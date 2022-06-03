PopReach : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of
POPREACH INCORPORATED (Unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
POPREACH INCORPORATED
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)
March 31
December 31
2021
2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
14,736,180
$
18,097,649
Trade and other receivables (note 4)
1,691,493
1,167,123
Investment tax credits receivable
356,337
466,619
Investment in lease receivable (note 10)
52,859
50,552
Prepaid assets
392,193
297,258
17,229,062
20,079,201
Property and equipment (note 5)
183,487
184,220
Intangible assets (notes 6 and 7)
8,436,260
5,116,926
Goodwill (notes 6 and 7)
2,605,933
6,084
Investment tax credits receivable
325,409
242,015
Right-of-use asset (note 9)
69,290
138,581
Deferred cost of sales (note 2)
35,973
-
Investment in lease receivable (note 10)
87,554
100,164
Deferred tax asset
60,740
67,340
29,033,708
25,934,531
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Trade and other payables
1,040,078
869,081
Taxes payable
43,142
43,062
Deferred revenue
2,076,250
912,475
Lease liabilities (note 9)
136,868
208,302
Borrowings (note 11)
1,201,963
1,200,418
Game acquisition payable (note 12)
2,000,000
-
Provisions (note 12)
-
100,000
Derivative financial instruments (note 13)
2,239,583
4,546,471
8,737,884
7,879,809
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred revenue
111,589
-
Lease liabilities (note 9)
96,854
113,264
Borrowings (note 11)
4,751,078
4,832,445
Employee benefit obligations (note 15)
504,259
588,855
14,201,664
13,414,373
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital (note 17)
24,630,314
24,575,987
Warrant reserve (note 18)
49,312
50,176
Share-based payment reserve (note 19)
1,244,438
1,170,499
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(30,574)
(53,759)
Deficit
(11,061,446)
(13,222,745)
14,832,044
12,520,158
29,033,708
25,934,531
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
On behalf of the Board:
/s/ Chris Schnarr
Director
/s/ Christopher Locke
Director
1
POPREACH INCORPORATED
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)
Three months ended
2021
2020
Revenue (notes 2 and 24):
In-App purchases
$
3,938,807
$
4,451,628
Advertising and other
139,093
224,916
4,077,900
4,676,544
Cost of sales (notes 2, 25 and 26)
1,549,340
2,396,349
Gross profit
2,528,560
2,280,195
Operating expenses:
Research and development (note 25)
814,749
690,434
General and administrative (notes 25 and 26)
1,141,035
665,130
Marketing (notes 25 and 26)
132,500
135,048
Interest and accretion expenses
138,140
376,698
Amortization
400,576
734,794
2,627,000
2,602,104
Non-operating expenses (income):
Fair value loss (gain) on financial liabilities (note 14)
(2,289,933)
238,020
Reverse takeover listing expense (note 27)
-
93,722
(2,289,933)
331,742
Income (loss) before income taxes
2,191,493
(653,651)
Current taxes (recovery)
31,392
24,091
Deferred tax recovery
(1,198)
-
Net income (loss)
2,161,299
(677,742)
Other comprehensive income:
Employee benefit obligations actuarial earnings, net of income
23,185
41,104
tax (note 15)
Comprehensive income (loss)
2,184,484
(636,638)
Basic earnings (loss) per share (note 17)
0.03
(0.02)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (note 17)
0.03
(0.02)
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
POPREACH INCORPORATED
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)
Number of
Share capital
Warrant
Share-based
Accumulated
Deficit
Total
shares
(note 17)
reserve
payment reserve
other
(note 18)
(note 19)
comprehensive
income (loss)
January 1, 2021
73,048,686
24,575,987
50,176
1,170,499
(53,759)
(13,222,745)
12,520,158
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
73,939
-
-
73,939
Exercise of warrants - derivative liability
44,568
47,103
-
-
-
-
47,103
Exercise of warrants - equity
10,000
7,224
(864)
-
-
-
6,360
Comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
-
23,185
2,161,299
2,184,484
March 31, 2021
73,103,254
24,630,314
49,312
1,244,438
(30,574)
(11,061,446)
14,832,044
Number of
Share capital
Warrant
Share-based
Accumulated
Deficit
Total
shares
(note 17)
reserve
payment reserve
other
(note 18)
(note 19)
comprehensive
income (loss)
January 1, 2020
38,930,665
3,141,880
382,155
694,309
(30,404)
(6,921,521)
(2,733,581)
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
32,141
-
-
32,141
Warrants issued during the period
-
-
6,466
-
-
-
6,466
Comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
-
41,104
(677,742)
(636,638)
March 31, 2020
38,930,665
3,141,880
388,621
726,450
10,700
(7,599,263)
(3,331,612)
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
POPREACH INCORPORATED
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated
)
Three months ended
2021
2020
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
2,161,299
$
(677,742)
Items not affecting cash:
Deferred tax recovery
(1,198)
-
Amortization
400,576
734,794
Amortization on deferred financing fees
-
31,207
Fair value loss (gain) on financial liabilities (note 14)
(2,289,933)
238,020
Share-based compensation expense
73,939
32,141
Finance income on investment in lease receivable
(4,898)
(6,261)
Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)
5,952
(39,201)
Accretion expense
38,706
127,302
Employee benefit obligations expensed
4,181
43,106
Changes in working capital (note 20)
(386,230)
(502,008)
Employee benefit obligations paid
(63,703)
-
Interest expense paid in financing activities
111,969
179,676
Cash generated from operating activities
50,660
161,034
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Additions to property and equipment
(12,896)
(45,954)
Payments for game acquisitions
-
(824,361)
Payments for business acquisition (note 6)
(3,033,068)
-
Proceeds from lessee
16,776
16,173
Cash used in investing activities
(3,029,188)
(854,142)
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
Repayments of borrowings
(108,803)
(389,794)
Payment for provisions (note 12)
(100,000)
-
Payments of interest on borrowings
(111,969)
(179,676)
Payments for lease liabilities
(99,089)
(100,028)
Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants (note 18)
36,508
-
Cash proceeds from convertible debentures (note 13)
-
1,173,530
Cash generated from (used in) financing activities
(383,353)
504,032
Net cash outflow
(3,361,881)
(189,076)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
18,097,649
1,126,160
Effects of foreign currency exchange rate on cash
412
(49,613)
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
14,736,180
887,471
Income taxes paid
31,312
24,091
Acquisition of business by assumption of game acquisition payable (note 6)
2,000,000
-
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
