment; Long-term outlook unchanged'

12

2020 Milestones & Achievements

oAdded to S&P 500 Index in October 2020 oCelebrated 25thyear IPO anniversary

  • #2 Total Shareholder Return (TSR) ranking among approx. 1,700 USpublicly-traded companies since 1995 IPO
  • 28% CAGR TSR

oRated #2 ESG performer by IBD Composite Ratings1oROIC tops 36% as of Q3 2020

1Companies rated AA or AAA by MSCI ESG Research; Investor's Business Daily, October 13, 2020

'Extraordinary record of recognition and achievements over time'

13

2021 Considerations

  • Stay-at-home,remote work will continue into 2021 as COVID effects persist
  • Strong demand drives builder backlogs for new pool construction and remodeling
  • Installed base growth of approx. 2%
  • Inflation anticipated at 2% - 3% in 2021
  • 2020 acquisitions will contribute approx. 4% growth

'Positive near-term outlook as demand continues strong'

14

Summary

oHigh recurring revenue business model with substantial growth opportunity

oSustainable competitive advantages with highly experienced team

oCOVID-driven trends support short term momentum in long term growth model

oConsistent, exceptional investment performance

15

Appendix

Reconciliation of Reported Dilluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS

Reported Diluted EPS before adjustments and effects of tax and accounting changes

Less:

Per diluted share effect of application of ASU 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, standard

Adjusted Diluted EPS

FYE FYE FYE

12/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/17

$6.40 $5.62 $4.51

(0.57) (0.36) (0.24)

$5.83 $5.26 $4.27

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

FYE

FYE

FYE

FYE

FYE

FYE

12/31/19

12/31/18

12/31/17

12/31/16

12/31/15

12/31/14

Net income

($ in thousands)

$261,575

$234,461

$191,339

$148,603

$128,224

$111,030

Add:

Interest expense (1)

22,425

20,336

15,360

13,802

7,298

7,208

Provision for income taxes

56,161

58,774

77,982

92,931

80,137

70,559

Share-based compensation

13,472

12,874

12,482

9,902

9,543

9,065

Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

613

-

-

Equity (earnings) losses in unconsolidated investments, net

(262)

(242)

(139)

(156)

(211)

(204)

of tax

Depreciation

27,885

26,122

24,157

20,338

16,373

14,495

Amortization (2)

956

1,102

976

1,012

398

845

Adjusted EBITDA

$382,212

$353,427

$322,157

$287,045

$241,762

$212,998

  1. Shown net of interest income, impact of foreign currency transactions and includes amortization of deferred financing costs
  2. Excludes amortization of deferred financing costs

17

Disclaimer

Pool Corporation published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 22:24:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about POOL CORPORATION
05:25pPOOL : Stephens Annual Investment Conference
PU
03:33pPOOL : Nasdaq Investor Conference
PU
11/24Pool Corporation to Present at the 43rd Nasdaq Investor Conference
GL
11/24POOL CORPORATION : to Present at the 43rd Nasdaq Investor Conference
AQ
11/11POOL CORPORATION : to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference
AQ
11/11Pool Corporation to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference
GL
11/11Stephens Reinstates Pool at Equal Weight With $355 Price Target
MT
11/10POOL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/09Insiders Make Significant Stock Sales in POOLCORP (POOL) Shares Extending the..
MT
11/06INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale at POOLCORP Slowing 90-Days of Buying
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 797 M - -
Net income 2020 340 M - -
Net Debt 2020 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 14 007 M 14 007 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,76x
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart POOL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pool Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POOL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 374,29 $
Last Close Price 348,79 $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,31%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter D. Arvan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Stokely Chairman
Mark W. Joslin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy M. Babco Chief Information Officer & GM-Operations
Todd Marshall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POOL CORPORATION63.19%14 007
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.349.93%37 380
SHIMANO INC.35.26%21 617
YAMAHA CORPORATION-4.61%10 289
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.107.65%6 289
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION22.97%6 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