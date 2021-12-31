Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPOP   KYG717001013

POP CULTURE GROUP CO., LTD

(CPOP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Actress Betty White dies just shy of 100th birthday

12/31/2021 | 04:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Actress Betty White, whose more than 80-year career included Emmy-winning roles on TV comedies "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died Friday less than three weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Her death was first reported by People magazine.

In a youth-driven entertainment industry, White was an anomaly as a star in her 60s and a pop culture phenomenon in her 80s and 90s.

Playing on her imminent likability, she was still starring in a TV sitcom, "Hot in Cleveland," at age 92 until its cancellation in 2014.

White said her longevity was a result of good health, good fortune, loving her work - and honesty.

"I've never tried to pretend to be somebody I'm not. You play roles, of course, as an actress, but as far as with the game shows or the talk shows, if you try to be somebody you're not, the audience will pick up on you like that; you can't fool them."

Her ability to get laughs was always at her fingertips - like in 2012 when she unveiled her wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

[Turning to figure, snapping her fingers] "Honey, snap out of it!"

White, who had no children, was passionate about animals and a champion for them in her charity work.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll in 2011 found that White, then 89, was the most popular and trusted celebrity in America.

In a statement to People magazine, her agent said (quote), "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever."


© Reuters 2021
All news about POP CULTURE GROUP CO., LTD
12/28Certain Class B Ordinary Shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up ..
CI
12/28Certain Class A Ordinary Shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up ..
CI
12/08Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd won a bid to acquire Hanfu Cultural Festival of Migu Comic C..
CI
12/07ViacomCBS teams up with 'Parasite' distributor to make Paramount+ Asia debut
RE
12/06Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd Announces New Website Launch
PR
12/01Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd Announces CFO Changes
CI
12/01Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd Announces Resignation of Rongdi Zhang as Secretary
CI
11/24Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd Wins Tender for Hanfu Cultural Festival
PR
11/24Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd Wins Tender for Hanfu Cultural Festival
CI
11/15Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd Upgrades Organizational Structure and Determines Growth Stra..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,5 M - -
Net income 2021 4,27 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5,92 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 122x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69,5 M 69,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 28,5x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart POP CULTURE GROUP CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POP CULTURE GROUP CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zhuo Qin Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rong Di Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Christopher Kohler Independent Director
Douglas P. Menelly Independent Director
Xiao Lin Hu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POP CULTURE GROUP CO., LTD0.00%70
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.7.57%98 385
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.13.82%55 166
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.37.06%27 498
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.62.92%26 367
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-32.20%15 783