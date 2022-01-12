Log in
    POONAWALLA   INE511C01022

POONAWALLA FINCORP LIMITED

(POONAWALLA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/12 06:16:45 am
270.95 INR   -1.42%
12:16pPOONAWALLA FINCORP : Resignation
PU
2021IFC Sells Entire Stake in Poonawalla Fincorp
MT
2021Poonawalla Fincorp Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
Poonawalla Fincorp : Resignation

01/12/2022 | 12:16pm EST
January 12, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

The Listing Department,

25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra- Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 524000

NSE Symbol: POONAWALLA

Subject: Intimation under Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations')

Dear Sir / Madam,

This is to inform you that Mrs. Bhama Krishnamurthy (DIN: 02196839) has stepped down from the position as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of 12 January 2022.

The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9 September 2015 and details of directorships held in listed entities, indicating the category of directorship and membership of board committees is given in the enclosed Annexure A.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You.

Yours Faithfully,

For Poonawalla Fincorp Limited

(Formerly, Magma Fincorp Limited)

Shabnum Zaman

Company Secretary

ACS: 13918

Annexure A

Resignation of Mrs. Bhama Krishnamurthy (DIN: 02196839) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the company.

Sr No.

Details of event that needs to be provided

Information of such event

1.

Reason for change viz. appointment,

Due to emergence of some personal exigency

resignation, removal, death or otherwise;

at this juncture.

2

Date of appointment/cessation (as

Mrs. Bhama Krishnamurthy stepped down

applicable) Term of appointment;

with effect from the close of business

hours of 12 January 2022

Names of listed entities in which Mrs. Bhama Krishnamurthy (DIN: 02196839) holds directorships, indicating the category of directorship and membership of *board committees

Sl.

Directorships

held in Listed

Membership of board committees

No.

Entities

1.

Thirumalai Chemicals Limited

Audit Committee

2.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure

Audit Committee

Limited

3.

CSB Bank Limited

Audit Committee

4.

Network18 Media & Investments

Audit Committee

Limited

5.

Cholamandalam

Investment and

Audit Committee

Finance Company Limited

6.

Poonawalla Housing Finance

Audit Committee

Limited (Debt Listed Entity)

*Board Committee is given as per Reg 26 of the SEBI Listing Regulations

Disclaimer

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 17:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
