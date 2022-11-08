IN BRIEF: Poolbeg makes "significant breakthrough" in AI programme

Poolbeg Pharma PLC - London-based clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company - Announces "significant breakthrough" in its artificial intelligence programme with its partner OneThree Biotech Inc, a New York-based drug discovery-focused firm. Says breakthrough is the discovery of novel drug targets for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus. The identification of these targets allow for the final stages of the programme to start, Poolbeg explains. This will involve the identification of small molecule inhibitors to treat RSV infections. The team is "particularly excited", the firm says, as these include a range of targets for which there are known drugs with existing Phase I safety and tolerability data. Results are expected before the end of 2022.

"This is the first time that AI has been used to identify disease targets in RSV and I am delighted to have reached this significant milestone in the programme in such a short period of time. Having identified these novel disease targets, we can now commence the final stage of the programme to identify effective drug candidates to treat RSV," comments Chief Executive Jeremy Skillington.

Current stock price: 7.07 pence, up 8.8% around midday on Tuesday in London

12-month change: down 33%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.