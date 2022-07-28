Popular : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K 07/28/2022 | 08:07am EDT Send by mail :

Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results • Net income of $211.4 million in Q2 2022, compared to net income of $211.7 million in Q1 2022. • Net interest margin of 3.09% in Q2 2022, compared to 2.75% in Q1 2022; net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis of 3.45% in Q2 2022, compared to 3.05% in Q1 2022. • Credit Quality: • Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio ("NPLs") decreased by $42.0 million from Q1 2022; NPLs to loans ratio at 1.6% vs. 1.8% in Q1 2022; • Net charge-offs ("NCOs") increased by $2.3 million from Q1 2022; annualized NCOs at 0.08% of average loans held-in-portfolio vs. 0.05% in Q1 2022; • Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to loans held-in-portfolio at 2.24% vs. 2.29% in Q1 2022; and • ACL to NPLs at 142.7% vs. 130.4% in Q1 2022. • Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.39%, Common Equity per Share of $55.78 and Tangible Book Value per Share of $46.18 at June 30, 2022. SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - (BUSINESS WIRE) - Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $211.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $211.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are very pleased with our results for the second quarter. We earned $211.4 million in net income, with increases in both net interest income and non-interest income as compared to the first quarter. Our net interest income increased by $39.6 million to $533.9 million, driven by improved margin and growth in our loan and investment portfolios. Loan growth was broad based with balances increasing in all categories, except mortgage. The increase in our net interest margin reflects higher interest rates and the strength of our deposit franchise. Consumer spending remained resilient during the quarter and deposit balances continued to grow. Credit quality remained strong with net charge offs at near record lows, and we continued to reduce our non-performing loans. Our liquidity and capital positions remain strong which provide us the flexibility to continue to invest for growth in the future while we continue returning capital to our shareholders. While we are vigilant regarding the possible negative impacts of record inflation, higher interest rates and the war in Ukraine, we are still seeing growth in the U.S. and P.R. with a historically strong employment market and healthy consumer deposit and spending levels. In Puerto Rico we continue to benefit from the stimulative impact of federal disaster relief spending. We are confident in our ability to continue to deliver results for our shareholders at the same time as we invest in our people, businesses and communities." 1 Significant Events Acquisition of Key Customer Channels and Amendments to Commercial Contracts with Evertec On July 1, 2022, the Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") completed its previously announced acquisition of certain assets and assumption of certain liabilities used by Evertec Group, LLC ("Evertec Group"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Evertec, Inc. ("Evertec") (NYSE: EVTC), to service certain BPPR channels. As a result of the closing of the transaction, BPPR acquired from Evertec Group certain critical channels, including BPPR's retail and business digital banking and commercial cash management applications. BPPR also entered into amended and restated service agreements with Evertec Group pursuant to which Evertec Group will continue to provide various information technology and transaction processing services to Popular, BPPR and their respective subsidiaries. Under the amended service agreements, Popular will have greater optionality to develop and enhance technology platforms and more flexibility to select service vendors, as Evertec Group will no longer have exclusive rights to provide certain of Popular's technology services. This is expected to improve Popular's ability to meet its customer needs in a timely manner. In addition, the amended service agreements are projected to reduce service costs as a result of discounted pricing and lowered caps on contractual pricing escalators tied to the Consumer Price Index. As part of the transaction, BPPR also strengthened its relationship with Evertec in the payments business, including through the incorporation of a revenue sharing structure for BPPR in connection with its merchant acquiring relationship with Evertec. As consideration for the transaction, BPPR delivered to Evertec Group 4,589,169 shares of Evertec common stock valued at closing at $169 million (based on Evertec's stock price on June 30, 2022 of $36.88), resulting in an after-tax gain of approximately $112 million. In