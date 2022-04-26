Popular : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
04/26/2022 | 08:14am EDT
Popular, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
•
Net income of $211.7 million in Q1 2022, compared to net income of $206.1 million in Q4 2021.
•
Net interest margin of 2.75% in Q1 2022, compared to 2.78% in Q4 2021; net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis of 3.05% in Q1 2022, compared to 3.02% in Q4 2021.
•
Credit Quality:
•
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio ("NPLs") decreased by $28.0 million from Q4 2021; NPLs to loans ratio at 1.8% vs. 1.9% in Q4 2021;
•
Net charge-offs ("NCOs") were $3.8 million, compared to a net recovery of $7.9 million in Q4 2021; NCOs at 0.05% of average loans held-in-portfolio vs. (0.11%) in Q4 2021;
•
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to loans held-in-portfolio at 2.29% vs. 2.38% in Q4 2021; and
•
ACL to NPLs at 130.4% vs. 126.9% in Q4 2021.
•
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.26%, Common Equity per Share of $60.78 and Tangible Book Value per Share of $51.16 at March 31, 2022.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - (BUSINESS WIRE) - Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $211.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $206.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We had a solid quarter with net income of $212 million, building on the momentum of our record 2021 results. We saw broad-based loan growth, across geographies and most business lines, while maintaining strong asset quality metrics. Net charge-offs were five basis points for the quarter. We continued to see deposit growth from our private sector clients. Our deposit franchise in Puerto Rico will be an even greater source of strength as interest rates rise as expected. Our capital ratios remained strong, allowing us to continue to return capital to our shareholders and increase our common stock dividend. Going forward, we remain optimistic about the economic outlook, yet cognizant of the possible challenges to the macroeconomic environment resulting from the war in Ukraine, inflation and the evolving health situation.
I am thankful to our team who have continued to perform at a high level and deliver results under a myriad of changing conditions. Finally, our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they suffer the horrible consequences of the war."
1
Earnings Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-21
Net interest income
$
494,312
$
501,283
$
479,112
Provision for credit losses (benefit)
(15,500
)
(33,050
)
(82,226
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit)
509,812
534,333
561,338
Other non-interest income
154,692
164,677
153,653
Operating expenses
402,339
417,394
375,528
Income before income tax
262,165
281,616
339,463
Income tax expense
50,479
75,552
76,831
Net income
$
211,686
$
206,064
$
262,632
Net income applicable to common stock
$
211,333
$
205,711
$
262,279
Net income per common share - Basic
$
2.69
$
2.59
$
3.13
Net income per common share - Diluted
$
2.69
$
2.58
$
3.12
2
Significant Events
Entry into Asset Purchase Agreement with Evertec; Renegotiation and Extension of Commercial Agreements
On February 24, 2022, the Corporation and Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR"), entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), with Evertec, Inc. ("EVERTEC") and Evertec Group, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of EVERTEC ("EVERTEC Group"), pursuant to which BPPR will purchase from EVERTEC Group certain information technology and related assets currently used by EVERTEC to service certain of BPPR's key channels (the "Acquired Assets") under the Amended and Restated Master Service Agreement (the "MSA"), dated September 30, 2010, among the Corporation, BPPR and EVERTEC. In connection with the purchase of the Acquired Assets, BPPR will assume certain liabilities relating to the Acquired Assets (together with the purchase of the Acquired Assets, the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close on or about June 30, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.
In connection with the consummation of the Transaction (the "Closing"), the Corporation will transfer to EVERTEC Group, as consideration for the Transaction, shares of EVERTEC's common stock ("EVERTEC Common Stock") having an aggregate value of approximately $197 million, subject to certain purchase price adjustments, based on a price per share of $42.84, which value was determined at the time of entering into the Purchase Agreement. As a result of this transfer, the Corporation expects that its percentage ownership of the outstanding shares of EVERTEC Common Stock will be reduced from its current level, which is approximately 16.2%, to approximately 10.5% immediately following the Closing. As part of the transaction, the Corporation has also agreed to reduce its voting interest in EVERTEC below 4.5%, whether through selling shares of EVERTEC common stock or a conversion of such shares into non-voting preferred stock. The Corporation expects to sell down its stake in EVERTEC below 4.5% following the closing and intends to return to shareholders, via common stock repurchases, the after-tax gains resulting from such sale, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals.
Additionally, as part of the Closing, the Corporation and BPPR will also enter with EVERTEC into, among other commercial agreements, a Second Amended and Restated Master Services Agreement (the "Second A&R MSA"), pursuant to which EVERTEC Group will continue to provide various key information technology and various transaction processing services to the Corporation, BPPR and their respective subsidiaries, which services are provided under the currently effective MSA.
Capital Actions
On March 1, 2022 the Corporation announced that on February 28, 2022 it entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (the "ASR Agreement") to repurchase an aggregate of $400 million of Popular's common stock. Popular previously disclosed in a press release on January 12, 2022 its plan to repurchase up to $500 million of its common stock as part of its planned capital actions for 2022.
Under the terms of the ASR Agreement, on March 2, 2022 the Corporation made an initial payment of $400 million and received an initial delivery of 3,483,942 shares of Popular's Common Stock (the "Initial Shares").
The transaction was accounted for as a treasury stock transaction. Furthermore, as a result of the receipt of the Initial Shares, the Corporation recognized in shareholders' equity approximately $320 million in treasury stock and $80 million as a reduction of capital surplus. Upon the final settlement of the ASR Agreement, the Corporation expects to further adjust its treasury stock and capital surplus accounts to reflect the final delivery or receipt of cash or shares, which will depend on the volume-weighted average price of the Corporation's common stock during the term of the ASR Agreement, less a discount. The final settlement of the ASR Agreement is expected to occur no later than the third quarter of 2022.
Popular expects to execute during the remainder of the year, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, the remaining $100 million in common stock repurchases contemplated as part of the Corporation's 2022 capital actions announced in January 2022. The timing and exact amount of such additional repurchases will be subject to various factors, including market conditions and the Corporation's capital position and financial performance.
On February 23, 2022, the Corporation's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share, an increase from the previous $0.45 per share quarterly dividend, on its outstanding common stock. The dividend was paid on April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.
3
Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP financial measure
Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Table D for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and comparable periods. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $494.3 million compared to $501.3 million in the previous quarter, a decrease of $7.0 million. Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the first quarter of 2022 was $548.1 million, an increase of $4.2 million when compared to $543.9 million in the last quarter of 2021. The increase in the taxable equivalent adjustment results from BPPR's higher volume of tax-free investment securities in Puerto Rico.
Net interest margin for the quarter was 2.75% compared to 2.78% in the last quarter of 2021. On a taxable equivalent basis, net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.05% compared to 3.02% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The main variances in net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis were:
•
higher interest income from money markets, trading and investment securities by $18.4 million resulting from a higher volume by $540 million, in turn driven by an increase in the average U.S. Treasury portfolio by $4.2 billion, partially offset by lower volume of money market investments by $3.1 billion and higher yields by 17 basis points driven by higher market rates and the composition of the portfolio; and
•
higher interest income from consumer loans mainly driven by a higher average volume in both P.R. and the U.S.
partially offset by:
•
lower interest income from commercial loans by $16.5 million resulting from lower income form loans under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") by $12.6 million, lower interest income from the repayment of purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and the impact of 2 fewer days in the quarter or approximately $4.1 million. This negative effect was offset in part by an increase of $346 million in the average volume of commercial loans, at both P.R. and the U.S segments, for a $4.4 million benefit;
•
a decrease in auto and lease financing income of $1.6 million mainly driven by two fewer days in the quarter when compared to the prior quarter, partially offset by higher loan volume by $62 million.
