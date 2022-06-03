PopReach : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of POPREACH INCORPORATED (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

POPREACH INCORPORATED Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated) March 31 December 31 2021 2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,736,180 $ 18,097,649 Trade and other receivables (note 4) 1,691,493 1,167,123 Investment tax credits receivable 356,337 466,619 Investment in lease receivable (note 10) 52,859 50,552 Prepaid assets 392,193 297,258 17,229,062 20,079,201 Property and equipment (note 5) 183,487 184,220 Intangible assets (notes 6 and 7) 8,436,260 5,116,926 Goodwill (notes 6 and 7) 2,605,933 6,084 Investment tax credits receivable 325,409 242,015 Right-of-use asset (note 9) 69,290 138,581 Deferred cost of sales (note 2) 35,973 - Investment in lease receivable (note 10) 87,554 100,164 Deferred tax asset 60,740 67,340 29,033,708 25,934,531 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Trade and other payables 1,040,078 869,081 Taxes payable 43,142 43,062 Deferred revenue 2,076,250 912,475 Lease liabilities (note 9) 136,868 208,302 Borrowings (note 11) 1,201,963 1,200,418 Game acquisition payable (note 12) 2,000,000 - Provisions (note 12) - 100,000 Derivative financial instruments (note 13) 2,239,583 4,546,471 8,737,884 7,879,809 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue 111,589 - Lease liabilities (note 9) 96,854 113,264 Borrowings (note 11) 4,751,078 4,832,445 Employee benefit obligations (note 15) 504,259 588,855 14,201,664 13,414,373 Shareholders' equity: Share capital (note 17) 24,630,314 24,575,987 Warrant reserve (note 18) 49,312 50,176 Share-based payment reserve (note 19) 1,244,438 1,170,499 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,574) (53,759) Deficit (11,061,446) (13,222,745) 14,832,044 12,520,158 29,033,708 25,934,531 See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. On behalf of the Board: /s/ Chris Schnarr Director /s/ Christopher Locke Director 1

POPREACH INCORPORATED Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended 2021 2020 Revenue (notes 2 and 24): In-App purchases $ 3,938,807 $ 4,451,628 Advertising and other 139,093 224,916 4,077,900 4,676,544 Cost of sales (notes 2, 25 and 26) 1,549,340 2,396,349 Gross profit 2,528,560 2,280,195 Operating expenses: Research and development (note 25) 814,749 690,434 General and administrative (notes 25 and 26) 1,141,035 665,130 Marketing (notes 25 and 26) 132,500 135,048 Interest and accretion expenses 138,140 376,698 Amortization 400,576 734,794 2,627,000 2,602,104 Non-operating expenses (income): Fair value loss (gain) on financial liabilities (note 14) (2,289,933) 238,020 Reverse takeover listing expense (note 27) - 93,722 (2,289,933) 331,742 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,191,493 (653,651) Current taxes (recovery) 31,392 24,091 Deferred tax recovery (1,198) - Net income (loss) 2,161,299 (677,742) Other comprehensive income: Employee benefit obligations actuarial earnings, net of income 23,185 41,104 tax (note 15) Comprehensive income (loss) 2,184,484 (636,638) Basic earnings (loss) per share (note 17) 0.03 (0.02) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (note 17) 0.03 (0.02) See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2

POPREACH INCORPORATED Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated) Number of Share capital Warrant Share-based Accumulated Deficit Total shares (note 17) reserve payment reserve other (note 18) (note 19) comprehensive income (loss) January 1, 2021 73,048,686 24,575,987 50,176 1,170,499 (53,759) (13,222,745) 12,520,158 Share-based compensation - - - 73,939 - - 73,939 Exercise of warrants - derivative liability 44,568 47,103 - - - - 47,103 Exercise of warrants - equity 10,000 7,224 (864) - - - 6,360 Comprehensive income (loss) - - - - 23,185 2,161,299 2,184,484 March 31, 2021 73,103,254 24,630,314 49,312 1,244,438 (30,574) (11,061,446) 14,832,044 Number of Share capital Warrant Share-based Accumulated Deficit Total shares (note 17) reserve payment reserve other (note 18) (note 19) comprehensive income (loss) January 1, 2020 38,930,665 3,141,880 382,155 694,309 (30,404) (6,921,521) (2,733,581) Share-based compensation - - - 32,141 - - 32,141 Warrants issued during the period - - 6,466 - - - 6,466 Comprehensive income (loss) - - - - 41,104 (677,742) (636,638) March 31, 2020 38,930,665 3,141,880 388,621 726,450 10,700 (7,599,263) (3,331,612) See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3