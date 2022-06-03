PopReach : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer
FEDERATED FOUNDRY LIMITED
(formerly 2810735 Ontario Inc.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)
FEDERATED FOUNDRY LIMITED (formerly 2810735 Ontario Inc.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)
Note
As at March 31,
As at September 30,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
2,708,693
$
2,042,182
Accounts receivable, net
17
8,106,655
7,431,888
Prepaid expenses and deposits
4
154,674
162,983
Other assets
5
270,420
-
Total current assets
11,240,442
9,637,053
Non-current assets
Prepaid expenses and deposits
4
77,377
17,358
Right-of-use asset
6
302,097
259,652
Property and equipment
7
62,681
46,776
Goodwill and intangibles
8
62,626,111
55,924,540
Total non-current assets
63,068,266
56,248,326
Total assets
$
74,308,708
$
65,885,379
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9
$
9,085,473
$
5,533,040
Bank indebtedness
10
-
1,300,000
Current portion of lease liability
11
168,113
115,019
Convertible debenture
12
3,741,197
8,000,000
Contingent consideration
13
2,695
829,805
Loans
14
17,978,796
13,370,257
Warrant put liability
15
998,698
967,172
Total current liabilities
31,974,972
30,115,293
Long-term liabilities
Lease liability
11
155,808
167,118
Loans
14
4,758,902
4,272,750
Deferred tax liability
3,925,573
2,811,042
Total long-term liabilities
8,840,283
7,250,910
Total liabilities
40,815,255
37,366,203
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
16
36,547,998
28,547,998
Deficit
(2,677,942
)
(120,664
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(376,603
)
91,842
Total shareholders' equity
33,493,453
28,519,176
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
74,308,708
$
65,885,379
Nature of operations (note 1)
Subsequent events (note 23)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
/s/ Ted Hastings
Ted Hastings, Director
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
FEDERATED FOUNDRY LIMITED (formerly 2810735 Ontario Inc.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended March 31, 2022
(expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Note
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2022
Revenue
19
$
14,479,603
$
30,484,615
Media costs
8,030,026
16,139,642
Gross profit
6,449,577
14,344,973
Expenses
Selling and marketing
20
2,424,958
4,742,204
General and administrative
20
2,537,599
4,890,065
Technology and development
20
470,061
907,991
Transaction costs
20
518,028
2,205,587
Depreciation and amortization
6, 7, 8
1,717,664
3,340,848
7,668,310
16,086,695
Other income (loss)
Finance costs
10, 12, 13, 14
(687,596
)
(1,551,895
)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
36,548
(6,769
)
Fair value adjustment - contingent consideration
-
(32,674
)
Gain on sale of equipment
-
831
Other income
377,759
377,759
Net loss before income taxes
(1,492,022
)
(2,954,470
)
Income tax recovery (expense)
672,399
397,192
Net loss after tax
(819,623
)
(2,557,278
)
Cumulative translation adjustment
(477,602
)
(468,445
)
Net loss and other comprehensive loss
$
(1,297,225
)
$
(3,025,723
)
Net loss and comprehensive loss per share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of
shares outstanding - basic and diluted
201,785,715
197,338,420
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
FEDERATED FOUNDRY LIMITED (formerly 2810735 Ontario Inc.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the six months ended March 31, 2022
(expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)
Share Capital
Accumulated
Common
Common
other
shares
shares
comprehensive
Number
Amount
income (loss)
Deficit
Total
Balance - January 25, 2021
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Issuance of shares
71,857,144
5,998
-
-
5,998
Issuance of shares in connection with Notify (note 17, 23)
99,206,349
25,000,000
-
-
25,000,000
Issuance of shares in connection with financing, net of transaction costs
14,849,206
3,542,000
-
-
3,542,000
Other comprehensive income
-
-
91,842
-
91,842
Net loss
-
-
-
(120,664)
(120,664)
Balance - September 30, 2021
185,912,699
$
28,547,998
$
91,842
$
(120,664
)
$
28,519,176
Issuance of common shares in connection
with debenture conversion (Note 11)
15,873,016
8,000,000
-
-
8,000,000
Other comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
(468,445
)
-
(468,445
)
Net loss
-
-
-
(2,557,278)
(2,557,278)
Balance - March 31, 2022
201,785,715
36,547,998
(376,603
)
(2,677,942
)
33,493,453
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
FEDERATED FOUNDRY LIMITED (formerly 2810735 Ontario Inc.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended March 31, 2022
(expressed in United States Dollars - unaudited)
Six months ended March 31,
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss after tax
$
(2,557,278
)
Changes in non-cash operating items:
Depreciation and amortization
3,340,848
Fair value adjustment - contingent consideration
32,674
Deferred tax recovery
(629,798
)
Finance costs
1,551,895
Gain on sale of equipment
(831
)
Other income
(377,759
)
Changes in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
515,850
Prepaid expenses and deposits
71,278
Other assets
150,137
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(43,605
)
Deferred tax liabilities
10,119
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,063,530
Cash flows from (used) financing activities
Lease payments
(82,041
)
Proceeds from loans
15,016,145
Repayment of loans
(14,502,967
)
Repayment of contingent consideration
(907,095)
Proceeds from line of credit
2,883,000
Repayment of line of credit
(4,183,000)
Proceeds from financing
-
Payment of interest
(483,609)
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,259,567
)
Cash flows from (used) investing activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(20,671
)
Gain on sale of equipment
831
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net cash acquired
977,443
Net cash provided by investing activities
957,603
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(95,055
)
Change in cash during the period
666,511
Cash - beginning of period
2,042,182
Cash - end of period
$
2,708,693
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