The Corporation recognized income of $10.6 million related to loans issued under the SBA PPP, compared to $23.2 million in the previous quarter. These loans carried a yield of approximately 17.01% in this quarter, including the amortization of fees received under the program, compared to 17.86% last quarter. This portfolio of loans issued under the SBA PPP declined by $141 million in BPPR to a balance of $114 million and declined by $39 million in Popular Bank ("PB" or "Popular U.S.") to a balance of $59 million. On March 31, 2022, the portfolio at BPPR and PB had a remaining aggregate balance of unamortized fees of $8.1 million.
Net interest income for the BPPR segment amounted to $415.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $425.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 2.67% a decrease of 6 basis points when compared to 2.73% for the previous quarter. As discussed above, net interest margin was negatively impacted by lower SBA PPP income and lower payment of PCD loans, partially offset by the positive impact of higher investment securities balances. The cost of interest-bearing and total deposits remained unchanged from the previous quarter at 0.16% and 0.12%, respectively.
Net interest income for PB was $86.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $83.2 million during the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.56% compared to 3.47% the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income results mainly from a higher volume of commercial and consumer loans. The lower cost on deposits also resulted in a benefit to PB's net interest margin. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.46% or 6 basis points lower than the 0.52% reported in the last quarter of 2021, while the total cost of deposits, including demand deposits, was 0.36%, compared to 0.40% in the previous quarter.
4
Non-interest income
Non-interest income decreased by $10.0 million to $154.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $164.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The variance in non-interest income was primarily driven by:
•
lower other service fees by $6.7 million, mainly due to lower insurance fees by $3.7 million principally resulting from contingent insurance commissions that are typically recognized during the fourth quarter and lower credit card fees by $2.0 million mainly in interchange income due to seasonal purchasing activity in the previous quarter; and
•
lower income from mortgage banking activities by $4.2 million mainly due to a loss on sale of loans and securitization activities of $1.5 million, compared to a gain of $5.4 in the previous quarter due to a lower volume of transactions and lower market rates, partially offset by higher realized gains on closed derivative positions by $3.4 million;
partially offset by:
•
higher other operating income by $4.9 million mainly due to higher earnings from the portfolio of equity method investments and higher income from the sale of auto rental units.
Refer to Table B for further details.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $402.3 million, a decrease of $15.1 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The variance in operating expenses was driven primarily by:
•
lower net occupancy expenses by $2.0 million due to lower rent and electricity expenses;
•
lower business promotion expenses by $10.8 million mainly due to lower advertising and promotion expenses by $5.7 million a result of seasonal activities during the fourth quarter of 2021, lower donations by $2.8 million and lower credit cards rewards expense as a result of transactional volumes by $1.7 million;
•
lower other operating expenses by $11.4 million due to the effect during the previous quarter of an impairment charge on undeveloped properties by $5.0 million and lower sundry losses by $5.0 million mainly related to the termination of a white label credit card contract during prior quarter; and
•
lower amortization of intangibles by $5.2 million due to an impairment write-down of a trademark during the fourth quarter of 2021.
partially offset by:
•
higher personnel cost by $6.5 million mainly due to higher performance shares and restricted stock expenses by $6.3 million; higher payroll taxes by $5.1 million; partially offset by $3.1 million in lower incentives related to the profit-sharing plan which is tied to the Corporation's financial performance;
•
higher professional fees by $3.4 million mainly due to higher advisory expenses related to corporate initiatives; and
•
higher credit and debit card processing and other expenses by $3.8 million due in part to lower volume incentives.
Full-time equivalent employees were 8,492 as of March 31, 2022, compared to 8,351 as of December 31, 2021.
5
For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.
Income taxes
For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $50.5 million, compared to $75.6 million for the previous quarter. The decrease in income tax expense was mainly attributable to lower income before tax and higher exempt income during the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the first quarter of 2022 was 19.3%, compared to 27% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects its ETR for the year 2022 to be within a range from 18% to 20%.
Credit Quality
During the first quarter of 2022, the Corporation continued to exhibit strong credit quality trends and low credit costs with low level of NCOs and decreasing NPLs. We continue to closely monitor changes on borrower performance and in the pace of economic recovery, given the rising interest rate environment and geopolitical uncertainty. However, management believes that the improvement over the last few years in the risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios positions Popular to operate successfully under the current environment.
The following presents credit quality results for the first quarter of 2022:
•
At March 31, 2022, total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio decreased by $28.0 million from December 31, 2021. BPPR's NPLs decreased by $27.5 million, mostly driven by lower mortgage NPLs by $27.3 million. The mortgage NPLs decrease was mainly due to the combined effects of collection efforts, increased foreclosure activity and the sustained low levels of early delinquency compared with pre-pandemic trends. PB's NPLs remained flat quarter-over-quarter. At March 31, 2022, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was 1.8%, compared to 1.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
•
Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, remained flat quarter-over-quarter. In BPPR, total inflows increased by $5.3 million, mostly driven by higher commercial and mortgage inflows of $3.8 million and $2.0 million, respectively. Mortgage inflows continued trending lower than pre-pandemic levels. NPL inflows at PB decreased by $4.9 million during the quarter, mostly driven by a decrease of $7.2 million in mortgage inflows, as the prior quarter included the impact of loans that did not resume payment after the end of COVID-19-related payment deferral periods.
•
NCOs amounted to $3.8 million, an unfavorable variance of $11.7 million when compared to the fourth quarter. BPPR's NCOs increased by $13.1 million, as the prior quarter included recoveries from the resolution of certain commercial non-performing loans. During the first quarter of 2022, the Corporation's ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.05%, compared to (0.11%) in the fourth quarter of 2021. Refer to Table M for further information on net charge-offs and related ratios.
•
At March 31, 2022, the ACL decreased by $17.6 million, or 2.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 to $677.8 million. The ACL incorporated updated macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. The baseline scenario continues to be assigned the highest probability, followed by the pessimistic scenario.
•
The current baseline forecast continues to show a favorable economic scenario. 2022 annualized GDP growth of 3.5% and 3.7% is expected for Puerto Rico and United States, respectively. This represents a reduction for both Puerto Rico and United States since last quarter's GDP growth forecast was 4.0% and 4.6%, respectively. Changes in assumptions related to fiscal stimulus and higher energy prices contributed to the reduction. The 2022 average unemployment rate is forecasted at 7.3% and 3.6% for Puerto Rico and United States, respectively. This is consistent with previous expectations for both regions. Puerto Rico's unemployment rate forecast benefits from the Bureau of Labor Statistics ("BLS") revisions that show a stronger than expected labor market.
•
In BPPR, the ACL decreased by $17.6 million, mainly driven by reductions in qualitative reserves due to substantial improvements in employment levels in Puerto Rico. Recent updates by the BLS show that employment levels in Puerto Rico have already surpassed pre-pandemic levels. This contributed to a lower commercial, mortgage and consumer loans ACL. The decrease in qualitative reserves was partially offset by the impact of higher loan volumes and changes in the macroeconomic scenario. The ACL for the PB segment remained flat quarter-over-quarter as higher loan volumes in both the commercial real estate and consumer portfolios offset reductions in qualitative reserves. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.29% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.38% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 130.4%, compared to 126.9% in the previous quarter.
