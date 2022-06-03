PopReach : Interim MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 06/03/2022 | 11:02am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of POPREACH CORPORATION For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 The following management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations (the "MD&A") has been prepared by management and provides a review of the activities, results of operations and financial condition of PopReach Corporation (the "Company") based upon International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This MD&A, dated May 30, 2022 should be read in conjunction with a) the condensed interim unaudited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (the "Interim Financial Statements"); and b) the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (the "Annual Financial Statements"). All amounts disclosed below are in US dollars unless otherwise noted. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information The following MD&A contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. All statements and information, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, but not limited to, statements related to the Company's prospects and future plans and goals of the Company) are considered forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. These statements and information reflect the current expectations of the Company based on all information currently available. These statements and information are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: Limited history of operations

Competition from other companies

Risks related to the Company's growth strategy

Ability to secure sufficient financing to acquire new games Any forward-looking information and forward-looking statements given in the MD&A speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statement. Although the Company believes that the assumptions used in making or providing any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do not guarantee future performance of operations, and as such, undue reliance should not be put on such information or statements due to their inherent uncertainty. 1 Company Overview PopReach Corporation (the "Company"), formerly Mithrandir Capital Corp., was incorporated September 25, 2018 pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The Company is a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven franchises, including to date a Smurfs portfolio of titles (IP Under License), PAYDAY Crime War (IP under license), Peak - Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. The Company drives growth through a combination of investment in existing franchises and new franchise acquisitions. The head office of the Company is located at 1 University Avenue, 3rd Floor, Toronto, ON, M5J 2P1. The Company has a wholly owned subsidiary, PopReach Incorporated ("PopReach"), incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, and its accounts are consolidated into the Company's Interim Financial Statements and Annual Financial Statements. As at March 31, 2022, PopReach employs 53 employees on a full-time basis between offices in Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia. In addition, PopReach operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, PopReach Technologies Private Limited ("PR Tech"), in Bangalore, India, and PopReach UK Limited ("PopReach UK"), in London, UK. PR Tech is incorporated pursuant to the laws of India, and its accounts are consolidated into the Company's Interim Financial Statements and Annual Financial Statements. PR Tech is a management company in charge of operating the Company's developed technology, and employs 80 employees on a full-time basis. PopReach UK was incorporated on February 18, 2021, and its accounts are also consolidated into the Company's Interim Financial Statements and Annual Financial Statements. PopReach UK was established in order to fund operating costs and payroll for the acquisition of the "Peak - Brain Training" app ("Peak") as discussed in Note 6, and employs 6 employees on a full-time basis. The Company's Interim Financial Statements and Annual Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as disclosed in Note 2 of the Interim Financial Statements and Annual Financial Statements. However, the Company considers certain Non-GAAP (as hereinafter defined) financial measures as useful additional information to assess its financial performance. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this MD&A for additional details regarding the use of Non-GAAP measures in this MD&A. The MD&A has been authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 30, 2022. Summary of Significant Developments Performance highlights for the three months ending March 31, 2022, and subsequent developments Total revenue of $4.6 million compared to $4.3 million in Q4 2021 and $4.1 million in Q1 2021, representing year over year growth of $0.5 million or 13.2%

Revenue from mobile platforms (Apple, Google, Amazon and other) was $3.7 million (80.7% of revenue), compared to $3.4 million in Q4 2021 (79.4%), and $3.0 million in Q1 2021 (72.8%), representing year over year growth of $0.7 million or 25.5%. and sequential growth from Q4 2021 of $0.3 million or 8.2%

Revenue from Facebook Canvas platform games was $0.9 million (19.3% of revenue), compared to $0.9 million (20.6%) in Q4 2021 and $1.1 million in Q1 2021 (27.2%). The decrease year over year was due to an ongoing industry wide decline in Facebook Canvas platform game activity

Gross profit margin increased to 66.4%, from 61.7% in Q4 2021 and 62.0% in Q1 2021 2 Operating expenses of $3.1 million, compared to $3.5 million in Q4 2021 and $2.6 million in Q1 2021; the increase in year over year operating expenses is due to higher research and development expenses, and investments in mobile growth franchises including user acquisition expenses

Net income of $0.3 million ($0.00 per basic and diluted share), compared to a net loss of $0.6 million ($0.00) per basic and diluted share) in Q4 2021 and net income of $2.2 million ($0.03 per basic and diluted share) in Q1 2021

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $0.8 million (18.2% of revenue), compared to $0.5 million (12.0% of revenue) in Q4 2021 and $0.9 million (20.9% of revenue) in Q1 2021

of $0.8 million (18.2% of revenue), compared to $0.5 million (12.0% of revenue) in Q4 2021 and $0.9 million (20.9% of revenue) in Q1 2021 Cash at the end of March 31, 2022, was $10.6 million compared to $11.0 million from the end of December 31, 2021, and debt outstanding on the bank credit facility was $4.6 million, compared to $5.0 million at the end of 2021; the decrease in cash is due to debt repayments and investments in mobile growth franchises

