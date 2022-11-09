Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Poolbeg Pharma PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POLB   GB00BKPG7Z60

POOLBEG PHARMA PLC

(POLB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:34 2022-11-09 am EST
6.840 GBX   -1.58%
08:53aPoolbeg Pharma makes virus "breakthrough" using AI drug discovery technology
AQ
08:53aPoolbeg Pharma makes virus 'breakthrough' using AI drug discovery technology
EQ
11/08IN BRIEF: Poolbeg makes "significant breakthrough" in AI programme
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Poolbeg Pharma makes virus 'breakthrough' using AI drug discovery technology

11/09/2022 | 08:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Poolbeg Pharma PLC
Poolbeg Pharma makes virus 'breakthrough' using AI drug discovery technology

09.11.2022 / 14:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

09.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Poolbeg Pharma PLC
United States
ISIN: GB00BKPG7Z60
EQS News ID: 1483443

 
End of News EQS News Service

1483443  09.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1483443&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about POOLBEG PHARMA PLC
08:53aPoolbeg Pharma makes virus "breakthrough" using AI drug discovery technology
AQ
08:53aPoolbeg Pharma makes virus 'breakthrough' using AI drug discovery technology
EQ
11/08IN BRIEF: Poolbeg makes "significant breakthrough" in AI programme
AN
11/08Poolbeg Pharma Gains 14% After AI-based Program Detects New Drug Targets for RSV
MT
10/04Poolbeg Pharma Seeks Expanded Patent Coverage for Flu Drug in US; Shares Up 7%
MT
10/04Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces POLB 001 US Patent update
CI
09/21Poolbeg Pharma Obtains Exclusive License for Melioidosis Vaccine Candidate
MT
09/21Poolbeg Pharma PLC Completes In-Licence of Melioidosis Vaccine Candidate
CI
09/06Earnings Flash (POLB.L) POOLBEG PHARMA Posts H1 Loss GBX-0.32
MT
07/29Poolbeg Pharma : Announces Appointment of Joint Broker
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -6,60 M -7,63 M -7,63 M
Net cash 2022 14,9 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34,8 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart POOLBEG PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Poolbeg Pharma PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,95 GBX
Average target price 16,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cathal Martin Friel Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POOLBEG PHARMA PLC-26.84%40
MODERNA, INC.-35.19%63 240
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.31%38 619
LONZA GROUP AG-35.40%37 063
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.20.75%25 191
SEAGEN INC.-14.92%24 422