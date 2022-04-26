Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Popular, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPOP   PR7331747001

POPULAR, INC.

(BPOP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
79.95 USD   +0.50%
08:14aPOPULAR : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08:12aPOPULAR : Q1 2022 Financial Tables
PU
08:10aPOPULAR : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Popular : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

04/26/2022 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Popular, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net income of $211.7 million in Q1 2022, compared to net income of $206.1 million in Q4 2021.

Net interest margin of 2.75% in Q1 2022, compared to 2.78% in Q4 2021; net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis of 3.05% in Q1 2022, compared to 3.02% in Q4 2021.

Credit Quality:

Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio ("NPLs") decreased by $28.0 million from Q4 2021; NPLs to loans ratio at 1.8% vs. 1.9% in Q4 2021;

Net charge-offs ("NCOs") were $3.8 million, compared to a net recovery of $7.9 million in Q4 2021; NCOs at 0.05% of average loans held-in-portfolio vs. (0.11%) in Q4 2021;

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to loans held-in-portfolio at 2.29% vs. 2.38% in Q4 2021; and

ACL to NPLs at 130.4% vs. 126.9% in Q4 2021.

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.26%, Common Equity per Share of $60.78 and Tangible Book Value per Share of $51.16 at March 31, 2022.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - (BUSINESS WIRE) - Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $211.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $206.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We had a solid quarter with net income of $212 million, building on the momentum of our record 2021 results. We saw broad-based loan growth, across geographies and most business lines, while maintaining strong asset quality metrics. Net charge-offs were five basis points for the quarter. We continued to see deposit growth from our private sector clients. Our deposit franchise in Puerto Rico will be an even greater source of strength as interest rates rise as expected. Our capital ratios remained strong, allowing us to continue to return capital to our shareholders and increase our common stock dividend. Going forward, we remain optimistic about the economic outlook, yet cognizant of the possible challenges to the macroeconomic environment resulting from the war in Ukraine, inflation and the evolving health situation.

I am thankful to our team who have continued to perform at a high level and deliver results under a myriad of changing conditions. Finally, our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they suffer the horrible consequences of the war."

1

Earnings Highlights

(Unaudited)

Quarters ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)

31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21

Net interest income

$ 494,312 $ 501,283 $ 479,112

Provision for credit losses (benefit)

(15,500 ) (33,050 ) (82,226 )

Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit)

509,812 534,333 561,338

Other non-interest income

154,692 164,677 153,653

Operating expenses

402,339 417,394 375,528

Income before income tax

262,165 281,616 339,463

Income tax expense

50,479 75,552 76,831

Net income

$ 211,686 $ 206,064 $ 262,632

Net income applicable to common stock

$ 211,333 $ 205,711 $ 262,279

Net income per common share - Basic

$ 2.69 $ 2.59 $ 3.13

Net income per common share - Diluted

$ 2.69 $ 2.58 $ 3.12

2

Significant Events

Entry into Asset Purchase Agreement with Evertec; Renegotiation and Extension of Commercial Agreements

On February 24, 2022, the Corporation and Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR"), entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), with Evertec, Inc. ("EVERTEC") and Evertec Group, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of EVERTEC ("EVERTEC Group"), pursuant to which BPPR will purchase from EVERTEC Group certain information technology and related assets currently used by EVERTEC to service certain of BPPR's key channels (the "Acquired Assets") under the Amended and Restated Master Service Agreement (the "MSA"), dated September 30, 2010, among the Corporation, BPPR and EVERTEC. In connection with the purchase of the Acquired Assets, BPPR will assume certain liabilities relating to the Acquired Assets (together with the purchase of the Acquired Assets, the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close on or about June 30, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

In connection with the consummation of the Transaction (the "Closing"), the Corporation will transfer to EVERTEC Group, as consideration for the Transaction, shares of EVERTEC's common stock ("EVERTEC Common Stock") having an aggregate value of approximately $197 million, subject to certain purchase price adjustments, based on a price per share of $42.84, which value was determined at the time of entering into the Purchase Agreement. As a result of this transfer, the Corporation expects that its percentage ownership of the outstanding shares of EVERTEC Common Stock will be reduced from its current level, which is approximately 16.2%, to approximately 10.5% immediately following the Closing. As part of the transaction, the Corporation has also agreed to reduce its voting interest in EVERTEC below 4.5%, whether through selling shares of EVERTEC common stock or a conversion of such shares into non-voting preferred stock. The Corporation expects to sell down its stake in EVERTEC below 4.5% following the closing and intends to return to shareholders, via common stock repurchases, the after-tax gains resulting from such sale, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals.

Additionally, as part of the Closing, the Corporation and BPPR will also enter with EVERTEC into, among other commercial agreements, a Second Amended and Restated Master Services Agreement (the "Second A&R MSA"), pursuant to which EVERTEC Group will continue to provide various key information technology and various transaction processing services to the Corporation, BPPR and their respective subsidiaries, which services are provided under the currently effective MSA.

Capital Actions

On March 1, 2022 the Corporation announced that on February 28, 2022 it entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (the "ASR Agreement") to repurchase an aggregate of $400 million of Popular's common stock. Popular previously disclosed in a press release on January 12, 2022 its plan to repurchase up to $500 million of its common stock as part of its planned capital actions for 2022.

Under the terms of the ASR Agreement, on March 2, 2022 the Corporation made an initial payment of $400 million and received an initial delivery of 3,483,942 shares of Popular's Common Stock (the "Initial Shares").

The transaction was accounted for as a treasury stock transaction. Furthermore, as a result of the receipt of the Initial Shares, the Corporation recognized in shareholders' equity approximately $320 million in treasury stock and $80 million as a reduction of capital surplus. Upon the final settlement of the ASR Agreement, the Corporation expects to further adjust its treasury stock and capital surplus accounts to reflect the final delivery or receipt of cash or shares, which will depend on the volume-weighted average price of the Corporation's common stock during the term of the ASR Agreement, less a discount. The final settlement of the ASR Agreement is expected to occur no later than the third quarter of 2022.

Popular expects to execute during the remainder of the year, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, the remaining $100 million in common stock repurchases contemplated as part of the Corporation's 2022 capital actions announced in January 2022. The timing and exact amount of such additional repurchases will be subject to various factors, including market conditions and the Corporation's capital position and financial performance.

On February 23, 2022, the Corporation's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share, an increase from the previous $0.45 per share quarterly dividend, on its outstanding common stock. The dividend was paid on April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.

3

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP financial measure

Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Table D for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and comparable periods. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $494.3 million compared to $501.3 million in the previous quarter, a decrease of $7.0 million. Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the first quarter of 2022 was $548.1 million, an increase of $4.2 million when compared to $543.9 million in the last quarter of 2021. The increase in the taxable equivalent adjustment results from BPPR's higher volume of tax-free investment securities in Puerto Rico.

Net interest margin for the quarter was 2.75% compared to 2.78% in the last quarter of 2021. On a taxable equivalent basis, net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.05% compared to 3.02% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The main variances in net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis were:

higher interest income from money markets, trading and investment securities by $18.4 million resulting from a higher volume by $540 million, in turn driven by an increase in the average U.S. Treasury portfolio by $4.2 billion, partially offset by lower volume of money market investments by $3.1 billion and higher yields by 17 basis points driven by higher market rates and the composition of the portfolio; and

higher interest income from consumer loans mainly driven by a higher average volume in both P.R. and the U.S.

partially offset by:

lower interest income from commercial loans by $16.5 million resulting from lower income form loans under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") by $12.6 million, lower interest income from the repayment of purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and the impact of 2 fewer days in the quarter or approximately $4.1 million. This negative effect was offset in part by an increase of $346 million in the average volume of commercial loans, at both P.R. and the U.S segments, for a $4.4 million benefit;

a decrease in auto and lease financing income of $1.6 million mainly driven by two fewer days in the quarter when compared to the prior quarter, partially offset by higher loan volume by $62 million.

The Corporation recognized income of $10.6 million related to loans issued under the SBA PPP, compared to $23.2 million in the previous quarter. These loans carried a yield of approximately 17.01% in this quarter, including the amortization of fees received under the program, compared to 17.86% last quarter. This portfolio of loans issued under the SBA PPP declined by $141 million in BPPR to a balance of $114 million and declined by $39 million in Popular Bank ("PB" or "Popular U.S.") to a balance of $59 million. On March 31, 2022, the portfolio at BPPR and PB had a remaining aggregate balance of unamortized fees of $8.1 million.

