    CPOP   KYG717001013

POP CULTURE GROUP CO., LTD

(CPOP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 03:59:52 pm EDT
1.330 USD   -0.75%
Pop Culture : Letter of Friedman LLP to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 8, 2022 - Form 6-K

04/08/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
April 8, 2022

United States Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

Re: Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd
CIK Number: 0001807389

Dear Sir or Madam:

We have read Form 6-K dated April 8, 2022 of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (the "Registrant") and are in agreement with the statements contained therein as it pertains to our firm.

We have no basis to agree or disagree with any other statements of the Registrant contained in Form 6-K.

/s/ Friedman LLP

New York, New York

Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,5 M - -
Net income 2021 4,27 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5,92 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 122x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,2 M 32,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 28,5x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 63,1%
Managers and Directors
Zhuo Qin Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rong Di Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Christopher Kohler Independent Director
Douglas P. Menelly Independent Director
Xiao Lin Hu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POP CULTURE GROUP CO., LTD-63.09%32
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-7.75%90 493
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.16.19%59 595
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.0.70%28 344
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-4.91%14 260
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-27.46%10 196