terms of capital, the transaction results in a negative impact of approximately $55 million in Popular's tangible book value as a result of the net effect of the after-tax gain of the Evertec shares used as consideration for the transaction (approximately $112 million), minus approximately $167 million in goodwill and other intangible assets recognized by the Corporation in connection with the transaction and the effect of purchase accounting-related adjustments. As a result of the transfer of the shares used as consideration for the transaction, Popular's ownership stake in Evertec was reduced from approximately 16.3% to approximately 10.6% at the closing of the transaction. In connection with the transaction, Popular has agreed to further reduce its voting interest in Evertec to no more than 4.5%, whether through selling shares of Evertec common stock or a conversion of such shares into non-voting preferred stock within 90 days of the closing of the transaction. Popular expects to sell down its stake in Evertec to no more than 4.5%, subject to market conditions, and intends to return to shareholders, via common stock repurchases, any after-tax gains resulting from such sale, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals. Completion of Accelerated Share Repurchase On July 12, 2022, the Corporation completed its previously announced accelerated share repurchase program for the repurchase of an aggregate $400 million of Popular's common stock. Under the terms of the accelerated share repurchase agreement (the "ASR Agreement"), on March 2, 2022 the Corporation made an initial payment of $400 million and received an initial delivery of 3,483,942 shares of Popular's Common Stock (the "Initial Shares"). The transaction was accounted for as a treasury stock transaction. As a result of the receipt of the Initial Shares, the Corporation recognized in shareholders' equity approximately $320 million in treasury stock and $80 million as a reduction in capital surplus. Upon the final settlement of the ASR Agreement, the Corporation received an additional 1,582,922 shares of common stock and recognized approximately $120 million as treasury stock with a corresponding increase in its capital surplus account. The Corporation repurchased a total of 5,066,864 shares at an average purchase price of $78.9443 under the ASR Agreement. 2 Earnings Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters ended Six months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 Net interest income $ 533,862 $ 494,312 $ 487,802 $ 1,028,174 $ 966,914 Provision for credit losses (benefit) 9,362 (15,500 ) (17,015 ) (6,138 ) (99,241 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit) 524,500 509,812 504,817 1,034,312 1,066,155 Other non-interest income 157,411 154,692 154,540 312,103 308,193 Operating expenses 406,278 402,339 368,185 808,617 743,713 Income before income tax 275,633 262,165 291,172 537,798 630,635 Income tax expense 64,212 50,479 73,093 114,691 149,924 Net income $ 211,421 $ 211,686 $ 218,079 $ 423,107 $ 480,711 Net income applicable to common stock $ 211,068 $ 211,333 $ 217,726 $ 422,401 $ 480,005 Net income per common share-basic $ 2.77 $ 2.69 $ 2.67 $ 5.46 $ 5.80 Net income per common share-diluted $ 2.77 $ 2.69 $ 2.66 $ 5.46 $ 5.79 Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP financial measure Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Table D and E for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2022 and comparable periods. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $533.9 million, compared to $494.3 million in the previous quarter, an increase of $39.6 million. Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the second quarter of 2022 was $595.5 million compared to $548.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, or an increase of $47.4 million. Net interest margin for the quarter increased 34 basis points to 3.09% from 2.75% in the first quarter of 2022. On a taxable equivalent basis, net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.45%, compared to 3.05% in the prior quarter. The improved net interest margin is driven by a higher interest rate environment that resulted in higher yields on variable rate assets, as well as new originations and investments, partially offset by an increase in funding costs. The composition of earning assets in the second quarter of the year also impacted the net interest margin positively as a higher proportion of earning assets was concentrated in loan portfolios. The main variances in net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis were: • higher interest income from money market, trading and investment securities by $30.9 million, resulting from higher yield of the portfolio by 44 basis points driven by the increase in the interest on excess funds at the Federal Reserve and higher yield of the investment portfolio. The latter increase