Net interest income for the BPPR segment amounted to $415.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $425.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 2.67% a decrease of 6 basis points when compared to 2.73% for the previous quarter. As discussed above, net interest margin was negatively impacted by lower SBA PPP income and lower payment of PCD loans, partially offset by the positive impact of higher investment securities balances. The cost of interest-bearing and total deposits remained unchanged from the previous quarter at 0.16% and 0.12%, respectively.

Net interest income for PB was $86.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $83.2 million during the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.56% compared to 3.47% the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income results mainly from a higher volume of commercial and consumer loans. The lower cost on deposits also resulted in a benefit to PB's net interest margin. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.46% or 6 basis points lower than the 0.52% reported in the last quarter of 2021, while the total cost of deposits, including demand deposits, was 0.36%, compared to 0.40% in the previous quarter.

4

Non-interest income

Non-interest income decreased by $10.0 million to $154.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $164.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The variance in non-interest income was primarily driven by:

lower other service fees by $6.7 million, mainly due to lower insurance fees by $3.7 million principally resulting from contingent insurance commissions that are typically recognized during the fourth quarter and lower credit card fees by $2.0 million mainly in interchange income due to seasonal purchasing activity in the previous quarter; and

lower income from mortgage banking activities by $4.2 million mainly due to a loss on sale of loans and securitization activities of $1.5 million, compared to a gain of $5.4 in the previous quarter due to a lower volume of transactions and lower market rates, partially offset by higher realized gains on closed derivative positions by $3.4 million;

partially offset by:

higher other operating income by $4.9 million mainly due to higher earnings from the portfolio of equity method investments and higher income from the sale of auto rental units.

Refer to Table B for further details.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $402.3 million, a decrease of $15.1 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The variance in operating expenses was driven primarily by:

lower net occupancy expenses by $2.0 million due to lower rent and electricity expenses;

lower business promotion expenses by $10.8 million mainly due to lower advertising and promotion expenses by $5.7 million a result of seasonal activities during the fourth quarter of 2021, lower donations by $2.8 million and lower credit cards rewards expense as a result of transactional volumes by $1.7 million;

lower other operating expenses by $11.4 million due to the effect during the previous quarter of an impairment charge on undeveloped properties by $5.0 million and lower sundry losses by $5.0 million mainly related to the termination of a white label credit card contract during prior quarter; and

lower amortization of intangibles by $5.2 million due to an impairment write-down of a trademark during the fourth quarter of 2021.

partially offset by:

higher personnel cost by $6.5 million mainly due to higher performance shares and restricted stock expenses by $6.3 million; higher payroll taxes by $5.1 million; partially offset by $3.1 million in lower incentives related to the profit-sharing plan which is tied to the Corporation's financial performance;

higher professional fees by $3.4 million mainly due to higher advisory expenses related to corporate initiatives; and

higher credit and debit card processing and other expenses by $3.8 million due in part to lower volume incentives.

Full-time equivalent employees were 8,492 as of March 31, 2022, compared to 8,351 as of December 31, 2021.

5

For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.

Income taxes

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $50.5 million, compared to $75.6 million for the previous quarter. The decrease in income tax expense was mainly attributable to lower income before tax and higher exempt income during the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the first quarter of 2022 was 19.3%, compared to 27% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects its ETR for the year 2022 to be within a range from 18% to 20%.

Credit Quality

During the first quarter of 2022, the Corporation continued to exhibit strong credit quality trends and low credit costs with low level of NCOs and decreasing NPLs. We continue to closely monitor changes on borrower performance and in the pace of economic recovery, given the rising interest rate environment and geopolitical uncertainty. However, management believes that the improvement over the last few years in the risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios positions Popular to operate successfully under the current environment.

The following presents credit quality results for the first quarter of 2022:

At March 31, 2022, total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio decreased by $28.0 million from December 31, 2021. BPPR's NPLs decreased by $27.5 million, mostly driven by lower mortgage NPLs by $27.3 million. The mortgage NPLs decrease was mainly due to the combined effects of collection efforts, increased foreclosure activity and the sustained low levels of early delinquency compared with pre-pandemic trends. PB's NPLs remained flat quarter-over-quarter. At March 31, 2022, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was 1.8%, compared to 1.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, remained flat quarter-over-quarter. In BPPR, total inflows increased by $5.3 million, mostly driven by higher commercial and mortgage inflows of $3.8 million and $2.0 million, respectively. Mortgage inflows continued trending lower than pre-pandemic levels. NPL inflows at PB decreased by $4.9 million during the quarter, mostly driven by a decrease of $7.2 million in mortgage inflows, as the prior quarter included the impact of loans that did not resume payment after the end of COVID-19-related payment deferral periods.

NCOs amounted to $3.8 million, an unfavorable variance of $11.7 million when compared to the fourth quarter. BPPR's NCOs increased by $13.1 million, as the prior quarter included recoveries from the resolution of certain commercial non-performing loans. During the first quarter of 2022, the Corporation's ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.05%, compared to (0.11%) in the fourth quarter of 2021. Refer to Table M for further information on net charge-offs and related ratios.

At March 31, 2022, the ACL decreased by $17.6 million, or 2.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 to $677.8 million. The ACL incorporated updated macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. The baseline scenario continues to be assigned the highest probability, followed by the pessimistic scenario.

The current baseline forecast continues to show a favorable economic scenario. 2022 annualized GDP growth of 3.5% and 3.7% is expected for Puerto Rico and United States, respectively. This represents a reduction for both Puerto Rico and United States since last quarter's GDP growth forecast was 4.0% and 4.6%, respectively. Changes in assumptions related to fiscal stimulus and higher energy prices contributed to the reduction. The 2022 average unemployment rate is forecasted at 7.3% and 3.6% for Puerto Rico and United States, respectively. This is consistent with previous expectations for both regions. Puerto Rico's unemployment rate forecast benefits from the Bureau of Labor Statistics ("BLS") revisions that show a stronger than expected labor market.

In BPPR, the ACL decreased by $17.6 million, mainly driven by reductions in qualitative reserves due to substantial improvements in employment levels in Puerto Rico. Recent updates by the BLS show that employment levels in Puerto Rico have already surpassed pre-pandemic levels. This contributed to a lower commercial, mortgage and consumer loans ACL. The decrease in qualitative reserves was partially offset by the impact of higher loan volumes and changes in the macroeconomic scenario. The ACL for the PB segment remained flat quarter-over-quarter as higher loan volumes in both the commercial real estate and consumer portfolios offset reductions in qualitative reserves. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.29% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.38% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 130.4%, compared to 126.9% in the previous quarter.

6

The provision for credit losses for the loan portfolios for the first quarter of 2022 reflected a benefit of $14.4 million, compared to a benefit of $31.4 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the previously mentioned changes in the allowance for credit losses. The provision for the BPPR segment was a benefit of $12.7 million, compared to a benefit of $30.6 million in the previous quarter, while the provision for the PB segment was a benefit of $1.7 million, compared to a benefit of $0.9 million in the previous quarter.

The provision for unfunded commitments for the first quarter of 2022 reflected a benefit of $0.8 million, compared to a benefit of $0.5 million in the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses in our investment portfolio was a benefit of $0.3 million, compared to a benefit of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for unfunded loan commitments, provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios and provision for credit losses on our investment portfolio are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Statement of Operations.

Non-Performing Assets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21

Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio

$ 519,921 $ 547,877 $ 698,142

Non-performing loans held-for-sale

- - 3,549

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

90,567 85,077 72,060

Total non-performing assets

$ 610,488 $ 632,954 $ 773,751

Net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter

$ 3,781 $ (7,881 ) $ 21,030

Ratios:

Loans held-in-portfolio

$ 29,588,190 $ 29,240,557 $ 29,131,628

Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio

1.76 % 1.87 % 2.40 %

Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio

2.29 2.38 2.75

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale

130.36 126.92 114.70

Refer to Table K for additional information.

Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios

(Unaudited)

Quarters ended

(In thousands)

31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21

Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios:

BPPR

$ (12,661 ) $ (30,562 ) $ (39,976 )

Popular U.S.

