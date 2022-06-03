Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. PopReach Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POPR   CA73319W1023

POPREACH CORPORATION

(POPR)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/02 03:29:37 pm EDT
0.3900 CAD    0.00%
11:02aPOPREACH : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Interim MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PopReach : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

06/03/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of

POPREACH CORPORATION (Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

POPREACH CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

March 31

December 31

2022

2021

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

10,632,533

$

11,028,381

Trade and other receivables (note 4)

1,450,035

1,354,203

Investment tax credits receivable

358,590

353,442

Investment in lease receivable (note 10)

60,506

57,747

Prepaid assets

367,697

389,257

12,869,361

13,183,030

Property and equipment (note 5)

179,947

199,229

Intangible assets (notes 6 and 7)

9,326,916

9,413,934

Goodwill (notes 6 and 7)

2,605,933

2,605,933

Investment tax credits receivable

711,758

591,375

Right-of-use asset (note 9)

455,844

545,099

Investment in lease receivable (note 10)

27,603

42,844

Deferred cost of sales (note 11)

318,020

273,344

Deferred tax asset

72,015

78,171

26,567,397

26,932,959

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

Trade and other payables

1,509,297

1,352,639

Taxes payable

43,769

28,455

Deferred revenue (note 11)

2,388,397

2,560,171

Lease liabilities (note 9)

537,100

536,930

Borrowings (note 12)

1,182,036

1,173,122

Provisions (note 13)

45,664

3,044

Derivative financial instruments (note 14)

742,949

1,083,593

6,449,212

6,737,954

Non-current liabilities:

Deferred revenue (note 11)

131,471

119,438

Lease liabilities (note 9)

52,149

156,402

Borrowings (note 12)

3,433,456

3,732,329

Provisions (note 13)

1,368,961

1,345,331

Employee benefit obligations (note 16)

341,672

384,864

11,776,921

12,476,318

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital (note 18)

24,706,166

24,706,166

Warrant reserve (note 19)

47,585

47,585

Share-based payment reserve (note 20)

1,404,347

1,353,196

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,337)

(22,031)

Deficit

(11,357,285)

(11,628,275)

14,790,476

14,456,641

26,567,397

26,932,959

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

On behalf of the Board:

/s/ Mike Vorhaus

Director

/s/ Christopher Locke

Director

1

POPREACH CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended

2022

2021

Revenue (note 25):

In-App purchases

$

4,329,050

$

3,938,807

Advertising and other

285,988

139,093

4,615,038

4,077,900

Cost of sales (note 26)

1,549,718

1,549,340

Gross profit

3,065,320

2,528,560

Operating expenses:

Research and development (note 26)

989,019

814,749

General and administrative (note 26)

1,093,643

1,141,035

Marketing (note 26)

275,181

132,500

Interest and accretion expenses

188,022

138,140

Amortization

559,871

400,576

3,105,736

2,627,000

Non-operating income:

Fair value gain on financial liabilities (note 15)

340,644

2,289,933

340,644

2,289,933

Income before income taxes

300,228

2,191,493

Current taxes

27,938

31,392

Deferred tax (recovery)

1,300

(1,198)

Net income

270,990

2,161,299

Other comprehensive income:

Employee benefit obligations actuarial earnings, net of income

11,694

23,185

tax (note 16)

Comprehensive income

282,684

2,184,484

Basic earnings per share (note 18)

0.00

0.03

Diluted earnings per share (note 18)

0.00

0.03

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

POPREACH CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Number of

Share capital

Warrant

Share-based

Accumulated

Deficit

Total

shares

(note 18)

reserve

payment reserve

other

(note 19)

(note 20)

comprehensive

income (loss)

January 1, 2022

73,466,154

24,706,166

47,585

1,353,196

(22,031)

(11,628,275)

14,456,641

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

51,151

-

-

51,151

Comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

11,694

270,990

282,684

March 31, 2022

73,466,154

24,706,166

47,585

1,404,347

(10,337)

(11,357,285)

14,790,476

Number of

Share capital

Warrant

Share-based

Accumulated

Deficit

Total

shares

(note 18)

reserve

payment reserve

other

(note 19)

(note 20)

comprehensive

income (loss)

January 1, 2021

73,048,686

24,575,987

50,176

1,170,499

(53,759)

(13,222,745)

12,520,158

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

73,939

-

-

73,939

Exercise of warrants - derivative liability

44,568

47,103

-

-

-

-

47,103

Exercise of warrants - equity

10,000

7,224

(864)

-

-

-

6,360

Comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

23,185

2,161,299

2,184,484

March 31, 2021

73,103,254

24,630,314

49,312

1,244,438

(30,574)

(11,061,446)

14,832,044

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

POPREACH CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended

2022

2021

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

Net income

$

270,990

$

2,161,299

Items not affecting cash:

Deferred tax expense (recovery)

1,300

(1,198)

Amortization (notes 5, 7, and 9)

559,871

400,576

Fair value gain on financial liabilities (note 15)

(340,644)

(2,289,933)

Share-based compensation expense (note 20)

51,151

73,939

Finance income on investment in lease receivable

(3,280)

(4,898)

Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)

(10,111)

5,952

Accretion expense

98,946

38,706

Employee benefit obligations expensed

13,934

4,181

Changes in working capital (note 21)

(232,248)

(386,230)

Employee benefit obligations paid

(34,472)

(63,703)

Interest expense paid in financing activities

89,676

111,969

Cash generated from operating activities

465,113

50,660

Cash flows used in investing activities:

Additions to property and equipment

(11,162)

(12,896)

Additions for intangible assets (note 7)

(310,623)

-

Payments for business acquisition (note 6)

-

(3,033,068)

Proceeds from lessee

16,829

16,776

Cash used in investing activities

(304,956)

(3,029,188)

Cash flows used in financing activities:

Repayments of borrowings

(326,409)

(108,803)

Payment for provisions (note 13)

-

(100,000)

Payments of interest on borrowings

(89,676)

(111,969)

Payments for lease liabilities

(139,701)

(99,089)

Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants (note 19)

-

36,508

Cash used in financing activities

(555,786)

(383,353)

Net cash outflow

(395,629)

(3,361,881)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

11,028,381

18,097,649

Effects of foreign currency exchange rate on cash

(219)

412

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

10,632,533

14,736,180

Income taxes paid

12,624

31,312

Acquisition of business by assumption of game acquisition payable (note 6)

-

2,000,000

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PopReach Corporation published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 15:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POPREACH CORPORATION
11:02aPOPREACH : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Interim MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Material Change Report
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Second Amending Agreement
PU
11:02aPOPREACH : Escrow Agreement Value Security
PU
10:52aPOPREACH : Amending Agreement
PU
10:52aPOPREACH : Notice of Meeting
PU
10:42aPOPREACH : Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62,4 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 13,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 72,0 M 72,0 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,6%
Chart POPREACH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PopReach Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,39 CAD
Average target price 1,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 156%
Managers and Directors
Jon Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Locke President, COO, Secretary & Director
Gregory A. Donaldson Chief Financial Officer
Christopher James Schnarr Chairman
Gary Kosinsky Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POPREACH CORPORATION-38.10%72
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.36%2 053 593
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.65%55 416
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.01%50 604
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-48.43%49 985
SEA LIMITED-62.88%46 481