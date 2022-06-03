Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  PopReach Corporation
  News
  Summary
    POPR   CA73319W1023

POPREACH CORPORATION

(POPR)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/02 03:29:37 pm EDT
0.3900 CAD    0.00%
POPREACH : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer
PU
POPREACH : Interim MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
POPREACH : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
Summary 
Summary

PopReach : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

06/03/2022
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of

POPREACH INCORPORATED (Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

POPREACH INCORPORATED

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

March 31

December 31

2021

2020

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

14,736,180

$

18,097,649

Trade and other receivables (note 4)

1,691,493

1,167,123

Investment tax credits receivable

356,337

466,619

Investment in lease receivable (note 10)

52,859

50,552

Prepaid assets

392,193

297,258

17,229,062

20,079,201

Property and equipment (note 5)

183,487

184,220

Intangible assets (notes 6 and 7)

8,436,260

5,116,926

Goodwill (notes 6 and 7)

2,605,933

6,084

Investment tax credits receivable

325,409

242,015

Right-of-use asset (note 9)

69,290

138,581

Deferred cost of sales (note 2)

35,973

-

Investment in lease receivable (note 10)

87,554

100,164

Deferred tax asset

60,740

67,340

29,033,708

25,934,531

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

Trade and other payables

1,040,078

869,081

Taxes payable

43,142

43,062

Deferred revenue

2,076,250

912,475

Lease liabilities (note 9)

136,868

208,302

Borrowings (note 11)

1,201,963

1,200,418

Game acquisition payable (note 12)

2,000,000

-

Provisions (note 12)

-

100,000

Derivative financial instruments (note 13)

2,239,583

4,546,471

8,737,884

7,879,809

Non-current liabilities:

Deferred revenue

111,589

-

Lease liabilities (note 9)

96,854

113,264

Borrowings (note 11)

4,751,078

4,832,445

Employee benefit obligations (note 15)

504,259

588,855

14,201,664

13,414,373

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital (note 17)

24,630,314

24,575,987

Warrant reserve (note 18)

49,312

50,176

Share-based payment reserve (note 19)

1,244,438

1,170,499

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(30,574)

(53,759)

Deficit

(11,061,446)

(13,222,745)

14,832,044

12,520,158

29,033,708

25,934,531

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

On behalf of the Board:

/s/ Chris Schnarr

Director

/s/ Christopher Locke

Director

1

POPREACH INCORPORATED

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended

2021

2020

Revenue (notes 2 and 24):

In-App purchases

$

3,938,807

$

4,451,628

Advertising and other

139,093

224,916

4,077,900

4,676,544

Cost of sales (notes 2, 25 and 26)

1,549,340

2,396,349

Gross profit

2,528,560

2,280,195

Operating expenses:

Research and development (note 25)

814,749

690,434

General and administrative (notes 25 and 26)

1,141,035

665,130

Marketing (notes 25 and 26)

132,500

135,048

Interest and accretion expenses

138,140

376,698

Amortization

400,576

734,794

2,627,000

2,602,104

Non-operating expenses (income):

Fair value loss (gain) on financial liabilities (note 14)

(2,289,933)

238,020

Reverse takeover listing expense (note 27)

-

93,722

(2,289,933)

331,742

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,191,493

(653,651)

Current taxes (recovery)

31,392

24,091

Deferred tax recovery

(1,198)

-

Net income (loss)

2,161,299

(677,742)

Other comprehensive income:

Employee benefit obligations actuarial earnings, net of income

23,185

41,104

tax (note 15)

Comprehensive income (loss)

2,184,484

(636,638)

Basic earnings (loss) per share (note 17)

0.03

(0.02)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (note 17)

0.03

(0.02)

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

POPREACH INCORPORATED

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Number of

Share capital

Warrant

Share-based

Accumulated

Deficit

Total

shares

(note 17)

reserve

payment reserve

other

(note 18)

(note 19)

comprehensive

income (loss)

January 1, 2021

73,048,686

24,575,987

50,176

1,170,499

(53,759)

(13,222,745)

12,520,158

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

73,939

-

-

73,939

Exercise of warrants - derivative liability

44,568

47,103

-

-

-

-

47,103

Exercise of warrants - equity

10,000

7,224

(864)

-

-

-

6,360

Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

-

23,185

2,161,299

2,184,484

March 31, 2021

73,103,254

24,630,314

49,312

1,244,438

(30,574)

(11,061,446)

14,832,044

Number of

Share capital

Warrant

Share-based

Accumulated

Deficit

Total

shares

(note 17)

reserve

payment reserve

other

(note 18)

(note 19)

comprehensive

income (loss)

January 1, 2020

38,930,665

3,141,880

382,155

694,309

(30,404)

(6,921,521)

(2,733,581)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

32,141

-

-

32,141

Warrants issued during the period

-

-

6,466

-

-

-

6,466

Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

-

41,104

(677,742)

(636,638)

March 31, 2020

38,930,665

3,141,880

388,621

726,450

10,700

(7,599,263)

(3,331,612)

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

POPREACH INCORPORATED

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended

2021

2020

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

2,161,299

$

(677,742)

Items not affecting cash:

Deferred tax recovery

(1,198)

-

Amortization

400,576

734,794

Amortization on deferred financing fees

-

31,207

Fair value loss (gain) on financial liabilities (note 14)

(2,289,933)

238,020

Share-based compensation expense

73,939

32,141

Finance income on investment in lease receivable

(4,898)

(6,261)

Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)

5,952

(39,201)

Accretion expense

38,706

127,302

Employee benefit obligations expensed

4,181

43,106

Changes in working capital (note 20)

(386,230)

(502,008)

Employee benefit obligations paid

(63,703)

-

Interest expense paid in financing activities

111,969

179,676

Cash generated from operating activities

50,660

161,034

Cash flows used in investing activities:

Additions to property and equipment

(12,896)

(45,954)

Payments for game acquisitions

-

(824,361)

Payments for business acquisition (note 6)

(3,033,068)

-

Proceeds from lessee

16,776

16,173

Cash used in investing activities

(3,029,188)

(854,142)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:

Repayments of borrowings

(108,803)

(389,794)

Payment for provisions (note 12)

(100,000)

-

Payments of interest on borrowings

(111,969)

(179,676)

Payments for lease liabilities

(99,089)

(100,028)

Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants (note 18)

36,508

-

Cash proceeds from convertible debentures (note 13)

-

1,173,530

Cash generated from (used in) financing activities

(383,353)

504,032

Net cash outflow

(3,361,881)

(189,076)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

18,097,649

1,126,160

Effects of foreign currency exchange rate on cash

412

(49,613)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

14,736,180

887,471

Income taxes paid

31,312

24,091

Acquisition of business by assumption of game acquisition payable (note 6)

2,000,000

-

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PopReach Corporation published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 14:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
