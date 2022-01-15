Poonawalla Fincorp : Appointment

15 January 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Department The Listing Department, 25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra- Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. BSE Scrip Code: 524000 NSE Symbol: POONAWALLA

Reference: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Subject: Change in Board composition

Dear Sir / Madam,

We wish to inform you that on the basis of recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors through resolution passed by circulation on 15 January 2022, have approved the appointment of Mr. Sanjay Kumar (DIN: 0009466542) and Mr. G. Jagan Mohan Rao (DIN: 06743140), as Additional Directors in the capacity of Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 15 January, 2022 on the Board of the Company subject to approval of the shareholders.

We are further pleased to inform you that the induction of Mr. Sanjay Kumar and Mr. G.Jagan Mohan Rao, will further strengthen the Board of the Company, as the directors would bring with them expertise and managerial insights,which would immensely benefit the Company. With their appointment, the Board of the Company shall now comprise of eight directors, of which more than half of the Board shall consist of Independent Directors.

The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9 September 2015 is given in the enclosed Annexure I and Annexure II.

You are requested to kindly take a note of the same.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Poonawalla Fincorp Limited

(Formerly, Magma Fincorp Limited)

Shabnum Zaman

Company Secretary

ACS-13918

Encl.: As above.