is mainly due to the maturity of U.S. Treasury Bills held in the available-for-sale securities portfolio and further re-investment on longer-term tax-exempt U.S. Treasury notes; • higher interest income from commercial loans by $10.9 million due to higher average volume of loans by $486 million in a higher rate environment, partially offset by lower average volume and income of loans under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") by $116 million and $5.5 million, respectively. Both BPPR and Popular Bank ("PB" or "Popular U.S.") experienced growth in commercial loans despite the anticipated cancellation of PPP loans. Quarter-over-quarter, the Corporation's loan portfolio increased by $654 million, in average, reflecting increases across all major loan segments except mortgages, including loan growth of $351 million in BPPR. Furthermore, one more day in the quarter resulted in approximately $1.9 million increase in interest income; and 3 • higher interest income from consumer loans, mainly driven by higher average volume by $116 million and increase in the yield of the portfolio by 14 basis points; both banks contributed to the increase in consumer loans; partially offset by: • higher interest expense on deposits by $3.0 million due to the increase in rates, partially offset by the decrease in average deposit balances driven by Puerto Rico government deposits due to the closing of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico's Plan of Adjustment at the end of the first quarter. The Corporation recognized income of $5.1 million related to loans issued under the SBA PPP, compared to $10.6 million in the previous quarter. These loans carried a yield of approximately 15.04% in the quarter, including the amortization of fees received under the program, compared to 17.01% in the first quarter of 2022. This portfolio of loans issued under the SBA PPP declined by $68 million in BPPR to a balance of $46 million and declined by $16 million in PB to a balance of $43 million. On June 30, 2022, the SBA PPP portfolio at BPPR and PB had a remaining aggregate balance of unamortized fees of $3.3 million. Net interest income for the BPPR segment amounted to $447.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $415.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net interest margin for the second and first quarters of 2022 was 3.02% and 2.67%, respectively, an improvement of 35 basis points quarter-over-quarter. As discussed above, the net interest margin was impacted by higher volume and yield on investments and loans, partially offset by lower SBA PPP income. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.19%, increasing 3 basis points from the first quarter of 2022. Total deposit cost for the quarter also increased by 2 basis points to 0.14%. Net interest income for PB was $93.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $86.5 million during the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.76%, an increase of 20 basis points from the 3.56% reported in the first quarter. The increase in net interest income results mostly from a higher volume of commercial and consumer loans, partially offset by higher costs on deposit driven by the change in market rates. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.54%, increasing 8 basis points from the 0.46% reported in the first quarter of 2022, while the total cost of deposits, including demand deposits, was 0.42%, an increase of 6 basis points when compared to 0.36% in the previous quarter. Non-interest income Non-interest income increased by $2.7 million to $157.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $154.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The variance in non-interest income was primarily driven by: • higher other service fees by $4.3 million due to higher credit card fees by $4.5 million mainly in interchange income and higher debit card fees, partially offset by lower insurance fees; partially offset by: • higher losses on equity securities by $2.0 million mainly related to securities held for deferred benefit plans, which have an offsetting positive variance in personnel costs; and • lower other operating income by $3.1 million mainly due to lower earnings from the portfolio of equity method investments and lower income from the sale of auto rental units. 