6
•
The provision for credit losses for the loan portfolios for the first quarter of 2022 reflected a benefit of $14.4 million, compared to a benefit of $31.4 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the previously mentioned changes in the allowance for credit losses. The provision for the BPPR segment was a benefit of $12.7 million, compared to a benefit of $30.6 million in the previous quarter, while the provision for the PB segment was a benefit of $1.7 million, compared to a benefit of $0.9 million in the previous quarter.
•
The provision for unfunded commitments for the first quarter of 2022 reflected a benefit of $0.8 million, compared to a benefit of $0.5 million in the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses in our investment portfolio was a benefit of $0.3 million, compared to a benefit of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for unfunded loan commitments, provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios and provision for credit losses on our investment portfolio are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Statement of Operations.
Non-Performing Assets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-21
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
$
519,921
$
547,877
$
698,142
Non-performing loans held-for-sale
-
-
3,549
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
90,567
85,077
72,060
Total non-performing assets
$
610,488
$
632,954
$
773,751
Net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter
$
3,781
$
(7,881
)
$
21,030
Ratios:
Loans held-in-portfolio
$
29,588,190
$
29,240,557
$
29,131,628
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
1.76
%
1.87
%
2.40
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.29
2.38
2.75
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale
130.36
126.92
114.70
Refer to Table K for additional information.
Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
(In thousands)
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-21
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios:
BPPR
$
(12,661
)
$
(30,562
)
$
(39,976
)
Popular U.S.
(1,744
)
(859
)
(35,803
)
Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
$
(14,405
)
$
(31,421
)
$
(75,779
)
7
Credit Quality by Segment
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Quarters ended
BPPR
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-21
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
Total assets decreased by $5.6 billion from the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by:
•
a decrease of $7.5 billion in money market investments, mainly due to lower Puerto Rico public sector deposits and purchases of U.S. Treasury securities;
partially offset by:
•
an increase of $1.4 billion in debt securities available-for-sale, mainly due to purchases of U.S. Treasury securities, offset in part by maturities and paydowns of U.S. Treasury and agency mortgage-backed securities; and
•
an increase in loans held-in-portfolio by $0.4 billion, mainly due to loan growth in the commercial portfolios in both Puerto Rico and the U.S. (mainly in the health care sector at PB) and construction portfolios, and purchases of third-party lending consumer loans, partially offset by a decrease in the mortgage portfolio, mainly due to loan payoffs and amortizations.
Total liabilities decreased by $4.3 billion from the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by:
•
a decrease of $4.1 billion in deposits, mainly due to lower Puerto Rico public sector deposits by $5.5 billion at BPPR as a result of the payments made by Puerto Rico pursuant to the Plan of Adjustment for Puerto Rico under Title III of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act ("PROMESA"); and
•
a decrease in borrowings of $94 million, mainly due to the maturity during this quarter of $75 million in short-term borrowings.
Stockholders' equity decreased by $1.3 billion from the fourth quarter of 2021, principally due to an increase in accumulated unrealized losses on debt securities available-for-sale by $1.1 billion due to a decline in fair value of fixed-rate debt securities as a result of the rising interest rate environment, the impact of the $400 million ASR and declared quarterly common stock dividends, partially offset by the net income of $211.7 million for the quarter.
Common equity tier-1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.26%, $60.78 and $51.16, respectively, at March 31, 2022, compared to 17.42%, $74.48 and $65.26 at December 31, 2021. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those about Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the appearance of new strains of the virus), actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other factors include the length of time necessary for Popular to consummate the Transaction; the ability to satisfy the conditions to the closing thereof; the receipt of any regulatory approvals necessary to effect the Transaction and the contemplated return to shareholders of net gains resulting from a sale of EVERTEC shares effected in connection with the consummation of the Transaction; the ability to successfully transition and integrate the assets acquired as part of the Transaction, related operations, employees and third party contractors; unexpected costs, including, without limitation, costs due to exposure to any unrecorded liabilities or issues not identified during due diligence investigation of the Transaction or that are not subject to indemnification or reimbursement by EVERTEC; risks that Popular may be affected by operational and other risks arising from the acquisition of the acquired assets or by adverse effects on relationships with customers, employees and service providers and business and other risks arising from the extension of Popular's current commercial agreements with EVERTEC. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.
More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.
About Popular, Inc.
Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.
Conference Call
Popular will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be open to the public and broadcasted live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website: www.popular.com.
Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call may also be accessed through the dial-in telephone number 1-844-200-6205 (Toll Free) or 1-646-904-5544 (Local). The dial-in access code is 659646.
A replay of the webcast will be archived in Popular's website. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The replay dial-in is: 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194. The replay passcode is 408334.
An electronic version of this press release can be found at the Corporation's website: www.popular.com.
10
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER
Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE [Left Blank]
Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities & Other Service Fees
Table G - Loans and Deposits
Table H - Loan Delinquency - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS
Table I - Loan Delinquency - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS
