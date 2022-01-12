Poonawalla Fincorp : Resignation

January 12, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Department The Listing Department, 25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra- Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. BSE Scrip Code: 524000 NSE Symbol: POONAWALLA

Subject: Intimation under Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations')

Dear Sir / Madam,

This is to inform you that Mrs. Bhama Krishnamurthy (DIN: 02196839) has stepped down from the position as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of 12 January 2022.

The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9 September 2015 and details of directorships held in listed entities, indicating the category of directorship and membership of board committees is given in the enclosed Annexure A.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You.

Yours Faithfully,

For Poonawalla Fincorp Limited

(Formerly, Magma Fincorp Limited)

Shabnum Zaman

Company Secretary

ACS: 13918