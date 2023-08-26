Poonawalla Fincorp Limited is an India-based non-banking finance company engaged primarily in the business of financing. The Company's financial services include pre-owned car finance, personal loans, loan to professionals, business loans, loan against property, supply chain finance, machinery loans, medical equipment loans and consumer loans. Its personal loans include unsecured personal loan, urgent personal loan, short term personal loan, personal loan for salaried employees and instant loan online. Its business loans include unsecured business loan, small business loans, business loan for women and business loan for working capital. Its other loans include pre-owned car loan, loan against property, medical equipment loan and auto lease. Its professional loan includes professional loan for chartered accountants (CA), professional loan for company secretaries (CS) and professional loan for doctors. The Company has widespread coverage across approximately 21 states.

Sector Consumer Lending