(1,744 ) (859 ) (35,803 )

Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios

$ (14,405 ) $ (31,421 ) $ (75,779 )

7

Credit Quality by Segment

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Quarters ended

BPPR

31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21

Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios

$ (12,661 ) $ (30,562 ) $ (39,976 )

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

5,502 (7,615 ) 19,474

Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio

486,816 514,289 665,978

Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio

2.74 % 2.85 % 3.20 %

Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio

118.45 % 115.53 % 102.35 %
Quarters ended

Popular U.S.

31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21

Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios

$ (1,744 ) $ (859 ) $ (35,803 )

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(1,721 ) (266 ) 1,556

Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio

33,105 33,588 32,164

Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio

1.18 % 1.21 % 1.53 %

Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio

305.64 % 301.31 % 370.42 %

Financial Condition Highlights

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21

Cash and money market investments

$ 10,508,840 $ 17,965,152 $ 12,064,592

Investment securities

26,658,289 25,267,418 23,076,488

Loans

29,588,190 29,240,557 29,131,628

Total assets

69,525,082 75,097,899 66,870,268

Deposits

62,862,295 67,005,088 58,742,801

Borrowings

1,060,706 1,155,166 1,311,064

Total liabilities

64,853,836 69,128,502 60,972,709

Stockholders' equity

4,671,246 5,969,397 5,897,559

8

Total assets decreased by $5.6 billion from the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by:

a decrease of $7.5 billion in money market investments, mainly due to lower Puerto Rico public sector deposits and purchases of U.S. Treasury securities;

partially offset by:

an increase of $1.4 billion in debt securities available-for-sale, mainly due to purchases of U.S. Treasury securities, offset in part by maturities and paydowns of U.S. Treasury and agency mortgage-backed securities; and

an increase in loans held-in-portfolio by $0.4 billion, mainly due to loan growth in the commercial portfolios in both Puerto Rico and the U.S. (mainly in the health care sector at PB) and construction portfolios, and purchases of third-party lending consumer loans, partially offset by a decrease in the mortgage portfolio, mainly due to loan payoffs and amortizations.

Total liabilities decreased by $4.3 billion from the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by:

a decrease of $4.1 billion in deposits, mainly due to lower Puerto Rico public sector deposits by $5.5 billion at BPPR as a result of the payments made by Puerto Rico pursuant to the Plan of Adjustment for Puerto Rico under Title III of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act ("PROMESA"); and

a decrease in borrowings of $94 million, mainly due to the maturity during this quarter of $75 million in short-term borrowings.

Stockholders' equity decreased by $1.3 billion from the fourth quarter of 2021, principally due to an increase in accumulated unrealized losses on debt securities available-for-sale by $1.1 billion due to a decline in fair value of fixed-rate debt securities as a result of the rising interest rate environment, the impact of the $400 million ASR and declared quarterly common stock dividends, partially offset by the net income of $211.7 million for the quarter.

Common equity tier-1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.26%, $60.78 and $51.16, respectively, at March 31, 2022, compared to 17.42%, $74.48 and $65.26 at December 31, 2021. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.

9

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those about Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the appearance of new strains of the virus), actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other factors include the length of time necessary for Popular to consummate the Transaction; the ability to satisfy the conditions to the closing thereof; the receipt of any regulatory approvals necessary to effect the Transaction and the contemplated return to shareholders of net gains resulting from a sale of EVERTEC shares effected in connection with the consummation of the Transaction; the ability to successfully transition and integrate the assets acquired as part of the Transaction, related operations, employees and third party contractors; unexpected costs, including, without limitation, costs due to exposure to any unrecorded liabilities or issues not identified during due diligence investigation of the Transaction or that are not subject to indemnification or reimbursement by EVERTEC; risks that Popular may be affected by operational and other risks arising from the acquisition of the acquired assets or by adverse effects on relationships with customers, employees and service providers and business and other risks arising from the extension of Popular's current commercial agreements with EVERTEC. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.

More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

Conference Call

Popular will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be open to the public and broadcasted live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website: www.popular.com.

Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call may also be accessed through the dial-in telephone number 1-844-200-6205 (Toll Free) or 1-646-904-5544 (Local). The dial-in access code is 659646.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in Popular's website. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The replay dial-in is: 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194. The replay passcode is 408334.

An electronic version of this press release can be found at the Corporation's website: www.popular.com.

10

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information

Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations

Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER

Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE [Left Blank]

Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities & Other Service Fees

Table G - Loans and Deposits

Table H - Loan Delinquency - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS

Table I - Loan Delinquency - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS

Table J - Loan Delinquency - CONSOLIDATED

Table K - Non-Performing Assets

Table L - Activity in Non-Performing Loans

Table M - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios

Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - CONSOLIDATED

Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS

Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS

Table Q - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

11

POPULAR, INC.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information

(Unaudited)

Quarters ended
31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21

Basic EPS

$ 2.69 $ 2.59 $ 3.13

Diluted EPS

$ 2.69 $ 2.58 $ 3.12

Average common shares outstanding

78,443,706 79,477,823 83,899,769

Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution

78,595,463 79,652,836 84,051,935

Common shares outstanding at end of period

76,487,523 79,851,169 84,379,180

Market value per common share

$ 81.74 $ 82.04 $ 70.32

Market capitalization - (In millions)

$ 6,252 $ 6,551 $ 5,934

Return on average assets

1.14 % 1.09 % 1.61 %

Return on average common equity

14.38 % 13.74 % 18.76 %

Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis)

2.75 % 2.78 % 3.07 %

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP

3.05 % 3.02 % 3.39 %

Common equity per share

$ 60.78 $ 74.48 $ 69.63

Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1]

$ 51.16 $ 65.26 $ 61.42

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1]

5.69 % 7.01 % 7.83 %

Return on average tangible common equity [1]

16.40 % 15.66 % 21.37 %

Tier 1 capital

16.33 % 17.49 % 17.15 %

Total capital

18.19 % 19.35 % 19.62 %

Tier 1 leverage

6.98 % 7.41 % 8.06 %

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

16.26 % 17.42 % 17.08 %
[1]

Refer to Table Q for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.

12

POPULAR, INC.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited)

Quarters ended Variance Quarter ended Variance
Q1 2022 Q1 2022

(In thousands, except per share information)

31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 vs. Q4 2021 31-Mar-21 vs. Q1 2021

Interest income:

Loans

$ 426,791 $ 444,101 $ (17,310 ) $ 434,649 $ (7,858 )

Money market investments

6,464 6,847 (383 ) 3,112 3,352

Investment securities

96,466 88,315 8,151 85,690 10,776

Total interest income

529,721 539,263 (9,542 ) 523,451 6,270

Interest expense:

Deposits

24,783 26,331 (1,548 ) 30,201 (5,418 )

Short-term borrowings

80 60 20 143 (63 )

Long-term debt

10,546 11,589 (1,043 ) 13,995 (3,449 )

Total interest expense

35,409 37,980 (2,571 ) 44,339 (8,930 )

Net interest income

494,312 501,283 (6,971 ) 479,112 15,200

Provision for credit losses (benefit)

(15,500 ) (33,050 ) 17,550 (82,226 ) 66,726

Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit)

509,812 534,333 (24,521 ) 561,338 (51,526 )

Service charges on deposit accounts

40,713 41,613 (900 ) 39,620 1,093

Other service fees

77,134 83,793 (6,659 ) 70,628 6,506

Mortgage banking activities

12,865 17,035 (4,170 ) 17,343 (4,478 )

Net (loss) gain, including impairment, on equity securities

(2,094 ) (1,454 ) (640 ) 421 (2,515 )

Net loss on trading account debt securities

(723 ) (355 ) (368 ) (45 ) (678 )

Adjustments (expense) to indemnity reserves on loans sold

(745 ) 1,398 (2,143 ) (698 ) (47 )

Other operating income

27,542 22,647 4,895 26,384 1,158

Total non-interest income

154,692 164,677 (9,985 ) 153,653 1,039

Operating expenses:

Personnel costs

Salaries

98,673 96,830 1,843 89,335 9,338

Commissions, incentives and other bonuses

31,339 27,611 3,728 33,218 (1,879 )

Pension, postretirement and medical insurance

12,783 13,971 (1,188 ) 10,924 1,859

Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes

24,201 22,060 2,141 26,002 (1,801 )