4 Refer to Table B for further details. Operating expenses Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $406.3 million, an increase of $3.9 million when compared to the first quarter of 2022. The variance in operating expenses was driven primarily by: • higher personnel cost by $1.8 million mainly due to higher incentives related to the profit-sharing plan which is tied to the Corporation's financial performance, and higher salaries; partially offset by lower performance shares and restricted stock expenses; • higher professional fees by $6.4 million mainly due to higher programming, processing and other technology services due to higher processing and service charges; and • higher business promotion expenses by $6.3 million mainly due to higher credit cards rewards expense by $3.9 million as a result of transactional volumes. partially offset by: • lower other real estate owned (OREO) expenses by $5.1 million mainly due to higher gain on sale on mortgage and commercial properties; and • lower other operating expenses by $6.3 million mainly as result of lower legal reserves. Full-time equivalent employees were 8,615 as of June 30, 2022, compared to 8,492 as of March 31, 2022. For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B. Income taxes For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $64.2 million, compared to $50.5 million for the previous quarter. The increase in income tax expense was mainly attributable to higher income before tax and lower exempt income during the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the second quarter of 2022 was 23%, compared to 19% for the previous quarter. The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects its ETR for the year 2022 to be within a range from 17% to 20%. This range includes the impact of the recently closed Evertec transaction and the effect of the expected reduction in Popular's voting interest in Evertec through the sale of its holdings of common stock or a conversion of such shares to non-voting preferred stock, either of which would trigger mark-to-market accounting on any remaining stake in Evertec. Credit Quality During the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation continued to show strong credit quality trends and low credit costs with low levels of NCOs and decreasing NPLs. We continue to closely monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and on borrower performance, given potential economic headwinds, rising interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty. However, management believes that the improvement over the last few years in the risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios positions Popular to operate successfully under the current environment. The following presents credit quality results for the second quarter of 2022: • At June 30, 2022, total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio decreased by $42.0 million from March 31, 2022. BPPR's NPLs decreased by $42.0 million, mostly driven by lower commercial and mortgage NPLs by $21.3 million and $21.9 million, respectively. The mortgage NPLs decrease was mainly due to the combined effects of collection efforts, increased foreclosure activity and sustained low levels of early delinquency compared with pre-pandemic trends. PB's NPLs remained flat quarter-over-quarter. At June 30, 2022, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was 1.6%, compared to 1.8% in the first quarter of 2022. • Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $5.2 million quarter-over-quarter. In BPPR, total inflows decreased by $6.0 million, mostly driven by lower commercial and mortgage inflows of $4.5 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Mortgage inflows continued trending lower than pre-pandemic levels. NPL inflows at PB remained essentially flat quarter-over-quarter. 5 • NCOs amounted to $6.1 million, an unfavorable variance of $2.3 million when compared to the first quarter of 2022. PB's NCOs reflected an unfavorable variance of $2.5 million, as the prior quarter was a net recovery of $1.7 million. BPPR's NCOs were $5.3 million, flat quarter-over-quarter. During the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation's ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.08%, compared to 0.05% in the first quarter of 2022. Refer to Table M for further information on net charge-offs and related ratios. • At June 30, 2022, the ACL increased by $4.0 million, or 0.6%, from the first quarter of 2022 to $681.8 million. The ACL incorporated updated macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. The baseline scenario continues to be assigned the highest probability, followed by the pessimistic scenario. • The current baseline forecast continues to show a favorable economic scenario. Annualized 2022 GDP growth of 2.8% is expected for both Puerto Rico and United States, compared to 3.5% and 3.7%, respectively, in the previous quarter. Changes in assumptions related to fiscal stimulus, higher energy prices and tighter financial market conditions contributed to the reduction. The 2022 average unemployment rate is forecasted at 6.9% and 3.5% for Puerto Rico and United States, respectively, improving from 7.3% and 3.6%, respectively, in the previous forecast. Puerto Rico's unemployment rate forecast benefits from the Bureau of Labor Statistics ("BLS") revisions that showed a stronger than expected labor market. • In BPPR, the ACL increased by $4.0 million, mainly driven by