    BPOP   PR7331747001

POPULAR, INC.

(BPOP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
80.05 USD   +1.68%
08:17aPOPULAR : Q2 2022 Financial Tables
PU
08:07aPOPULAR : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08:07aPopular, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Popular : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

07/28/2022 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Popular, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net income of $211.4 million in Q2 2022, compared to net income of $211.7 million in Q1 2022.

Net interest margin of 3.09% in Q2 2022, compared to 2.75% in Q1 2022; net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis of 3.45% in Q2 2022, compared to 3.05% in Q1 2022.

Credit Quality:

Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio ("NPLs") decreased by $42.0 million from Q1 2022; NPLs to loans ratio at 1.6% vs. 1.8% in Q1 2022;

Net charge-offs ("NCOs") increased by $2.3 million from Q1 2022; annualized NCOs at 0.08% of average loans held-in-portfolio vs. 0.05% in Q1 2022;

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to loans held-in-portfolio at 2.24% vs. 2.29% in Q1 2022; and

ACL to NPLs at 142.7% vs. 130.4% in Q1 2022.

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.39%, Common Equity per Share of $55.78 and Tangible Book Value per Share of $46.18 at June 30, 2022.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - (BUSINESS WIRE) - Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $211.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $211.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are very pleased with our results for the second quarter. We earned $211.4 million in net income, with increases in both net interest income and non-interest income as compared to the first quarter. Our net interest income increased by $39.6 million to $533.9 million, driven by improved margin and growth in our loan and investment portfolios. Loan growth was broad based with balances increasing in all categories, except mortgage. The increase in our net interest margin reflects higher interest rates and the strength of our deposit franchise. Consumer spending remained resilient during the quarter and deposit balances continued to grow. Credit quality remained strong with net charge offs at near record lows, and we continued to reduce our non-performing loans. Our liquidity and capital positions remain strong which provide us the flexibility to continue to invest for growth in the future while we continue returning capital to our shareholders.

While we are vigilant regarding the possible negative impacts of record inflation, higher interest rates and the war in Ukraine, we are still seeing growth in the U.S. and P.R. with a historically strong employment market and healthy consumer deposit and spending levels. In Puerto Rico we continue to benefit from the stimulative impact of federal disaster relief spending. We are confident in our ability to continue to deliver results for our shareholders at the same time as we invest in our people, businesses and communities."

1

Significant Events

Acquisition of Key Customer Channels and Amendments to Commercial Contracts with Evertec

On July 1, 2022, the Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") completed its previously announced acquisition of certain assets and assumption of certain liabilities used by Evertec Group, LLC ("Evertec Group"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Evertec, Inc. ("Evertec") (NYSE: EVTC), to service certain BPPR channels.

As a result of the closing of the transaction, BPPR acquired from Evertec Group certain critical channels, including BPPR's retail and business digital banking and commercial cash management applications. BPPR also entered into amended and restated service agreements with Evertec Group pursuant to which Evertec Group will continue to provide various information technology and transaction processing services to Popular, BPPR and their respective subsidiaries.

Under the amended service agreements, Popular will have greater optionality to develop and enhance technology platforms and more flexibility to select service vendors, as Evertec Group will no longer have exclusive rights to provide certain of Popular's technology services. This is expected to improve Popular's ability to meet its customer needs in a timely manner. In addition, the amended service agreements are projected to reduce service costs as a result of discounted pricing and lowered caps on contractual pricing escalators tied to the Consumer Price Index. As part of the transaction, BPPR also strengthened its relationship with Evertec in the payments business, including through the incorporation of a revenue sharing structure for BPPR in connection with its merchant acquiring relationship with Evertec.

As consideration for the transaction, BPPR delivered to Evertec Group 4,589,169 shares of Evertec common stock valued at closing at $169 million (based on Evertec's stock price on June 30, 2022 of $36.88), resulting in an after-tax gain of approximately $112 million.

In terms of capital, the transaction results in a negative impact of approximately $55 million in Popular's tangible book value as a result of the net effect of the after-tax gain of the Evertec shares used as consideration for the transaction (approximately $112 million), minus approximately $167 million in goodwill and other intangible assets recognized by the Corporation in connection with the transaction and the effect of purchase accounting-related adjustments.

As a result of the transfer of the shares used as consideration for the transaction, Popular's ownership stake in Evertec was reduced from approximately 16.3% to approximately 10.6% at the closing of the transaction. In connection with the transaction, Popular has agreed to further reduce its voting interest in Evertec to no more than 4.5%, whether through selling shares of Evertec common stock or a conversion of such shares into non-voting preferred stock within 90 days of the closing of the transaction. Popular expects to sell down its stake in Evertec to no more than 4.5%, subject to market conditions, and intends to return to shareholders, via common stock repurchases, any after-tax gains resulting from such sale, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals.

Completion of Accelerated Share Repurchase

On July 12, 2022, the Corporation completed its previously announced accelerated share repurchase program for the repurchase of an aggregate $400 million of Popular's common stock. Under the terms of the accelerated share repurchase agreement (the "ASR Agreement"), on March 2, 2022 the Corporation made an initial payment of $400 million and received an initial delivery of 3,483,942 shares of Popular's Common Stock (the "Initial Shares"). The transaction was accounted for as a treasury stock transaction. As a result of the receipt of the Initial Shares, the Corporation recognized in shareholders' equity approximately $320 million in treasury stock and $80 million as a reduction in capital surplus. Upon the final settlement of the ASR Agreement, the Corporation received an additional 1,582,922 shares of common stock and recognized approximately $120 million as treasury stock with a corresponding increase in its capital surplus account. The Corporation repurchased a total of 5,066,864 shares at an average purchase price of $78.9443 under the ASR Agreement.

2

Earnings Highlights

(Unaudited)

Quarters ended Six months ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)

30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21

Net interest income

$ 533,862 $ 494,312 $ 487,802 $ 1,028,174 $ 966,914

Provision for credit losses (benefit)

9,362 (15,500 ) (17,015 ) (6,138 ) (99,241 )

Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit)

524,500 509,812 504,817 1,034,312 1,066,155

Other non-interest income

157,411 154,692 154,540 312,103 308,193

Operating expenses

406,278 402,339 368,185 808,617 743,713

Income before income tax

275,633 262,165 291,172 537,798 630,635

Income tax expense

64,212 50,479 73,093 114,691 149,924

Net income

$ 211,421 $ 211,686 $ 218,079 $ 423,107 $ 480,711

Net income applicable to common stock

$ 211,068 $ 211,333 $ 217,726 $ 422,401 $ 480,005

Net income per common share-basic

$ 2.77 $ 2.69 $ 2.67 $ 5.46 $ 5.80

Net income per common share-diluted

$ 2.77 $ 2.69 $ 2.66 $ 5.46 $ 5.79

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP financial measure

Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Table D and E for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2022 and comparable periods. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $533.9 million, compared to $494.3 million in the previous quarter, an increase of $39.6 million. Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the second quarter of 2022 was $595.5 million compared to $548.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, or an increase of $47.4 million.

Net interest margin for the quarter increased 34 basis points to 3.09% from 2.75% in the first quarter of 2022. On a taxable equivalent basis, net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.45%, compared to 3.05% in the prior quarter. The improved net interest margin is driven by a higher interest rate environment that resulted in higher yields on variable rate assets, as well as new originations and investments, partially offset by an increase in funding costs. The composition of earning assets in the second quarter of the year also impacted the net interest margin positively as a higher proportion of earning assets was concentrated in loan portfolios. The main variances in net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis were:

higher interest income from money market, trading and investment securities by $30.9 million, resulting from higher yield of the portfolio by 44 basis points driven by the increase in the interest on excess funds at the Federal Reserve and higher yield of the investment portfolio. The latter increase is mainly due to the maturity of U.S. Treasury Bills held in the available-for-sale securities portfolio and further re-investment on longer-term tax-exempt U.S. Treasury notes;

higher interest income from commercial loans by $10.9 million due to higher average volume of loans by $486 million in a higher rate environment, partially offset by lower average volume and income of loans under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") by $116 million and $5.5 million, respectively. Both BPPR and Popular Bank ("PB" or "Popular U.S.") experienced growth in commercial loans despite the anticipated cancellation of PPP loans. Quarter-over-quarter, the Corporation's loan portfolio increased by $654 million, in average, reflecting increases across all major loan segments except mortgages, including loan growth of $351 million in BPPR. Furthermore, one more day in the quarter resulted in approximately $1.9 million increase in interest income; and

3

higher interest income from consumer loans, mainly driven by higher average volume by $116 million and increase in the yield of the portfolio by 14 basis points; both banks contributed to the increase in consumer loans;

partially offset by:

higher interest expense on deposits by $3.0 million due to the increase in rates, partially offset by the decrease in average deposit balances driven by Puerto Rico government deposits due to the closing of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico's Plan of Adjustment at the end of the first quarter.

