Entry into Stock Purchase Agreement in Respect of Yi Caishen (Xiamen) Trading Co., Ltd.

On May 29, 2024, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd, a Cayman Islands company (the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Pop Culture (HK) Holding Limited, a private company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("Pop Culture HK"), entered into a stock purchase agreement (the "Stock Purchase Agreement") with Shaorong Zheng, a current shareholder of Yi Caishen (Xiamen) Trading Co., Ltd., a limited liability company incorporated in China (the "Target Company"), with respect to the Target Company.

Pursuant to the Stock Purchase Agreement, Pop Culture HK agreed to acquire 98% of the equity interest in the Target Company (the "Target Equity") from Shaorong Zheng. In consideration of the sale of the Target Equity, the Company agreed to issue to Shaorong Zheng 1,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.01 per share, of the Company with an aggregate value of $1,100,000. The parties agreed to close the transaction within 30 business days after May 29, 2024 or such other date as otherwise agreed by the two parties. The Stock Purchase Agreement contains other customary obligations and rights of the parties.

The foregoing description of the Stock Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Stock Purchase Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Form 6-K.

The Stock Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby were approved and authorized by the board of directors of the Company on May 29, 2024.

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd Date: June 12, 2024 By: /s/ Zhuoqin Huang Name: Zhuoqin Huang Title: Chief Executive Officer

