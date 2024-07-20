Board of Directors, Management Team, ESG and Awards
1. Key Highlights
4
Financial Highlights
Continued growth momentum
AUM
₹26,972 Cr
52% YoY 8% QoQ
PBT
₹390 Cr
46% YoY 1% QoQ
NNPA
0.32%
44bps YoY 27bps QoQ
NII
₹676 Cr
42% YoY 5% QoQ
PAT
₹292 Cr
46% YoY 12% QoQ
ROA
4.62%
PPoP
₹432 Cr
47% YoY
6% QoQ
GNPA
0.67%
75bps YoY 49bps QoQ
CAR
31.57%
Mr. Arvind Kapil joined as new MD and CEO on June 10, 2024, to spearhead the organization for the next phase of growth
Consistent AUM growth across the product portfolio
Enhanced operational efficiencies led by technology and efficient operations driving growth in PPoP
PAT in Q1FY25 seems lower QoQ mainly on account of one-time tax benefit of ₹41 Cr in Q4FY24
Robust capital management leading to healthy capital adequacy ratio
2. Business Overview
Our Vision and Mission
Vision
Mission
To be the most trusted financial services brand
Trust denotes legacy and brand promise
Financial services: Holistic term that broadly defines the current and future business expansion
To help our customers succeed financially, and our values guide everything we do: Ethics, Integrity, Inclusion, Teamwork and strive to be the financial partner of choice for our customers, aiming to make a positive impact in our communities.
Way Forward
Solidify, Expand and Scale
Shaping up a Productive, Predictable and Sustainable Business
FY25
onwards
Aspiration for 5-6xAUM over next 5-6 years
Solidify
Strengthen & consolidate the management team
Incubate new products
Invest in collections
AI-firstapproach across functions
Expand
Expand the new product lines
Expand 'Phygital' model to engage with customer across touchpoints
Enrich and expand horizons for existing product lines
Scale
Sharper focus on customer acquisition funnel
Cross-sellto customer cohorts at lower acquisition cost
Gaining market share each year
Becoming the financial partner of choice for our customers
Optimising product mix
Incubate and expand with product lines
FY25 Planned Launches
Consumer Durable
PL Prime
Shopkeeper Loans
Used CVs
▪
Build large customer
▪
Quality of customers
▪
No incremental
▪
Profit maximiser
franchise
▪
Foundation for cross-
branch infrastructure
▪
Enhancing MSME
▪
Generate visibility
selling
cost
portfolio
▪
Build high yielding
▪
Launch digitally and
▪
Business happens at
▪
Secured business
cross-sell models
physically
POS
▪
No incremental branch
▪
Both physical and
infrastructure cost
digital models
Nurturing customers throughout the lifecycle
Poonawalla Fincorp Limited is an India-based non-banking finance company that focuses on consumer and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) financing. The Companyâs financial services include pre-owned car finance, personal loans, loan to professionals, business loans, loan against property, supply chain finance, machinery loans, medical equipment loans and consumer loans. Its personal loans include unsecured personal loan, urgent personal loan, short term personal loan, personal loan for salaried employees and instant loan online. Its business loans include unsecured business loan, small business loans, business loan for women and business loan for working capital. The Companyâs other loans include pre-owned car loan, loan against property, medical equipment loan and machinery loan. Its professional loan includes professional loan for chartered accountants (CA), professional loan for company secretaries (CS) and professional loan for doctors.