Total personnel costs

166,996 160,472 6,524 159,479 7,517

Net occupancy expenses

24,723 26,755 (2,032 ) 26,013 (1,290 )

Equipment expenses

23,479 25,180 (1,701 ) 21,575 1,904

Other taxes

15,715 15,160 555 13,959 1,756

Professional fees

Collections, appraisals and other credit related fees

2,226 3,227 (1,001 ) 3,320 (1,094 )

Programming, processing and other technology services

69,374 69,647 (273 ) 66,366 3,008

Legal fees, excluding collections

3,954 3,445 509 2,365 1,589

Other professional fees

32,943 28,736 4,207 27,897 5,046

Total professional fees

108,497 105,055 3,442 99,948 8,549

Communications

6,147 6,263 (116 ) 6,833 (686 )

Business promotion

15,083 25,833 (10,750 ) 12,521 2,562

FDIC deposit insurance

7,372 6,688 684 5,968 1,404

Other real estate owned (OREO) income

(2,713 ) (3,860 ) 1,147 (4,533 ) 1,820

Credit and debit card processing, volume, interchange and other expenses

12,509 8,757 3,752 12,454 55

Other operating expenses

Operational losses

11,825 16,820 (4,995 ) 7,896 3,929

All other

11,815 18,226 (6,411 ) 12,364 (549 )

Total other operating expenses

23,640 35,046 (11,406 ) 20,260 3,380

Amortization of intangibles

891 6,045 (5,154 ) 1,051 (160 )

Total operating expenses

402,339 417,394 (15,055 ) 375,528 26,811

Income before income tax

262,165 281,616 (19,451 ) 339,463 (77,298 )

Income tax expense

50,479 75,552 (25,073 ) 76,831 (26,352 )

Net income

$ 211,686 $ 206,064 $ 5,622 $ 262,632 $ (50,946 )

Net income applicable to common stock

$ 211,333 $ 205,711 $ 5,622 $ 262,279 $ (50,946 )

Net income per common share - basic

$ 2.69 $ 2.59 $ 0.10 $ 3.13 $ (0.44 )

Net income per common share - diluted

$ 2.69 $ 2.58 $ 0.11 $ 3.12 $ (0.43 )

Dividends Declared per Common Share

$ 0.55 $ 0.45 $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.15

13

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

Variance

Q1 2022 vs.

(In thousands)

31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21 Q4 2021

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

$ 439,148 $ 428,433 $ 495,915 $ 10,715

Money market investments

10,069,692 17,536,719 11,568,677 (7,467,027 )

Trading account debt securities, at fair value

36,042 29,711 36,504 6,331

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

26,359,915 24,968,269 22,771,609 1,391,646

Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

75,984 79,461 89,725 (3,477 )

Less: Allowance for credit losses

7,844 8,096 10,096 (252 )

Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net

68,140 71,365 79,629 (3,225 )

Equity securities

186,348 189,977 178,650 (3,629 )

Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value

55,150 59,168 84,214 (4,018 )

Loans held-in-portfolio

29,856,356 29,506,225 29,344,620 350,131

Less: Unearned income

268,166 265,668 212,992 2,498

Allowance for credit losses

677,792 695,366 800,797 (17,574 )

Total loans held-in-portfolio, net

28,910,398 28,545,191 28,330,831 365,207

Premises and equipment, net

488,390 494,240 508,023 (5,850 )

Other real estate

90,567 85,077 72,060 5,490

Accrued income receivable

204,466 203,096 215,993 1,370

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

125,358 121,570 122,543 3,788

Other assets

1,755,847 1,628,571 1,713,083 127,276

Goodwill

720,293 720,293 671,122 -

Other intangible assets

15,328 16,219 21,415 (891 )

Total assets

$ 69,525,082 $ 75,097,899 $ 66,870,268 $ (5,572,817 )

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$ 16,096,666 $ 15,684,482 $ 14,263,548 $ 412,184

Interest bearing

46,765,629 51,320,606 44,479,253 (4,554,977 )

Total deposits

62,862,295 67,005,088 58,742,801 (4,142,793 )

Assets sold under agreements to repurchase

72,819 91,603 86,834 (18,784 )

Other short-term borrowings

- 75,000 - (75,000 )

Notes payable

987,887 988,563 1,224,230 (676 )

Other liabilities

930,835 968,248 918,844 (37,413 )

Total liabilities

64,853,836 69,128,502 60,972,709 (4,274,666 )

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock

22,143 22,143 22,143 -

Common stock

1,046 1,046 1,045 -

Surplus

4,571,111 4,650,182 4,571,919 (79,071 )

Retained earnings

3,143,004 2,973,745 2,489,453 169,259

Treasury stock

(1,668,820 ) (1,352,650 ) (1,012,263 ) (316,170 )

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(1,397,238 ) (325,069 ) (174,738 ) (1,072,169 )

Total stockholders' equity

4,671,246 5,969,397 5,897,559 (1,298,151 )

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 69,525,082 $ 75,097,899 $ 66,870,268 $ (5,572,817 )

14

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER

(Unaudited)

Quarters ended Variance
31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21 Q1 2022 vs. Q4 2021 Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021

($ amounts in millions)

Average
balance 		Income /
Expense 		Yield /
Rate 		Average
balance 		Income /
Expense 		Yield /
Rate 		Average
balance 		Income /
Expense 		Yield /
Rate 		Average
balance 		Income /
Expense 		Yield /
Rate 		Average
balance 		Income /
Expense 		Yield /
Rate

Assets:

Interest earning assets:

Money market, trading and investment securities

$ 43,304 $ 144.8 1.35 % $ 42,764 $ 126.4 1.18 % $ 33,756 $ 127.8 1.52 % $ 540 $ 18.4 0.17 % $ 9,548 $ 17.0 (0.17 )%

Loans:

Commercial

13,741 172.1 5.08 13,395 188.6 5.59 13,624 179.0 5.33 346 (16.5 ) (0.51 ) 117 (6.9 ) (0.25 )

Construction

726 9.8 5.45 777 10.7 5.46 911 11.9 5.30 (51 ) (0.9 ) (0.01 ) (185 ) (2.1 ) 0.15

Mortgage

7,388 96.8 5.24 7,504 96.4 5.14 7,869 98.4 5.00 (116 ) 0.4 0.10 (481 ) (1.6 ) 0.24

Consumer

2,538 70.0 11.19 2,471 68.1 10.93 2,513 70.4 11.36 67 1.9 0.26 25 (0.4 ) (0.17 )

Auto

3,460 69.3 8.12 3,432 71.3 8.24 3,203 68.2 8.63 28 (2.0 ) (0.12 ) 257 1.1 (0.51 )

Lease financing

1,393 20.7 5.95 1,359 20.3 5.97 1,215 18.4 6.04 34 0.4 (0.02 ) 178 2.3 (0.09 )

Total loans

29,246 438.7 6.06 28,938 455.4 6.26 29,335 446.3 6.15 308 (16.7 ) (0.20 ) (89 ) (7.6 ) (0.09 )

Total interest earning assets

$ 72,550 $ 583.5 3.25 % $ 71,702 $ 581.8 3.23 % $ 63,091 $ 574.1 3.67 % $ 848 $ 1.7 0.02 % $ 9,459 $ 9.4 (0.42 )%

Allowance for credit losses - loan portfolio

(695 ) (719 ) (890 ) 24 195

Allowance for credit losses - investment securities

(8 ) (9 ) (10 ) 1 2

Other non-interest earning assets

3,782 3,844 3,895 (62 ) (113 )

Total average assets

$ 75,629 $ 74,818 $ 66,086 $ 811 $ 9,543

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

Interest bearing deposits:

NOW and money market

$ 28,289 $ 7.3 0.10 % $ 28,205 $ 7.7 0.11 % $ 22,674 $ 8.3 0.15 % $ 84 $ (0.4 ) (0.01 )% $ 5,615 $ (1.0 ) (0.05 )%

Savings

16,434 6.6 0.16 16,324 6.8 0.17 14,364 7.0 0.20 110 (0.2 ) (0.01 ) 2,070 (0.4 ) (0.04 )

