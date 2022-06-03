PopReach : Material Change Report

FORM 51-102F3 MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT Item 1 Name and Address of Company PopReach Corporation (the "Company") 1 University Avenue, 3rd Floor Toronto, Ontario M5J 2P1 Item 2 Date of Material Change April 28, 2022 Item 3 News Release On April 28, 2022, the Company issued a news release in respect of the material change through the facilities of Cision. A copy of the news release is attached as Schedule "A" hereto and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Item 4 Summary of Material Change Business Combination On April 28, 2022, the Company (TSXV:POPR, OTCQX:POPRF), announced that it completed its business combination (the "Transaction") with 2810735 Ontario Inc. d/b/a Federated Foundry ("Federated"). A copy of the news release is attached as Schedule "A" hereto and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Pursuant to the Transaction, the Company acquired Federated for an indicative aggregate purchase price of C$160million, subject to adjustments for assumed debt, working capital and other customary terms and conditions set out in the definitive transaction agreement entered into by the parties for the Transaction. As a result of the Transaction, each Federated shareholder received approximately 0.7541 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") for each Federated common share held by them, for a total issuance from treasury by the Company of 159,053,948 Common Shares. Following completion of the Transaction, the Company has 232,520,102 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Escrowed Securities Pursuant to the terms of a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement dated April 28, 2022 among the Company, TSX Trust Company, as escrow agent, and certain Federated shareholders, an aggregate 109,368,486 Common Shares issued to Federated shareholders have been placed in escrow, whereby 25% of such securities will be released immediately upon the issuance of the final exchange bulletin evidencing final acceptance of the TSXV Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") of the Transaction and the balance of such securities will be released in separate 25% tranches every six months over a period of 18 months thereafter. An additional 42,704,639 Common Shares issued to Federated shareholders are subject to the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions with the same release schedule.

- 2 - All of the Common Shares issued to Federated shareholders are subject to the contractual lockup in favour of the Company with the same release schedule and a four month hold period ending August 29, 2022 pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. Directors and Officers As a result of the closing of the Transaction, the directors and officers of the Company are now: Ben Colabrese Director Jeff Collins Chief Development Officer Natasha De Masi Director Greg Donaldson Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ferrell Chief Operating Officer Amy Hastings General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Ted Hastings Executive Chairman and Director Iain Klugman Director Christopher Locke President and Director Mike Vorhaus Director Jon Walsh Chief Executive Officer and Director Item 5 Full Description of Material Change For a full description of the material change, please see Schedule "A" attached hereto. Item 6 Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102 Not applicable. Item 7 Omitted Information None. Item 8 Executive Officer Christopher Locke President 416-583-5918 Item 9 Date of Report May 2, 2022

Schedule "A" NEWS RELEASE (see attached)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE PopReach Announces Closing of Business Combination with Federated Foundry TORONTO, ONTARIO - April 28, 2022 - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR, OTCQX: POPRF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced business combination (the "Transaction") with 2810735 Ontario Inc. d/b/a Federated Foundry ("Federated"), as described in its prior press releases dated August 17, 2021, October 18, 2021, October 29, 2021, November 29, 2021, February 14, 2022, February 16, 2022, March 23, 2022 and April 18, 2022. Pursuant to the Transaction, PopReach acquired Federated for an indicative aggregate purchase price of C$160 million, subject to adjustments for assumed debt, working capital and other customary terms and conditions set out in the definitive transaction agreement entered into by the parties for the Transaction. The net purchase price at closing for the Transaction was C$127.24 million, inclusive of the assumption by PopReach of an aggregate US$22.963 million of debt. As a result, each Federated shareholder received approximately 0.7541 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") for each Federated common share (the "Federated Shares") held by them, for a total issuance from treasury by PopReach of 159,053,948 Common Shares (the "Consideration Shares"). Following completion of the Transaction, PopReach has 232,520,102 Common Shares issued and outstanding, with the Consideration Shares issued to former Federated shareholders comprising approximately 68.40% of the issued capital (basic). Prior to the closing of the Transaction, PopReach and Federated entered into a second amending agreement to the definitive transaction agreement originally entered into on October 18, 2021 and first amended on February 14, 2022, pursuant to which, in lieu of a triangular amalgamation among Federated and a newly-incorporated subsidiary of PopReach to facilitate the issuance of the Consideration Shares, the parties agreed to a direct share exchange between PopReach and the former Federated shareholders whereby PopReach issued the Consideration Shares to the former Federated shareholders in exchange for the Federated Shares held by each such Federated shareholder. Other than the mechanics, all material terms, as well as the commercial result of the Transaction remain the same as set out in the foregoing paragraph. The Company received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") on February 10, 2022 and as announced by press release dated March 23, 2022, at the special meeting of PopReach shareholders held on that date (the "Meeting"), the Transaction was approved by shareholders with over 98% of the votes cast in favour of the Transaction at the Meeting. Upon closing, the Company will be delivering all documentation to the Exchange required to obtain final Exchange approval. Subject to the final approval of the Exchange and the issuance of the final Exchange bulletin evidencing final acceptance of the Transaction (the "Final Exchange Bulletin"), the Common Shares will resume trading as a Tier 1 Issuer on the Exchange, currently expected to be at