higher loan volumes and changes in the macroeconomic scenarios. The ACL for the PB segment remained flat quarter-over-quarter as higher loan volumes in the commercial real estate and consumer portfolios offset reductions in qualitative reserves and favorable credit quality. The Corporation's ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.24% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 2.29% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 142.7%, compared to 130.4% in the previous quarter. • The provision for credit losses for the loan portfolios for the second quarter of 2022 was an expense of $9.9 million, compared to a benefit of $14.4 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the previously mentioned changes in the allowance for credit losses. The provision for the BPPR segment was an expense of $9.1 million, compared to a benefit of $12.7 million in the previous quarter, while the provision for the PB segment was an expense of $0.7 million, compared to a benefit of $1.7 million in the previous quarter. • The provision for unfunded commitments for the second quarter of 2022 was a benefit of $0.2 million, compared to a benefit of $0.8 million in the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses in our investment portfolio was a benefit of $0.3 million flat from the first quarter of 2022. The provision for unfunded loan commitments, provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios and provision for credit losses on our investment portfolio are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Statement of Operations 6 Non-Performing Assets (Unaudited) (In thousands) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio $ 477,924 $ 519,921 $ 685,183 Non-performing loans held-for-sale - - 8,700 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 92,137 90,567 73,272 Total non-performing assets $ 570,061 $ 610,488 $ 767,155 Net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter $ 6,073 $ 3,781 $ (1,291 ) Ratios: Loans held-in-portfolio $ 30,370,936 $ 29,588,190 $ 29,062,617 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio 1.57 % 1.76 % 2.36 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio 2.24 2.29 2.70 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 142.65 130.36 114.68 Refer to Table K for additional information. Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios (Unaudited) Quarters ended Six months ended (In thousands) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios: BPPR $ 9,128 $ (12,661 ) $ (22,488 ) $ (3,533 ) $ (62,464 ) Popular U.S. 733 (1,744 ) 4,988 (1,011 ) (30,815 ) Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $ 9,861 $ (14,405 ) $ (17,500 ) $ (4,544 ) $ (93,279 ) 7 Credit Quality by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands) Quarters ended BPPR 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $ 9,128 $ (12,661 ) $ (22,488 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) 5,332 5,502 (1,483 ) Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 444,831 486,816 656,789 Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 2.70 % 2.74 % 3.13 % Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 130.52 % 118.45 % 100.77 % Quarters ended Popular U.S. 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $ 733 $ (1,744 ) $ 4,988 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 741 (1,721 ) 192 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 33,093 33,105 28,394 Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 1.14 % 1.18 % 1.57 % Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 305.72 % 305.64 % 436.49 % Financial Condition Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Cash and money market investments $ 10,215,946 $ 10,508,840 $ 18,333,650 Investment securities 28,138,453 26,658,289 22,647,401 Loans 30,370,936 29,588,190 29,062,617 Total assets 71,501,931 69,525,082 72,657,293 Deposits 65,327,664 62,862,295 64,641,776 Borrowings 959,135 1,060,706 1,267,545 Total liabilities 67,208,582 64,853,836 66,842,679 Stockholders' equity 4,293,349 4,671,246 5,814,614 8 Total assets increased by $2.0 billion from the first quarter of 2022, driven by: • an increase in debt securities held-to-maturity of $1.6 billion due to the purchase of U.S. Treasuries; and • an increase in loans held-in-portfolio of $0.8 billion mainly due to commercial loans growth at both BPPR and PB and an increase in consumer loans, mainly at BPPR, including auto loans, credit cards and other consumer loans; partially offset by: • a decrease of $0.4 billion in money market investments, in part due to the purchase of U.S. Treasury securities; Total liabilities increased by $2.4 billion from the first quarter of 2022, driven by: • an increase of $2.5 billion in deposits, mainly in Puerto Rico public sector as well as private demand deposit and savings accounts; partially offset by: • a decrease in borrowings of $99.7 million, mainly due to the maturity during this quarter of $100 million in borrowings at PB. Stockholders' equity decreased by $377.9 million from the first quarter of 2022, principally due to an increase in accumulated unrealized losses on debt securities available-for-sale by $563.4 million due to a decline in the fair value of fixed-rate debt securities as a result of the rising interest rate environment, and to dividends, partially offset by the net income of $211.4 million for the quarter. Common equity tier-1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.39%, $55.78 and $46.18, respectively, at June 30, 2022, compared to 16.26%, $60.78 and $51.16 at March 31, 2022. Refer to Table A for capital ratios. 