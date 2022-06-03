Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. PopReach Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POPR   CA73319W1023

POPREACH CORPORATION

(POPR)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/02 03:29:37 pm EDT
0.3900 CAD    0.00%
PopReach : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer

06/03/2022 | 11:02am EDT
2810735 ONTARIO INC.

(d/b/a Federated Foundry)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended December 31, 2021 (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)

2810735 ONTARIO INC. (d/b/a Federated Foundry)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)

Note

As at December 31,

As at September 30,

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

2,762,399

$

2,042,182

Accounts receivable, net

17

9,099,484

7,431,888

Prepaid expenses and deposits

4

157,358

162,983

Other assets

5

387,041

-

Total current assets

12,406,282

9,637,053

Non-current assets

Prepaid expenses and deposits

4

76,516

17,358

Right-of-use asset

6

339,173

259,652

Property and equipment

7

58,875

46,776

Goodwill and intangibles

8

62,436,278

55,924,540

Total non-current assets

62,910,842

56,248,326

Total assets

$

75,317,124

$

65,885,379

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9

$

10,467,643

$

5,533,040

Bank indebtedness

10

-

1,300,000

Current portion of lease liability

11

155,992

115,019

Convertible debenture

12

3,305,374

8,000,000

Contingent consideration

13

332,970

829,805

Loans

14

17,290,214

13,370,257

Warrant put liability

15

982,856

967,172

Total current liabilities

32,535,049

30,115,293

Long-term liabilities

Lease liability

11

203,706

167,118

Loans

14

4,510,010

4,272,750

Deferred tax liability

2,920,776

2,811,042

Total long-term liabilities

7,634,492

7,250,910

Total liabilities

40,169,541

37,366,203

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

16

36,547,998

28,547,998

Contributed surplus

357,705

-

Deficit

(1,858,319)

(120,664)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

100,199

91,842

Total shareholders' equity

35,147,583

28,519,176

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

75,317,124

$

65,885,379

Nature of operations (note 1)

Subsequent events (note 23)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

/s/ Ted Hastings

Ted Hastings, Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

2810735 ONTARIO INC. (d/b/a Federated Foundry)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended December 31, 2021

(expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)

Three months ended December 31,

Note

2021

Revenue

19

$

16,005,012

Media costs

8,109,616

Gross profit

7,895,396

Expenses

Selling and marketing

20

2,317,246

General and administrative

20

2,352,373

Technology and development

20

437,930

Transaction costs

20

1,648,169

Depreciation and amortization

6, 7, 8

1,623,184

8,378,902

Other income (loss)

Finance costs

10, 12, 13, 14

(903,782

)

Foreign exchange loss

(43,317

)

Fair value adjustment - contingent consideration

(32,674

)

Gain on sale of equipment

831

Net loss before income taxes

(1,462,448

)

Income tax expense

(275,207

)

Net loss after tax

(1,737,655

)

Cumulative translation adjustment

8,357

Net loss and other comprehensive loss

$

(1,729,298

)

Net loss and comprehensive loss per share

$

(0.01

)

Weighted average number of

shares outstanding - basic and diluted

195,083,775

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

2810735 ONTARIO INC. (d/b/a Federated Foundry)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the three months ended December 31, 2021

(expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)

Share Capital

Accumulated

Common

Common

other

shares

shares

Contributed

comprehensive

Number

Amount

Surplus

income

Deficit

Total

Balance - September 30, 2021

185,912,699

$

28,547,998

$

-

$

91,842

$

(120,664

)

$

28,519,176

Issuance of common shares in connection

with debenture conversion (Note 12)

15,873,016

8,000,000

-

-

-

8,000,000

Fair value of conversion feature on debenture

-

-

357,705

-

-

357,705

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

8,357

-

8,357

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(1,737,655

)

(1,737,655

)

Balance - December 31, 2021

201,785,715

$

36,547,998

$

357,705

$

100,199

$

(1,858,319

)

$

35,147,583

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

2810735 ONTARIO INC. (d/b/a Federated Foundry) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended December 31, 2021 (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)

Three months ended December 31,

2021

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss after tax

$

(1,737,655)

Changes in non-cash operating items:

Depreciation and amortization

1,623,184

Fair value adjustment - contingent consideration

32,674

Finance costs

903,782

Gain on sale of equipment

(831

)

Changes in non-cash working capital

Accounts receivable

(476,979

)

Prepaid expenses and deposits

69,454

Other assets

33,516

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

892,893

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,340,038

Cash flows from (used) financing activities

Lease payments

(40,521

)

Proceeds from loans

14,616,145

Repayment of loans

(14,138,296

)

Repayment of contingent consideration

(576,820

)

Proceeds from line of credit

2,883,000

Repayment of line of credit

(4,183,000

)

Payment of interest

(153,084

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,592,576

)

Cash flows from (used) investing activities

Acquisition of property and equipment

(5,519)

Gain on sale of equipment

831

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net cash acquired

977,443

Net cash provided by investing activities

972,755

Change in cash during the year

720,217

Cash - beginning of year

2,042,182

Cash - end of year

$

2,762,399

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PopReach Corporation published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 15:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