Time deposits

6,737 10.9 0.66 6,793 11.8 0.69 7,265 14.9 0.83 (56 ) (0.9 ) (0.03 ) (528 ) (4.0 ) (0.17 )

Total interest-bearing deposits

51,460 24.8 0.20 51,322 26.3 0.20 44,303 30.2 0.31 138 (1.5 ) - 7,157 (5.4 ) (0.11 )

Borrowings

1,105 10.6 3.87 1,163 11.6 4.01 1,344 14.1 4.23 (58 ) (1.0 ) (0.14 ) (239 ) (3.5 ) (0.36 )

Total interest-bearing liabilities

52,565 35.4 0.27 52,485 37.9 0.29 45,647 44.3 0.39 80 (2.5 ) (0.02 ) 6,918 (8.9 ) (0.12 )

Net interest spread

2.98 % 2.94 % 3.28 % 0.04 % (0.30 )%

Non-interest bearing deposits

16,142 15,455 13,394 687 2,748

Other liabilities

939 917 1,351 22 (412 )

Stockholders' equity

5,983 5,961 5,694 22 289

Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 75,629 $ 74,818 $ 66,086 $ 811 $ 9,543

Net interest income / margin on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)

$ 548.1 3.05 % $ 543.9 3.02 % $ 529.8 3.39 % $ 4.2 0.03 % $ 18.3 (0.34 )%

Taxable equivalent adjustment

53.8 42.6 50.7 11.2 3.1

Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)

$ 494.3 2.75 % $ 501.3 2.78 % $ 479.1 3.07 % ($ 7.0 ) (0.03 )% $ 15.2 (0.32 )%

15

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE

[THIS PAGE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK]

16

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees

(Unaudited)

Mortgage Banking Activities

Quarters ended Variance

(In thousands)

31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21 Q1 2022
vs.Q4 2021 		Q1 2022
vs.Q1 2021

Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments:

Mortgage servicing fees

$ 9,323 $ 9,492 $ 9,715 $ (169 ) $ (392 )

Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments

1,088 1,500 512 (412 ) 576

Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments

10,411 10,992 10,227 (581 ) 184

Net (loss) gain on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale

(1,534 ) 5,428 4,975 (6,962 ) (6,509 )

Trading account profit:

Unrealized gains on outstanding derivative positions

2 - - 2 2

Realized gains on closed derivative positions

4,135 691 2,502 3,444 1,633

Total trading account profit

4,137 691 2,502 3,446 1,635

Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances

(149 ) (76 ) (361 ) (73 ) 212

Total mortgage banking activities

$ 12,865 $ 17,035 $ 17,343 $ (4,170 ) $ (4,478 )

Other Service Fees

Quarters ended Variance

(In thousands)

31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21 Q1 2022
vs.Q4 2021 		Q1 2022
vs.Q1 2021

Other service fees:

Debit card fees

$ 11,779 $ 12,392 $ 11,577 $ (613 ) $ 202

Insurance fees

14,156 17,848 12,828 (3,692 ) 1,328

Credit card fees

33,642 35,649 28,691 (2,007 ) 4,951

Sale and administration of investment products

5,791 5,908 5,540 (117 ) 251

Trust fees

5,927 5,858 5,842 69 85

Other fees

5,839 6,138 6,150 (299 ) (311 )

Total other service fees

$ 77,134 $ 83,793 $ 70,628 $ (6,659 ) $ 6,506

17

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table G - Loans and Deposits

(Unaudited)

Loans - Ending Balances

Variance

(In thousands)

31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21 Q1 2022 vs.Q4
2021 		Q1 2022 vs.Q1
2021

Loans held-in-portfolio:

Commercial

$ 14,028,246 $ 13,732,701 $ 13,442,486 $ 295,545 $ 585,760

Construction

744,783 716,220 907,736 28,563 (162,953 )

Leasing

1,426,122 1,381,319 1,244,956 44,803 181,166

Mortgage

7,326,346 7,427,196 7,808,852 (100,850 ) (482,506 )

Auto

3,430,162 3,412,187 3,203,137 17,975 227,025

Consumer

2,632,531 2,570,934 2,524,461 61,597 108,070

Total loans held-in-portfolio

$ 29,588,190 $ 29,240,557 $ 29,131,628 $ 347,633 $ 456,562

Loans held-for-sale:

Commercial

$ - $ - $ 3,549 $ - $ (3,549 )

Mortgage

55,150 59,168 80,665 (4,018 ) (25,515 )

Total loans held-for-sale

$ 55,150 $ 59,168 $ 84,214 $ (4,018 ) $ (29,064 )

Total loans

$ 29,643,340 $ 29,299,725 $ 29,215,842 $ 343,615 $ 427,498

Deposits - Ending Balances

Variance

(In thousands)

31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21 Q1 2022 vs. Q4
2021 		Q1 2022 vs.Q1
2021

Demand deposits [1]

$ 25,684,715 $ 25,889,732 $ 23,450,312 $ (205,017 ) $ 2,234,403

Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered)

29,318,333 33,674,134 27,356,136 (4,355,801 ) 1,962,197

Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered)

768,558 729,073 679,832 39,485 88,726

Time deposits (non-brokered)

6,964,848 6,685,938 7,143,221 278,910 (178,373 )

Time deposits (brokered CDs)

125,841 26,211 113,300 99,630 12,541

Total deposits

$ 62,862,295 $ 67,005,088 $ 58,742,801 $ (4,142,793 ) $ 4,119,494
[1]

Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

18

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table H - Loan Delinquency - Puerto Rico Operations

(Unaudited)

31-Mar-22

Puerto Rico

Past due Past due 90 days or more
30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing

(In thousands)

days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans

Commercial multi-family

$ 2,130 $ 189 $ 274 $ 2,593 $ 160,648 $ 163,241 $ 274 $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

3,646 93 20,627 24,366 2,536,174 2,560,540 20,627 -

Owner occupied

4,024 50 49,732 53,806 1,396,696 1,450,502 49,732 -

Commercial and industrial

1,218 169 48,167 49,554 3,333,918 3,383,472 47,149 1,018

Construction

715 - - 715 126,610 127,325 - -

Mortgage

182,397 79,374 736,338 998,109 5,125,554 6,123,663 306,560 429,778

Leasing

9,819 2,446 3,766 16,031 1,410,091 1,426,122 3,766 -

Consumer:

Credit cards

5,817 3,728 9,049 18,594 896,966 915,560 - 9,049

Home equity lines of credit

- - 23 23 3,093 3,116 - 23

Personal

10,215 6,184 19,157 35,556 1,267,920 1,303,476 19,157 -

Auto

51,497 11,353 27,514 90,364 3,339,798 3,430,162 27,514 -

Other

537 37 12,184 12,758 112,322 125,080 12,037 147

Total

$ 272,015 $ 103,623 $ 926,831 $ 1,302,469 $ 19,709,790 $ 21,012,259 $ 486,816 $ 440,015

31-Dec-21

Puerto Rico

Past due Past due 90 days or more
30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing

(In thousands)

days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans

Commercial multi-family

$ 314 $ - $ 272 $ 586 $ 154,183 $ 154,769 $ 272 $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

2,399 136 20,716 23,251 2,266,672 2,289,923 20,716 -

Owner occupied

3,329 278 54,335 57,942 1,365,787 1,423,729 54,335 -

Commercial and industrial

3,438 1,727 45,242 50,407 3,478,041 3,528,448 44,724 518

Construction

- - 485 485 86,626 87,111 485 -

Mortgage

217,830 81,754 805,245 1,104,829 5,147,037 6,251,866 333,887 471,358

Leasing

9,240 2,037 3,102 14,379 1,366,940 1,381,319 3,102 -

Consumer:

Credit cards

5,768 3,520 8,577 17,865 901,986 919,851 - 8,577

Home equity lines of credit

46 - 23 69 3,502 3,571 - 23

Personal

10,027 6,072 21,235 37,334 1,250,726 1,288,060 21,235 -

Auto

59,128 15,019 23,085 97,232 3,314,955 3,412,187 23,085 -

Other

432 714 12,621 13,767 110,781 124,548 12,448 173

Total

$ 311,951 $ 111,257 $ 994,938 $ 1,418,146 $ 19,447,236 $ 20,865,382 $ 514,289 $ 480,649

19

Variance

Past due Past due 90 days or more
30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing

(In thousands)

days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans

Commercial multi-family

$ 1,816 $ 189 $ 2 $ 2,007 $ 6,465 $ 8,472 $ 2 $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

1,247 (43 ) (89 ) 1,115 269,502 270,617 (89 ) -

Owner occupied

695 (228 ) (4,603 ) (4,136 ) 30,909 26,773 (4,603 ) -

Commercial and industrial

(2,220 ) (1,558 ) 2,925 (853 ) (144,123 ) (144,976 ) 2,425 500

Construction

715 - (485 ) 230 39,984 40,214 (485 ) -

Mortgage

(35,433 ) (2,380 ) (68,907 ) (106,720 ) (21,483 ) (128,203 ) (27,327 ) (41,580 )

Leasing

579 409 664 1,652 43,151 44,803 664 -

Consumer:

Credit cards

49 208 472 729 (5,020 ) (4,291 ) - 472

Home equity lines of credit

(46 ) - - (46 ) (409 ) (455 ) - -

Personal

188 112 (2,078 ) (1,778 ) 17,194 15,416 (2,078 ) -

Auto

(7,631 ) (3,666 ) 4,429 (6,868 ) 24,843 17,975 4,429 -

Other

105 (677 ) (437 ) (1,009 ) 1,541 532 (411 ) (26 )

Total

$ (39,936 ) $ (7,634 ) $ (68,107 ) $ (115,677 ) $ 262,554 $ 146,877 $ (27,473 ) $ (40,634 )

20

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table I - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations

(Unaudited)

31-Mar-22

Popular U.S.

Past due Past due 90 days or more

(In thousands)

30-59
days 		60-89
days 		90 days
or more 		Total past
due 		Current Loans HIP Non-accrual
loans 		Accruing
loans

Commercial multi-family

$ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,865,623 $ 1,865,623 $ - $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

902 740 374 2,016 1,391,874 1,393,890 374 -

Owner occupied

6,385 - 677 7,062 1,398,580 1,405,642 677 -

Commercial and industrial

10,925 602 4,891 16,418 1,788,918 1,805,336 4,352 539

Construction

- - - - 617,458 617,458 - -

Mortgage

13,006 1,069 21,826 35,901 1,166,782 1,202,683 21,826 -

Consumer:

Credit cards

- - - - 26 26 - -

Home equity lines of credit

259 15 5,248 5,522 68,437 73,959 5,248 -

Personal

739 558 627 1,924 203,381 205,305 627 -

Other

- 1 1 2 6,007 6,009 1 -

Total

$ 32,216 $ 2,985 $ 33,644 $ 68,845 $ 8,507,086 $ 8,575,931 $ 33,105 $ 539

31-Dec-21

Popular U.S.

Past due Past due 90 days or more

(In thousands)

30-59
days 		60-89
days 		90 days
or more 		Total past
due 		Current Loans HIP Non-accrual
loans 		Accruing
loans

Commercial multi-family

$ 3,826 $ - $ - $ 3,826 $ 1,804,035 $ 1,807,861 $ - $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

5,721 683 622 7,026 2,316,441 2,323,467 622 -

Owner occupied

1,095 - 1,013 2,108 392,265 394,373 1,013 -

Commercial and industrial

9,410 2,680 4,015 16,105 1,794,026 1,810,131 3,897 118

Construction

- - - - 629,109 629,109 - -

Mortgage

11,711 2,573 21,969 36,253 1,139,077 1,175,330 21,969 -

Consumer:

Credit cards

- - - - 10 10 - -

Home equity lines of credit

71 34 5,406 5,511 69,780 75,291 5,406 -

Personal

863 574 681 2,118 152,827 154,945 681 -

Other

- - - - 4,658 4,658 - -

Total

$ 32,697 $ 6,544 $ 33,706 $ 72,947 $ 8,302,228 $ 8,375,175 $ 33,588 $ 118

21

Variance

Past due Past due 90 days or more

(In thousands)

30-59
days 		60-89
days 		90 days
or more 		Total
past due 		Current Loans HIP Non-accrual
loans 		Accruing
loans

Commercial multi-family

$ (3,826 ) $ - $ - $ (3,826 ) $ 61,588 $ 57,762 $ - $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

(4,819 ) 57 (248 ) (5,010 ) (924,567 ) (929,577 ) (248 ) -

Owner occupied

5,290 - (336 ) 4,954 1,006,315 1,011,269 (336 ) -

Commercial and industrial

1,515 (2,078 ) 876 313 (5,108 ) (4,795 ) 455 421

Construction

- - - - (11,651 ) (11,651 ) - -

Mortgage

1,295 (1,504 ) (143 ) (352 ) 27,705 27,353 (143 ) -

Consumer:

Credit cards

- - - - 16 16 - -

Home equity lines of credit

188 (19 ) (158 ) 11 (1,343 ) (1,332 ) (158 ) -

Personal

(124 ) (16 ) (54 ) (194 ) 50,554 50,360 (54 ) -

Other

- 1 1 2 1,349 1,351 1 -

Total

$ (481 ) $ (3,559 ) $ (62 ) $ (4,102 ) $ 204,858 $ 200,756 $ (483 ) $ 421

22

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table J - Loan Delinquency - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

31-Mar-22

Popular, Inc.

Past due Past due 90 days or more

(In thousands)

30-59
days 		60-89
days 		90 days
or more 		Total
past due 		Current Loans HIP Non-accrual
loans 		Accruing
loans

Commercial multi-family

$ 2,130 $ 189 $ 274 $ 2,593 $ 2,026,271 $ 2,028,864 $ 274 $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

4,548 833 21,001 26,382 3,928,048 3,954,430 21,001 -

Owner occupied

10,409 50 50,409 60,868 2,795,276 2,856,144 50,409 -

Commercial and industrial

12,143 771 53,058 65,972 5,122,836 5,188,808 51,501 1,557

Construction

715 - - 715 744,068 744,783 - -

Mortgage

195,403 80,443 758,164 1,034,010 6,292,336 7,326,346 328,386 429,778

Leasing

9,819 2,446 3,766 16,031 1,410,091 1,426,122 3,766 -

Consumer:

Credit cards

5,817 3,728 9,049 18,594 896,992 915,586 - 9,049

Home equity lines of credit

259 15 5,271 5,545 71,530 77,075 5,248 23

Personal

10,954 6,742 19,784 37,480 1,471,301 1,508,781 19,784 -

Auto

51,497 11,353 27,514 90,364 3,339,798 3,430,162 27,514 -

Other

537 38 12,185 12,760 118,329 131,089 12,038 147

Total

$ 304,231 $ 106,608 $ 960,475 $ 1,371,314 $ 28,216,876 $ 29,588,190 $ 519,921 $ 440,554

31-Dec-21

Popular, Inc.

Past due Past due 90 days or more

(In thousands)

30-59
days 		60-89
days 		90 days
or more 		Total
past due 		Current Loans HIP Non-accrual
loans 		Accruing
loans

Commercial multi-family

$ 4,140 $ - $ 272 $ 4,412 $ 1,958,218 $ 1,962,630 $ 272 $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

8,120 819 21,338 30,277 4,583,113 4,613,390 21,338 -

Owner occupied

4,424 278 55,348 60,050 1,758,052 1,818,102 55,348 -

Commercial and industrial

12,848 4,407 49,257 66,512 5,272,067 5,338,579 48,621 636

Construction

- - 485 485 715,735 716,220 485 -

Mortgage

229,541 84,327 827,214 1,141,082 6,286,114 7,427,196 355,856 471,358

Leasing

9,240 2,037 3,102 14,379 1,366,940 1,381,319 3,102 -

Consumer:

Credit cards

5,768 3,520 8,577 17,865 901,996 919,861 - 8,577

Home equity lines of credit

117 34 5,429 5,580 73,282 78,862 5,406 23

Personal

10,890 6,646 21,916 39,452 1,403,553 1,443,005 21,916 -

Auto

59,128 15,019 23,085 97,232 3,314,955 3,412,187 23,085 -

Other

432 714 12,621 13,767 115,439 129,206 12,448 173

Total

$ 344,648 $ 117,801 $ 1,028,644 $ 1,491,093 $ 27,749,464 $ 29,240,557 $ 547,877 $ 480,767

