  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Poolbeg Pharma PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POLB   GB00BKPG7Z60

POOLBEG PHARMA PLC

(POLB)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:20 2022-11-08 am EST
6.925 GBX   +6.54%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

IN BRIEF: Poolbeg makes "significant breakthrough" in AI programme

11/08/2022 | 07:20am EST
Poolbeg Pharma PLC - London-based clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company - Announces "significant breakthrough" in its artificial intelligence programme with its partner OneThree Biotech Inc, a New York-based drug discovery-focused firm. Says breakthrough is the discovery of novel drug targets for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus. The identification of these targets allow for the final stages of the programme to start, Poolbeg explains. This will involve the identification of small molecule inhibitors to treat RSV infections. The team is "particularly excited", the firm says, as these include a range of targets for which there are known drugs with existing Phase I safety and tolerability data. Results are expected before the end of 2022.

"This is the first time that AI has been used to identify disease targets in RSV and I am delighted to have reached this significant milestone in the programme in such a short period of time. Having identified these novel disease targets, we can now commence the final stage of the programme to identify effective drug candidates to treat RSV," comments Chief Executive Jeremy Skillington.

Current stock price: 7.07 pence, up 8.8% around midday on Tuesday in London

12-month change: down 33%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -6,60 M -7,57 M -7,57 M
Net cash 2022 15,1 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32,5 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart POOLBEG PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Poolbeg Pharma PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,50 GBX
Average target price 16,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cathal Martin Friel Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POOLBEG PHARMA PLC-31.58%37
MODERNA, INC.-35.41%63 021
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.28%38 632
LONZA GROUP AG-36.50%36 235
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.20.85%25 212
SEAGEN INC.-16.05%24 097