Table J - Loan Delinquency - CONSOLIDATED
Table K - Non-Performing Assets
Table L - Activity in Non-Performing Loans
Table M - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios
Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - CONSOLIDATED
Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS
Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS
Table Q - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures
11
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-21
Basic EPS
$
2.69
$
2.59
$
3.13
Diluted EPS
$
2.69
$
2.58
$
3.12
Average common shares outstanding
78,443,706
79,477,823
83,899,769
Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution
78,595,463
79,652,836
84,051,935
Common shares outstanding at end of period
76,487,523
79,851,169
84,379,180
Market value per common share
$
81.74
$
82.04
$
70.32
Market capitalization - (In millions)
$
6,252
$
6,551
$
5,934
Return on average assets
1.14
%
1.09
%
1.61
%
Return on average common equity
14.38
%
13.74
%
18.76
%
Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis)
2.75
%
2.78
%
3.07
%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP
3.05
%
3.02
%
3.39
%
Common equity per share
$
60.78
$
74.48
$
69.63
Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1]
$
51.16
$
65.26
$
61.42
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1]
5.69
%
7.01
%
7.83
%
Return on average tangible common equity [1]
16.40
%
15.66
%
21.37
%
Tier 1 capital
16.33
%
17.49
%
17.15
%
Total capital
18.19
%
19.35
%
19.62
%
Tier 1 leverage
6.98
%
7.41
%
8.06
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
16.26
%
17.42
%
17.08
%
[1]
Refer to Table Q for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
12
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Variance
Quarter ended
Variance
Q1 2022
Q1 2022
(In thousands, except per share information)
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
vs. Q4 2021
31-Mar-21
vs. Q1 2021
Interest income:
Loans
$
426,791
$
444,101
$
(17,310
)
$
434,649
$
(7,858
)
Money market investments
6,464
6,847
(383
)
3,112
3,352
Investment securities
96,466
88,315
8,151
85,690
10,776
Total interest income
529,721
539,263
(9,542
)
523,451
6,270
Interest expense:
Deposits
24,783
26,331
(1,548
)
30,201
(5,418
)
Short-term borrowings
80
60
20
143
(63
)
Long-term debt
10,546
11,589
(1,043
)
13,995
(3,449
)
Total interest expense
35,409
37,980
(2,571
)
44,339
(8,930
)
Net interest income
494,312
501,283
(6,971
)
479,112
15,200
Provision for credit losses (benefit)
(15,500
)
(33,050
)
17,550
(82,226
)
66,726
Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit)
509,812
534,333
(24,521
)
561,338
(51,526
)
Service charges on deposit accounts
40,713
41,613
(900
)
39,620
1,093
Other service fees
77,134
83,793
(6,659
)
70,628
6,506
Mortgage banking activities
12,865
17,035
(4,170
)
17,343
(4,478
)
Net (loss) gain, including impairment, on equity securities
(2,094
)
(1,454
)
(640
)
421
(2,515
)
Net loss on trading account debt securities
(723
)
(355
)
(368
)
(45
)
(678
)
Adjustments (expense) to indemnity reserves on loans sold
(745
)
1,398
(2,143
)
(698
)
(47
)
Other operating income
27,542
22,647
4,895
26,384
1,158
Total non-interest income
154,692
164,677
(9,985
)
153,653
1,039
Operating expenses:
Personnel costs
Salaries
98,673
96,830
1,843
89,335
9,338
Commissions, incentives and other bonuses
31,339
27,611
3,728
33,218
(1,879
)
Pension, postretirement and medical insurance
12,783
13,971
(1,188
)
10,924
1,859
Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes
24,201
22,060
2,141
26,002
(1,801
)
Total personnel costs
166,996
160,472
6,524
159,479
7,517
Net occupancy expenses
24,723
26,755
(2,032
)
26,013
(1,290
)
Equipment expenses
23,479
25,180
(1,701
)
21,575
1,904
Other taxes
15,715
15,160
555
13,959
1,756
Professional fees
Collections, appraisals and other credit related fees
2,226
3,227
(1,001
)
3,320
(1,094
)
Programming, processing and other technology services
69,374
69,647
(273
)
66,366
3,008
Legal fees, excluding collections
3,954
3,445
509
2,365
1,589
Other professional fees
32,943
28,736
4,207
27,897
5,046
Total professional fees
108,497
105,055
3,442
99,948
8,549
Communications
6,147
6,263
(116
)
6,833
(686
)
Business promotion
15,083
25,833
(10,750
)
12,521
2,562
FDIC deposit insurance
7,372
6,688
684
5,968
1,404
Other real estate owned (OREO) income
(2,713
)
(3,860
)
1,147
(4,533
)
1,820
Credit and debit card processing, volume, interchange and other expenses
12,509
8,757
3,752
12,454
55
Other operating expenses
Operational losses
11,825
16,820
(4,995
)
7,896
3,929
All other
11,815
18,226
(6,411
)
12,364
(549
)
Total other operating expenses
23,640
35,046
(11,406
)
20,260
3,380
Amortization of intangibles
891
6,045
(5,154
)
1,051
(160
)
Total operating expenses
402,339
417,394
(15,055
)
375,528
26,811
Income before income tax
262,165
281,616
(19,451
)
339,463
(77,298
)
Income tax expense
50,479
75,552
(25,073
)
76,831
(26,352
)
Net income
$
211,686
$
206,064
$
5,622
$
262,632
$
(50,946
)
Net income applicable to common stock
$
211,333
$
205,711
$
5,622
$
262,279
$
(50,946
)
Net income per common share - basic
$
2.69
$
2.59
$
0.10
$
3.13
$
(0.44
)
Net income per common share - diluted
$
2.69
$
2.58
$
0.11
$
3.12
$
(0.43
)
Dividends Declared per Common Share
$
0.55
$
0.45
$
0.10
$
0.40
$
0.15
13
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
Variance
Q1 2022 vs.
(In thousands)
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-21
Q4 2021
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
439,148
$
428,433
$
495,915
$
10,715
Money market investments
10,069,692
17,536,719
11,568,677
(7,467,027
)
Trading account debt securities, at fair value
36,042
29,711
36,504
6,331
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
26,359,915
24,968,269
22,771,609
1,391,646
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
75,984
79,461
89,725
(3,477
)
Less: Allowance for credit losses
7,844
8,096
10,096
(252
)
Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net
68,140
71,365
79,629
(3,225
)
Equity securities
186,348
189,977
178,650
(3,629
)
Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value
55,150
59,168
84,214
(4,018
)
Loans held-in-portfolio
29,856,356
29,506,225
29,344,620
350,131
Less: Unearned income
268,166
265,668
212,992
2,498
Allowance for credit losses
677,792
695,366
800,797
(17,574
)
Total loans held-in-portfolio, net
28,910,398
28,545,191
28,330,831
365,207
Premises and equipment, net
488,390
494,240
508,023
(5,850
)
Other real estate
90,567
85,077
72,060
5,490
Accrued income receivable
204,466
203,096
215,993
1,370
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
125,358
121,570
122,543
3,788
Other assets
1,755,847
1,628,571
1,713,083
127,276
Goodwill
720,293
720,293
671,122
-
Other intangible assets
15,328
16,219
21,415
(891
)
Total assets
$
69,525,082
$
75,097,899
$
66,870,268
$
(5,572,817
)
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
16,096,666
$
15,684,482
$
14,263,548
$
412,184
Interest bearing
46,765,629
51,320,606
44,479,253
(4,554,977
)
Total deposits
62,862,295
67,005,088
58,742,801
(4,142,793
)
Assets sold under agreements to repurchase
72,819
91,603
86,834
(18,784
)
Other short-term borrowings
-
75,000
-