23

Variance

Past due Past due 90 days or more

(In thousands)

30-59
days 		60-89
days 		90 days
or more 		Total
past due 		Current Loans HIP Non-accrual
loans 		Accruing
loans

Commercial multi-family

$ (2,010 ) $ 189 $ 2 $ (1,819 ) $ 68,053 $ 66,234 $ 2 $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

(3,572 ) 14 (337 ) (3,895 ) (655,065 ) (658,960 ) (337 ) -

Owner occupied

5,985 (228 ) (4,939 ) 818 1,037,224 1,038,042 (4,939 ) -

Commercial and industrial

(705 ) (3,636 ) 3,801 (540 ) (149,231 ) (149,771 ) 2,880 921

Construction

715 - (485 ) 230 28,333 28,563 (485 ) -

Mortgage

(34,138 ) (3,884 ) (69,050 ) (107,072 ) 6,222 (100,850 ) (27,470 ) (41,580 )

Leasing

579 409 664 1,652 43,151 44,803 664 -

Consumer:

Credit cards

49 208 472 729 (5,004 ) (4,275 ) - 472

Home equity lines of credit

142 (19 ) (158 ) (35 ) (1,752 ) (1,787 ) (158 ) -

Personal

64 96 (2,132 ) (1,972 ) 67,748 65,776 (2,132 ) -

Auto

(7,631 ) (3,666 ) 4,429 (6,868 ) 24,843 17,975 4,429 -

Other

105 (676 ) (436 ) (1,007 ) 2,890 1,883 (410 ) (26 )

Total

$ (40,417 ) $ (11,193 ) $ (68,169 ) $ (119,779 ) $ 467,412 $ 347,633 $ (27,956 ) $ (40,213 )

24

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table K - Non-Performing Assets

(Unaudited)

Variance

(Dollars in thousands)

31-Mar-22 As a % of
loans HIP by
category 		31-Dec-21 As a % of
loans HIP by
category 		31-Mar-21 As a % of
loans HIP by
category 		Q1 2022 vs.
Q4 2021 		Q1 2022 vs.
Q1 2021

Non-accrual loans:

Commercial

$ 123,185 0.9 % $ 125,579 0.9 % $ 202,770 1.5 % $ (2,394 ) $ (79,585 )

Construction

- - 485 0.1 22,400 2.5 (485 ) (22,400 )

Leasing

3,766 0.3 3,102 0.2 3,040 0.2 664 726

Mortgage

328,386 4.5 355,856 4.8 405,574 5.2 (27,470 ) (77,188 )

Auto

27,514 0.8 23,085 0.7 15,405 0.5 4,429 12,109

Consumer

37,070 1.4 39,770 1.5 48,953 1.9 (2,700 ) (11,883 )

Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio

519,921 1.8 % 547,877 1.9 % 698,142 2.4 % (27,956 ) (178,221 )

Non-performing loans held-for-sale [1]

- - 3,549 - (3,549 )

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

90,567 85,077 72,060 5,490 18,507

Total non-performing assets

$ 610,488 $ 632,954 $ 773,751 $ (22,466 ) $ (163,263 )

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more [2]

$ 440,554 $ 480,767 $ 832,756 $ (40,213 ) $ (392,202 )

Ratios:

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.88 % 0.84 % 1.16 %

Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio

1.76 1.87 2.40

Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio

2.29 2.38 2.75

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale

130.36 126.92 114.70
[1]

There were no non-performing loans held-for-sale as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (March 31, 2021 - $4 million in commercial loans).

[2]

It is the Corporation's policy to report delinquent residential mortgage loans insured by FHA or guaranteed by the VA as accruing loans past due 90 days or more as opposed to non-performing since the principal repayment is insured. The balance of these loans includes $13 million at March 31, 2022, related to the rebooking of loans previously pooled into GNMA securities, in which the Corporation had a buy-back option as further described below (December 31, 2021 - $13 million; March 31, 2021 - $29 million). Under the GNMA program, issuers such as BPPR have the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that are 90 days or more past due. For accounting purposes, these loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected (rebooked) on the financial statements of BPPR with an offsetting liability. These balances include $266 million of residential mortgage loans insured by FHA or guaranteed by the VA that are no longer accruing interest as of March 31, 2022 (December 31, 2021 - $304 million; March 31, 2021 - $341 million). Furthermore, the Corporation has approximately $45 million in reverse mortgage loans which are guaranteed by FHA, but which are currently not accruing interest. Due to the guaranteed nature of the loans, it is the Corporation's policy to exclude these balances from non-performing assets (December 31, 2021 - $50 million; March 31, 2021 - $58 million).

25

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table L - Activity in Non-Performing Loans

(Unaudited)

Commercial loans held-in-portfolio:

Quarter ended
31-Mar-22 		Quarter ended
31-Dec-21

(In thousands)

BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc.

Beginning balance NPLs

$ 120,047 $ 5,532 $ 125,579 $ 183,394 $ 2,787 $ 186,181

Plus:

New non-performing loans

6,127 2,999 9,126 2,297 3,208 5,505

Advances on existing non-performing loans

- 2,505 2,505 - 35 35

Less:

Non-performing loans transferred to OREO

(3,052 ) - (3,052 ) (996 ) - (996 )

Non-performing loans charged-off

(256 ) (73 ) (329 ) (2,412 ) (66 ) (2,478 )

Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections

(5,084 ) (5,560 ) (10,644 ) (62,236 ) (432 ) (62,668 )

Ending balance NPLs

$ 117,782 $ 5,403 $ 123,185 $ 120,047 $ 5,532 $ 125,579
Construction loans held-in-portfolio:
Quarter ended
31-Mar-22 		Quarter ended
31-Dec-21

(In thousands)

BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc.

Beginning balance NPLs

$ 485 $ - $ 485 $ 14,877 $ - $ 14,877

Plus:

New non-performing loans

- - - 481 - 481

Less:

Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections

(485 ) - (485 ) (14,873 ) - (14,873 )

Ending balance NPLs

$ - $ - $ - $ 485 $ - $ 485
Mortgage loans held-in-portfolio:
Quarter ended
31-Mar-22 		Quarter ended
31-Dec-21

(In thousands)

BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc.

Beginning balance NPLs

$ 333,887 $ 21,969 $ 355,856 $ 354,555 $ 14,488 $ 369,043

Plus:

New non-performing loans

38,193 4,800 42,993 36,210 12,084 48,294

Advances on existing non-performing loans

- 134 134 - 14 14

Less:

Non-performing loans transferred to OREO

(10,344 ) (85 ) (10,429 ) (7,116 ) - (7,116 )

Non-performing loans charged-off

(467 ) - (467 ) (366 ) (26 ) (392 )

Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections

(54,709 ) (4,992 ) (59,701 ) (49,396 ) (4,591 ) (53,987 )

Ending balance NPLs

$ 306,560 $ 21,826 $ 328,386 $ 333,887 $ 21,969 $ 355,856

26

Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio (excluding consumer):

Quarter ended Quarter ended
31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21

(In thousands)

BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc.

Beginning balance NPLs

$ 454,419 $ 27,501 $ 481,920 $ 552,826 $ 17,275 $ 570,101

Plus:

New non-performing loans

44,320 7,799 52,119 38,988 15,292 54,280

Advances on existing non-performing loans

- 2,639 2,639 - 49 49

Less:

Non-performing loans transferred to OREO

(13,396 ) (85 ) (13,481 ) (8,112 ) - (8,112 )

Non-performing loans charged-off

(723 ) (73 ) (796 ) (2,778 ) (92 ) (2,870 )

Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections

(60,278 ) (10,552 ) (70,830 ) (126,505 ) (5,023 ) (131,528 )

Ending balance NPLs

$ 424,342 $ 27,229 $ 451,571 $ 454,419 $ 27,501 $ 481,920

27

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table M - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios

(Unaudited)

Quarters ended

(Dollars in thousands)

31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21

Balance at beginning of period - loans held-in-portfolio

$ 695,366 $ 718,575 $ 896,250

Provision for credit losses (benefit)

(14,405 ) (31,421 ) (75,779 )

Initial allowance for credit losses - PCD Loans

612 331 1,356
681,573 687,485 821,827

Net loans charged-off (recovered):

BPPR

Commercial

(4,230 ) (11,346 ) (1,434 )

Construction

(416 ) (1,518 ) 5,917

Lease financing

(434 ) 564 118

Mortgage

(2,992 ) (4,398 ) 8,303

Consumer

13,574 9,083 6,570

Total BPPR

5,502 (7,615 ) 19,474

Popular U.S.

