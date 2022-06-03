PopReach : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of
POPREACH CORPORATION (Unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
POPREACH CORPORATION
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)
March 31
December 31
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,632,533
$
11,028,381
Trade and other receivables (note 4)
1,450,035
1,354,203
Investment tax credits receivable
358,590
353,442
Investment in lease receivable (note 10)
60,506
57,747
Prepaid assets
367,697
389,257
12,869,361
13,183,030
Property and equipment (note 5)
179,947
199,229
Intangible assets (notes 6 and 7)
9,326,916
9,413,934
Goodwill (notes 6 and 7)
2,605,933
2,605,933
Investment tax credits receivable
711,758
591,375
Right-of-use asset (note 9)
455,844
545,099
Investment in lease receivable (note 10)
27,603
42,844
Deferred cost of sales (note 11)
318,020
273,344
Deferred tax asset
72,015
78,171
26,567,397
26,932,959
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Trade and other payables
1,509,297
1,352,639
Taxes payable
43,769
28,455
Deferred revenue (note 11)
2,388,397
2,560,171
Lease liabilities (note 9)
537,100
536,930
Borrowings (note 12)
1,182,036
1,173,122
Provisions (note 13)
45,664
3,044
Derivative financial instruments (note 14)
742,949
1,083,593
6,449,212
6,737,954
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred revenue (note 11)
131,471
119,438
Lease liabilities (note 9)
52,149
156,402
Borrowings (note 12)
3,433,456
3,732,329
Provisions (note 13)
1,368,961
1,345,331
Employee benefit obligations (note 16)
341,672
384,864
11,776,921
12,476,318
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital (note 18)
24,706,166
24,706,166
Warrant reserve (note 19)
47,585
47,585
Share-based payment reserve (note 20)
1,404,347
1,353,196
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,337)
(22,031)
Deficit
(11,357,285)
(11,628,275)
14,790,476
14,456,641
26,567,397
26,932,959
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
On behalf of the Board:
/s/ Mike Vorhaus
Director
/s/ Christopher Locke
Director
1
POPREACH CORPORATION
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)
Three months ended
2022
2021
Revenue (note 25):
In-App purchases
$
4,329,050
$
3,938,807
Advertising and other
285,988
139,093
4,615,038
4,077,900
Cost of sales (note 26)
1,549,718
1,549,340
Gross profit
3,065,320
2,528,560
Operating expenses:
Research and development (note 26)
989,019
814,749
General and administrative (note 26)
1,093,643
1,141,035
Marketing (note 26)
275,181
132,500
Interest and accretion expenses
188,022
138,140
Amortization
559,871
400,576
3,105,736
2,627,000
Non-operating income:
Fair value gain on financial liabilities (note 15)
340,644
2,289,933
340,644
2,289,933
Income before income taxes
300,228
2,191,493
Current taxes
27,938
31,392
Deferred tax (recovery)
1,300
(1,198)
Net income
270,990
2,161,299
Other comprehensive income:
Employee benefit obligations actuarial earnings, net of income
11,694
23,185
tax (note 16)
Comprehensive income
282,684
2,184,484
Basic earnings per share (note 18)
0.00
0.03
Diluted earnings per share (note 18)
0.00
0.03
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
POPREACH CORPORATION
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)
Number of
Share capital
Warrant
Share-based
Accumulated
Deficit
Total
shares
(note 18)
reserve
payment reserve
other
(note 19)
(note 20)
comprehensive
income (loss)
January 1, 2022
73,466,154
24,706,166
47,585
1,353,196
(22,031)
(11,628,275)
14,456,641
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
51,151
-
-
51,151
Comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
11,694
270,990
282,684
March 31, 2022
73,466,154
24,706,166
47,585
1,404,347
(10,337)
(11,357,285)
14,790,476
Number of
Share capital
Warrant
Share-based
Accumulated
Deficit
Total
shares
(note 18)
reserve
payment reserve
other
(note 19)
(note 20)
comprehensive
income (loss)
January 1, 2021
73,048,686
24,575,987
50,176
1,170,499
(53,759)
(13,222,745)
12,520,158
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
73,939
-
-
73,939
Exercise of warrants - derivative liability
44,568
47,103
-
-
-
-
47,103
Exercise of warrants - equity
10,000
7,224
(864)
-
-
-
6,360
Comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
23,185
2,161,299
2,184,484
March 31, 2021
73,103,254
24,630,314
49,312
1,244,438
(30,574)
(11,061,446)
14,832,044
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
POPREACH CORPORATION
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated
)
Three months ended
2022
2021
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:
Net income
$
270,990
$
2,161,299
Items not affecting cash:
Deferred tax expense (recovery)
1,300
(1,198)
Amortization (notes 5, 7, and 9)
559,871
400,576
Fair value gain on financial liabilities (note 15)
(340,644)
(2,289,933)
Share-based compensation expense (note 20)
51,151
73,939
Finance income on investment in lease receivable
(3,280)
(4,898)
Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)
(10,111)
5,952
Accretion expense
98,946
38,706
Employee benefit obligations expensed
13,934
4,181
Changes in working capital (note 21)
(232,248)
(386,230)
Employee benefit obligations paid
(34,472)
(63,703)
Interest expense paid in financing activities
89,676
111,969
Cash generated from operating activities
465,113
50,660
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Additions to property and equipment
(11,162)
(12,896)
Additions for intangible assets (note 7)
(310,623)
-
Payments for business acquisition (note 6)
-
(3,033,068)
Proceeds from lessee
16,829
16,776
Cash used in investing activities
(304,956)
(3,029,188)
Cash flows used in financing activities:
Repayments of borrowings
(326,409)
(108,803)
Payment for provisions (note 13)
-
(100,000)
Payments of interest on borrowings
(89,676)
(111,969)
Payments for lease liabilities
(139,701)
(99,089)
Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants (note 19)
-
36,508
Cash used in financing activities
(555,786)
(383,353)
Net cash outflow
(395,629)
(3,361,881)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
11,028,381
18,097,649
Effects of foreign currency exchange rate on cash
(219)
412
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
10,632,533
14,736,180
Income taxes paid
12,624
31,312
Acquisition of business by assumption of game acquisition payable (note 6)
-
2,000,000
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
PopReach Corporation published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 15:01:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about POPREACH CORPORATION
Sales 2022
62,4 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
13,1 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
72,0 M
72,0 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,36x
EV / Sales 2023
0,84x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
17,6%
Chart POPREACH CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,39 CAD
Average target price
1,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target
156%