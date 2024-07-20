Q1FY25

1. Key Highlights

Financial Highlights

Continued growth momentum

AUM

₹26,972 Cr

52% YoY 8% QoQ

PBT

₹390 Cr

46% YoY 1% QoQ

NNPA

0.32%

44bps YoY 27bps QoQ

NII

₹676 Cr

42% YoY 5% QoQ

PAT

₹292 Cr

46% YoY 12% QoQ

ROA

4.62%

PPoP

₹432 Cr

47% YoY

6% QoQ

GNPA

0.67%

75bps YoY 49bps QoQ

CAR

31.57%

  • Mr. Arvind Kapil joined as new MD and CEO on June 10, 2024, to spearhead the organization for the next phase of growth
  • Consistent AUM growth across the product portfolio
  • Enhanced operational efficiencies led by technology and efficient operations driving growth in PPoP
  • PAT in Q1FY25 seems lower QoQ mainly on account of one-time tax benefit of ₹41 Cr in Q4FY24
  • Robust capital management leading to healthy capital adequacy ratio

2. Business Overview

Our Vision and Mission

Vision

Mission

To be the most trusted financial services brand

Trust denotes legacy and brand promise

Financial services: Holistic term that broadly defines the current and future business expansion

To help our customers succeed financially, and our values guide everything we do: Ethics, Integrity, Inclusion, Teamwork and strive to be the financial partner of choice for our customers, aiming to make a positive impact in our communities.

Way Forward

Solidify, Expand and Scale

Shaping up a Productive, Predictable and Sustainable Business

FY25

onwards

Aspiration for 5-6xAUM over next 5-6 years

Solidify

  • Strengthen & consolidate the management team
  • Incubate new products
  • Invest in collections
  • AI-firstapproach across functions

Expand

  • Expand the new product lines
  • Expand 'Phygital' model to engage with customer across touchpoints
  • Enrich and expand horizons for existing product lines

Scale

  • Sharper focus on customer acquisition funnel
  • Cross-sellto customer cohorts at lower acquisition cost
  • Gaining market share each year

Becoming the financial partner of choice for our customers

Optimising product mix

Incubate and expand with product lines

FY25 Planned Launches

Consumer Durable

PL Prime

Shopkeeper Loans

Used CVs

Build large customer

Quality of customers

No incremental

Profit maximiser

franchise

Foundation for cross-

branch infrastructure

Enhancing MSME

Generate visibility

selling

cost

portfolio

Build high yielding

Launch digitally and

Business happens at

Secured business

cross-sell models

physically

POS

No incremental branch

Both physical and

infrastructure cost

digital models

Nurturing customers throughout the lifecycle

