Poonawalla Fincorp Limited announced that Mr. G. Jaganmohan Rao, Independent Director, has stepped down from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from close of business hours on August 26, 2023. Consequently, Mr. Rao shall also cease to be a member of the Committees of the Boards.
Poonawalla Fincorp Limited Announces the Resignation of Mr. G. Jagan Mohan Rao from the Board of Directors and Member of the Committees of the Boards
August 26, 2023 at 10:39 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023