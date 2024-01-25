Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 500,000 stock options (the "Options") to a certain director of the Company pursuant to its amended omnibus incentive plan which was approved by the shareholders of the Company on February 28, 2023. This issuance of Options has two separate vesting terms, one half of the Options shall vest immediately, and the other half shall vest one year from the date of grant.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as LounGenie, which functions as a multipurpose personal poolside attendant. LounGenie by Pool Safe Inc. is designed to provide safety, convenience, and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks, and cruise ship guests. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the Loungenie is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while offering the vendor opportunities to increase F&B sales, expedite customer service and drive revenue. For more information, please visit loungenie.com or poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "POOL".

Pool Safe Inc.

Steven Glaser

C.O.O. | C.F.O.

E: sglaser@poolsafeinc.com

T: 416-630-2444