The Corporation recognized income of $5.1 million related to loans issued under the SBA PPP, compared to $10.6 million in the previous quarter. These loans carried a yield of approximately 15.04% in the quarter, including the amortization of fees received under the program, compared to 17.01% in the first quarter of 2022. This portfolio of loans issued under the SBA PPP declined by $68 million in BPPR to a balance of $46 million and declined by $16 million in PB to a balance of $43 million. On June 30, 2022, the SBA PPP portfolio at BPPR and PB had a remaining aggregate balance of unamortized fees of $3.3 million.

Net interest income for the BPPR segment amounted to $447.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $415.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net interest margin for the second and first quarters of 2022 was 3.02% and 2.67%, respectively, an improvement of 35 basis points quarter-over-quarter. As discussed above, the net interest margin was impacted by higher volume and yield on investments and loans, partially offset by lower SBA PPP income. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.19%, increasing 3 basis points from the first quarter of 2022. Total deposit cost for the quarter also increased by 2 basis points to 0.14%.

Net interest income for PB was $93.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $86.5 million during the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.76%, an increase of 20 basis points from the 3.56% reported in the first quarter. The increase in net interest income results mostly from a higher volume of commercial and consumer loans, partially offset by higher costs on deposit driven by the change in market rates. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.54%, increasing 8 basis points from the 0.46% reported in the first quarter of 2022, while the total cost of deposits, including demand deposits, was 0.42%, an increase of 6 basis points when compared to 0.36% in the previous quarter.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income increased by $2.7 million to $157.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $154.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The variance in non-interest income was primarily driven by:

higher other service fees by $4.3 million due to higher credit card fees by $4.5 million mainly in interchange income and higher debit card fees, partially offset by lower insurance fees;

partially offset by:

higher losses on equity securities by $2.0 million mainly related to securities held for deferred benefit plans, which have an offsetting positive variance in personnel costs; and

lower other operating income by $3.1 million mainly due to lower earnings from the portfolio of equity method investments and lower income from the sale of auto rental units.

4

Refer to Table B for further details.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $406.3 million, an increase of $3.9 million when compared to the first quarter of 2022. The variance in operating expenses was driven primarily by:

higher personnel cost by $1.8 million mainly due to higher incentives related to the profit-sharing plan which is tied to the Corporation's financial performance, and higher salaries; partially offset by lower performance shares and restricted stock expenses;

higher professional fees by $6.4 million mainly due to higher programming, processing and other technology services due to higher processing and service charges; and

higher business promotion expenses by $6.3 million mainly due to higher credit cards rewards expense by $3.9 million as a result of transactional volumes.

partially offset by:

lower other real estate owned (OREO) expenses by $5.1 million mainly due to higher gain on sale on mortgage and commercial properties; and

lower other operating expenses by $6.3 million mainly as result of lower legal reserves.

Full-time equivalent employees were 8,615 as of June 30, 2022, compared to 8,492 as of March 31, 2022.

For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.

Income taxes

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $64.2 million, compared to $50.5 million for the previous quarter. The increase in income tax expense was mainly attributable to higher income before tax and lower exempt income during the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the second quarter of 2022 was 23%, compared to 19% for the previous quarter. The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects its ETR for the year 2022 to be within a range from 17% to 20%. This range includes the impact of the recently closed Evertec transaction and the effect of the expected reduction in Popular's voting interest in Evertec through the sale of its holdings of common stock or a conversion of such shares to non-voting preferred stock, either of which would trigger mark-to-market accounting on any remaining stake in Evertec.

Credit Quality

During the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation continued to show strong credit quality trends and low credit costs with low levels of NCOs and decreasing NPLs. We continue to closely monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and on borrower performance, given potential economic headwinds, rising interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty. However, management believes that the improvement over the last few years in the risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios positions Popular to operate successfully under the current environment.

The following presents credit quality results for the second quarter of 2022:

At June 30, 2022, total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio decreased by $42.0 million from March 31, 2022. BPPR's NPLs decreased by $42.0 million, mostly driven by lower commercial and mortgage NPLs by $21.3 million and $21.9 million, respectively. The mortgage NPLs decrease was mainly due to the combined effects of collection efforts, increased foreclosure activity and sustained low levels of early delinquency compared with pre-pandemic trends. PB's NPLs remained flat quarter-over-quarter. At June 30, 2022, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was 1.6%, compared to 1.8% in the first quarter of 2022.

Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $5.2 million quarter-over-quarter. In BPPR, total inflows decreased by $6.0 million, mostly driven by lower commercial and mortgage inflows of $4.5 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Mortgage inflows continued trending lower than pre-pandemic levels. NPL inflows at PB remained essentially flat quarter-over-quarter.

5

NCOs amounted to $6.1 million, an unfavorable variance of $2.3 million when compared to the first quarter of 2022. PB's NCOs reflected an unfavorable variance of $2.5 million, as the prior quarter was a net recovery of $1.7 million. BPPR's NCOs were $5.3 million, flat quarter-over-quarter. During the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation's ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.08%, compared to 0.05% in the first quarter of 2022. Refer to Table M for further information on net charge-offs and related ratios.

At June 30, 2022, the ACL increased by $4.0 million, or 0.6%, from the first quarter of 2022 to $681.8 million. The ACL incorporated updated macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. The baseline scenario continues to be assigned the highest probability, followed by the pessimistic scenario.

The current baseline forecast continues to show a favorable economic scenario. Annualized 2022 GDP growth of 2.8% is expected for both Puerto Rico and United States, compared to 3.5% and 3.7%, respectively, in the previous quarter. Changes in assumptions related to fiscal stimulus, higher energy prices and tighter financial market conditions contributed to the reduction. The 2022 average unemployment rate is forecasted at 6.9% and 3.5% for Puerto Rico and United States, respectively, improving from 7.3% and 3.6%, respectively, in the previous forecast. Puerto Rico's unemployment rate forecast benefits from the Bureau of Labor Statistics ("BLS") revisions that showed a stronger than expected labor market.

In BPPR, the ACL increased by $4.0 million, mainly driven by higher loan volumes and changes in the macroeconomic scenarios. The ACL for the PB segment remained flat quarter-over-quarter as higher loan volumes in the commercial real estate and consumer portfolios offset reductions in qualitative reserves and favorable credit quality. The Corporation's ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.24% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 2.29% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 142.7%, compared to 130.4% in the previous quarter.

The provision for credit losses for the loan portfolios for the second quarter of 2022 was an expense of $9.9 million, compared to a benefit of $14.4 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the previously mentioned changes in the allowance for credit losses. The provision for the BPPR segment was an expense of $9.1 million, compared to a benefit of $12.7 million in the previous quarter, while the provision for the PB segment was an expense of $0.7 million, compared to a benefit of $1.7 million in the previous quarter.

The provision for unfunded commitments for the second quarter of 2022 was a benefit of $0.2 million, compared to a benefit of $0.8 million in the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses in our investment portfolio was a benefit of $0.3 million flat from the first quarter of 2022. The provision for unfunded loan commitments, provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios and provision for credit losses on our investment portfolio are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Statement of Operations

6

Non-Performing Assets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21

Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio

$ 477,924 $ 519,921 $ 685,183

Non-performing loans held-for-sale

- - 8,700

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

92,137 90,567 73,272

Total non-performing assets

$ 570,061 $ 610,488 $ 767,155

Net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter

$ 6,073 $ 3,781 $ (1,291 )

Ratios:

Loans held-in-portfolio

$ 30,370,936 $ 29,588,190 $ 29,062,617

Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio

1.57 % 1.76 % 2.36 %

Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio

2.24 2.29 2.70

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale

142.65 130.36 114.68

Refer to Table K for additional information.

Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios

(Unaudited)

Quarters ended Six months ended

(In thousands)

30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21

Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios:

BPPR

$ 9,128 $ (12,661 ) $ (22,488 ) $ (3,533 ) $ (62,464 )

Popular U.S.

733 (1,744 ) 4,988 (1,011 ) (30,815 )

Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios

$ 9,861 $ (14,405 ) $ (17,500 ) $ (4,544 ) $ (93,279 )

7

Credit Quality by Segment

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Quarters ended

BPPR

30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21

Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios

$ 9,128 $ (12,661 ) $ (22,488 )

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

5,332 5,502 (1,483 )

Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio

444,831 486,816 656,789

Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio

2.70 % 2.74 % 3.13 %

Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio

130.52 % 118.45 % 100.77 %
Quarters ended

Popular U.S.

