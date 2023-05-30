Advanced search
POPREACH CORPORATION

(POPR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:22:21 2023-05-26 pm EDT
0.2300 CAD   +4.55%
08:05aPopReach to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII
NE
05/25PopReach Brief: Says Credit Facility replaces and represents an increase from Company's current senior secured credit facility, totaling US$43 million
MT
05/25PopReach Brief: Announcing New US$115 Million Syndicated Credit Facility
MT
PopReach to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII

05/30/2023 | 08:05am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - PopReach Corporation (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) ("PopReach" or the "Company"), a multiplatform digital technology company, announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

PopReach is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 7, at 2:00 PM PT. Jon Walsh, CEO, will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with Dean@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; NotifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform; Ubiquity, an omnichannel marketing network and technology platform; SCS, a brand transformation company; and OpenMoves, a B2B and B2C performance and growth marketing company.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com.

PopReach Corporation

Dennis Fong
Investor Relations
(416) 283-9930
dennis.fong@loderockadvisors.com

Jon Walsh
Chief Executive Officer
(416) 583-5918
invest@popreach.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PopReach Corporation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167835


© Newsfilecorp 2023
