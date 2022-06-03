PopReach : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer
2810735 ONTARIO INC.
(d/b/a Federated Foundry)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended December 31, 2021 (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)
2810735 ONTARIO INC. (d/b/a Federated Foundry)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)
Note
As at December 31,
As at September 30,
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
2,762,399
$
2,042,182
Accounts receivable, net
17
9,099,484
7,431,888
Prepaid expenses and deposits
4
157,358
162,983
Other assets
5
387,041
-
Total current assets
12,406,282
9,637,053
Non-current assets
Prepaid expenses and deposits
4
76,516
17,358
Right-of-use asset
6
339,173
259,652
Property and equipment
7
58,875
46,776
Goodwill and intangibles
8
62,436,278
55,924,540
Total non-current assets
62,910,842
56,248,326
Total assets
$
75,317,124
$
65,885,379
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9
$
10,467,643
$
5,533,040
Bank indebtedness
10
-
1,300,000
Current portion of lease liability
11
155,992
115,019
Convertible debenture
12
3,305,374
8,000,000
Contingent consideration
13
332,970
829,805
Loans
14
17,290,214
13,370,257
Warrant put liability
15
982,856
967,172
Total current liabilities
32,535,049
30,115,293
Long-term liabilities
Lease liability
11
203,706
167,118
Loans
14
4,510,010
4,272,750
Deferred tax liability
2,920,776
2,811,042
Total long-term liabilities
7,634,492
7,250,910
Total liabilities
40,169,541
37,366,203
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
16
36,547,998
28,547,998
Contributed surplus
357,705
-
Deficit
(1,858,319)
(120,664)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
100,199
91,842
Total shareholders' equity
35,147,583
28,519,176
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
75,317,124
$
65,885,379
Nature of operations (note 1)
Subsequent events (note 23)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
/s/ Ted Hastings
Ted Hastings, Director
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
2810735 ONTARIO INC. (d/b/a Federated Foundry)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended December 31, 2021
(expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Note
2021
Revenue
19
$
16,005,012
Media costs
8,109,616
Gross profit
7,895,396
Expenses
Selling and marketing
20
2,317,246
General and administrative
20
2,352,373
Technology and development
20
437,930
Transaction costs
20
1,648,169
Depreciation and amortization
6, 7, 8
1,623,184
8,378,902
Other income (loss)
Finance costs
10, 12, 13, 14
(903,782
)
Foreign exchange loss
(43,317
)
Fair value adjustment - contingent consideration
(32,674
)
Gain on sale of equipment
831
Net loss before income taxes
(1,462,448
)
Income tax expense
(275,207
)
Net loss after tax
(1,737,655
)
Cumulative translation adjustment
8,357
Net loss and other comprehensive loss
$
(1,729,298
)
Net loss and comprehensive loss per share
$
(0.01
)
Weighted average number of
shares outstanding - basic and diluted
195,083,775
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
2810735 ONTARIO INC. (d/b/a Federated Foundry)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the three months ended December 31, 2021
(expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)
Share Capital
Accumulated
Common
Common
other
shares
shares
Contributed
comprehensive
Number
Amount
Surplus
income
Deficit
Total
Balance - September 30, 2021
185,912,699
$
28,547,998
$
-
$
91,842
$
(120,664
)
$
28,519,176
Issuance of common shares in connection
with debenture conversion (Note 12)
15,873,016
8,000,000
-
-
-
8,000,000
Fair value of conversion feature on debenture
-
-
357,705
-
-
357,705
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
8,357
-
8,357
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(1,737,655
)
(1,737,655
)
Balance - December 31, 2021
201,785,715
$
36,547,998
$
357,705
$
100,199
$
(1,858,319
)
$
35,147,583
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
2810735 ONTARIO INC. (d/b/a Federated Foundry) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended December 31, 2021 (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss after tax
$
(1,737,655)
Changes in non-cash operating items:
Depreciation and amortization
1,623,184
Fair value adjustment - contingent consideration
32,674
Finance costs
903,782
Gain on sale of equipment
(831
)
Changes in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
(476,979
)
Prepaid expenses and deposits
69,454
Other assets
33,516
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
892,893
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,340,038
Cash flows from (used) financing activities
Lease payments
(40,521
)
Proceeds from loans
14,616,145
Repayment of loans
(14,138,296
)
Repayment of contingent consideration
(576,820
)
Proceeds from line of credit
2,883,000
Repayment of line of credit
(4,183,000
)
Payment of interest
(153,084
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,592,576
)
Cash flows from (used) investing activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(5,519)
Gain on sale of equipment
831
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net cash acquired
977,443
Net cash provided by investing activities
972,755
Change in cash during the year
720,217
Cash - beginning of year
2,042,182
Cash - end of year
$
2,762,399
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
PopReach Corporation published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 15:01:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about POPREACH CORPORATION
Sales 2022
62,4 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
13,1 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
72,0 M
72,0 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,36x
EV / Sales 2023
0,84x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
17,6%
Chart POPREACH CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,39 CAD
Average target price
1,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target
156%