PopReach : Escrow Agreement Value Security 06/03/2022 | 11:02am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ESCROW AGREEMENT VALUE SECURITY THIS AGREEMENT is made as of the 28th day of April, 2022. AMONG: POPREACH CORPORATION (the "Issuer") AND: TSX TRUST COMPANY (the "Escrow Agent") AND: EACH OF THE UNDERSIGNED SECURITYHOLDERS OF THE ISSUER (a "Securityholder" or "you") (collectively, the "Parties") This Agreement is being entered into by the Parties under Exchange Policy 5.4 - Escrow, Vendor Consideration and Resale Restrictions (the Policy) in connection with a Reverse Takeover. The Issuer is a Tier 1 Issuer as described in Policy 2.1 - Initial Listing Requirements. For good and valuable consideration, the Parties agree as follows: PART 1 ESCROW 1.1 Appointment of Escrow Agent The Issuer and the Securityholders appoint the Escrow Agent to act as escrow agent under this Agreement. The Escrow Agent accepts the appointment. 1.2 Deposit of Escrow Securities in Escrow You are depositing the securities (escrow securities) listed opposite your name in Schedule "A" with the Escrow Agent to be held in escrow under this Agreement. You will immediately deliver or cause to be delivered to the Escrow Agent any share certificates or other evidence of these securities which you have or which you may later receive. FORM 5D ESCROW AGREEMENT Page 1 (as at June 14, 2010) If you receive any other securities ( additional escrow securities) : as a dividend or other distribution on escrow securities; on the exercise of a right of purchase, conversion or exchange attaching to escrow securities, including securities received on conversion of special warrants; on a subdivision, or compulsory or automatic conversion or exchange of escrow securities; or from a successor issuer in a business combination, if Part 6 of this Agreement applies, you will deposit them in escrow with the Escrow Agent. You will deliver or cause to be delivered to the Escrow Agent any share certificates or other evidence of those additional escrow securities. When this Agreement refers to escrow securities, it includes additional escrow securities. You will immediately deliver to the Escrow Agent any replacement share certificates or other evidence of additional escrow securities issued to you. 1.3 Direction to Escrow Agent The Issuer and the Securityholders direct the Escrow Agent to hold the escrow securities in escrow until they are released from escrow under this Agreement. PART 2 RELEASE OF ESCROW SECURITIES 2.1 Release Provisions The provisions of Schedules B(1)(A) and B(1)(B) are incorporated into and form part of this Agreement. 2.2 Additional escrow securities If you acquire additional escrow securities in connection with the transaction to which this agreement relates, those securities will be added to the securities already in escrow, to increase the number of remaining escrow securities. After that, all of the escrow securities will be released in accordance with the applicable release schedule. Intentionally Deleted and Left Blank Delivery of Share Certificates for Escrow Securities FORM 5D ESCROW AGREEMENT Page 2 (as at June 14, 2010) The Escrow Agent will send to each Securityholder any share certificates or other evidence of that Securityholder's escrow securities in the possession of the Escrow Agent released from escrow as soon as reasonably practicable after the release. 2.5 Replacement Certificates If, on the date a Securityholder's escrow securities are to be released, the Escrow Agent holds a share certificate or other evidence representing more escrow securities than are to be released, the Escrow Agent will deliver the share certificate or other evidence to the Issuer or its transfer agent and request replacement share certificates or other evidence. The Issuer will cause replacement share certificates or other evidence to be prepared and delivered to the Escrow Agent. After the Escrow Agent receives the replacement share certificates or other evidence, the Escrow Agent will send to the Securityholder or at the Securityholder's direction, the replacement share certificate or other evidence of the escrow securities released. The Escrow Agent and Issuer will act as soon as reasonably practicable. 2.6 Release upon Death If a Securityholder dies, the Securityholder's escrow securities will be released from escrow. The Escrow Agent will deliver any share certificates or other evidence of the escrow securities in the possession of the Escrow Agent to the Securityholder's legal representative provided that: the legal representative of the deceased Securityholder provides written notice to the Exchange of the intent to release the escrow securities as at a specified date which is at least 10 business days and not more than 30 business days prior to the proposed release; and the Exchange does not provide notice of its objection to the Escrow Agent prior to 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) or 11:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on such specified date. Prior to delivery the Escrow Agent must receive: a certified copy of the death certificate; and any evidence of the legal representative's status that the Escrow Agent may reasonably require. 2.7 Exchange Discretion to Terminate If the Escrow Agent receives a request from the Exchange to halt or terminate the release of escrow securities from escrow, then the Escrow Agent will comply with that request, and will not release any escrow securities from escrow until it receives the written consent of the Exchange. 