  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. PopReach Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POPR   CA73319W1023

POPREACH CORPORATION

(POPR)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/02 03:29:37 pm EDT
0.3900 CAD    0.00%
11:02aPOPREACH : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Interim MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
Summary 
Summary

PopReach : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer

06/03/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FEDERATED FOUNDRY LIMITED

(formerly 2810735 Ontario Inc.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)

FEDERATED FOUNDRY LIMITED (formerly 2810735 Ontario Inc.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)

Note

As at March 31,

As at September 30,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

2,708,693

$

2,042,182

Accounts receivable, net

17

8,106,655

7,431,888

Prepaid expenses and deposits

4

154,674

162,983

Other assets

5

270,420

-

Total current assets

11,240,442

9,637,053

Non-current assets

Prepaid expenses and deposits

4

77,377

17,358

Right-of-use asset

6

302,097

259,652

Property and equipment

7

62,681

46,776

Goodwill and intangibles

8

62,626,111

55,924,540

Total non-current assets

63,068,266

56,248,326

Total assets

$

74,308,708

$

65,885,379

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9

$

9,085,473

$

5,533,040

Bank indebtedness

10

-

1,300,000

Current portion of lease liability

11

168,113

115,019

Convertible debenture

12

3,741,197

8,000,000

Contingent consideration

13

2,695

829,805

Loans

14

17,978,796

13,370,257

Warrant put liability

15

998,698

967,172

Total current liabilities

31,974,972

30,115,293

Long-term liabilities

Lease liability

11

155,808

167,118

Loans

14

4,758,902

4,272,750

Deferred tax liability

3,925,573

2,811,042

Total long-term liabilities

8,840,283

7,250,910

Total liabilities

40,815,255

37,366,203

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

16

36,547,998

28,547,998

Deficit

(2,677,942

)

(120,664

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(376,603

)

91,842

Total shareholders' equity

33,493,453

28,519,176

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

74,308,708

$

65,885,379

Nature of operations (note 1)

Subsequent events (note 23)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

/s/ Ted Hastings

Ted Hastings, Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

FEDERATED FOUNDRY LIMITED (formerly 2810735 Ontario Inc.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended March 31, 2022

(expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

Note

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2022

Revenue

19

$

14,479,603

$

30,484,615

Media costs

8,030,026

16,139,642

Gross profit

6,449,577

14,344,973

Expenses

Selling and marketing

20

2,424,958

4,742,204

General and administrative

20

2,537,599

4,890,065

Technology and development

20

470,061

907,991

Transaction costs

20

518,028

2,205,587

Depreciation and amortization

6, 7, 8

1,717,664

3,340,848

7,668,310

16,086,695

Other income (loss)

Finance costs

10, 12, 13, 14

(687,596

)

(1,551,895

)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

36,548

(6,769

)

Fair value adjustment - contingent consideration

-

(32,674

)

Gain on sale of equipment

-

831

Other income

377,759

377,759

Net loss before income taxes

(1,492,022

)

(2,954,470

)

Income tax recovery (expense)

672,399

397,192

Net loss after tax

(819,623

)

(2,557,278

)

Cumulative translation adjustment

(477,602

)

(468,445

)

Net loss and other comprehensive loss

$

(1,297,225

)

$

(3,025,723

)

Net loss and comprehensive loss per share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of

shares outstanding - basic and diluted

201,785,715

197,338,420

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

FEDERATED FOUNDRY LIMITED (formerly 2810735 Ontario Inc.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the six months ended March 31, 2022

(expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)

Share Capital

Accumulated

Common

Common

other

shares

shares

comprehensive

Number

Amount

income (loss)

Deficit

Total

Balance - January 25, 2021

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Issuance of shares

71,857,144

5,998

-

-

5,998

Issuance of shares in connection with Notify (note 17, 23)

99,206,349

25,000,000

-

-

25,000,000

Issuance of shares in connection with financing, net of transaction costs

14,849,206

3,542,000

-

-

3,542,000

Other comprehensive income

-

-

91,842

-

91,842

Net loss

-

-

-

(120,664)

(120,664)

Balance - September 30, 2021

185,912,699

$

28,547,998

$

91,842

$

(120,664

)

$

28,519,176

Issuance of common shares in connection

with debenture conversion (Note 11)

15,873,016

8,000,000

-

-

8,000,000

Other comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

(468,445

)

-

(468,445

)

Net loss

-

-

-

(2,557,278)

(2,557,278)

Balance - March 31, 2022

201,785,715

36,547,998

(376,603

)

(2,677,942

)

33,493,453

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

FEDERATED FOUNDRY LIMITED (formerly 2810735 Ontario Inc.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended March 31, 2022

(expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)

Six months ended March 31,

2022

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss after tax

$

(2,557,278

)

Changes in non-cash operating items:

Depreciation and amortization

3,340,848

Fair value adjustment - contingent consideration

32,674

Deferred tax recovery

(629,798

)

Finance costs

1,551,895

Gain on sale of equipment

(831

)

Other income

(377,759

)

Changes in non-cash working capital

Accounts receivable

515,850

Prepaid expenses and deposits

71,278

Other assets

150,137

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(43,605

)

Deferred tax liabilities

10,119

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,063,530

Cash flows from (used) financing activities

Lease payments

(82,041

)

Proceeds from loans

15,016,145

Repayment of loans

(14,502,967

)

Repayment of contingent consideration

(907,095)

Proceeds from line of credit

2,883,000

Repayment of line of credit

(4,183,000)

Proceeds from financing

-

Payment of interest

(483,609)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,259,567

)

Cash flows from (used) investing activities

Acquisition of property and equipment

(20,671

)

Gain on sale of equipment

831

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net cash acquired

977,443

Net cash provided by investing activities

957,603

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(95,055

)

Change in cash during the period

666,511

Cash - beginning of period

2,042,182

Cash - end of period

$

2,708,693

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PopReach Corporation published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 15:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62,4 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 13,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 72,0 M 72,0 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,6%
Chart POPREACH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PopReach Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,39 CAD
Average target price 1,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 156%
Managers and Directors
Jon Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Locke President, COO, Secretary & Director
Gregory A. Donaldson Chief Financial Officer
Christopher James Schnarr Chairman
Gary Kosinsky Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POPREACH CORPORATION-38.10%72
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.36%2 053 593
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.65%55 416
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.01%50 604
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-48.43%49 985
SEA LIMITED-62.88%46 481