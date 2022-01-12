Poonawalla Fincorp : Resignation

Subject: Intimation under Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations')
This is to inform you that Mrs. Bhama Krishnamurthy (DIN: 02196839) has stepped down from the position as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of 12 January 2022.
The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9 September 2015 and details of directorships held in listed entities, indicating the category of directorship and membership of board committees is given in the enclosed Annexure A.
Annexure A
Resignation of Mrs. Bhama Krishnamurthy (DIN: 02196839) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the company.
Sr No.
Details of event that needs to be provided
Information of such event
1.
Reason for change viz. appointment,
Due to emergence of some personal exigency
resignation, removal, death or otherwise;
at this juncture.
2
Date of appointment/cessation (as
Mrs. Bhama Krishnamurthy stepped down
applicable) Term of appointment;
with effect from the close of business
hours of 12 January 2022
Names of listed entities in which Mrs. Bhama Krishnamurthy (DIN: 02196839) holds directorships, indicating the category of directorship and membership of *board committees
Sl.
Directorships
held in Listed
Membership of board committees
No.
Entities
1.
Thirumalai Chemicals Limited
Audit Committee
2.
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
Audit Committee
Limited
3.
CSB Bank Limited
Audit Committee
4.
Network18 Media & Investments
Audit Committee
Limited
5.
Cholamandalam
Investment and
Audit Committee
Finance Company Limited
6.
Poonawalla Housing Finance
Audit Committee
Limited (Debt Listed Entity)
*Board Committee is given as per Reg 26 of the SEBI Listing Regulations
