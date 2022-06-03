PopReach : Second Amending Agreement 06/03/2022 | 11:02am EDT Send by mail :

THIS SECOND AMENDING AGREEMENT is made effective April 27, 2022. BETWEEN: 2810735 ONTARIO INC. d/b/a FEDERATED FOUNDRY. a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario ("Federated") - and - 2873766 ONTARIO LIMITED, a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario ("Subco") - and - POPREACH CORPORATION a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario ("PopReach", and together with Federated and Subco, the "Parties", and each, a "Party") RECITALS: The Parties entered into a business combination agreement dated October 18, 2021, as amended by an amending agreement made effective February 14, 2022 (collectively, the " Original Agreement "). The Original Agreement sets out the terms and conditions upon which the Parties agreed to effect the acquisition by PopReach of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Federated from the holders thereof in exchange for the issuance by PopReach of common shares of PopReach to the Federated Shareholders, as a reverse takeover of PopReach by the Federated Shareholders (the " Transaction "). At the Meeting, PopReach Shareholders approved the Meeting Matters, including the Transaction, which approval includes the authorization in favour of the PopReach Board to, without further approval of the PopReach Shareholders, at any time prior to the Amalgamation, amend, modify or supplement the Original Agreement, and otherwise to complete the Transaction on such terms and conditions as the PopReach Board may determine, in its sole discretion. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Voting Agreements, the PopReach Insiders and all other signatories thereto have agreed to vote, and have voted, in favour of the Meeting Matters, including the Transaction, and have also agreed to support any Alternative Transaction (as defined therein to include another form of transaction that the Parties conclude is necessary or desirable to effect the Transaction on economic terms and conditions having consequences to the PopReach Shareholders that are materially equivalent or better). PopReach Insiders and all other signatories to Voting Agreements hold and control, in the aggregate approximately 50.5% of the issued and outstanding PopReach Shares. Pursuant to the Original Agreement, the Parties originally intended to effect the Transaction by way of the Amalgamation. The Parties now intend to effect the Transaction by way of a share exchange between PopReach and the Federated Shareholders, whereby the Federated Shareholders will exchange the Federated Shares held by them for PopReach Shares at the Exchange Ratio pursuant to a share exchange agreement to be entered into between each Federated Shareholder and PopReach. The Parties agree, confirm and acknowledge that, other than the manner in which the Transaction is to be effected as aforementioned, all of the terms and conditions for the Transaction and the Original Agreement remain in full force and effect and are ratified and confirmed. The Parties hereto wish to enter into this Second Amending Agreement in order to amend certain terms of the Original Agreement to reflect and effect the foregoing. NOW THEREFORE, in consideration of the foregoing and the representations, warranties, covenants, conditions, agreements and promises contained in this Second Amending Agreement and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged by the Parties to this Second Amending Agreement, the Parties agree as follows: ARTICLE I INTERPRETATION 1.1 Definitions Unless there is something in the subject matter or context inconsistent therewith, for the purposes of this Second Amending Agreement, capitalized terms that are not defined in this Second Amending Agreement have the meanings given to them in the Original Agreement, and all conventions of interpretation established in the Original Agreement shall have the same effect in this Second Amending Agreement. ARTICLE II AMENDMENTS 2.1 Omnibus Amendments to Original Agreement The Original Agreement is hereby amended in its entirety by disregarding, deleting modifying, supplementing and otherwise amending each term and condition thereof relating to the Amalgamation, as may be reasonably required or desirable, to provide that the Parties' agreement pursuant to the Original Agreement, as amended by this Second Amending Agreement, is to effect the Transaction by way of a share exchange between the PopReach and the Federated Shareholders. 2.2 Amendments to Original Agreement Further to the omnibus amendment pursuant to, and without limiting the generality of, Section 2.1 of this Second Amending Agreement, the Original Agreement is also specifically amended as follows: Section 1.1 of the Original Agreement is as amended as follows: each of the definitions of "Amalco", "Amalco Shares", "Amalgamating Parties", "Amalgamation", "Amalgamation Agreement", "Certificate" is deleted in their entirety, and, other than as otherwise expressly provided in this Second Amending Agreement (including this Section 2.2(1)(a) and Section 2.2(1)(b)) each and every reference to such terms in the Original Agreement shall be deleted: in Recital B, the reference to "Amalgamation" shall be replaced with "Share Exchange"; in each of (A) the first sentence of Section 2.8, (B) the last sentence of Section 2.10, (C) the first sentence of Section 5.29 and (D) Section 8.2(f), the reference to "Amalgamation" shall be replaced with "Transaction"; in the last sentence of Section 2.11, the reference to "Amalgamation" shall be replaced with "Effective Date"; and in the heading of Section 7.1(a), the reference to "Post-Amalgamation" shall be replaced with "Post-Transaction"; the definition of "Effective Date" is amended and restated as follows: ""Effective Date" means April 28, 2022 or such other date as the Parties may agree