(75,000
)
Notes payable
987,887
988,563
1,224,230
(676
)
Other liabilities
930,835
968,248
918,844
(37,413
)
Total liabilities
64,853,836
69,128,502
60,972,709
(4,274,666
)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
22,143
22,143
22,143
-
Common stock
1,046
1,046
1,045
-
Surplus
4,571,111
4,650,182
4,571,919
(79,071
)
Retained earnings
3,143,004
2,973,745
2,489,453
169,259
Treasury stock
(1,668,820
)
(1,352,650
)
(1,012,263
)
(316,170
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(1,397,238
)
(325,069
)
(174,738
)
(1,072,169
)
Total stockholders' equity
4,671,246
5,969,397
5,897,559
(1,298,151
)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
69,525,082
$
75,097,899
$
66,870,268
$
(5,572,817
)
14
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Variance
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-21
Q1 2022 vs. Q4 2021
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
($ amounts in millions)
Average
balance
Income /
Expense
Yield /
Rate
Average
balance
Income /
Expense
Yield /
Rate
Average
balance
Income /
Expense
Yield /
Rate
Average
balance
Income /
Expense
Yield /
Rate
Average
balance
Income /
Expense
Yield /
Rate
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Money market, trading and investment securities
$
43,304
$
144.8
1.35
%
$
42,764
$
126.4
1.18
%
$
33,756
$
127.8
1.52
%
$
540
$
18.4
0.17
%
$
9,548
$
17.0
(0.17
)%
Loans:
Commercial
13,741
172.1
5.08
13,395
188.6
5.59
13,624
179.0
5.33
346
(16.5
)
(0.51
)
117
(6.9
)
(0.25
)
Construction
726
9.8
5.45
777
10.7
5.46
911
11.9
5.30
(51
)
(0.9
)
(0.01
)
(185
)
(2.1
)
0.15
Mortgage
7,388
96.8
5.24
7,504
96.4
5.14
7,869
98.4
5.00
(116
)
0.4
0.10
(481
)
(1.6
)
0.24
Consumer
2,538
70.0
11.19
2,471
68.1
10.93
2,513
70.4
11.36
67
1.9
0.26
25
(0.4
)
(0.17
)
Auto
3,460
69.3
8.12
3,432
71.3
8.24
3,203
68.2
8.63
28
(2.0
)
(0.12
)
257
1.1
(0.51
)
Lease financing
1,393
20.7
5.95
1,359
20.3
5.97
1,215
18.4
6.04
34
0.4
(0.02
)
178
2.3
(0.09
)
Total loans
29,246
438.7
6.06
28,938
455.4
6.26
29,335
446.3
6.15
308
(16.7
)
(0.20
)
(89
)
(7.6
)
(0.09
)
Total interest earning assets
$
72,550
$
583.5
3.25
%
$
71,702
$
581.8
3.23
%
$
63,091
$
574.1
3.67
%
$
848
$
1.7
0.02
%
$
9,459
$
9.4
(0.42
)%
Allowance for credit losses - loan portfolio
(695
)
(719
)
(890
)
24
195
Allowance for credit losses - investment securities
(8
)
(9
)
(10
)
1
2
Other non-interest earning assets
3,782
3,844
3,895
(62
)
(113
)
Total average assets
$
75,629
$
74,818
$
66,086
$
811
$
9,543
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing deposits:
NOW and money market
$
28,289
$
7.3
0.10
%
$
28,205
$
7.7
0.11
%
$
22,674
$
8.3
0.15
%
$
84
$
(0.4
)
(0.01
)%
$
5,615
$
(1.0
)
(0.05
)%
Savings
16,434
6.6
0.16
16,324
6.8
0.17
14,364
7.0
0.20
110
(0.2
)
(0.01
)
2,070
(0.4
)
(0.04
)
Time deposits
6,737
10.9
0.66
6,793
11.8
0.69
7,265
14.9
0.83
(56
)
(0.9
)
(0.03
)
(528
)
(4.0
)
(0.17
)
Total interest-bearing deposits
51,460
24.8
0.20
51,322
26.3
0.20
44,303
30.2
0.31
138
(1.5
)
-
7,157
(5.4
)
(0.11
)
Borrowings
1,105
10.6
3.87
1,163
11.6
4.01
1,344
14.1
4.23
(58
)
(1.0
)
(0.14
)
(239
)
(3.5
)
(0.36
)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
52,565
35.4
0.27
52,485
37.9
0.29
45,647
44.3
0.39
80
(2.5
)
(0.02
)
6,918
(8.9
)
(0.12
)
Net interest spread
2.98
%
2.94
%
3.28
%
0.04
%
(0.30
)%
Non-interest bearing deposits
16,142
15,455
13,394
687
2,748
Other liabilities
939
917
1,351
22
(412
)
Stockholders' equity
5,983
5,961
5,694
22
289
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
75,629
$
74,818
$
66,086
$
811
$
9,543
Net interest income / margin on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
$
548.1
3.05
%
$
543.9
3.02
%
$
529.8
3.39
%
$
4.2
0.03
%
$
18.3
(0.34
)%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
53.8
42.6
50.7
11.2
3.1
Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
494.3
2.75
%
$
501.3
2.78
%
$
479.1
3.07
%
($
7.0
)
(0.03
)%
$
15.2
(0.32
)%
15
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE
[THIS PAGE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK]
16
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking Activities
Quarters ended
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-21
Q1 2022
vs.Q4 2021
Q1 2022
vs.Q1 2021
Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments:
Mortgage servicing fees
$
9,323
$
9,492
$
9,715
$
(169
)
$
(392
)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments
1,088
1,500
512
(412
)
576
Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments
10,411
10,992
10,227
(581
)
184
Net (loss) gain on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale
(1,534
)
5,428
4,975
(6,962
)
(6,509
)
Trading account profit:
Unrealized gains on outstanding derivative positions
2
-
-
2
2
Realized gains on closed derivative positions
4,135
691
2,502
3,444
1,633
Total trading account profit
4,137
691
2,502
3,446
1,635
Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances
(149
)
(76
)
(361
)
(73
)
212
Total mortgage banking activities
$
12,865
$
17,035
$
17,343
$
(4,170
)
$
(4,478
)
Other Service Fees
Quarters ended
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-21
Q1 2022
vs.Q4 2021
Q1 2022
vs.Q1 2021
Other service fees:
Debit card fees
$
11,779
$
12,392
$
11,577
$
(613
)
$
202
Insurance fees
14,156
17,848
12,828
(3,692
)
1,328
Credit card fees
33,642
35,649
28,691
(2,007
)
4,951
Sale and administration of investment products
5,791
5,908
5,540
(117
)
251
Trust fees
5,927
5,858
5,842
69
85
Other fees
5,839
6,138
6,150
(299
)
(311
)
Total other service fees
$
77,134
$
83,793
$
70,628
$
(6,659
)
$
6,506
17
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table G - Loans and Deposits
(Unaudited)
Loans - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-21
Q1 2022 vs.Q4
2021
Q1 2022 vs.Q1
2021
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Commercial
$
14,028,246
$
13,732,701
$
13,442,486
$
295,545
$
585,760
Construction
744,783
716,220
907,736
28,563
(162,953
)
Leasing
1,426,122
1,381,319
1,244,956
44,803
181,166
Mortgage
7,326,346
7,427,196
7,808,852
(100,850
)
(482,506
)
Auto
3,430,162
3,412,187
3,203,137
17,975
227,025
Consumer
2,632,531
2,570,934
2,524,461
61,597
108,070
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
29,588,190
$
29,240,557
$
29,131,628
$
347,633
$
456,562
Loans held-for-sale:
Commercial
$
-
$
-
$
3,549
$
-
$
(3,549
)
Mortgage
55,150
59,168
80,665
(4,018
)
(25,515
)
Total loans held-for-sale
$
55,150
$
59,168
$
84,214
$
(4,018
)
$
(29,064
)
Total loans
$
29,643,340
$
29,299,725
$
29,215,842
$
343,615
$
427,498
Deposits - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-21
Q1 2022 vs. Q4
2021
Q1 2022 vs.Q1
2021
Demand deposits [1]
$
25,684,715
$
25,889,732
$
23,450,312
$
(205,017
)
$
2,234,403
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered)
29,318,333
33,674,134
27,356,136
(4,355,801
)
1,962,197
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered)
768,558
729,073
679,832
39,485
88,726
Time deposits (non-brokered)
6,964,848
6,685,938
7,143,221
278,910
(178,373
)
Time deposits (brokered CDs)
125,841
26,211
113,300
99,630
12,541
Total deposits
$
62,862,295
$
67,005,088
$
58,742,801
$
(4,142,793
)
$
4,119,494
[1]
Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.
