PopReach Corporation is a Canada-based multiplatform technology company. The Company is focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Companyâs portfolio includes PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; NotifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider, and Contobox, a personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform. Its portfolio also includes Ubiquity, an omnichannel marketing network and technology platform; SCS, a brand transformation service provider, and OpenMoves, a B2B and B2C performance and growth marketing platform. PopReach Games is focused on acquiring and optimizing franchises, with studios in Vancouver, Canada, Bangalore, India, and London, United Kingdom. Q1Media serves businesses and agencies at the local, regional and national level.

Sector Software