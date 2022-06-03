PopReach : Amending Agreement

AMENDING AGREEMENT

THIS AMENDING AGREEMENT is made effective February 14, 2022.

BETWEEN:

2810735 ONTARIO INC. d/b/a FEDERATED FOUNDRY. a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario ("FEDERATED")

- and -

2873766 ONTARIO LIMITED, a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario ("Subco")

- and -

POPREACH CORPORATION a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario ("PopReach", and together with Federated and Subsco, the "Parties", and each, a "Party)

RECITALS:

The Parties entered into a business combination agreement dated October 18, 2021 (the

" Original Agreement "). The Parties hereto wish to enter into this amending agreement in order to amend certain terms of the Original Agreement.

NOW THEREFORE, in consideration of the foregoing and the representations, warranties, covenants, conditions, agreements and promises contained in this Amending Agreement and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged by the Parties to this Amending Agreement, the Parties agree as follows:

ARTICLE I

AMENDMENTS

1.1 Amendments to Original Agreement

The definition of "Termination Deadline" in Section 1.1 of the Original Agreement is hereby amended by deleting "February 28, 2022" and replacing it with "May 10, 2022".

ARTICLE II

GENERAL

2.1 Ratification and Confirmation

The Original Agreement, as amended by this Amending Agreement, remains in full force and effect and is hereby ratified and confirmed. Provisions of the Original Agreement that have not been amended by this Amending Agreement remain in full force and effect, unamended.