Commercial

(627 ) (387 ) 16

Construction

(1,128 ) (213 ) -

Mortgage

(20 ) 569 (80 )

Consumer

54 (235 ) 1,620

Total Popular U.S.

(1,721 ) (266 ) 1,556

Total loans charged-off (recovered) - Popular, Inc.

3,781 (7,881 ) 21,030

Balance at end of period - loans held-in-portfolio

$ 677,792 $ 695,366 $ 800,797

Balance at beginning of period - unfunded commitments

$ 7,897 $ 8,400 $ 15,851

Provision for credit losses (benefit)

(843 ) (503 ) (6,282 )

Balance at end of period - unfunded commitments [1]

$ 7,054 $ 7,897 $ 9,569

POPULAR, INC.

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio

0.05 % (0.11 )% 0.29 %

Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios to net charge-offs

(380.98 )% N.M. (360.34 )%

BPPR

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio

0.11 % (0.15 )% 0.36 %

Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios to net charge-offs

(230.12 )% N.M. (205.28 )%

Popular U.S.

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio

(0.08 )% (0.01 )% 0.08 %

Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios to net charge-offs

101.34 % N.M. N.M.

N.M. - Not meaningful.

[1]

Allowance for credit losses of unfunded commitments is presented as part of Other Liabilities in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

28

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses "ACL"- Loan Portfolios - CONSOLIDATED

(Unaudited)

31-Mar-22

(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease
financing 		Consumer Total

Total ACL

$ 204,643 $ 6,539 $ 149,206 $ 18,398 $ 299,006 $ 677,792

Total loans held-in-portfolio

$ 14,028,246 $ 744,783 $ 7,326,346 $ 1,426,122 $ 6,062,693 $ 29,588,190

ACL to loans held-in-portfolio

1.46 % 0.88 % 2.04 % 1.29 % 4.93 % 2.29 %

31-Dec-21

(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease
financing 		Consumer Total

Total ACL

$ 215,805 $ 6,363 $ 154,478 $ 17,578 $ 301,142 $ 695,366

Total loans held-in-portfolio

$ 13,732,701 $ 716,220 $ 7,427,196 $ 1,381,319 $ 5,983,121 $ 29,240,557

ACL to loans held-in-portfolio

1.57 % 0.89 % 2.08 % 1.27 % 5.03 % 2.38 %

Variance

(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease
financing 		Consumer Total

Total ACL

$ (11,162 ) $ 176 $ (5,272 ) $ 820 $ (2,136 ) $ (17,574 )

Total loans held-in-portfolio

$ 295,545 $ 28,563 $ (100,850 ) $ 44,803 $ 79,572 $ 347,633

29

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses "ACL"- Loan Portfolios - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

31-Mar-22

Puerto Rico

(In thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease
financing 		Consumer Total

ACL

$ 145,471 $ 2,414 $ 131,362 $ 18,398 $ 278,966 $ 576,611

Loans held-in-portfolio

$ 7,557,755 $ 127,325 $ 6,123,663 $ 1,426,122 $ 5,777,394 $ 21,012,259

ACL to loans held-in-portfolio

1.92 % 1.90 % 2.15 % 1.29 % 4.83 % 2.74 %

31-Dec-21

Puerto Rico

(In thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease
financing 		Consumer Total

ACL

$ 151,928 $ 1,641 $ 138,286 $ 17,578 $ 284,729 $ 594,162

Loans held-in-portfolio

$ 7,396,869 $ 87,111 $ 6,251,866 $ 1,381,319 $ 5,748,217 $ 20,865,382

ACL to loans held-in-portfolio

2.05 % 1.88 % 2.21 % 1.27 % 4.95 % 2.85 %

Variance

(In thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease
financing 		Consumer Total

ACL

$ (6,457 ) $ 773 $ (6,924 ) $ 820 $ (5,763 ) $ (17,551 )

Loans held-in-portfolio

$ 160,886 $ 40,214 $ (128,203 ) $ 44,803 $ 29,177 $ 146,877

30

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses "ACL"- Loan Portfolios - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

31-Mar-22

Popular U.S.

(In thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Consumer Total

ACL

$ 59,172 $ 4,125 $ 17,844 $ 20,040 $ 101,181

Loans held-in-portfolio

$ 6,470,491 $ 617,458 $ 1,202,683 $ 285,299 $ 8,575,931

ACL to loans held-in-portfolio

0.91 % 0.67 % 1.48 % 7.02 % 1.18 %

31-Dec-21

Popular U.S.

(In thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Consumer Total

ACL

$ 63,877 $ 4,722 $ 16,192 $ 16,413 $ 101,204

Loans held-in-portfolio

$ 6,335,832 $ 629,109 $ 1,175,330 $ 234,904 $ 8,375,175

ACL to loans held-in-portfolio

1.01 % 0.75 % 1.38 % 6.99 % 1.21 %

Variance

(In thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Consumer Total

ACL

$ (4,705 ) $ (597 ) $ 1,652 $ 3,627 $ (23 )

Loans held-in-portfolio

$ 134,659 $ (11,651 ) $ 27,353 $ 50,395 $ 200,756

31

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table Q - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share or per share information)

31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21

Total stockholders' equity

$ 4,671,246 $ 5,969,397 $ 5,897,559

Less: Preferred stock

(22,143 ) (22,143 ) (22,143 )

Less: Goodwill

(720,293 ) (720,293 ) (671,122 )

Less: Other intangibles

(15,328 ) (16,219 ) (21,415 )

Total tangible common equity

$ 3,913,482 $ 5,210,742 $ 5,182,879

Total assets

$ 69,525,082 $ 75,097,899 $ 66,870,268

Less: Goodwill

(720,293 ) (720,293 ) (671,122 )

Less: Other intangibles

(15,328 ) (16,219 ) (21,415 )

Total tangible assets

$ 68,789,461 $ 74,361,387 $ 66,177,731

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

5.69 % 7.01 % 7.83 %

Common shares outstanding at end of period

76,487,523 79,851,169 84,379,180

Tangible book value per common share

$ 51.16 $ 65.26 $ 61.42
Quarterly average

Total stockholders' equity [1]

$ 5,983,309 $ 5,961,214 $ 5,693,672

Less: Preferred Stock

(22,143 ) (22,143 ) (22,143 )

Less: Goodwill

(720,292 ) (706,184 ) (671,121 )

Less: Other intangibles

(15,881 ) (19,889 ) (22,104 )

Total tangible equity

$ 5,224,993 $ 5,212,998 $ 4,978,304

Return on average tangible common equity

16.40 % 15.66 % 21.37 %
[1]

Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale.

CONTACTS:

Popular, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Paul J. Cardillo, 212-417-6721

Investor Relations Officer

pcardillo@popular.com

or

Media Relations:

MC González Noguera, 917-804-5253

Executive Vice President and Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer

mc.gonzalez@popular.com

32

Disclaimer

Popular Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 12:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POPULAR, INC.
08:14aPOPULAR : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08:12aPOPULAR : Q1 2022 Financial Tables
PU
08:10aPOPULAR : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:08aPopular, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
08:03aPOPULAR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
04/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Inflation data ease investors' fears
04/12ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AstraZeneca, Blackrock, Nasdaq, Rolls-Royce, Warner Bros Discove..
04/05Popular, Inc. Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock and Announces Distribution on Trust ..
BU
04/01UBS Adjusts Popular Price Target to $122 From $135, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/31POPULAR : 2022 Proxy Statement
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POPULAR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 646 M - -
Net income 2022 779 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,88x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 6 115 M 6 115 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 8 351
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart POPULAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Popular, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POPULAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 79,95 $
Average target price 111,50 $
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos J. Vázquez Executive Vice President
Richard L. Carrión President
Camille Burckhart Senior Vice President-Technology Management
Javier D. Ferrer-Fernandez COO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POPULAR, INC.-2.55%6 115
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.92%372 336
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.18%300 636
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%246 883
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.78%178 947
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.48%173 691