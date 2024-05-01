(Alliance News) - Poolbeg Pharma PLC on Wednesday said that it has received a fully granted patent from the US Patent Office for its Immunomodulator II patent application.

According to the London-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, the claims cover a class of drugs for treating hypercytokinaemia, and for preventing hypercytokinaemia in a patient after an immune response has been triggered.

The class of drugs includes POLB 001, which is designed to selectively inhibit overwhelming inflammation in severe influenza, while leaving the necessary immune functions intact to fight the infection.

"The grant received from the US Patent Office highlights the strong progress we continue to make in developing and strengthening our patent portfolio for POLB 001, across multiple disease indications. This further enhances the value and attractiveness of POLB 001 for potential partners," said Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Skillington.

"We believe POLB 001 holds immense promise in addressing unmet medical needs in cancer immunotherapy-induced cytokine release syndrome and severe influenza, positively impacting patients and healthcare systems alike."

Shares in Poolbeg Pharma were up 5.9% each at 12.76 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