30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21

Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios

$ 733 $ (1,744 ) $ 4,988

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

741 (1,721 ) 192

Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio

33,093 33,105 28,394

Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio

1.14 % 1.18 % 1.57 %

Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio

305.72 % 305.64 % 436.49 %

Financial Condition Highlights

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21

Cash and money market investments

$ 10,215,946 $ 10,508,840 $ 18,333,650

Investment securities

28,138,453 26,658,289 22,647,401

Loans

30,370,936 29,588,190 29,062,617

Total assets

71,501,931 69,525,082 72,657,293

Deposits

65,327,664 62,862,295 64,641,776

Borrowings

959,135 1,060,706 1,267,545

Total liabilities

67,208,582 64,853,836 66,842,679

Stockholders' equity

4,293,349 4,671,246 5,814,614

8

Total assets increased by $2.0 billion from the first quarter of 2022, driven by:

an increase in debt securities held-to-maturity of $1.6 billion due to the purchase of U.S. Treasuries; and

an increase in loans held-in-portfolio of $0.8 billion mainly due to commercial loans growth at both BPPR and PB and an increase in consumer loans, mainly at BPPR, including auto loans, credit cards and other consumer loans;

partially offset by:

a decrease of $0.4 billion in money market investments, in part due to the purchase of U.S. Treasury securities;

Total liabilities increased by $2.4 billion from the first quarter of 2022, driven by:

an increase of $2.5 billion in deposits, mainly in Puerto Rico public sector as well as private demand deposit and savings accounts;

partially offset by:

a decrease in borrowings of $99.7 million, mainly due to the maturity during this quarter of $100 million in borrowings at PB.

Stockholders' equity decreased by $377.9 million from the first quarter of 2022, principally due to an increase in accumulated unrealized losses on debt securities available-for-sale by $563.4 million due to a decline in the fair value of fixed-rate debt securities as a result of the rising interest rate environment, and to dividends, partially offset by the net income of $211.4 million for the quarter.

Common equity tier-1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.39%, $55.78 and $46.18, respectively, at June 30, 2022, compared to 16.26%, $60.78 and $51.16 at March 31, 2022. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.

9

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's acquisition of certain assets and assumption of certain liabilities from EVERTEC and the transactions described in this press release (the "Transaction") and Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the appearance of new strains of the virus), actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other factors include Popular's ability to successfully transition and integrate the assets acquired as part of the Transaction, related operations, employees and third party contractors; unexpected costs, including, without limitation, costs due to exposure to any unrecorded liabilities or issues not identified during due diligence investigation of the Transaction or that are not subject to indemnification or reimbursement by EVERTEC; operational risks that may affect Popular and other risks arising from the acquisition of the acquired assets or by adverse effects on relationships with customers, employees and service providers and business and other risks arising from the extension of Popular's current commercial agreements with EVERTEC. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.

More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

Conference Call

Popular will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be open to the public and broadcasted live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website: www.popular.com.

Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call may also be accessed through a dial-in telephone number 1-844-200-6205 (Toll Free) or 1-646-904-5544 (Local). The dial-in access code is 491702.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in Popular's website. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through Thursday, August 25, 2022. The replay dial in is: 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194. The replay passcode is 436694.

An electronic version of this press release can be found at the Corporation's website: www.popular.com.

10

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information

Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations

Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER

Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE

Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees

Table G - Loans and Deposits

Table H - Loan Delinquency - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS

Table I - Loan Delinquency - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS

Table J - Loan Delinquency - CONSOLIDATED

Table K - Non-Performing Assets

Table L - Activity in Non-Performing Loans

Table M - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios

Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - CONSOLIDATED

Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS

Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS

Table Q - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

11

POPULAR, INC.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information

(Unaudited)

Quarters ended Six months ended
30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21

Basic EPS

$ 2.77 $ 2.69 $ 2.67 $ 5.46 $ 5.80

Diluted EPS

$ 2.77 $ 2.69 $ 2.66 $ 5.46 $ 5.79

Average common shares outstanding

76,171,784 78,443,706 81,609,435 77,301,469 82,748,275

Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution

76,286,883 78,595,463 81,772,789 77,426,274 82,888,378

Common shares outstanding at end of period

76,576,397 76,487,523 80,656,480 76,576,397 80,656,480

Market value per common share

$ 76.93 $ 81.74 $ 75.05 $ 76.93 $ 75.05

Market capitalization - (In millions)

$ 5,891 $ 6,252 $ 6,053 $ 5,891 $ 6,053

Return on average assets

1.17 % 1.14 % 1.24 % 1.15 % 1.42 %

Return on average common equity

14.58 % 14.38 % 15.43 % 14.48 % 17.08 %

Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis)

3.09 % 2.75 % 2.91 % 2.92 % 2.99 %

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP

3.45 % 3.05 % 3.22 % 3.24 % 3.31 %

Common equity per share

$ 55.78 $ 60.78 $ 71.82 $ 55.78 $ 71.82

Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1]

$ 46.18 $ 51.16 $ 63.24 $ 46.18 $ 63.24

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1]

5.00 % 5.69 % 7.09 % 5.00 % 7.09 %

Return on average tangible common equity [1]

16.70 % 16.40 % 17.58 % 16.55 % 19.46 %

Tier 1 capital

16.46 % 16.33 % 16.62 % 16.46 % 16.62 %

Total capital

18.29 % 18.19 % 19.09 % 18.29 % 19.09 %

Tier 1 leverage

7.56 % 6.98 % 7.34 % 7.56 % 7.34 %

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

16.39 % 16.26 % 16.55 % 16.39 % 16.55 %
[1]

Refer to Table Q for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.

12

POPULAR, INC.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited)

Quarters ended Variance Quarter ended Variance Six months ended
Q2 2022 Q2 2022

(In thousands, except per share information)

30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 vs. Q1 2022 30-Jun-21 vs. Q2 2021 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21

Interest income:

Loans

$ 446,245 $ 426,791 $ 19,454 $ 433,781 $ 12,464 $ 873,036 $ 868,430

Money market investments

23,742 6,464 17,278 4,274 19,468 30,206 7,386

Investment securities

101,774 96,466 5,308 91,706 10,068 198,240 177,396

Total interest income

571,761 529,721 42,040 529,761 42,000 1,101,482 1,053,212

Interest expense:

Deposits

27,827 24,783 3,044 28,060 (233 ) 52,610 58,261

Short-term borrowings

248 80 168 62 186 328 205

Long-term debt

9,824 10,546 (722 ) 13,837 (4,013 ) 20,370 27,832

Total interest expense

37,899 35,409 2,490 41,959 (4,060 ) 73,308 86,298

Net interest income

533,862 494,312 39,550 487,802 46,060 1,028,174 966,914

Provision for credit losses (benefit)

9,362 (15,500 ) 24,862 (17,015 ) 26,377 (6,138 ) (99,241 )

Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit)

524,500 509,812 14,688 504,817 19,683 1,034,312 1,066,155

Service charges on deposit accounts

41,809 40,713 1,096 40,153 1,656 82,522 79,773

Other service fees

81,451 77,134 4,317 76,382 5,069 158,585 147,010

Mortgage banking activities

13,575 12,865 710 7,448 6,127 26,440 24,791

Net (loss) gain, including impairment, on equity securities

(4,109 ) (2,094 ) (2,015 ) 1,565 (5,674 ) (6,203 ) 1,986

Net loss on trading account debt securities

51 (723 ) 774 (47 ) 98 (672 ) (92 )

Net loss on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale

- - - (73 ) 73 - (73 )

Adjustments (expense) to indemnity reserves on loans sold

170 (745 ) 915 1,668 (1,498 ) (575 ) 970

Other operating income

24,464 27,542 (3,078 ) 27,444 (2,980 ) 52,006 53,828

Total non-interest income

157,411 154,692 2,719 154,540 2,871 312,103 308,193

Operating expenses:

Personnel costs

Salaries

101,847 98,673 3,174 90,294 11,553 200,520 179,629

Commissions, incentives and other bonuses

29,787 31,339 (1,552 ) 26,374 3,413 61,126 59,592

Pension, postretirement and medical insurance

13,730 12,783 947 13,289 441 26,513 24,213

Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes

23,424 24,201 (777 ) 24,247 (823 ) 47,625 50,249

Total personnel costs

168,788 166,996 1,792 154,204 14,584 335,784 313,683

Net occupancy expenses

26,214 24,723 1,491 24,562 1,652 50,937 50,575

Equipment expenses

25,088 23,479 1,609 22,805 2,283 48,567 44,380

Other taxes

15,780 15,715 65 13,205 2,575 31,495 27,164

Professional fees

Collections, appraisals and other credit related fees

2,802 2,226 576 3,486 (684 ) 5,028 6,806

Programming, processing and other technology services

73,305 69,374 3,931 67,152 6,153 142,679 133,518

Legal fees, excluding collections

3,091 3,954 (863 ) 2,367 724 7,045 4,732

Other professional fees

35,674 32,943 2,731 28,148 7,526 68,617 56,045

Total professional fees

114,872 108,497 6,375 101,153 13,719 223,369 201,101

Communications

5,993 6,147 (154 ) 6,005 (12 ) 12,140 12,838

Business promotion

21,353 15,083 6,270 16,511 4,842 36,436 29,032

FDIC deposit insurance

6,463 7,372 (909 ) 5,742 721 13,835 11,710

Other real estate owned (OREO) income

(7,806 ) (2,713 ) (5,093 ) (4,299 ) (3,507 ) (10,519 ) (8,832 )

Credit and debit card processing, volume, interchange and other expenses

11,375 12,509 (1,134 ) 10,917 458 23,884 23,371

Other operating expenses

Operational losses

4,061 11,825 (7,764 ) 6,528 (2,467 ) 15,886 14,424

All other

13,302 11,815 1,487 9,597 3,705 25,117 21,961

Total other operating expenses

17,363 23,640 (6,277 ) 16,125 1,238 41,003 36,385

Amortization of intangibles

795 891 (96 ) 1,255 (460 ) 1,686 2,306

Total operating expenses

406,278 402,339 3,939 368,185 38,093 808,617 743,713

Income before income tax

275,633 262,165 13,468 291,172 (15,539 ) 537,798 630,635

Income tax expense

64,212 50,479 13,733 73,093 (8,881 ) 114,691 149,924

Net income

$ 211,421 $ 211,686 $ (265 ) $ 218,079 $ (6,658 ) $ 423,107 $ 480,711

Net income applicable to common stock

$ 211,068 $ 211,333 $ (265 ) $ 217,726 $ (6,658 ) $ 422,401 $ 480,005

Net income per common share - basic

$ 2.77 $ 2.69 $ 0.08 $ 2.67 $ 0.10 $ 5.46 $ 5.80

Net income per common share - diluted

$ 2.77 $ 2.69 $ 0.08 $ 2.66 $ 0.11 $ 5.46 $ 5.79

Dividends Declared per Common Share

$ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ - $ 0.45 $ 0.10 $ 1.10 $ 0.85

13

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

Variance
Q2 2022 vs.

(In thousands)

30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Q1 2022

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

$ 528,590 $ 439,148 $ 530,849 $ 89,442

Money market investments

9,687,356 10,069,692 17,802,801 (382,336 )

Trading account debt securities, at fair value

32,317 36,042 35,931 (3,725 )

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

26,266,251 26,359,915 22,335,167 (93,664 )

Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

1,664,015 75,984 88,801 1,588,031

Less: Allowance for credit losses

7,495 7,844 10,214 (349 )

Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net

1,656,520 68,140 78,587 1,588,380

Equity securities

175,870 186,348 187,502 (10,478 )

Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value

28,546 55,150 85,315 (26,604 )

Loans held-in-portfolio

30,643,443 29,856,356 29,286,225 787,087

Less: Unearned income

272,507 268,166 223,608 4,341

Allowance for credit losses

681,750 677,792 785,790 3,958

Total loans held-in-portfolio, net

29,689,186 28,910,398 28,276,827 778,788

Premises and equipment, net

490,152 488,390 486,443 1,762

Other real estate

92,137 90,567 73,272 1,570

Accrued income receivable

216,780 204,466 203,419 12,314

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

129,877 125,358 119,467 4,519

Other assets

1,773,523 1,755,847 1,750,151 17,676

Goodwill

720,293 720,293 671,122 -

Other intangible assets

14,533 15,328 20,440 (795 )

Total assets

$ 71,501,931 $ 69,525,082 $ 72,657,293 $ 1,976,849

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$ 16,663,259 $ 16,096,666 $ 14,920,887 $ 566,593

Interest bearing

48,664,405 46,765,629 49,720,889 1,898,776

Total deposits

65,327,664 62,862,295 64,641,776 2,465,369

Assets sold under agreements to repurchase

70,925 72,819 90,925 (1,894 )

Notes payable

888,210 987,887 1,176,620 (99,677 )

Other liabilities

921,783 930,835 933,358 (9,052 )

Total liabilities

67,208,582 64,853,836 66,842,679 2,354,746

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock

22,143 22,143 22,143 -

Common stock

1,046 1,046 1,045 -

Surplus

4,576,478 4,571,111 4,506,659 5,367

Retained earnings

3,311,951 3,143,004 2,670,885 168,947

Treasury stock

(1,665,253 ) (1,668,820 ) (1,290,427 ) 3,567

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(1,953,016 ) (1,397,238 ) (95,691 ) (555,778 )

Total stockholders' equity

4,293,349 4,671,246 5,814,614 (377,897 )

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 71,501,931 $ 69,525,082 $ 72,657,293 $ 1,976,849

14

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER

(Unaudited)

Quarters ended Variance
30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Q2 2022 vs. Q1 2022 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021

($ amounts in
millions)

Average
balance 		Income /
Expense 		Yield /
Rate 		Average
balance 		Income /
Expense 		Yield /
Rate 		Average
balance 		Income /
Expense 		Yield /
Rate 		Average
balance 		Income /
Expense 		Yield /
Rate 		Average
balance 		Income /
Expense 		Yield /
Rate

Assets:

Interest earning assets:

Money market, trading and investment securities

$ 39,326 $ 175.7 1.79 % $ 43,304 $ 144.8 1.35 % $ 38,136 $ 137.5 1.44 % ($ 3,978 ) $ 30.9 0.44 % $ 1,190 $ 38.2 0.35 %

Loans:

Commercial

14,227 183.0 5.16 13,741 172.1 5.08 13,539 176.9 5.24 486 10.9 0.08 688 6.1 (0.08 )

Construction

781 11.1 5.71 726 9.8 5.45 858 11.6 5.43 55 1.3 0.26 (77 ) (0.5 ) 0.28

Mortgage

7,294 97.1 5.33 7,388 96.8 5.24 7,765 99.4 5.12 (94 ) 0.3 0.09 (471 ) (2.3 ) 0.21

Consumer

2,654 75.0 11.33 2,538 70.0 11.19 2,431 68.7 11.34 116 5.0 0.14 223 6.3 (0.01 )

Auto

3,499 70.1 8.04 3,460 69.3 8.12 3,280 70.1 8.58 39 0.8 (0.08 ) 219 - (0.54 )

Lease financing

1,445 21.4 5.91 1,393 20.7 5.95 1,262 19.0 6.01 52 0.7 (0.04 ) 183 2.4 (0.10 )

Total loans

29,900 457.7 6.14 29,246 438.7 6.06 29,135 445.7 6.13 654 19.0 0.08 765 12.0 0.01

Total interest earning assets

$ 69,226 $ 633.4 3.67 % $ 72,550 $ 583.5 3.25 % $ 67,271 $ 583.2 3.47 % $ (3,324 ) $ 49.9 0.42 % $ 1,955 $ 50.2 0.20 %

Allowance for credit losses - loan portfolio

(682 ) (695 ) (801 ) 13 119

Allowance for credit losses - investment securities

(8 ) (8 ) (10 ) - 2

Other non-interest earning assets

3,787 3,782 3,906 5 (119 )

Total average assets

$ 72,323 $ 75,629 $ 70,366 $ (3,306 ) $ 1,957

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

Interest bearing deposits:

NOW and money market

$ 24,897 $ 8.3 0.13 % $ 28,289 $ 7.3 0.10 % $ 25,102 $ 8.0 0.13 % $ (3,392 ) $ 1.0 0.03 % $ (205 ) $ 0.3 - %

Savings

16,363 6.9 0.17 16,434 6.6 0.16 15,384 6.9 0.18 (71 ) 0.3 0.01 979 - (0.01 )

Time deposits

7,044 12.6 0.72 6,737 10.9 0.66 7,104 13.2 0.74 307 1.7 0.06 (60 ) (0.6 ) (0.02 )

Total interest-bearing deposits

48,304 27.8 0.23 51,460 24.8 0.20 47,590 28.1 0.24 (3,156 ) 3.0 0.03 714 (0.3 ) (0.01 )