9 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's acquisition of certain assets and assumption of certain liabilities from EVERTEC and the transactions described in this press release (the "Transaction") and Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the appearance of new strains of the virus), actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other factors include Popular's ability to successfully transition and integrate the assets acquired as part of the Transaction, related operations, employees and third party contractors; unexpected costs, including, without limitation, costs due to exposure to any unrecorded liabilities or issues not identified during due diligence investigation of the Transaction or that are not subject to indemnification or reimbursement by EVERTEC; operational risks that may affect Popular and other risks arising from the acquisition of the acquired assets or by adverse effects on relationships with customers, employees and service providers and business and other risks arising from the extension of Popular's current commercial agreements with EVERTEC. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website ( www.popular.com ) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website ( www.sec.gov ). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates. About Popular, Inc. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida. Conference Call Popular will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be open to the public and broadcasted live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website: www.popular.com. Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call may also be accessed through a dial-in telephone number 1-844-200-6205 (Toll Free) or 1-646-904-5544 (Local). The dial-in access code is 491702. A replay of the webcast will be archived in Popular's website. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through Thursday, August 25, 2022. The replay dial in is: 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194. The replay passcode is 436694. An electronic version of this press release can be found at the Corporation's website: www.popular.com. 10 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees Table G - Loans and Deposits Table H - Loan Delinquency - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS Table I - Loan Delinquency - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS Table J - Loan Delinquency - CONSOLIDATED Table K - Non-Performing Assets Table L - Activity in Non-Performing Loans Table M - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - CONSOLIDATED Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS Table Q - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures 11 POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information (Unaudited) Quarters ended Six months ended 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 Basic EPS $ 2.77 $ 2.69 $ 2.67 $ 5.46 $ 5.80 Diluted EPS $ 2.77 $ 2.69 $ 2.66 $ 5.46 $ 5.79 Average common shares outstanding 76,171,784 78,443,706 81,609,435 77,301,469 82,748,275 Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution 76,286,883 78,595,463 81,772,789 77,426,274 82,888,378 Common shares outstanding at end of period 76,576,397 76,487,523 80,656,480 76,576,397 80,656,480 Market value per common share $ 76.93 $ 81.74 $ 75.05 $ 76.93 $ 75.05 Market capitalization - (In millions) $ 5,891 $ 6,252 $ 6,053 $ 5,891 $ 6,053 Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.14 % 1.24 % 1.15 % 1.42 % Return on average common equity 14.58 % 14.38 % 15.43 % 14.48 % 17.08 % Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis) 3.09 % 2.75 % 2.91 % 2.92 % 2.99 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP 3.45 % 3.05 % 3.22 % 3.24 % 3.31 % Common equity per share $ 55.78 $ 60.78 $ 71.82 $ 55.78 $ 71.82 Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1] $ 46.18 $ 51.16 $ 63.24 $ 46.18 $ 63.24 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1] 5.00 % 5.69 % 7.09 % 5.00 % 7.09 % Return on average tangible common equity [1] 16.70 % 16.40 % 17.58 % 16.55 % 19.46 % Tier 1 capital 16.46 % 16.33 % 16.62 % 16.46 % 16.62 % Total capital 18.29 % 18.19 % 