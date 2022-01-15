Poonawalla Fincorp : Appointment

Reference: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')
Subject: Change in Board composition
Dear Sir / Madam,
We wish to inform you that on the basis of recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors through resolution passed by circulation on 15 January 2022, have approved the appointment of Mr. Sanjay Kumar (DIN: 0009466542) and Mr. G. Jagan Mohan Rao (DIN: 06743140), as Additional Directors in the capacity of Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 15 January, 2022 on the Board of the Company subject to approval of the shareholders.
We are further pleased to inform you that the induction of Mr. Sanjay Kumar and Mr. G.Jagan Mohan Rao, will further strengthen the Board of the Company, as the directors would bring with them expertise and managerial insights,which would immensely benefit the Company. With their appointment, the Board of the Company shall now comprise of eight directors, of which more than half of the Board shall consist of Independent Directors.
The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9 September 2015 is given in the enclosed Annexure I and Annexure II.
You are requested to kindly take a note of the same.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Poonawalla Fincorp Limited
(Formerly, Magma Fincorp Limited)
Shabnum Zaman
Company Secretary
ACS-13918
Encl.: As above.
Annexure - I
Appointment of Mr. Sanjay Kumar (DIN: 0009466542) as Additional Director on the Board of the Company
Sr
Details of event that
Information of such event
No.
needs to be provided
1
Reason for change viz.
Mr. Sanjay Kumar have been appointed as Additional Director in the
appointment, resignation,
capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the
removal,
Company.
death or otherwise;
2
Date of
15 January 2022
appointment/cessation(as
The office of Mr. Sanjay Kumar shall not be liable to retirement by
applicable)Term of
rotation and is appointed as Independent Director for a term of 3
appointment;
years subject to the approval of shareholders.
3
Disclosure of relationships
Mr. Sanjay Kumar is not related inter-se to any Director of the
betweendirectors (in case
Company.
of appointment of a
director);
4
Information as required
Mr. Sanjay Kumar is not debarred from holding the office of
pursuant to BSE Circular
Director by virtue of any SEBI Order or any other such authority.
with ref. no. LIST/ COMP/
14/ 2018-19 and
the National Stock
Exchange of India Ltd with
ref. no. NSE/ CML/2018/
24, both dated
20th June, 2018.
5
Brief profile (in case of
Mr. Sanjay Kumar (aged 61 years) has over 38 years of rich working
appointment);
experience in critical areas of Banking - Branch Banking, Credit
Administration, International Operations, HRD & Training, Corporate
Planning, Economic Research & Intelligence, and AML & Regulatory
Compliances. Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist with
excellent exposure to handling Group Compliance portfolio of the
second largest Bank in India viz. Bank of Baroda.
Headed the Compliance Function in Bank of Baroda as the Chief
Group Compliance Officer in the rank of Chief General Manager,
followed by as an Advisor on Compliance matters.
Headed Hong Kong operations of Bank of Baroda for over 2 years and
also worked as CFO of Bank of Baroda (for 1 year).
He has wide experience in dealing with Indian Regulators, and
overseas Regulators and Mr. Sanjay Kumar holds Master of Arts in
Economics from Lucknow University and Bachelor of Commerce.
Annexure - II
Appointment of Mr. Mr. G. Jagan Mohan Rao (DIN: 06743140 ) as Additional Director on the Board of the Company
Sr
Details of event that
Information of such event
No.
needs to be provided
1
Reason for change viz.
Mr. G. Jagan Mohan Rao have been appointed as Additional Director in
appointment, resignation,
the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of
removal,
the Company.
death or otherwise;
2
Date of
15 January 2022
appointment/cessation(as
The office of Mr. G. Jagan Mohan Rao shall not be liable to retirement
applicable)Term of
by rotation and is appointed as Independent Director for a term of 3
appointment;
years subject to the approval of shareholders.
3
Disclosure of relationships
Mr. G. Jagan Mohan Rao is not related inter-se to any Director of the
betweendirectors (in case
Company.
of appointment of a
director);
4
Information as required
Mr. G. Jagan Mohan Rao is not debarred from holding the office of
pursuant to BSE Circular
Director by virtue of any SEBI Order or any other such authority.
with ref. no. LIST/ COMP/
14/ 2018-19 and
the National Stock
Exchange of India Ltd with
ref. no. NSE/ CML/2018/
24, both dated
20th June, 2018.
5
Brief profile (in case of
Mr. G.Jagan Mohan Rao (aged 67 years) has served as the Managing
appointment);
Director of Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited (BNPM) (A JV of
SPMCIL - A Govt. of India Enterprise and BRBNMPL - A Subsidiary of RBI)
between December 2013 to December 2018. He established the BNPM
and ran it for five years successfully and was ranked as the biggest and
the best mill in Asia.
Prior to that he was the Principal Chief General Manager in Reserve Bank
of India - Department of Banking Supervision, Central Office. He was
credited with pioneering the introduction of risk-based supervision in
India, which is now emulated by other Central Banks.
In his career spanning over 33 years in the Bank, Mr. G.Jagan Mohan Rao
has worked in areas of Currency Management, Exchange Control,
Banking Supervision and Customer Services in senior executive capacity
and as Principal Chief General Manager in the Department of Banking
Supervision in RBI and has been part of Internal and External Working
Groups and Committees in areas related to central banking.
He has also headed the Bhubaneshwar Regional Office as Regional Director of the Bank.
Mr. G.Jagan Mohan Rao holds MA (Economics) from Andhra University and graduated from Sir. C.R.R. College, Eluru.
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 15:24:03 UTC.