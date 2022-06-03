PopReach : Amending Agreement

AMENDING AGREEMENT
THIS AMENDING AGREEMENT is made effective February 14, 2022.
BETWEEN:
2810735 ONTARIO INC. d/b/a FEDERATED FOUNDRY. a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario ("FEDERATED")
- and -
2873766 ONTARIO LIMITED, a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario ("Subco")
- and -
POPREACH CORPORATION a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario ("PopReach", and together with Federated and Subsco, the "Parties", and each, a "Party)
RECITALS:
-
The Parties entered into a business combination agreement dated October 18, 2021 (the
"Original Agreement").
-
The Parties hereto wish to enter into this amending agreement in order to amend certain terms of the Original Agreement.
NOW THEREFORE, in consideration of the foregoing and the representations, warranties, covenants, conditions, agreements and promises contained in this Amending Agreement and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged by the Parties to this Amending Agreement, the Parties agree as follows:
ARTICLE I
AMENDMENTS
1.1 Amendments to Original Agreement
The definition of "Termination Deadline" in Section 1.1 of the Original Agreement is hereby amended by deleting "February 28, 2022" and replacing it with "May 10, 2022".
ARTICLE II
GENERAL
2.1 Ratification and Confirmation
The Original Agreement, as amended by this Amending Agreement, remains in full force and effect and is hereby ratified and confirmed. Provisions of the Original Agreement that have not been amended by this Amending Agreement remain in full force and effect, unamended.
2.2 Applicable Law
This Amending Agreement shall be construed in accordance with the laws of the Province of Ontario and the laws of Canada applicable therein and shall be treated, in all respects, as an Ontario contract.
2.3 Execution by Electronic Transmission
The signature of any of the Parties may be evidenced by a scanned email or other electronic transmission copy of this Amending Agreement bearing such signature.
2.4 Counterparts
This Amending Agreement may be signed in one or more counterparts, each of which so signed shall be deemed to be an original, and such counterparts together shall constitute one and the same instrument. Notwithstanding the date of execution or transmission of any counterpart, each counterpart shall be deemed to have the effective date first written above.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF the Parties have duly executed this Amending Agreement as of the date first written above.
2810735 ONTARIO LIMITED d/b/a
FEDERATED FOUNDRY
Per: "Ted Hastings"
Name: Ted Hastings
Title: Chief Executive Officer
2873766 ONTARIO LIMITED.
Per: "Christopher Locke"
Name: Christopher Locke
Title: President
POPREACH CORPORATION
Per: "Christopher Locke"
Name: Christopher Locke
Title: President, Chief Operating Officer
and Corporate Secretary