to in writing, in their respective sole discretion;"; the definition of "Meeting Matters" is amended in clause (a) thereof by the deletion of the words "(which, in the interest of clarity, includes the Amalgamation)"; a new definition of "Share Exchange" is added, as follows: ""Share Exchange" means the exchange of Federated Shares by Federated Shareholders with PopReach for PopReach Shares on the basis of the Exchange Ratio and the terms and conditions of this Agreement, including Section 2.4 hereof;"; and a new definition of "Share Exchange Agreement" is added, as follows: ""Share Exchange Agreement" means the form of share exchange agreement to be entered into between PopReach and the Federated Shareholders pursuant to the terms of this Agreement to give effect to the Share Exchange, substantially in the form set out in Schedule "A";". Section 1.13 of the Original Agreement is amended to provide that Schedule "A" shall be "Form of Share Exchange Agreement" instead of "Form of Amalgamation Agreement". The heading for Article II of the Original Agreement shall be amended and restated as " Share Exchange and Related Matters ". Section 2.1 of the Original Agreement shall be amended and restated as follows: "2.1 Share Exchange Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in this Agreement, the Parties hereby agree to effect the Transaction pursuant to the Share Exchange, and Federated shall deliver to PopReach on or prior to the Effective Date the Share Exchange Agreements and corresponding share transfer powers duly executed by or on behalf of each Federated Shareholder and such other documents as may be required to give effect to the Share Exchange." Section 2.2 of the Original Agreement shall be amended and restated as follows: "2.2 Federated At or after the Effective Time, the Parties shall do all such things, execute and deliver all such documents and instruments and otherwise take all such action as may be reasonably necessary or desirable to effect each of the following: Federated shall be renamed as "Federated Foundry Limited" or such other name as may be mutually agreed to by the Parties, each acting reasonably. The registered office of Federated shall be 1 University Avenue, 3 rd Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2P1. The board of directors of Federated from time to time shall be empowered to determine the number of directors of Federated within the minimum and maximum number set out in Federated's articles, as may be amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time. Federated shall adopt a new By-Law No. 1, as agreed to by the Parties. The number of directors of Federated shall be three (3), comprised of Ted Hastings, Christopher Locke and Jon Walsh. These directors shall hold office until the next annual or annual and special meeting of the sole shareholder of Federated or until their successors are elected or appointed in accordance with the provisions of Federated's articles and bylaws. The fiscal year end of Federated shall be December 31 in each year, until changed by resolution of the board of directors of Federated." Section 2.3 of the Original Agreement shall be amended as follows: the heading is amended and restated as " Share Exchange Steps "; Section 2.3(a) is deleted and replaced with "[ Intentionally Left Blank ]"; at the end of Section 2.3(b), the words ", and all such Federated Shares shall be cancelled" shall be deleted and replaced with ", and all such Federated Shares shall be registered in the name of PopReach, or as PopReach may otherwise direct in writing"; and Section 2.3(c) is deleted and replaced with "[ Intentionally Left Blank ]". Section 2.5 of the Original Agreement shall be amended by adding to the end the following: "Without limiting the generality of, and in addition to, the foregoing, all of the Consideration Shares issued to Federated Shareholders pursuant to Section 2.3 will be subject to applicable transfer restrictions pursuant to Section 2.5 of National Instrument 45-102-Resaleof Securities ("NI 45-102") and that, unless otherwise permitted under Applicable Laws, the holder of the Consideration Shares shall not trade such securities before the date that is four months and a day after the date of issuance, and all Consideration Shares shall bear a legend as per Section 2.5(2)3(i) of NI 45-102.". Section 2.6 of the Original Agreement shall be amended as follows: at the end of Section 2.6(a), the words "without any further action on the part of such registered holder" shall be deleted and replaced with "upon delivery by Federated to PopReach of duly executed Share Exchange Agreements and share transfer powers for the Federated Shares of such holders for the corresponding Federated Shares"; at the end of Section 2.6(b), the words "without any further action on the part of such registered holder" shall be deleted and replaced with "upon delivery by Federated to PopReach of duly executed Share Exchange Agreements and share transfer powers for the Federated Shares of such holders for the corresponding Federated Shares"; Section 2.6(c) is deleted and replaced with "[ Intentionally Left Blank ]"; and Section 2.6(d) is amended and restated as follows: "(d) Certificates and other corporate records evidencing Federated Shares shall cease to represent any claim of any Federated Shareholder upon or interest in Federated other than the right of the applicable Federated Shareholder to receive, pursuant to the terms hereof and the Share Exchange Agreement, PopReach Shares in accordance with Section 2.3."; Section 2.9 of the Original Agreement shall be amended and restated as follows: "All PopReach Shares issued pursuant to this Agreement shall be fully paid and non-assessable, and PopReach shall be deemed to have received the full consideration therefor and as such consideration shall not be cash consideration, any such non-cash consideration shall have a value that is not less in value than This is an excerpt of the original content. 