18
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table H - Loan Delinquency - Puerto Rico Operations
(Unaudited)
31-Mar-22
Puerto Rico
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
2,130
$
189
$
274
$
2,593
$
160,648
$
163,241
$
274
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
3,646
93
20,627
24,366
2,536,174
2,560,540
20,627
-
Owner occupied
4,024
50
49,732
53,806
1,396,696
1,450,502
49,732
-
Commercial and industrial
1,218
169
48,167
49,554
3,333,918
3,383,472
47,149
1,018
Construction
715
-
-
715
126,610
127,325
-
-
Mortgage
182,397
79,374
736,338
998,109
5,125,554
6,123,663
306,560
429,778
Leasing
9,819
2,446
3,766
16,031
1,410,091
1,426,122
3,766
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
5,817
3,728
9,049
18,594
896,966
915,560
-
9,049
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
23
23
3,093
3,116
-
23
Personal
10,215
6,184
19,157
35,556
1,267,920
1,303,476
19,157
-
Auto
51,497
11,353
27,514
90,364
3,339,798
3,430,162
27,514
-
Other
537
37
12,184
12,758
112,322
125,080
12,037
147
Total
$
272,015
$
103,623
$
926,831
$
1,302,469
$
19,709,790
$
21,012,259
$
486,816
$
440,015
31-Dec-21
Puerto Rico
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
314
$
-
$
272
$
586
$
154,183
$
154,769
$
272
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
2,399
136
20,716
23,251
2,266,672
2,289,923
20,716
-
Owner occupied
3,329
278
54,335
57,942
1,365,787
1,423,729
54,335
-
Commercial and industrial
3,438
1,727
45,242
50,407
3,478,041
3,528,448
44,724
518
Construction
-
-
485
485
86,626
87,111
485
-
Mortgage
217,830
81,754
805,245
1,104,829
5,147,037
6,251,866
333,887
471,358
Leasing
9,240
2,037
3,102
14,379
1,366,940
1,381,319
3,102
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
5,768
3,520
8,577
17,865
901,986
919,851
-
8,577
Home equity lines of credit
46
-
23
69
3,502
3,571
-
23
Personal
10,027
6,072
21,235
37,334
1,250,726
1,288,060
21,235
-
Auto
59,128
15,019
23,085
97,232
3,314,955
3,412,187
23,085
-
Other
432
714
12,621
13,767
110,781
124,548
12,448
173
Total
$
311,951
$
111,257
$
994,938
$
1,418,146
$
19,447,236
$
20,865,382
$
514,289
$
480,649
19
Variance
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
1,816
$
189
$
2
$
2,007
$
6,465
$
8,472
$
2
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
1,247
(43
)
(89
)
1,115
269,502
270,617
(89
)
-
Owner occupied
695
(228
)
(4,603
)
(4,136
)
30,909
26,773
(4,603
)
-
Commercial and industrial
(2,220
)
(1,558
)
2,925
(853
)
(144,123
)
(144,976
)
2,425
500
Construction
715
-
(485
)
230
39,984
40,214
(485
)
-
Mortgage
(35,433
)
(2,380
)
(68,907
)
(106,720
)
(21,483
)
(128,203
)
(27,327
)
(41,580
)
Leasing
579
409
664
1,652
43,151
44,803
664
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
49
208
472
729
(5,020
)
(4,291
)
-
472
Home equity lines of credit
(46
)
-
-
(46
)
(409
)
(455
)
-
-
Personal
188
112
(2,078
)
(1,778
)
17,194
15,416
(2,078
)
-
Auto
(7,631
)
(3,666
)
4,429
(6,868
)
24,843
17,975
4,429
-
Other
105
(677
)
(437
)
(1,009
)
1,541
532
(411
)
(26
)
Total
$
(39,936
)
$
(7,634
)
$
(68,107
)
$
(115,677
)
$
262,554
$
146,877
$
(27,473
)
$
(40,634
)
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table I - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations
(Unaudited)
31-Mar-22
Popular U.S.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
(In thousands)
30-59
days
60-89
days
90 days
or more
Total past
due
Current
Loans HIP
Non-accrual
loans
Accruing
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,865,623
$
1,865,623
$
-
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
902
740
374
2,016
1,391,874
1,393,890
374
-
Owner occupied
6,385
-
677
7,062
1,398,580
1,405,642
677
-
Commercial and industrial
10,925
602
4,891
16,418
1,788,918
1,805,336
4,352
539
Construction
-
-
-
-
617,458
617,458
-
-
Mortgage
13,006
1,069
21,826
35,901
1,166,782
1,202,683
21,826
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
26
26
-
-
Home equity lines of credit
259
15
5,248
5,522
68,437
73,959
5,248
-
Personal
739
558
627
1,924
203,381
205,305
627
-
Other
-
1
1
2
6,007
6,009
1
-
Total
$
32,216
$
2,985
$
33,644
$
68,845
$
8,507,086
$
8,575,931
$
33,105
$
539
31-Dec-21
Popular U.S.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
(In thousands)
30-59
days
60-89
days
90 days
or more
Total past
due
Current
Loans HIP
Non-accrual
loans
Accruing
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
3,826
$
-
$
-
$
3,826
$
1,804,035
$
1,807,861
$
-
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
5,721
683
622
7,026
2,316,441
2,323,467
622
-
Owner occupied
1,095
-
1,013
2,108
392,265
394,373
1,013
-
Commercial and industrial
9,410
2,680
4,015
16,105
1,794,026
1,810,131
3,897
118
Construction
-
-
-
-
629,109
629,109
-
-
Mortgage
11,711
2,573
21,969
36,253
1,139,077
1,175,330
21,969
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
10
10
-
-
Home equity lines of credit
71
34
5,406
5,511
69,780
75,291
5,406
-
Personal
863
574
681
2,118
152,827
154,945
681
-
Other
-
-
-
-
4,658
4,658
-
-
Total
$
32,697
$
6,544
$
33,706
$
72,947
$
8,302,228
$
8,375,175
$
33,588
$
118
Variance
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
(In thousands)
30-59
days
60-89
days
90 days
or more
Total
past due
Current
Loans HIP
Non-accrual
loans
Accruing
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
(3,826
)
$
-
$
-
$
(3,826
)
$
61,588
$
57,762
$
-
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
(4,819
)
57
(248
)
(5,010
)
(924,567
)
(929,577
)
(248
)
-
Owner occupied
5,290
-
(336
)
4,954
1,006,315
1,011,269
(336
)
-
Commercial and industrial
1,515
(2,078
)
876
313
(5,108
)
(4,795
)
455
421
Construction
-
-
-
-
(11,651
)
(11,651
)
-
-
Mortgage
1,295
(1,504
)
(143
)
(352
)
27,705
27,353
(143
)
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
16
16
-
-
Home equity lines of credit
188
(19
)
(158
)
11
(1,343
)
(1,332
)
(158
)
-
Personal
(124
)
(16
)
(54
)
(194
)
50,554
50,360
(54
)
-
Other
-
1
1
2
1,349
1,351
1
-
Total
$
(481
)
$
(3,559
)
$
(62
)
$
(4,102
)
$
204,858
$
200,756
$
(483
)
$
421
22
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table J - Loan Delinquency - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
31-Mar-22
Popular, Inc.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
(In thousands)
30-59
days
60-89
days
90 days
or more
Total
past due
Current
Loans HIP
Non-accrual
loans
Accruing
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
2,130
$
189
$
274
$
2,593
$
2,026,271
$
2,028,864
$
274
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
4,548
833
21,001
26,382
3,928,048
3,954,430
21,001
-
Owner occupied
10,409
50
50,409
60,868
2,795,276
2,856,144
50,409
-
Commercial and industrial
12,143
771
53,058
65,972
5,122,836
5,188,808
51,501
1,557
Construction
715
-
-
715
744,068
744,783
-
-
Mortgage
195,403
80,443
758,164
1,034,010
6,292,336
7,326,346
328,386
429,778
Leasing
9,819
2,446
3,766
16,031
1,410,091
1,426,122
3,766
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
5,817
3,728
9,049
18,594
896,992
915,586
-
9,049
Home equity lines of credit
259
15
5,271
5,545
71,530
77,075
5,248
23
Personal
10,954
6,742
19,784
37,480
1,471,301
1,508,781
19,784
-
Auto
51,497
11,353
27,514
90,364
3,339,798
3,430,162
27,514
-
Other
537
38
12,185
12,760
118,329
131,089
12,038
147
Total
$
304,231
$
106,608
$
960,475
$
1,371,314
$
28,216,876
$
29,588,190
$
519,921
$
440,554
31-Dec-21
Popular, Inc.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
(In thousands)
30-59
days
60-89
days
90 days
or more
Total
past due
Current
Loans HIP
Non-accrual
loans
Accruing
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
4,140
$
-
$
272
$
4,412
$
1,958,218
$
1,962,630
$
272
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
8,120
819
21,338
30,277
4,583,113
4,613,390
21,338
-
Owner occupied
4,424
278
55,348
60,050
1,758,052
1,818,102
55,348
-
Commercial and industrial
12,848
4,407
49,257
66,512
5,272,067
5,338,579
48,621
636
Construction
-
-
485
485
715,735
716,220
485
-
Mortgage
229,541
84,327
827,214
1,141,082
6,286,114
7,427,196
355,856
471,358
Leasing
9,240
2,037
3,102
14,379
1,366,940