Borrowings

1,043 10.1 3.87 1,105 10.6 3.87 1,316 13.9 4.24 (62 ) (0.5 ) - (273 ) (3.8 ) (0.37 )

Total interest-bearing liabilities

49,347 37.9 0.31 52,565 35.4 0.27 48,906 42.0 0.34 (3,218 ) 2.5 0.04 441 (4.1 ) (0.03 )

Net interest spread

3.36 % 2.98 % 3.13 % 0.38 % 0.23 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

16,254 16,142 14,920 112 1,334

Other liabilities

894 939 857 (45 ) 37

Stockholders' equity

5,828 5,983 5,683 (155 ) 145

Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 72,323 $ 75,629 $ 70,366 $ (3,306 ) $ 1,957

Net interest income / margin on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)

$ 595.5 3.45 % $ 548.1 3.05 % $ 541.2 3.22 % $ 47.4 0.40 % $ 54.3 0.23 %

Taxable equivalent adjustment

61.6 53.8 53.4 7.8 8.2

Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)

$ 533.9 3.09 % $ 494.3 2.75 % $ 487.8 2.91 % $ 39.6 0.34 % $ 46.1 0.18 %

15

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE

(Unaudited)

Six months ended
30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 Variance
Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield /

($ amounts in millions)

balance Expense Rate balance Expense Rate balance Expense Rate

Assets:

Interest earning assets:

Money market, trading and investment securities

$ 41,304 $ 320.6 1.56 % $ 35,958 $ 267.0 1.49 % $ 5,346 $ 53.6 0.07 %

Loans:

Commercial

13,987 355.2 5.12 13,582 355.9 5.30 405 (0.7 ) (0.18 )

Construction

754 20.9 5.58 884 23.5 5.38 (130 ) (2.6 ) 0.20

Mortgage

7,341 193.9 5.28 7,816 197.8 5.06 (475 ) (3.9 ) 0.22

Consumer

2,595 145.0 11.27 2,472 139.1 11.35 123 5.9 (0.08 )

Auto

3,480 139.4 8.08 3,241 138.3 8.63 239 1.1 (0.55 )

Lease financing

1,419 42.0 5.93 1,239 37.3 6.02 180 4.7 (0.09 )

Total loans

29,576 896.4 6.10 29,234 891.9 6.15 342 4.5 (0.05 )

Total interest earning assets

$ 70,880 $ 1,217.0 3.45 % $ 65,192 $ 1,158.9 3.58 % $ 5,688 $ 58.1 (0.13 )%

Allowance for credit losses - loan portfolio

(689 ) (845 ) 156

Allowance for credit losses - investment securities

(8 ) (10 ) 2

Other non-interest earning assets

3,779 3,900 (121 )

Total average assets

$ 73,962 $ 68,237 $ 5,725

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

Interest bearing deposits:

NOW and money market

$ 26,584 $ 15.6 0.12 % $ 23,895 $ 16.2 0.14 % $ 2,689 ($ 0.6 ) (0.02 )%

Savings

16,399 13.5 0.17 14,876 14.0 0.19 1,523 (0.5 ) (0.02 )

Time deposits

6,891 23.5 0.69 7,184 28.1 0.79 (293 ) (4.6 ) (0.10 )

Total interest-bearing deposits

49,874 52.6 0.21 45,955 58.3 0.26 3,919 (5.7 ) (0.05 )

Borrowings

1,074 20.7 3.88 1,330 28.0 4.24 (256 ) (7.3 ) (0.36 )

Total interest-bearing liabilities

50,948 73.3 0.29 47,285 86.3 0.37 3,663 (13.0 ) (0.08 )

Net interest spread

3.16 % 3.21 % (0.05 )%

Non-interest bearing deposits

16,198 14,161 2,037

Other liabilities

911 1,103 (192 )

Stockholders' equity

5,905 5,688 217

Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 73,962 $ 68,237 $ 5,725

Net interest income / margin on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)

$ 1,143.7 3.24 % $ 1,072.6 3.31 % $ 71.1 (0.07 )%

Taxable equivalent adjustment

115.5 105.7 9.8

Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)

$ 1,028.2 2.92 % $ 966.9 2.99 % $ 61.3 (0.07 )%

16

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees

(Unaudited)

Mortgage Banking Activities
Quarters ended Variance Six months ended Variance

(In thousands)

30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Q2 2022
vs.Q1 2022 		Q2 2022
vs.Q2 2021 		30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 2022 vs.
2021

Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments:

Mortgage servicing fees

$ 9,186 $ 9,323 $ 9,522 $ (137 ) $ (336 ) $ 18,509 $ 19,237 $ (728 )

Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments

2,257 1,088 (6,239 ) 1,169 8,496 3,345 (5,727 ) 9,072

Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments

11,443 10,411 3,283 1,032 8,160 21,854 13,510 8,344

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale

36 (1,534 ) 5,197 1,570 (5,161 ) (1,498 ) 10,172 (11,670 )

Trading account profit (loss):

Unrealized (losses) gains on outstanding derivative positions

(2 ) 2 - (4 ) (2 ) - - -

Realized gains (losses) on closed derivative positions

2,430 4,135 (866 ) (1,705 ) 3,296 6,565 1,636 4,929

Total trading account profit (loss)

2,428 4,137 (866 ) (1,709 ) 3,294 6,565 1,636 4,929

Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances

(332 ) (149 ) (166 ) (183 ) (166 ) (481 ) (527 ) 46

Total mortgage banking activities

$ 13,575 $ 12,865 $ 7,448 $ 710 $ 6,127 $ 26,440 $ 24,791 $ 1,649
Other Service Fees
Quarters ended Variance Six months ended Variance

(In thousands)

30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Q2 2022
vs.Q1 2022 		Q2 2022
vs.Q2 2021 		30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 2022 vs.
2021

Other service fees:

Debit card fees

$ 12,882 $ 11,779 $ 12,458 $ 1,103 $ 424 $ 24,661 $ 24,035 $ 626

Insurance fees

12,017 14,156 12,773 (2,139 ) (756 ) 26,173 25,601 572

Credit card fees

38,155 33,642 32,726 4,513 5,429 71,797 61,417 10,380

Sale and administration of investment products

6,017 5,791 5,970 226 47 11,808 11,510 298

Trust fees

6,143 5,927 6,165 216 (22 ) 12,070 12,007 63

Other fees

6,237 5,839 6,290 398 (53 ) 12,076 12,440 (364 )

Total other service fees

$ 81,451 $ 77,134 $ 76,382 $ 4,317 $ 5,069 $ 158,585 $ 147,010 $ 11,575

17

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table G - Loans and Deposits

(Unaudited)

Loans - Ending Balances

Variance

(In thousands)

30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Q2 2022 vs.Q1
2022 		Q2 2022 vs.Q2
2021

Loans held-in-portfolio:

Commercial

$ 14,545,301 $ 14,028,246 $ 13,437,932 $ 517,055 $ 1,107,369

Construction

790,920 744,783 865,113 46,137 (74,193 )

Leasing

1,480,222 1,426,122 1,297,928 54,100 182,294

Mortgage

7,261,955 7,326,346 7,678,478 (64,391 ) (416,523 )

Auto

3,489,976 3,430,162 3,289,027 59,814 200,949

Consumer

2,802,562 2,632,531 2,494,139 170,031 308,423

Total loans held-in-portfolio

$ 30,370,936 $ 29,588,190 $ 29,062,617 $ 782,746 $ 1,308,319

Loans held-for-sale:

Commercial

$ - $ - $ 1,700 $ - $ (1,700 )

Construction

- - 7,000 - (7,000 )

Mortgage

28,546 55,150 76,615 (26,604 ) (48,069 )

Total loans held-for-sale

$ 28,546 $ 55,150 $ 85,315 $ (26,604 ) $ (56,769 )

Total loans

$ 30,399,482 $ 29,643,340 $ 29,147,932 $ 756,142 $ 1,251,550

Deposits - Ending Balances

Variance

(In thousands)

30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Q2 2022 vs. Q1
2022 		Q2 2022 vs.Q2
2021

Demand deposits [1]

$ 27,798,243 $ 25,684,715 $ 24,497,918 $ 2,113,528 $ 3,300,325

Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered)

29,672,655 29,318,333 32,452,829 354,322 (2,780,174 )

Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered)

761,244 768,558 683,021 (7,314 ) 78,223

Time deposits (non-brokered)

6,896,786 6,964,848 6,979,349 (68,062 ) (82,563 )

Time deposits (brokered CDs)

