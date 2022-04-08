Pop Culture : Letter of Friedman LLP to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 8, 2022 - Form 6-K

April 8, 2022
United States Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20549
Re:
Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd
CIK Number: 0001807389
Dear Sir or Madam:
We have read Form 6-K dated April 8, 2022 of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (the "Registrant") and are in agreement with the statements contained therein as it pertains to our firm.
We have no basis to agree or disagree with any other statements of the Registrant contained in Form 6-K.
/s/ Friedman LLP
New York, New York