19.09 % 18.29 % 19.09 % Tier 1 leverage 7.56 % 6.98 % 7.34 % 7.56 % 7.34 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital 16.39 % 16.26 % 16.55 % 16.39 % 16.55 % [1] Refer to Table Q for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures. 12 POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance Quarter ended Variance Six months ended Q2 2022 Q2 2022 (In thousands, except per share information) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 vs. Q1 2022 30-Jun-21 vs. Q2 2021 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 Interest income: Loans $ 446,245 $ 426,791 $ 19,454 $ 433,781 $ 12,464 $ 873,036 $ 868,430 Money market investments 23,742 6,464 17,278 4,274 19,468 30,206 7,386 Investment securities 101,774 96,466 5,308 91,706 10,068 198,240 177,396 Total interest income 571,761 529,721 42,040 529,761 42,000 1,101,482 1,053,212 Interest expense: Deposits 27,827 24,783 3,044 28,060 (233 ) 52,610 58,261 Short-term borrowings 248 80 168 62 186 328 205 Long-term debt 9,824 10,546 (722 ) 13,837 (4,013 ) 20,370 27,832 Total interest expense 37,899 35,409 2,490 41,959 (4,060 ) 73,308 86,298 Net interest income 533,862 494,312 39,550 487,802 46,060 1,028,174 966,914 Provision for credit losses (benefit) 9,362 (15,500 ) 24,862 (17,015 ) 26,377 (6,138 ) (99,241 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit) 524,500 509,812 14,688 504,817 19,683 1,034,312 1,066,155 Service charges on deposit accounts 41,809 40,713 1,096 40,153 1,656 82,522 79,773 Other service fees 81,451 77,134 4,317 76,382 5,069 158,585 147,010 Mortgage banking activities 13,575 12,865 710 7,448 6,127 26,440 24,791 Net (loss) gain, including impairment, on equity securities (4,109 ) (2,094 ) (2,015 ) 1,565 (5,674 ) (6,203 ) 1,986 Net loss on trading account debt securities 51 (723 ) 774 (47 ) 98 (672 ) (92 ) Net loss on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale - - - (73 ) 73 - (73 ) Adjustments (expense) to indemnity reserves on loans sold 170 (745 ) 915 1,668 (1,498 ) (575 ) 970 Other operating income 24,464 27,542 (3,078 ) 27,444 (2,980 ) 52,006 53,828 Total non-interest income 157,411 154,692 2,719 154,540 2,871 312,103 308,193 Operating expenses: Personnel costs Salaries 101,847 98,673 3,174 90,294 11,553 200,520 179,629 Commissions, incentives and other bonuses 29,787 31,339 (1,552 ) 26,374 3,413 61,126 59,592 Pension, postretirement and medical insurance 13,730 12,783 947 13,289 441 26,513 24,213 Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes 23,424 24,201 (777 ) 24,247 (823 ) 47,625 50,249 Total personnel costs 168,788 166,996 1,792 154,204 14,584 335,784 313,683 Net occupancy expenses 26,214 24,723 1,491 24,562 1,652 50,937 50,575 Equipment expenses 25,088 23,479 1,609 22,805 2,283 48,567 44,380 Other taxes 15,780 15,715 65 13,205 2,575 31,495 27,164 Professional fees Collections, appraisals and other credit related fees 2,802 2,226 576 3,486 (684 ) 5,028 6,806 Programming, processing and other technology services 73,305 69,374 3,931 67,152 6,153 142,679 133,518 Legal fees, excluding collections 3,091 3,954 (863 ) 2,367 724 7,045 4,732 Other professional fees 35,674 32,943 2,731 28,148 7,526 68,617 56,045 Total professional fees 114,872 108,497 6,375 101,153 13,719 223,369 201,101 Communications 5,993 6,147 (154 ) 6,005 (12 ) 12,140 12,838 Business promotion 21,353 15,083 6,270 16,511 4,842 36,436 29,032 FDIC deposit insurance 6,463 7,372 (909 ) 5,742 721 13,835 11,710 Other real estate owned (OREO) income (7,806 ) (2,713 ) (5,093 ) (4,299 ) (3,507 ) (10,519 ) (8,832 ) Credit and debit card processing, volume, interchange and other expenses 11,375 12,509 (1,134 ) 10,917 458 23,884 23,371 Other operating expenses Operational losses 4,061 11,825 (7,764 ) 6,528 (2,467 ) 15,886 14,424 All other 13,302 11,815 1,487 9,597 3,705 25,117 21,961 Total other operating expenses 17,363 23,640 (6,277 ) 16,125 1,238 41,003 36,385 Amortization of intangibles 795 891 (96 ) 1,255 (460 ) 1,686 2,306 Total operating expenses 406,278 402,339 3,939 368,185 38,093 808,617 743,713 Income before income tax 275,633 262,165 13,468 291,172 (15,539 ) 537,798 630,635 Income tax expense 64,212 50,479 13,733 73,093 (8,881 ) 114,691 149,924 Net income $ 211,421 $ 211,686 $ (265 ) $ 218,079 $ (6,658 ) $ 423,107 $ 480,711 Net income applicable to common stock $ 211,068 $ 211,333 $ (265 ) $ 217,726 $ (6,658 ) $ 422,401 $ 480,005 Net income per common share - basic $ 2.77 $ 2.69 $ 0.08 $ 2.67 $ 0.10 $ 5.46 $ 5.80 Net income per common share - diluted $ 2.77 $ 2.69 $ 0.08 $ 2.66 $ 0.11 $ 5.46 $ 5.79 Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ - $ 0.45 $ 0.10 $ 1.10 $ 0.85 13 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Variance Q2 2022 vs. (In thousands) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Q1 2022 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 528,590 $ 439,148 $ 530,849 $ 89,442 Money market investments 