198,736 125,841 28,659 72,895 170,077

Total deposits

$ 65,327,664 $ 62,862,295 $ 64,641,776 $ 2,465,369 $ 685,888
[1]

Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

18

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table H - Loan Delinquency - Puerto Rico Operations

(Unaudited)

30-Jun-22

Puerto Rico

Past due Past due 90 days or more
30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing

(In thousands)

days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans

Commercial multi-family

$ 1,992 $ - $ 254 $ 2,246 $ 234,308 $ 236,554 $ 254 $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

1,379 110 20,435 21,924 2,630,194 2,652,118 20,435 -

Owner occupied

4,894 2,860 32,155 39,909 1,366,840 1,406,749 32,155 -

Commercial and industrial

2,534 1,526 44,176 48,236 3,472,447 3,520,683 43,649 527

Construction

498 - - 498 161,864 162,362 - -

Mortgage

211,483 82,898 681,757 976,138 5,065,785 6,041,923 284,670 397,087

Leasing

9,970 2,164 4,665 16,799 1,463,423 1,480,222 4,665 -

Consumer:

Credit cards

5,785 4,142 8,896 18,823 947,876 966,699 - 8,896

Home equity lines of credit

- - - - 3,122 3,122 - -

Personal

11,216 6,043 19,045 36,304 1,351,796 1,388,100 19,045 -

Auto

56,577 13,815 28,045 98,437 3,391,539 3,489,976 28,045 -

Other

242 131 12,125 12,498 120,651 133,149 11,913 212

Total

$ 306,570 $ 113,689 $ 851,553 $ 1,271,812 $ 20,209,845 $ 21,481,657 $ 444,831 $ 406,722

31-Mar-22

Puerto Rico

Past due Past due 90 days or more
30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing

(In thousands)

days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans

Commercial multi-family

$ 2,130 $ 189 $ 274 $ 2,593 $ 160,648 $ 163,241 $ 274 $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

3,646 93 20,627 24,366 2,536,174 2,560,540 20,627 -

Owner occupied

4,024 50 49,732 53,806 1,396,696 1,450,502 49,732 -

Commercial and industrial

1,218 169 48,167 49,554 3,333,918 3,383,472 47,149 1,018

Construction

715 - - 715 126,610 127,325 - -

Mortgage

182,397 79,374 736,338 998,109 5,125,554 6,123,663 306,560 429,778

Leasing

9,819 2,446 3,766 16,031 1,410,091 1,426,122 3,766 -

Consumer:

Credit cards

5,817 3,728 9,049 18,594 896,966 915,560 - 9,049

Home equity lines of credit

- - 23 23 3,093 3,116 - 23

Personal

10,215 6,184 19,157 35,556 1,267,920 1,303,476 19,157 -

Auto

51,497 11,353 27,514 90,364 3,339,798 3,430,162 27,514 -

Other

537 37 12,184 12,758 112,322 125,080 12,037 147

Total

$ 272,015 $ 103,623 $ 926,831 $ 1,302,469 $ 19,709,790 $ 21,012,259 $ 486,816 $ 440,015

19

Variance

Past due Past due 90 days or more
30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing

(In thousands)

days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans

Commercial multi-family

$ (138 ) $ (189 ) $ (20 ) $ (347 ) $ 73,660 $ 73,313 $ (20 ) $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

(2,267 ) 17 (192 ) (2,442 ) 94,020 91,578 (192 ) -

Owner occupied

870 2,810 (17,577 ) (13,897 ) (29,856 ) (43,753 ) (17,577 ) -

Commercial and industrial

1,316 1,357 (3,991 ) (1,318 ) 138,529 137,211 (3,500 ) (491 )

Construction

(217 ) - - (217 ) 35,254 35,037 - -

Mortgage

29,086 3,524 (54,581 ) (21,971 ) (59,769 ) (81,740 ) (21,890 ) (32,691 )

Leasing

151 (282 ) 899 768 53,332 54,100 899 -

Consumer:

Credit cards

(32 ) 414 (153 ) 229 50,910 51,139 - (153 )

Home equity lines of credit

- - (23 ) (23 ) 29 6 - (23 )

Personal

1,001 (141 ) (112 ) 748 83,876 84,624 (112 ) -

Auto

5,080 2,462 531 8,073 51,741 59,814 531 -

Other

(295 ) 94 (59 ) (260 ) 8,329 8,069 (124 ) 65

Total

$ 34,555 $ 10,066 $ (75,278 ) $ (30,657 ) $ 500,055 $ 469,398 $ (41,985 ) $ (33,293 )

20

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table I - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations

(Unaudited)

30-Jun-22

Popular U.S.

Past due Past due 90 days or more
30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing

(In thousands)

days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans

Commercial multi-family

$ - $ 187 $ 280 $ 467 $ 1,895,352 $ 1,895,819 $ 280 $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

288 - - 288 1,467,935 1,468,223 - -

Owner occupied

144 - 1,416 1,560 1,465,252 1,466,812 1,416 -

Commercial and industrial

9,278 2,037 6,326 17,641 1,880,702 1,898,343 5,750 576

Construction

- 7,000 - 7,000 621,558 628,558 - -

Mortgage

1,561 3,587 20,192 25,340 1,194,692 1,220,032 20,192 -

Consumer:

Credit cards

- - - - 47 47 - -

Home equity lines of credit

303 16 4,705 5,024 66,431 71,455 4,705 -

Personal

755 470 749 1,974 232,339 234,313 749 -

Other

- 13 1 14 5,663 5,677 1 -

Total

$ 12,329 $ 13,310 $ 33,669 $ 59,308 $ 8,829,971 $ 8,889,279 $ 33,093 $ 576

31-Mar-22

Popular U.S.

Past due Past due 90 days or more
30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing

(In thousands)

days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans

Commercial multi-family

$ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,865,623 $ 1,865,623 $ - $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

902 740 374 2,016 1,391,874 1,393,890 374 -

Owner occupied

6,385 - 677 7,062 1,398,580 1,405,642 677 -

Commercial and industrial

10,925 602 4,891 16,418 1,788,918 1,805,336 4,352 539

Construction

- - - - 617,458 617,458 - -

Mortgage

13,006 1,069 21,826 35,901 1,166,782 1,202,683 21,826 -

Consumer:

Credit cards

- - - - 26 26 - -

Home equity lines of credit

259 15 5,248 5,522 68,437 73,959 5,248 -

Personal

739 558 627 1,924 203,381 205,305 627 -

Other

- 1 1 2 6,007 6,009 1 -

Total

$ 32,216 $ 2,985 $ 33,644 $ 68,845 $ 8,507,086 $ 8,575,931 $ 33,105 $ 539

21

Variance

Past due Past due 90 days or more
30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing

(In thousands)

days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans

Commercial multi-family

$ - $ 187 $ 280 $ 467 $ 29,729 $ 30,196 $ 280 $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

(614 ) (740 ) (374 ) (1,728 ) 76,061 74,333 (374 ) -

Owner occupied

(6,241 ) - 739 (5,502 ) 66,672 61,170 739 -

Commercial and industrial

(1,647 ) 1,435 1,435 1,223 91,784 93,007 1,398 37

Construction

- 7,000 - 7,000 4,100 11,100 - -

Mortgage

(11,445 ) 2,518 (1,634 ) (10,561 ) 27,910 17,349 (1,634 ) -

Consumer:

Credit cards

- - - - 21 21 - -

Home equity lines of credit

44 1 (543 ) (498 ) (2,006 ) (2,504 ) (543 ) -

Personal

16 (88 ) 122 50 28,958 29,008 122 -

Other

- 12 - 12 (344 ) (332 ) - -

Total

$ (19,887 ) $ 10,325 $ 25 $ (9,537 ) $ 322,885 $ 313,348 $ (12 ) $ 37

22

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table J - Loan Delinquency - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

30-Jun-22
Popular, Inc.
Past due Past due 90 days or more
30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing

(In thousands)

days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans

Commercial multi-family

$ 1,992 $ 187 $ 534 $ 2,713 $ 2,129,660 $ 2,132,373 $ 534 $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

1,667 110 20,435 22,212 4,098,129 4,120,341 20,435 -

Owner occupied

5,038 2,860 33,571 41,469 2,832,092 2,873,561 33,571 -

Commercial and industrial

11,812 3,563 50,502 65,877 5,353,149 5,419,026 49,399 1,103

Construction

498 7,000 - 7,498 783,422 790,920 - -

Mortgage

213,044 86,485 701,949 1,001,478 6,260,477 7,261,955 304,862 397,087

Leasing

9,970 2,164 4,665 16,799 1,463,423 1,480,222 4,665 -

Consumer:

Credit cards

5,785 4,142 8,896 18,823 947,923 966,746 - 8,896

Home equity lines of credit

303 16 4,705 5,024 69,553 74,577 4,705 -

Personal

11,971 6,513 19,794 38,278 1,584,135 1,622,413 19,794 -

Auto

56,577 13,815 28,045 98,437 3,391,539 3,489,976 28,045 -

Other

242 144 12,126 12,512 126,314 138,826 11,914 212

Total

$ 318,899 $ 126,999 $ 885,222 $ 1,331,120 $ 29,039,816 $ 30,370,936 $ 477,924 $ 407,298
31-Mar-22
Popular, Inc.
Past due Past due 90 days or more
30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing

(In thousands)

days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans

Commercial multi-family

$ 2,130 $ 189 $ 274 $ 2,593 $ 2,026,271 $ 2,028,864 $ 274 $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

4,548 833 21,001 26,382 3,928,048 3,954,430 21,001 -

Owner occupied

10,409 50 50,409 60,868 2,795,276 2,856,144 50,409 -

Commercial and industrial

12,143 771 53,058 65,972 5,122,836 5,188,808 51,501 1,557

Construction

715 - - 715 744,068 744,783 - -

Mortgage

195,403 80,443 758,164 1,034,010 6,292,336 7,326,346 328,386 429,778

Leasing

9,819 2,446 3,766 16,031 1,410,091 1,426,122 3,766 -

Consumer:

Credit cards

5,817 3,728 9,049 18,594 896,992 915,586 - 9,049

Home equity lines of credit

259 15 5,271 5,545 71,530 77,075 5,248 23

Personal

10,954 6,742 19,784 37,480 1,471,301 1,508,781 19,784 -

Auto

51,497 11,353 27,514 90,364 3,339,798 3,430,162 27,514 -

Other

537 38 12,185 12,760 118,329 131,089 12,038 147

Total

$ 304,231 $ 106,608 $ 960,475 $ 1,371,314 $ 28,216,876 $ 29,588,190 $ 519,921 $ 440,554

23

Variance
Past due Past due 90 days or more
30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing

(In thousands)

days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans

Commercial multi-family

$ (138 ) $ (2 ) $ 260 $ 120 $ 103,389 $ 103,509 $ 260 $ -

Commercial real estate:

Non-owner occupied

(2,881 ) (723 ) (566 ) (4,170 ) 170,081 165,911 (566 ) -

Owner occupied

(5,371 ) 2,810 (16,838 ) (19,399 ) 36,816 17,417 (16,838 ) -

Commercial and industrial

(331 ) 2,792 (2,556 ) (95 ) 230,313 230,218 (2,102 ) (454 )

Construction

(217 ) 7,000 - 6,783 39,354 46,137 - -

Mortgage

17,641 6,042 (56,215 ) (32,532 ) (31,859 ) (64,391 ) (23,524 ) (32,691 )

Leasing

151 (282 ) 899 768 53,332 54,100 899 -

Consumer:

Credit cards

(32 ) 414 (153 ) 229 50,931 51,160 - (153 )

Home equity lines of credit

44 1 (566 ) (521 ) (1,977 ) (2,498 ) (543 ) (23 )

Personal

1,017 (229 ) 10 798 112,834 113,632 10 -

Auto

5,080 2,462 531 8,073 51,741 59,814 531 -

Other

(295 ) 106 (59 ) (248 ) 7,985 7,737 (124 ) 65

Total

$ 14,668 $ 20,391 $ (75,253 ) $ (40,194 ) $ 822,940 $ 782,746 $ (41,997 ) $ (33,256 )

24

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table K - Non-Performing Assets

(Unaudited)

Variance

(Dollars in thousands)

30-Jun-22 As a % of
loans HIP by
category 		31-Mar-22 As a % of
loans HIP by
category 		30-Jun-21 As a % of
loans HIP by
category 		Q2 2022 vs.
Q1 2022 		Q2 2022 vs.
Q2 2021

Non-accrual loans:

Commercial

$ 103,939 0.7 % $ 123,185 0.9 % $ 225,565 1.7 % $ (19,246 ) $ (121,626 )

Construction

- - - - 14,877 1.7 - (14,877 )

Leasing

4,665 0.3 3,766 0.3 2,286 0.2 899 2,379

Mortgage

304,862 4.2 328,386 4.5 383,976 5.0 (23,524 ) (79,114 )

Auto

28,045 0.8 27,514 0.8 13,286 0.4 531 14,759

Consumer

36,413 1.3 37,070 1.4 45,193 1.8 (657 ) (8,780 )

Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio

477,924 1.6 % 519,921 1.8 % 685,183 2.4 % (41,997 ) (207,259 )

Non-performing loans held-for-sale [1]

- - 8,700 - (8,700 )

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

92,137 90,567 73,272 1,570 18,865

Total non-performing assets

$ 570,061 $ 610,488 $ 767,155 $ (40,427 ) $ (197,094 )

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more [2]

$ 407,298 $ 440,554 $ 633,315 $ (33,256 ) $ (226,017 )

Ratios:

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.80 % 0.88 % 1.06 %

Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio

1.57 1.76 2.36

Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio

2.24 2.29 2.70

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale

142.65 130.36 114.68
[1]

There were no non-performing loans held-for-sale as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 (June 30, 2021 - $7 million in construction loans and $2 million in commercial loans).

[2]

It is the Corporation's policy to report delinquent residential mortgage loans insured by FHA or guaranteed by the VA as accruing loans past due 90 days or more as opposed to non-performing since the principal repayment is insured. The balance of these loans includes $11 million at June 30, 2022, related to the rebooking of loans previously pooled into GNMA securities, in which the Corporation had a buy-back option as further described below (March 31, 2022 - $13 million; June 30, 2021 - $15 million). Under the GNMA program, issuers such as BPPR have the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that are 90 days or more past due. For accounting purposes, these loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected (rebooked) on the financial statements of BPPR with an offsetting liability. These balances include $237 million of residential mortgage loans insured by FHA or guaranteed by the VA that are no longer accruing interest as of June 30, 2022 (March 31, 2022 - $266 million; June 30, 2021 - $363 million). Furthermore, the Corporation has approximately $43 million in reverse mortgage loans which are guaranteed by FHA, but which are currently not accruing interest. Due to the guaranteed nature of the loans, it is the Corporation's policy to exclude these balances from non-performing assets (March 31, 2022 - $45 million; June 30, 2021 - $56 million).

25

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table L - Activity in Non-Performing Loans

(Unaudited)

Commercial loans held-in-portfolio:

Quarter ended Quarter ended
30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22

(In thousands)

BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc.

Beginning balance NPLs

$ 117,782 $ 5,403 $ 123,185 $ 120,047 $ 5,532 $ 125,579

Plus:

New non-performing loans

1,666 7,325 8,991 6,127 2,999 9,126

Advances on existing non-performing loans

- 1 1 - 2,505 2,505

Less:

Non-performing loans transferred to OREO

(914 ) - (914 ) (3,052 ) - (3,052 )

Non-performing loans charged-off

(951 ) (89 ) (1,040 ) (256 ) (73 ) (329 )

Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections

(21,090 ) (5,194 ) (26,284 ) (5,084 ) (5,560 ) (10,644 )

Ending balance NPLs

$ 96,493 $ 7,446 $ 103,939 $ 117,782 $ 5,403 $ 123,185

Construction loans held-in-portfolio:

Quarter ended Quarter ended
30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22

(In thousands)

BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc.

Beginning balance NPLs

$ - $ - $ - $ 485 $ - $ 485

Less:

Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections

- - - (485 ) - (485 )

Ending balance NPLs

$ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

Mortgage loans held-in-portfolio:

Quarter ended Quarter ended
30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22

(In thousands)

BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc.

Beginning balance NPLs

$ 306,560 $ 21,826 $ 328,386 $ 333,887 $ 21,969 $ 355,856

Plus:

New non-performing loans

36,665 3,793 40,458 38,193 4,800 42,993

Advances on existing non-performing loans

- 110 110 - 134 134

Less:

Non-performing loans transferred to OREO

(10,627 ) - (10,627 ) (10,344 ) (85 ) (10,429 )

Non-performing loans charged-off

(295 ) (127 ) (422 ) (467 ) - (467 )

Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections

(47,633 ) (5,410 ) (53,043 ) (54,709 ) (4,992 ) (59,701 )

Ending balance NPLs

$ 284,670 $ 20,192 $ 304,862 $ 306,560 $ 21,826 $ 328,386

26

Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio (excluding consumer):

Quarter ended Quarter ended
30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22

(In thousands)

BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc.

