Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Poolbeg Pharma PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POLB   GB00BKPG7Z60

POOLBEG PHARMA PLC

(POLB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:49 2022-12-22 am EST
6.088 GBX   -0.20%
05:49aPoolbeg Pharma identifies new RSV drug candidates
AQ
05:49aPoolbeg Pharma identifies new RSV drug candidates
EQ
12/21TRADING UPDATES: Atlantis Japan underperforms; Bellevue lowers payout
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Poolbeg Pharma identifies new RSV drug candidates

12/22/2022 | 05:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Poolbeg Pharma PLC
Poolbeg Pharma identifies new RSV drug candidates

22.12.2022 / 11:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

22.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Poolbeg Pharma PLC
United States
ISIN: GB00BKPG7Z60
EQS News ID: 1520089

 
End of News EQS News Service

1520089  22.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1520089&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about POOLBEG PHARMA PLC
05:49aPoolbeg Pharma identifies new RSV drug candidates
AQ
05:49aPoolbeg Pharma identifies new RSV drug candidates
EQ
12/21TRADING UPDATES: Atlantis Japan underperforms; Bellevue lowers payout
AN
12/21Poolbeg Pharma Identifies Novel RSV Treatments Under OneThree Biotec Collaboration
MT
12/15Poolbeg Pharma makes "interesting addition to existing collaboration"
AQ
12/15Poolbeg Pharma makes 'interesting addition to existing collaboration'
EQ
12/14TRADING UPDATES: Poolbeg acquires license; Afentra expects PSA delay
AN
12/12Poolbeg Pharma Trial Finds Influenza Treatment to be Safe, Well Tolerated; Stock Falls ..
MT
12/12Poolbeg Pharma receives initial results from human challenge clinical study
AQ
12/12Poolbeg Pharma receives initial results from human challenge clinical study
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -6,60 M -7,98 M -7,98 M
Net cash 2022 14,9 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,5 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart POOLBEG PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Poolbeg Pharma PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POOLBEG PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,10 GBX
Average target price 16,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 170%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cathal Martin Friel Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POOLBEG PHARMA PLC-35.79%37
MODERNA, INC.-17.30%80 693
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.50%37 993
LONZA GROUP AG-40.86%36 067
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.40.08%29 688
SEAGEN INC.-14.41%24 567