1,381,319
3,102
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
5,768
3,520
8,577
17,865
901,996
919,861
-
8,577
Home equity lines of credit
117
34
5,429
5,580
73,282
78,862
5,406
23
Personal
10,890
6,646
21,916
39,452
1,403,553
1,443,005
21,916
-
Auto
59,128
15,019
23,085
97,232
3,314,955
3,412,187
23,085
-
Other
432
714
12,621
13,767
115,439
129,206
12,448
173
Total
$
344,648
$
117,801
$
1,028,644
$
1,491,093
$
27,749,464
$
29,240,557
$
547,877
$
480,767
Variance
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
(In thousands)
30-59
days
60-89
days
90 days
or more
Total
past due
Current
Loans HIP
Non-accrual
loans
Accruing
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
(2,010
)
$
189
$
2
$
(1,819
)
$
68,053
$
66,234
$
2
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
(3,572
)
14
(337
)
(3,895
)
(655,065
)
(658,960
)
(337
)
-
Owner occupied
5,985
(228
)
(4,939
)
818
1,037,224
1,038,042
(4,939
)
-
Commercial and industrial
(705
)
(3,636
)
3,801
(540
)
(149,231
)
(149,771
)
2,880
921
Construction
715
-
(485
)
230
28,333
28,563
(485
)
-
Mortgage
(34,138
)
(3,884
)
(69,050
)
(107,072
)
6,222
(100,850
)
(27,470
)
(41,580
)
Leasing
579
409
664
1,652
43,151
44,803
664
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
49
208
472
729
(5,004
)
(4,275
)
-
472
Home equity lines of credit
142
(19
)
(158
)
(35
)
(1,752
)
(1,787
)
(158
)
-
Personal
64
96
(2,132
)
(1,972
)
67,748
65,776
(2,132
)
-
Auto
(7,631
)
(3,666
)
4,429
(6,868
)
24,843
17,975
4,429
-
Other
105
(676
)
(436
)
(1,007
)
2,890
1,883
(410
)
(26
)
Total
$
(40,417
)
$
(11,193
)
$
(68,169
)
$
(119,779
)
$
467,412
$
347,633
$
(27,956
)
$
(40,213
)
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table K - Non-Performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Variance
(Dollars in thousands)
31-Mar-22
As a % of
loans HIP by
category
31-Dec-21
As a % of
loans HIP by
category
31-Mar-21
As a % of
loans HIP by
category
Q1 2022 vs.
Q4 2021
Q1 2022 vs.
Q1 2021
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial
$
123,185
0.9
%
$
125,579
0.9
%
$
202,770
1.5
%
$
(2,394
)
$
(79,585
)
Construction
-
-
485
0.1
22,400
2.5
(485
)
(22,400
)
Leasing
3,766
0.3
3,102
0.2
3,040
0.2
664
726
Mortgage
328,386
4.5
355,856
4.8
405,574
5.2
(27,470
)
(77,188
)
Auto
27,514
0.8
23,085
0.7
15,405
0.5
4,429
12,109
Consumer
37,070
1.4
39,770
1.5
48,953
1.9
(2,700
)
(11,883
)
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
519,921
1.8
%
547,877
1.9
%
698,142
2.4
%
(27,956
)
(178,221
)
Non-performing loans held-for-sale [1]
-
-
3,549
-
(3,549
)
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
90,567
85,077
72,060
5,490
18,507
Total non-performing assets
$
610,488
$
632,954
$
773,751
$
(22,466
)
$
(163,263
)
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more [2]
$
440,554
$
480,767
$
832,756
$
(40,213
)
$
(392,202
)
Ratios:
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.88
%
0.84
%
1.16
%
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
1.76
1.87
2.40
Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.29
2.38
2.75
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale
130.36
126.92
114.70
[1]
There were no non-performing loans held-for-sale as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (March 31, 2021 - $4 million in commercial loans).
[2]
It is the Corporation's policy to report delinquent residential mortgage loans insured by FHA or guaranteed by the VA as accruing loans past due 90 days or more as opposed to non-performing since the principal repayment is insured. The balance of these loans includes $13 million at March 31, 2022, related to the rebooking of loans previously pooled into GNMA securities, in which the Corporation had a buy-back option as further described below (December 31, 2021 - $13 million; March 31, 2021 - $29 million). Under the GNMA program, issuers such as BPPR have the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that are 90 days or more past due. For accounting purposes, these loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected (rebooked) on the financial statements of BPPR with an offsetting liability. These balances include $266 million of residential mortgage loans insured by FHA or guaranteed by the VA that are no longer accruing interest as of March 31, 2022 (December 31, 2021 - $304 million; March 31, 2021 - $341 million). Furthermore, the Corporation has approximately $45 million in reverse mortgage loans which are guaranteed by FHA, but which are currently not accruing interest. Due to the guaranteed nature of the loans, it is the Corporation's policy to exclude these balances from non-performing assets (December 31, 2021 - $50 million; March 31, 2021 - $58 million).
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table L - Activity in Non-Performing Loans
(Unaudited)
Commercial loans held-in-portfolio:
Quarter ended
31-Mar-22
Quarter ended
31-Dec-21
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
Beginning balance NPLs
$
120,047
$
5,532
$
125,579
$
183,394
$
2,787
$
186,181
Plus:
New non-performing loans
6,127
2,999
9,126
2,297
3,208
5,505
Advances on existing non-performing loans
-
2,505
2,505
-
35
35
Less:
Non-performing loans transferred to OREO
(3,052
)
-
(3,052
)
(996
)
-
(996
)
Non-performing loans charged-off
(256
)
(73
)
(329
)
(2,412
)
(66
)
(2,478
)
Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections
(5,084
)
(5,560
)
(10,644
)
(62,236
)
(432
)
(62,668
)
Ending balance NPLs
$
117,782
$
5,403
$
123,185
$
120,047
$
5,532
$
125,579
Construction loans held-in-portfolio:
Quarter ended
31-Mar-22
Quarter ended
31-Dec-21
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
Beginning balance NPLs
$
485
$
-
$
485
$
14,877
$
-
$
14,877
Plus:
New non-performing loans
-
-
-
481
-
481
Less:
Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections
(485
)
-
(485
)
(14,873
)
-
(14,873
)
Ending balance NPLs
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
485
$
-
$
485
Mortgage loans held-in-portfolio:
Quarter ended
31-Mar-22
Quarter ended
31-Dec-21
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
Beginning balance NPLs
$
333,887
$
21,969
$
355,856
$
354,555
$
14,488
$
369,043
Plus:
New non-performing loans
38,193
4,800
42,993
36,210
12,084
48,294
Advances on existing non-performing loans
-
134
134
-
14
14
Less:
Non-performing loans transferred to OREO
(10,344
)
(85
)
(10,429
)
(7,116
)
-
(7,116
)
Non-performing loans charged-off
(467
)
-
(467
)
(366
)
(26
)
(392
)
Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections
(54,709
)
(4,992
)
(59,701
)
(49,396
)
(4,591
)
(53,987
)
Ending balance NPLs
$
306,560
$
21,826
$
328,386
$
333,887
$
21,969
$
355,856
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio (excluding consumer):
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
Beginning balance NPLs
$
454,419
$
27,501
$
481,920
$
552,826
$
17,275
$
570,101
Plus:
New non-performing loans
44,320
7,799
52,119
38,988
15,292
54,280
Advances on existing non-performing loans
-
2,639
2,639
-
49
49
Less:
Non-performing loans transferred to OREO
(13,396
)
(85
)
(13,481
)
(8,112
)
-
(8,112
)
Non-performing loans charged-off
(723
)
(73
)
(796
)
(2,778
)
(92
)
(2,870
)
Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections
(60,278
)
(10,552
)
(70,830
)
(126,505
)
(5,023
)
(131,528
)
Ending balance NPLs
$
424,342
$
27,229
$
451,571
$
454,419
$
27,501
$
481,920
27
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table M - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
(Dollars in thousands)
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-21
Balance at beginning of period - loans held-in-portfolio
$
695,366
$
718,575
$
896,250
Provision for credit losses (benefit)
(14,405
)
(31,421
)
(75,779
)
Initial allowance for credit losses - PCD Loans
612
331
1,356
681,573
687,485
821,827
Net loans charged-off (recovered):
BPPR
Commercial
(4,230
)
(11,346
)
(1,434
)
Construction
(416
)
(1,518
)
5,917
Lease financing
(434
)
564
118
Mortgage
(2,992
)
(4,398
)
8,303
Consumer
13,574
9,083
6,570
Total BPPR
5,502
(7,615
)
19,474
Popular U.S.