Beginning balance NPLs

$ 424,342 $ 27,229 $ 451,571 $ 454,419 $ 27,501 $ 481,920

Plus:

New non-performing loans

38,331 11,118 49,449 44,320 7,799 52,119

Advances on existing non-performing loans

- 111 111 - 2,639 2,639

Less:

Non-performing loans transferred to OREO

(11,541 ) - (11,541 ) (13,396 ) (85 ) (13,481 )

Non-performing loans charged-off

(1,246 ) (216 ) (1,462 ) (723 ) (73 ) (796 )

Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections

(68,723 ) (10,604 ) (79,327 ) (60,278 ) (10,552 ) (70,830 )

Ending balance NPLs

$ 381,163 $ 27,638 $ 408,801 $ 424,342 $ 27,229 $ 451,571

27

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table M - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios

(Unaudited)

Quarters ended

(Dollars in thousands)

30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21

Balance at beginning of period - loans held-in-portfolio

$ 677,792 $ 695,366 $ 800,797

Provision for credit losses (benefit)

9,861 (14,405 ) (17,500 )

Initial allowance for credit losses - PCD Loans

170 612 1,202
687,823 681,573 784,499

Net loans charged-off (recovered):

BPPR

Commercial

(3,412 ) (4,230 ) (9,877 )

Construction

(395 ) (416 ) (479 )

Lease financing

667 (434 ) 393

Mortgage

(4,451 ) (2,992 ) 935

Consumer

12,923 13,574 7,545

Total BPPR

5,332 5,502 (1,483 )

Popular U.S.

Commercial

137 (627 ) (413 )

Construction

(4 ) (1,128 ) 93

Mortgage

63 (20 ) (423 )

Consumer

545 54 935

Total Popular U.S.

741 (1,721 ) 192

Total loans charged-off (recovered) - Popular, Inc.

6,073 3,781 (1,291 )

Balance at end of period - loans held-in-portfolio

$ 681,750 $ 677,792 $ 785,790

Balance at beginning of period - unfunded commitments

$ 7,054 $ 7,897 $ 9,569

Provision for credit losses (benefit)

(150 ) (843 ) 367

Balance at end of period - unfunded commitments [1]

$ 6,904 $ 7,054 $ 9,936

POPULAR, INC.

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio

0.08 % 0.05 % (0.02 )%

Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios to net charge-offs

162.37 % (380.98 )% N.M.

BPPR

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio

0.10 % 0.11 % (0.03 )%

Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios to net charge-offs

171.19 % (230.12 )% N.M.

Popular U.S.

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio

0.03 % (0.08 )% 0.01 %

Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios to net charge-offs

98.92 % 101.34 % N.M.

N.M. - Not meaningful.

[1]

Allowance for credit losses of unfunded commitments is presented as part of Other Liabilities in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

28

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses "ACL"- Loan Portfolios - CONSOLIDATED

(Unaudited)

30-Jun-22

(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease
financing 		Consumer Total

Total ACL

$ 209,630 $ 6,913 $ 148,305 $ 19,037 $ 297,865 $ 681,750

Total loans held-in-portfolio

$ 14,545,301 $ 790,920 $ 7,261,955 $ 1,480,222 $ 6,292,538 $ 30,370,936

ACL to loans held-in-portfolio

1.44 % 0.87 % 2.04 % 1.29 % 4.73 % 2.24 %

31-Mar-22

(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease
financing 		Consumer Total

Total ACL

$ 204,643 $ 6,539 $ 149,206 $ 18,398 $ 299,006 $ 677,792

Total loans held-in-portfolio

$ 14,028,246 $ 744,783 $ 7,326,346 $ 1,426,122 $ 6,062,693 $ 29,588,190

ACL to loans held-in-portfolio

1.46 % 0.88 % 2.04 % 1.29 % 4.93 % 2.29 %

Variance

(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease
financing 		Consumer Total

Total ACL

$ 4,987 $ 374 $ (901 ) $ 639 $ (1,141 ) $ 3,958

Total loans held-in-portfolio

$ 517,055 $ 46,137 $ (64,391 ) $ 54,100 $ 229,845 $ 782,746

29

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses "ACL"- Loan Portfolios - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

30-Jun-22

Puerto Rico

(In thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease
financing 		Consumer Total

ACL

$ 153,547 $ 3,074 $ 130,030 $ 19,037 $ 274,889 $ 580,577

Loans held-in-portfolio

$ 7,816,104 $ 162,362 $ 6,041,923 $ 1,480,222 $ 5,981,046 $ 21,481,657

ACL to loans held-in-portfolio

1.96 % 1.89 % 2.15 % 1.29 % 4.60 % 2.70 %

31-Mar-22

Puerto Rico

(In thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease
financing 		Consumer Total

ACL

$ 145,471 $ 2,414 $ 131,362 $ 18,398 $ 278,966 $ 576,611

Loans held-in-portfolio

$ 7,557,755 $ 127,325 $ 6,123,663 $ 1,426,122 $ 5,777,394 $ 21,012,259

ACL to loans held-in-portfolio

1.92 % 1.90 % 2.15 % 1.29 % 4.83 % 2.74 %

Variance

(In thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease
financing 		Consumer Total

ACL

$ 8,076 $ 660 $ (1,332 ) $ 639 $ (4,077 ) $ 3,966

Loans held-in-portfolio

$ 258,349 $ 35,037 $ (81,740 ) $ 54,100 $ 203,652 $ 469,398

30

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses "ACL"- Loan Portfolios - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

30-Jun-22

Popular U.S.

(In thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Consumer Total

ACL

$ 56,083 $ 3,839 $ 18,275 $ 22,976 $ 101,173

Loans held-in-portfolio

$ 6,729,197 $ 628,558 $ 1,220,032 $ 311,492 $ 8,889,279

ACL to loans held-in-portfolio

0.83 % 0.61 % 1.50 % 7.38 % 1.14 %

31-Mar-22

Popular U.S.

(In thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Consumer Total

ACL

$ 59,172 $ 4,125 $ 17,844 $ 20,040 $ 101,181

Loans held-in-portfolio

$ 6,470,491 $ 617,458 $ 1,202,683 $ 285,299 $ 8,575,931

ACL to loans held-in-portfolio

0.91 % 0.67 % 1.48 % 7.02 % 1.18 %

Variance

(In thousands)

Commercial Construction Mortgage Consumer Total

ACL

$ (3,089 ) $ (286 ) $ 431 $ 2,936 $ (8 )

Loans held-in-portfolio

$ 258,706 $ 11,100 $ 17,349 $ 26,193 $ 313,348

31

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table Q - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share or per share information)

30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21

Total stockholders' equity

$ 4,293,349 $ 4,671,246 $ 5,814,614

Less: Preferred stock

(22,143 ) (22,143 ) (22,143 )

Less: Goodwill

(720,293 ) (720,293 ) (671,122 )

Less: Other intangibles

(14,533 ) (15,328 ) (20,440 )

Total tangible common equity

$ 3,536,380 $ 3,913,482 $ 5,100,909

Total assets

$ 71,501,931 $ 69,525,082 $ 72,657,293

Less: Goodwill

(720,293 ) (720,293 ) (671,122 )

Less: Other intangibles

(14,533 ) (15,328 ) (20,440 )

Total tangible assets

$ 70,767,105 $ 68,789,461 $ 71,965,731

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

5.00 % 5.69 % 7.09 %

Common shares outstanding at end of period

76,576,397 76,487,523 80,656,480

Tangible book value per common share

$ 46.18 $ 51.16 $ 63.24
Quarterly average

Total stockholders' equity [1]

$ 5,827,666 $ 5,983,309 $ 5,683,325

Less: Preferred Stock

(22,143 ) (22,143 ) (22,143 )

Less: Goodwill

(720,292 ) (720,292 ) (671,121 )

Less: Other intangibles

(15,043 ) (15,881 ) (21,350 )

Total tangible equity

$ 5,070,188 $ 5,224,993 $ 4,968,711

Return on average tangible common equity

16.70 % 16.40 % 17.58 %
[1]

Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale.

CONTACTS:

Popular, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Paul J. Cardillo, 212-417-6721

Investor Relations Officer

pcardillo@popular.com

or

Media Relations:

MC González Noguera, 917-804-5253

Executive Vice President and Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer

mc.gonzalez@popular.com

32

Disclaimer

Popular Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 12:05:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
