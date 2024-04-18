Puerto Rico is a recognized global platform for musical talent, with a variety of rhythms and genres representing its cultural wealth. Rooted in that influence, Banco Popular announced a new campaign titled “We Follow Your Rhythm”. The Bank used the analogy of music to capture the diversity of its customers, the wide range of their banking preferences and the ways that Popular meets those banking needs.

“For the past 130 years Popular has evolved with cultural, social, and economic changes to ensure it serves optimally and efficiently. We have always moved at the pace of our clients, understanding their preferences, and constantly transforming our offering to meet their needs so they can carry out their transactions in an agile and simple way,” said Ignacio Álvarez, president and CEO of Popular.

“We Follow Your Rhythm” positions Popular as a bank that offers a wide range of financial services through digital and traditional channels. “We want to highlight our convenience and accessibility, which help us build the future, while inclusively serving different generations of customers. We also want to present a more modern brand that contributes to our solid local recognition and evolution,” said Denise Draper, division manager of Marketing at Popular.

The campaign was developed in collaboration with RosadoToledo& and recorded by the Metrópolis production house. It features employees and local musicians, including maestro Ángel “Cucco” Peña for the composition and arrangement. It also includes students from the musical programs of the Banco Popular Foundation and the Arturo Somohano Philharmonic Orchestra. The campaign’s digital elements were created in collaboration with Contáctica.

“At the heart of this campaign is our new corporate purpose: putting people at the center of progress. We also use music to create a connection with our customers and humanize their unique way of banking,” added Patricia Vigoreaux, group vice president of Marketing at Popular.

A custom-composed audio branding performed by Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Tommy Torres helps audiences connect with Popular through sound.

“We have been in the process of modernizing the Popular brand and wanted to connect with people through a sound that distinguishes us. We are grateful to Tommy Torres for participating in this project,” said Eduardo Negrón, executive vice president and manager of Popular's Administration group.

“Tommy created a sound that is recognizable, that identifies our roots and culture, appeals to all the markets we serve (Puerto Rico, the United States, and the Virgin Islands) and connects the customer to the essence of our brand,” Negrón added.

The campaign and the audio branding launch on April 18 and will run on television, in print and online.