Commercial
(627
)
(387
)
16
Construction
(1,128
)
(213
)
-
Mortgage
(20
)
569
(80
)
Consumer
54
(235
)
1,620
Total Popular U.S.
(1,721
)
(266
)
1,556
Total loans charged-off (recovered) - Popular, Inc.
3,781
(7,881
)
21,030
Balance at end of period - loans held-in-portfolio
$
677,792
$
695,366
$
800,797
Balance at beginning of period - unfunded commitments
$
7,897
$
8,400
$
15,851
Provision for credit losses (benefit)
(843
)
(503
)
(6,282
)
Balance at end of period - unfunded commitments [1]
$
7,054
$
7,897
$
9,569
POPULAR, INC.
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.05
%
(0.11
)%
0.29
%
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios to net charge-offs
(380.98
)%
N.M.
(360.34
)%
BPPR
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.11
%
(0.15
)%
0.36
%
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios to net charge-offs
(230.12
)%
N.M.
(205.28
)%
Popular U.S.
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio
(0.08
)%
(0.01
)%
0.08
%
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios to net charge-offs
101.34
%
N.M.
N.M.
N.M. - Not meaningful.
[1]
Allowance for credit losses of unfunded commitments is presented as part of Other Liabilities in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses "ACL"- Loan Portfolios - CONSOLIDATED
(Unaudited)
31-Mar-22
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease
financing
Consumer
Total
Total ACL
$
204,643
$
6,539
$
149,206
$
18,398
$
299,006
$
677,792
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
14,028,246
$
744,783
$
7,326,346
$
1,426,122
$
6,062,693
$
29,588,190
ACL to loans held-in-portfolio
1.46
%
0.88
%
2.04
%
1.29
%
4.93
%
2.29
%
31-Dec-21
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease
financing
Consumer
Total
Total ACL
$
215,805
$
6,363
$
154,478
$
17,578
$
301,142
$
695,366
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
13,732,701
$
716,220
$
7,427,196
$
1,381,319
$
5,983,121
$
29,240,557
ACL to loans held-in-portfolio
1.57
%
0.89
%
2.08
%
1.27
%
5.03
%
2.38
%
Variance
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease
financing
Consumer
Total
Total ACL
$
(11,162
)
$
176
$
(5,272
)
$
820
$
(2,136
)
$
(17,574
)
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
295,545
$
28,563
$
(100,850
)
$
44,803
$
79,572
$
347,633
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses "ACL"- Loan Portfolios - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
31-Mar-22
Puerto Rico
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease
financing
Consumer
Total
ACL
$
145,471
$
2,414
$
131,362
$
18,398
$
278,966
$
576,611
Loans held-in-portfolio
$
7,557,755
$
127,325
$
6,123,663
$
1,426,122
$
5,777,394
$
21,012,259
ACL to loans held-in-portfolio
1.92
%
1.90
%
2.15
%
1.29
%
4.83
%
2.74
%
31-Dec-21
Puerto Rico
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease
financing
Consumer
Total
ACL
$
151,928
$
1,641
$
138,286
$
17,578
$
284,729
$
594,162
Loans held-in-portfolio
$
7,396,869
$
87,111
$
6,251,866
$
1,381,319
$
5,748,217
$
20,865,382
ACL to loans held-in-portfolio
2.05
%
1.88
%
2.21
%
1.27
%
4.95
%
2.85
%
Variance
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease
financing
Consumer
Total
ACL
$
(6,457
)
$
773
$
(6,924
)
$
820
$
(5,763
)
$
(17,551
)
Loans held-in-portfolio
$
160,886
$
40,214
$
(128,203
)
$
44,803
$
29,177
$
146,877
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses "ACL"- Loan Portfolios - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
31-Mar-22
Popular U.S.
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Consumer
Total
ACL
$
59,172
$
4,125
$
17,844
$
20,040
$
101,181
Loans held-in-portfolio
$
6,470,491
$
617,458
$
1,202,683
$
285,299
$
8,575,931
ACL to loans held-in-portfolio
0.91
%
0.67
%
1.48
%
7.02
%
1.18
%
31-Dec-21
Popular U.S.
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Consumer
Total
ACL
$
63,877
$
4,722
$
16,192
$
16,413
$
101,204
Loans held-in-portfolio
$
6,335,832
$
629,109
$
1,175,330
$
234,904
$
8,375,175
ACL to loans held-in-portfolio
1.01
%
0.75
%
1.38
%
6.99
%
1.21
%
Variance
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Consumer
Total
ACL
$
(4,705
)
$
(597
)
$
1,652
$
3,627
$
(23
)
Loans held-in-portfolio
$
134,659
$
(11,651
)
$
27,353
$
50,395
$
200,756
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table Q - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share or per share information)
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-21
Total stockholders' equity
$
4,671,246
$
5,969,397
$
5,897,559
Less: Preferred stock
(22,143
)
(22,143
)
(22,143
)
Less: Goodwill
(720,293
)
(720,293
)
(671,122
)
Less: Other intangibles
(15,328
)
(16,219
)
(21,415
)
Total tangible common equity
$
3,913,482
$
5,210,742
$
5,182,879
Total assets
$
69,525,082
$
75,097,899
$
66,870,268
Less: Goodwill
(720,293
)
(720,293
)
(671,122
)
Less: Other intangibles
(15,328
)
(16,219
)
(21,415
)
Total tangible assets
$
68,789,461
$
74,361,387
$
66,177,731
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
5.69
%
7.01
%
7.83
%
Common shares outstanding at end of period
76,487,523
79,851,169
84,379,180
Tangible book value per common share
$
51.16
$
65.26
$
61.42
Quarterly average
Total stockholders' equity [1]
$
5,983,309
$
5,961,214
$
5,693,672
Less: Preferred Stock
(22,143
)
(22,143
)
(22,143
)
Less: Goodwill
(720,292
)
(706,184
)
(671,121
)
Less: Other intangibles
(15,881
)
(19,889
)
(22,104
)
Total tangible equity
$
5,224,993
$
5,212,998
$
4,978,304
Return on average tangible common equity
16.40
%
15.66
%
21.37
%
[1]
Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale.
