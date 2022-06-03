PopReach : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer

FEDERATED FOUNDRY LIMITED (formerly 2810735 Ontario Inc.) Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)

FEDERATED FOUNDRY LIMITED (formerly 2810735 Ontario Inc.) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited) Note As at March 31, As at September 30, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 2,708,693 $ 2,042,182 Accounts receivable, net 17 8,106,655 7,431,888 Prepaid expenses and deposits 4 154,674 162,983 Other assets 5 270,420 - Total current assets 11,240,442 9,637,053 Non-current assets Prepaid expenses and deposits 4 77,377 17,358 Right-of-use asset 6 302,097 259,652 Property and equipment 7 62,681 46,776 Goodwill and intangibles 8 62,626,111 55,924,540 Total non-current assets 63,068,266 56,248,326 Total assets $ 74,308,708 $ 65,885,379 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9 $ 9,085,473 $ 5,533,040 Bank indebtedness 10 - 1,300,000 Current portion of lease liability 11 168,113 115,019 Convertible debenture 12 3,741,197 8,000,000 Contingent consideration 13 2,695 829,805 Loans 14 17,978,796 13,370,257 Warrant put liability 15 998,698 967,172 Total current liabilities 31,974,972 30,115,293 Long-term liabilities Lease liability 11 155,808 167,118 Loans 14 4,758,902 4,272,750 Deferred tax liability 3,925,573 2,811,042 Total long-term liabilities 8,840,283 7,250,910 Total liabilities 40,815,255 37,366,203 Shareholders' equity Share capital 16 36,547,998 28,547,998 Deficit (2,677,942 ) (120,664 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (376,603 ) 91,842 Total shareholders' equity 33,493,453 28,519,176 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 74,308,708 $ 65,885,379 Nature of operations (note 1) Subsequent events (note 23) Approved on behalf of the Board: /s/ Ted Hastings Ted Hastings, Director The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2

FEDERATED FOUNDRY LIMITED (formerly 2810735 Ontario Inc.) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended Note March 31, March 31, 2022 2022 Revenue 19 $ 14,479,603 $ 30,484,615 Media costs 8,030,026 16,139,642 Gross profit 6,449,577 14,344,973 Expenses Selling and marketing 20 2,424,958 4,742,204 General and administrative 20 2,537,599 4,890,065 Technology and development 20 470,061 907,991 Transaction costs 20 518,028 2,205,587 Depreciation and amortization 6, 7, 8 1,717,664 3,340,848 7,668,310 16,086,695 Other income (loss) Finance costs 10, 12, 13, 14 (687,596 ) (1,551,895 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 36,548 (6,769 ) Fair value adjustment - contingent consideration - (32,674 ) Gain on sale of equipment - 831 Other income 377,759 377,759 Net loss before income taxes (1,492,022 ) (2,954,470 ) Income tax recovery (expense) 672,399 397,192 Net loss after tax (819,623 ) (2,557,278 ) Cumulative translation adjustment (477,602 ) (468,445 ) Net loss and other comprehensive loss $ (1,297,225 ) $ (3,025,723 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss per share $ (0.00) $ (0.01) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 201,785,715 197,338,420 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3

FEDERATED FOUNDRY LIMITED (formerly 2810735 Ontario Inc.) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the six months ended March 31, 2022 (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited) Share Capital Accumulated Common Common other shares shares comprehensive Number Amount income (loss) Deficit Total Balance - January 25, 2021 - $ - $ - $ - $ - Issuance of shares 71,857,144 5,998 - - 5,998 Issuance of shares in connection with Notify (note 17, 23) 99,206,349 25,000,000 - - 25,000,000 Issuance of shares in connection with financing, net of transaction costs 14,849,206 3,542,000 - - 3,542,000 Other comprehensive income - - 91,842 - 91,842 Net loss - - - (120,664) (120,664) Balance - September 30, 2021 185,912,699 $ 28,547,998 $ 91,842 $ (120,664 ) $ 28,519,176 Issuance of common shares in connection with debenture conversion (Note 11) 15,873,016 8,000,000 - - 8,000,000 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - (468,445 ) - (468,445 ) Net loss - - - (2,557,278) (2,557,278) Balance - March 31, 2022 201,785,715 36,547,998 (376,603 ) (2,677,942 ) 33,493,453 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4