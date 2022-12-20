Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPOP   KYG717001013

POP CULTURE GROUP CO., LTD

(CPOP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-12-19 pm EST
0.8200 USD   +3.80%
12/12Pop Culture Group's Joint Venture to Receive Growth Investment from Nest Investment Management Co., Ltd.
PR
12/09Rapper Nas will lead hip hop's 50th anniversary festivities
RE
12/05Funko Names Brian Mariotti CEO; CFO Jennifer Fall Jung Steps Down; Creates New Role of COO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pop Culture Group Assists COFCO Coca-Cola Beverage Limited Beijing Factory to Successfully Hold 2023 Chinese New Year Kickoff Conference

12/20/2022 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd ("Pop Culture" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CPOP), a hip-hop culture company headquartered in China, today announced that the Company has assisted COFCO Coca-Cola Beverage Limited's ("CLB") Beijing factory ("CLB Beijing Factory"), to successfully hold the 2023 Chinese New Year kickoff conference (the "Conference") on October 26, 2022. CBL is the joint venture between two Fortune 500 companies, China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs ("COFCO") and the Coca-Cola Company. COFCO is a leading Chinese food processor, manufacturer and trader.

The Company assigned a dedicated team to plan, design, and organize all stages of the Conference, including venue preparation and material design and production. With the theme of "Keep the Righteousness and Innovation, Work Hard, and Go Forward with Courage", the Conference was broadcasted live simultaneously in 23 sub-venues. All members of the CLB Beijing Factory's management, sales and marketing team, and logistics support team gathered at the Conference to welcome a new chapter in 2023.

Mr. Zhuoqin Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pop Culture, commented, "Our team planned the Conference, overcame all the difficulties of the implementation stage, managed every detail, arranged all the conference events, and prepared a number of backup contingency plans. Finally, we helped CLB Beijing Factory to successfully hold the Conference, and our efforts were recognized by CLB Beijing Factory. Looking forward, we expect to undertake more in-depth cooperation with CLB on its events in the future."

About Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Xiamen, China, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a hip-hop culture company. The Company aims to promote hip-hop culture and its values of love, peace, unity, respect, and having fun, and to promote cultural exchange with respect to hip-hop between the United States and China. With the values of hip-hop culture at its core and the younger generation as its primary target audience, the Company hosts entertainment events, operates hip-hop related online programs, and provides event planning and execution services and marketing services to corporate clients. The Company has in recent years focused on developing and hosting its own hip-hop events. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.cpop.cn/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations and the demand for the Company's services, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd
Investor Relations Department
Email: ir@cpop.cn  

Ascent Investors Relations LLC
Tina Xiao 
President
Phone: 917-609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pop-culture-group-assists-cofco-coca-cola-beverage-limited-beijing-factory-to-successfully-hold-2023-chinese-new-year-kickoff-conference-301707002.html

SOURCE Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about POP CULTURE GROUP CO., LTD
12/12Pop Culture Group's Joint Venture to Receive Growth Investment from Nest Investment Man..
PR
12/09Rapper Nas will lead hip hop's 50th anniversary festivities
RE
12/05Funko Names Brian Mariotti CEO; CFO Jennifer Fall Jung Steps Down; Creates New Role of ..
MT
12/01Pop Culture Group Receives the 11th Fujian Province Top 10 Cultural Enterprises Award
PR
11/27Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus
RE
11/22Spin Master Moving to Acquire Canadian Puzzle Company, 4D Brands International Inc.
MT
11/22Pop Culture Group Receives Nasdaq Noncompliance Notice
MT
11/21Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Def..
PR
11/18At CPAC Mexico, 'orphaned' right tries to build home as region tacks left
RE
11/04Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Buoyed by Afternoon Recovery
MT
More news