Investments in mobile growth franchises, notably Smurfs Magic Match and PAYDAY Crime War, continued during Q1 2022. Smurfs Magic Match and PAYDAY Crime War are expected to launch worldwide in the first and second halves of 2022, respectively

On April 28, 2022, the Company completed a business combination (the " Transaction ") with 2810735 Ontario Inc. d/b/a Federated Foundry (" Federated "), pursuant to which the Company and Federated combined to form a leading technology and media enterprise through a reverse takeover of the Company by Federated and its shareholders 2

") with 2810735 Ontario Inc. d/b/a Federated Foundry (" "), pursuant to which the Company and Federated combined to form a leading technology and media enterprise through a reverse takeover of the Company by Federated and its shareholders On April 18, 2022, the Company entered into a credit agreement with Bank of Montreal for $33 million in senior secured credit facilities in order to consolidate debt, including debt assumed on closing of the Transaction, under a single lender; these new facilities are expected to significantly lower the Company's cost of capital, and support its M&A growth strategy via up to an additional $15 million acquisition line 2

On May 12, 2022, the Company closed its credit facility with Bank of Montreal, and paid off its prior senior secured credit facilities (the " Prior Facility ") in their entirety Please refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" below Please refer to "Summary of Significant Developments" below EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA1 EBITDA was $707,477 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 of $440,276, the increase was $267,201 or 61%. Adjusted EBITDA was $840,885 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 of $851,647, the decrease was $10,762 or 1%. Growth Platforms The Company views the mobile platforms - Apple, Google and Amazon - to be drivers of its growth and, currently, the sole focus of its growth investment. In December of 2018, the Company acquired a large portfolio of games of which a meaningful amount of revenue was derived from games operating on the Facebook Canvas platform. The Facebook Canvas platform continues to decline in importance and scale industry wide, as accelerated by the December 31, 2020 end-of-life of Adobe Flash technology. In Q1 2022, the Company generated 21% of its in-app purchase revenue from Facebook Canvas games, compared to 22% in Q4 2021, and 28% in Q1 2021. In-app purchase revenue from mobile platforms was 79% in Q1 2022, compared to 78% in Q4 2021, and 72% in Q1 2021. 3 The Company intends to continue to invest in its Facebook Canvas games, on a maintenance basis, for as long as they remain return on investment positive; however, the Company's investments in growth will be focused on mobile platforms. The Company also expects Facebook Canvas revenue to continue to decline as a percentage of its overall revenue, as the platform itself continues to decline industry wide, and the Company's investments in mobile growth franchises continue generating incremental revenue. Operating cost reductions As part of the Company's business strategy, ongoing efforts are focused on the consolidation and, in some cases, deprecation of third-party services, re-engineering of game assets, elimination of unnecessary vendors, and negotiation of lower cost service agreements, resulting in meaningful operating cost reductions. Seasonality Although the impact attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic is not quantifiable, changes in player activity may not be indicative of the financial and operating results in future periods. Given the level of continued volatility and uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, there is the potential for a wider range of outcomes - both positive and negative - as it relates to impact of seasonality on our business results. COVID-19 pandemic Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has modified its business practices to help minimize the risk of the virus to employees, business partners, and the communities in which the Company participates, which could negatively impact the business of the Company. In response to the outbreak, the Company has instituted operational and monitoring protocols to ensure the health and safety of its employees and stakeholders, which follow the advice of local governments and health authorities where it operates. The Company has adopted a work from home policy where possible. The Company will continue to monitor developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and continuously assess the COVID-19 pandemic's potential further impact on the Company's operations and business. See "Risk Factors - COVID-19". The Company continues to face COVID-19 related challenges in the remote hiring and onboarding of new employees, leading to delays in the launch of game features designed to increase engagement and monetization. Furthermore, PR Tech employees working from home in Bangalore, India are routinely subject to infrastructure outages, which continues to result in delayed content updates and bug fixes relating to the live operations of the Company's portfolio of games. Apple Advertising (IDFA) policy change On April 26th of 2021, Apple implemented a key change to their iOS 14 operating system, which significantly altered the advertising ecosystem of mobile apps. Apple's IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers) is no longer available to apps by default, instead requiring users to "opt in" on a per app basis; only a minority of users consent to apps accessing their IDFA. The IDFA was an integral part of performance marketing for apps, as large advertising networks like Facebook and Google had relied on this identifier, combined with data collected through their own apps and services, to optimize ad campaign targeting; the impact of this change has been significanta, with several major mobile game and app publishers having reported a negative revenue impact as a result of this change. https://venturebeat.com/2021/07/13/brian-bowman-apples-idfa-change-has-triggered-15-to-20-revenue-drops-for- 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer PopReach Corporation published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 15:01:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about POPREACH CORPORATION 11:02a POPREACH : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer PU 11:02a POPREACH : Interim MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 PU 11:02a POPREACH : Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 PU 11:02a POPREACH : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer PU 11:02a POPREACH : Material Change Report PU 11:02a POPREACH : Second Amending Agreement PU 11:02a POPREACH : Escrow Agreement Value Security PU 10:52a POPREACH : Amending Agreement PU 10:52a POPREACH : Notice of Meeting PU 10:42a POPREACH : Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 PU