Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. PopReach Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POPR   CA73319W1023

POPREACH CORPORATION

(POPR)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/02 03:29:37 pm EDT
0.3900 CAD    0.00%
11:02aPOPREACH : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Interim MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PopReach : Amending Agreement

06/03/2022 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMENDING AGREEMENT

THIS AMENDING AGREEMENT is made effective February 14, 2022.

BETWEEN:

2810735 ONTARIO INC. d/b/a FEDERATED FOUNDRY. a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario ("FEDERATED")

- and -

2873766 ONTARIO LIMITED, a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario ("Subco")

- and -

POPREACH CORPORATION a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario ("PopReach", and together with Federated and Subsco, the "Parties", and each, a "Party)

RECITALS:

  1. The Parties entered into a business combination agreement dated October 18, 2021 (the
    "Original Agreement").
  2. The Parties hereto wish to enter into this amending agreement in order to amend certain terms of the Original Agreement.

NOW THEREFORE, in consideration of the foregoing and the representations, warranties, covenants, conditions, agreements and promises contained in this Amending Agreement and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged by the Parties to this Amending Agreement, the Parties agree as follows:

ARTICLE I

AMENDMENTS

1.1 Amendments to Original Agreement

The definition of "Termination Deadline" in Section 1.1 of the Original Agreement is hereby amended by deleting "February 28, 2022" and replacing it with "May 10, 2022".

ARTICLE II

GENERAL

2.1 Ratification and Confirmation

The Original Agreement, as amended by this Amending Agreement, remains in full force and effect and is hereby ratified and confirmed. Provisions of the Original Agreement that have not been amended by this Amending Agreement remain in full force and effect, unamended.

2.2 Applicable Law

This Amending Agreement shall be construed in accordance with the laws of the Province of Ontario and the laws of Canada applicable therein and shall be treated, in all respects, as an Ontario contract.

2.3 Execution by Electronic Transmission

The signature of any of the Parties may be evidenced by a scanned email or other electronic transmission copy of this Amending Agreement bearing such signature.

2.4 Counterparts

This Amending Agreement may be signed in one or more counterparts, each of which so signed shall be deemed to be an original, and such counterparts together shall constitute one and the same instrument. Notwithstanding the date of execution or transmission of any counterpart, each counterpart shall be deemed to have the effective date first written above.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF the Parties have duly executed this Amending Agreement as of the date first written above.

2810735 ONTARIO LIMITED d/b/a

FEDERATED FOUNDRY

Per: "Ted Hastings"

Name: Ted Hastings

Title: Chief Executive Officer

2873766 ONTARIO LIMITED.

Per: "Christopher Locke"

Name: Christopher Locke

Title: President

POPREACH CORPORATION

Per: "Christopher Locke"

Name: Christopher Locke

Title: President, Chief Operating Officer

and Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

PopReach Corporation published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 14:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POPREACH CORPORATION
11:02aPOPREACH : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Interim MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Material Change Report
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Second Amending Agreement
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Escrow Agreement Value Security
PU
10:52aPOPREACH : Amending Agreement
PU
10:52aPOPREACH : Notice of Meeting
PU
10:42aPOPREACH : Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62,4 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 13,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 72,0 M 72,0 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,6%
Chart POPREACH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PopReach Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,39 CAD
Average target price 1,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 156%
Managers and Directors
Jon Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Locke President, COO, Secretary & Director
Gregory A. Donaldson Chief Financial Officer
Christopher James Schnarr Chairman
Gary Kosinsky Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POPREACH CORPORATION-38.10%72
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.36%2 053 593
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.65%55 416
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.01%50 604
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-48.43%49 985
SEA LIMITED-62.88%46 481