PopReach : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer

2810735 ONTARIO INC. (d/b/a Federated Foundry) Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended December 31, 2021 (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)

2810735 ONTARIO INC. (d/b/a Federated Foundry) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited) Note As at December 31, As at September 30, 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 2,762,399 $ 2,042,182 Accounts receivable, net 17 9,099,484 7,431,888 Prepaid expenses and deposits 4 157,358 162,983 Other assets 5 387,041 - Total current assets 12,406,282 9,637,053 Non-current assets Prepaid expenses and deposits 4 76,516 17,358 Right-of-use asset 6 339,173 259,652 Property and equipment 7 58,875 46,776 Goodwill and intangibles 8 62,436,278 55,924,540 Total non-current assets 62,910,842 56,248,326 Total assets $ 75,317,124 $ 65,885,379 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9 $ 10,467,643 $ 5,533,040 Bank indebtedness 10 - 1,300,000 Current portion of lease liability 11 155,992 115,019 Convertible debenture 12 3,305,374 8,000,000 Contingent consideration 13 332,970 829,805 Loans 14 17,290,214 13,370,257 Warrant put liability 15 982,856 967,172 Total current liabilities 32,535,049 30,115,293 Long-term liabilities Lease liability 11 203,706 167,118 Loans 14 4,510,010 4,272,750 Deferred tax liability 2,920,776 2,811,042 Total long-term liabilities 7,634,492 7,250,910 Total liabilities 40,169,541 37,366,203 Shareholders' equity Share capital 16 36,547,998 28,547,998 Contributed surplus 357,705 - Deficit (1,858,319) (120,664) Accumulated other comprehensive income 100,199 91,842 Total shareholders' equity 35,147,583 28,519,176 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 75,317,124 $ 65,885,379 Nature of operations (note 1) Subsequent events (note 23) Approved on behalf of the Board: /s/ Ted Hastings Ted Hastings, Director The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2

2810735 ONTARIO INC. (d/b/a Federated Foundry) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended December 31, 2021 (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Note 2021 Revenue 19 $ 16,005,012 Media costs 8,109,616 Gross profit 7,895,396 Expenses Selling and marketing 20 2,317,246 General and administrative 20 2,352,373 Technology and development 20 437,930 Transaction costs 20 1,648,169 Depreciation and amortization 6, 7, 8 1,623,184 8,378,902 Other income (loss) Finance costs 10, 12, 13, 14 (903,782 ) Foreign exchange loss (43,317 ) Fair value adjustment - contingent consideration (32,674 ) Gain on sale of equipment 831 Net loss before income taxes (1,462,448 ) Income tax expense (275,207 ) Net loss after tax (1,737,655 ) Cumulative translation adjustment 8,357 Net loss and other comprehensive loss $ (1,729,298 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss per share $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 195,083,775 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3

2810735 ONTARIO INC. (d/b/a Federated Foundry) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the three months ended December 31, 2021 (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited) Share Capital Accumulated Common Common other shares shares Contributed comprehensive Number Amount Surplus income Deficit Total Balance - September 30, 2021 185,912,699 $ 28,547,998 $ - $ 91,842 $ (120,664 ) $ 28,519,176 Issuance of common shares in connection with debenture conversion (Note 12) 15,873,016 8,000,000 - - - 8,000,000 Fair value of conversion feature on debenture - - 357,705 - - 357,705 Other comprehensive income - - - 8,357 - 8,357 Net loss - - - - (1,737,655 ) (1,737,655 ) Balance - December 31, 2021 201,785,715 $ 36,547,998 $ 357,705 $ 100,199 $ (1,858,319 ) $ 35,147,583 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4