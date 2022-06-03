PopReach : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of POPREACH CORPORATION (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

POPREACH CORPORATION Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated) March 31 December 31 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,632,533 $ 11,028,381 Trade and other receivables (note 4) 1,450,035 1,354,203 Investment tax credits receivable 358,590 353,442 Investment in lease receivable (note 10) 60,506 57,747 Prepaid assets 367,697 389,257 12,869,361 13,183,030 Property and equipment (note 5) 179,947 199,229 Intangible assets (notes 6 and 7) 9,326,916 9,413,934 Goodwill (notes 6 and 7) 2,605,933 2,605,933 Investment tax credits receivable 711,758 591,375 Right-of-use asset (note 9) 455,844 545,099 Investment in lease receivable (note 10) 27,603 42,844 Deferred cost of sales (note 11) 318,020 273,344 Deferred tax asset 72,015 78,171 26,567,397 26,932,959 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Trade and other payables 1,509,297 1,352,639 Taxes payable 43,769 28,455 Deferred revenue (note 11) 2,388,397 2,560,171 Lease liabilities (note 9) 537,100 536,930 Borrowings (note 12) 1,182,036 1,173,122 Provisions (note 13) 45,664 3,044 Derivative financial instruments (note 14) 742,949 1,083,593 6,449,212 6,737,954 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue (note 11) 131,471 119,438 Lease liabilities (note 9) 52,149 156,402 Borrowings (note 12) 3,433,456 3,732,329 Provisions (note 13) 1,368,961 1,345,331 Employee benefit obligations (note 16) 341,672 384,864 11,776,921 12,476,318 Shareholders' equity: Share capital (note 18) 24,706,166 24,706,166 Warrant reserve (note 19) 47,585 47,585 Share-based payment reserve (note 20) 1,404,347 1,353,196 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,337) (22,031) Deficit (11,357,285) (11,628,275) 14,790,476 14,456,641 26,567,397 26,932,959 See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. On behalf of the Board: /s/ Mike Vorhaus Director /s/ Christopher Locke Director 1

POPREACH CORPORATION Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended 2022 2021 Revenue (note 25): In-App purchases $ 4,329,050 $ 3,938,807 Advertising and other 285,988 139,093 4,615,038 4,077,900 Cost of sales (note 26) 1,549,718 1,549,340 Gross profit 3,065,320 2,528,560 Operating expenses: Research and development (note 26) 989,019 814,749 General and administrative (note 26) 1,093,643 1,141,035 Marketing (note 26) 275,181 132,500 Interest and accretion expenses 188,022 138,140 Amortization 559,871 400,576 3,105,736 2,627,000 Non-operating income: Fair value gain on financial liabilities (note 15) 340,644 2,289,933 340,644 2,289,933 Income before income taxes 300,228 2,191,493 Current taxes 27,938 31,392 Deferred tax (recovery) 1,300 (1,198) Net income 270,990 2,161,299 Other comprehensive income: Employee benefit obligations actuarial earnings, net of income 11,694 23,185 tax (note 16) Comprehensive income 282,684 2,184,484 Basic earnings per share (note 18) 0.00 0.03 Diluted earnings per share (note 18) 0.00 0.03 See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2

POPREACH CORPORATION Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited - in US dollars, unless otherwise stated) Number of Share capital Warrant Share-based Accumulated Deficit Total shares (note 18) reserve payment reserve other (note 19) (note 20) comprehensive income (loss) January 1, 2022 73,466,154 24,706,166 47,585 1,353,196 (22,031) (11,628,275) 14,456,641 Share-based compensation - - - 51,151 - - 51,151 Comprehensive income - - - - 11,694 270,990 282,684 March 31, 2022 73,466,154 24,706,166 47,585 1,404,347 (10,337) (11,357,285) 14,790,476 Number of Share capital Warrant Share-based Accumulated Deficit Total shares (note 18) reserve payment reserve other (note 19) (note 20) comprehensive income (loss) January 1, 2021 73,048,686 24,575,987 50,176 1,170,499 (53,759) (13,222,745) 12,520,158 Share-based compensation - - - 73,939 - - 73,939 Exercise of warrants - derivative liability 44,568 47,103 - - - - 47,103 Exercise of warrants - equity 10,000 7,224 (864) - - - 6,360 Comprehensive income - - - - 23,185 2,161,299 2,184,484 March 31, 2021 73,103,254 24,630,314 49,312 1,244,438 (30,574) (11,061,446) 14,832,044 See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3