2.8 Discretionary Applications FORM 5D ESCROW AGREEMENT Page 3 (as at June 14, 2010) The Exchange may consent to the release from escrow of escrow securities in other circumstances and on terms and on conditions it deems appropriate. Securities may be released from escrow provided that the Escrow Agent receives written notice from the Exchange. PART 3 EARLY RELEASE ON CHANGE OF ISSUER STATUS 3.1 Intentionally Deleted and Left Blank PART 4 DEALING WITH ESCROW SECURITIES 4.1 Restriction on Transfer, etc. Unless it is expressly permitted in this Agreement, you will not sell, transfer, assign, mortgage, enter into a derivative transaction concerning, or otherwise deal in any way with your escrow securities or any related share certificates or other evidence of the escrow securities. If a Securityholder is a private company controlled by one or more Principals of the Issuer, the Securityholder may not participate in a transaction that results in a change of its control or a change in the economic exposure of the Principals to the risks of holding escrow securities. 4.2 Pledge, Mortgage or Charge as Collateral for a Loan Subject to Exchange acceptance, you may pledge, mortgage or charge your escrow securities to a financial institution as collateral for a loan, provided that no escrow securities or any share certificates or other evidence of escrow securities will be transferred or delivered by the Escrow Agent to the financial institution for this purpose. The loan agreement must provide that the escrow securities will remain in escrow if the lender realizes on the escrow securities to satisfy the loan. 4.3 Voting of Escrow Securities Although you may exercise voting rights attached to your escrow securities, you may not, while your securities are held in escrow, exercise voting rights attached to any securities (whether in escrow or not) in support of one or more arrangements that would result in the repayment of capital being made on the escrow securities prior to a winding up of the Issuer. 4.4 Dividends on Escrow Securities You may receive a dividend or other distribution on your escrow securities, and elect the manner of payment from the standard options offered by the Issuer. If the Escrow Agent receives a dividend or other distribution on your escrow securities, other than additional escrow securities, the Escrow Agent will pay the dividend or other distribution to you on receipt. 4.5 Exercise of Other Rights Attaching to Escrow Securities You may exercise your rights to exchange or convert your escrow securities in accordance with this agreement. FORM 5D ESCROW AGREEMENT Page 4 (as at June 14, 2010) PART 5 PERMITTED TRANSFERS WITHIN ESCROW 5.1 Transfer to Directors and Senior Officers You may transfer escrow securities within escrow to existing or, upon their appointment, incoming directors or senior officers of the Issuer or any of its material operating subsidiaries, if the Issuer's board of directors has approved the transfer and provided that: you make application to transfer under the Policy at least 10 business days and not more than 30 business days prior to the date of the proposed transfer; and the Exchange does not provide notice of its objection to the Escrow Agent prior to 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) or 11:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on such specified date. Prior to the transfer the Escrow Agent must receive: a certified copy of the resolution of the board of directors of the Issuer approving the transfer; a certificate signed by a director or officer of the Issuer authorized to sign, stating that the transfer is to a director or senior officer of the Issuer or a material operating subsidiary and that any required acceptance from the Exchange the Issuer is listed on has been received; an acknowledgment in the form of Form 5E signed by the transferee; and a transfer power of attorney, completed and executed by the transferor in accordance with the requirements of the Issuer's transfer agent. 5.2 Transfer to Other Principals You may transfer escrow securities within escrow: to a person or company that before the proposed transfer holds more than 20% of the voting rights attached to the Issuer's outstanding securities; or to a person or company that after the proposed transfer will hold more than 10% of the voting rights attached to the Issuer's outstanding securities, and has the right to elect or appoint one or more directors or senior officers of the Issuer or any of its material operating subsidiaries,

provided that: FORM 5D ESCROW AGREEMENT Page 5 (as at June 14, 2010) This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer PopReach Corporation published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 15:01:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about POPREACH CORPORATION 11:02a POPREACH : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer PU 11:02a POPREACH : Interim MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 PU 11:02a POPREACH : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 PU 11:02a POPREACH : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer PU 11:02a POPREACH : Material Change Report PU 11:02a POPREACH : Second Amending Agreement PU 11:02a POPREACH : Escrow Agreement Value Security PU 10:52a POPREACH : Amending Agreement PU 10:52a POPREACH : Notice of Meeting PU 10:42a POPREACH : Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 PU