9,687,356 10,069,692 17,802,801 (382,336 ) Trading account debt securities, at fair value 32,317 36,042 35,931 (3,725 ) Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 26,266,251 26,359,915 22,335,167 (93,664 ) Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 1,664,015 75,984 88,801 1,588,031 Less: Allowance for credit losses 7,495 7,844 10,214 (349 ) Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net 1,656,520 68,140 78,587 1,588,380 Equity securities 175,870 186,348 187,502 (10,478 ) Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 28,546 55,150 85,315 (26,604 ) Loans held-in-portfolio 30,643,443 29,856,356 29,286,225 787,087 Less: Unearned income 272,507 268,166 223,608 4,341 Allowance for credit losses 681,750 677,792 785,790 3,958 Total loans held-in-portfolio, net 29,689,186 28,910,398 28,276,827 778,788 Premises and equipment, net 490,152 488,390 486,443 1,762 Other real estate 92,137 90,567 73,272 1,570 Accrued income receivable 216,780 204,466 203,419 12,314 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 129,877 125,358 119,467 4,519 Other assets 1,773,523 1,755,847 1,750,151 17,676 Goodwill 720,293 720,293 671,122 - Other intangible assets 14,533 15,328 20,440 (795 ) Total assets $ 71,501,931 $ 69,525,082 $ 72,657,293 $ 1,976,849 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 16,663,259 $ 16,096,666 $ 14,920,887 $ 566,593 Interest bearing 48,664,405 46,765,629 49,720,889 1,898,776 Total deposits 65,327,664 62,862,295 64,641,776 2,465,369 Assets sold under agreements to repurchase 70,925 72,819 90,925 (1,894 ) Notes payable 888,210 987,887 1,176,620 (99,677 ) Other liabilities 921,783 930,835 933,358 (9,052 ) Total liabilities 67,208,582 64,853,836 66,842,679 2,354,746 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 22,143 22,143 22,143 - Common stock 1,046 1,046 1,045 - Surplus 4,576,478 4,571,111 4,506,659 5,367 Retained earnings 3,311,951 3,143,004 2,670,885 168,947 Treasury stock (1,665,253 ) (1,668,820 ) (1,290,427 ) 3,567 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,953,016 ) (1,397,238 ) (95,691 ) (555,778 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,293,349 4,671,246 5,814,614 (377,897 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 71,501,931 $ 69,525,082 $ 72,657,293 $ 1,976,849 14 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Q2 2022 vs. Q1 2022 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 ($ amounts in

millions) Average

balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Assets: Interest earning assets: Money market, trading and investment securities $ 39,326 $ 175.7 1.79 % $ 43,304 $ 144.8 1.35 % $ 38,136 $ 137.5 1.44 % ($ 3,978 ) $ 30.9 0.44 % $ 1,190 $ 38.2 0.35 % Loans: Commercial 14,227 183.0 5.16 13,741 172.1 5.08 13,539 176.9 5.24 486 10.9 0.08 688 6.1 (0.08 ) Construction 781 11.1 5.71 726 9.8 5.45 858 11.6 5.43 55 1.3 0.26 (77 ) (0.5 ) 0.28 Mortgage 7,294 97.1 5.33 7,388 96.8 5.24 7,765 99.4 5.12 (94 ) 0.3 0.09 (471 ) (2.3 ) 0.21 Consumer 2,654 75.0 11.33 2,538 70.0 11.19 2,431 68.7 11.34 116 5.0 0.14 223 6.3 (0.01 ) Auto 3,499 70.1 8.04 3,460 69.3 8.12 3,280 70.1 8.58 39 0.8 (0.08 ) 219 - (0.54 ) Lease financing 1,445 21.4 5.91 1,393 20.7 5.95 1,262 19.0 6.01 52 0.7 (0.04 ) 183 2.4 (0.10 ) Total loans 29,900 457.7 6.14 29,246 438.7 6.06 29,135 445.7 6.13 654 19.0 0.08 765 12.0 0.01 Total interest earning assets $ 69,226 $ 633.4 3.67 % $ 72,550 $ 583.5 3.25 % $ 67,271 $ 583.2 3.47 % $ (3,324 ) $ 49.9 0.42 % $ 1,955 $ 50.2 0.20 % Allowance for credit losses - loan portfolio (682 ) (695 ) (801 ) 13 119 Allowance for credit losses - investment securities (8 ) (8 ) (10 ) - 2 Other non-interest earning assets 3,787 3,782 3,906 5 (119 ) Total average assets $ 72,323 $ 75,629 $ 70,366 $ (3,306 ) $ 1,957 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing deposits: NOW and money market $ 24,897 $ 8.3 0.13 % $ 28,289 $ 7.3 0.10 % $ 25,102 $ 8.0 0.13 % $ (3,392 ) $ 1.0 0.03 % $ (205 ) $ 0.3 - % Savings 16,363 6.9 0.17 16,434 6.6 0.16 15,384 6.9 0.18 (71 ) 0.3 0.01 979 - (0.01 ) Time deposits 7,044 12.6 0.72 6,737 10.9 0.66 7,104 13.2 0.74 307 1.7 0.06 (60 ) (0.6 ) (0.02 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 48,304 27.8 0.23 51,460 24.8 0.20 47,590 28.1 0.24 (3,156 ) 3.0 0.03 714 (0.3 ) (0.01 ) Borrowings 1,043 10.1 3.87 1,105 10.6 3.87 1,316 13.9 4.24 (62 ) (0.5 ) - (273 ) (3.8 ) (0.37 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 49,347 37.9 0.31 52,565 35.4 0.27 48,906 42.0 0.34 (3,218 ) 2.5 0.04 441 (4.1 ) (0.03 ) Net interest spread 3.36 % 2.98 % 3.13 % 0.38 % 0.23 % Non-interest bearing deposits 16,254 16,142 14,920 112 1,334 Other liabilities 894 939 857 (45 ) 37 Stockholders' equity 5,828 5,983 5,683 (155 ) 145 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 72,323 $ 75,629 $ 70,366 $ (3,306 ) $ 1,957 Net interest income / margin on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) $ 595.5 3.45 % $ 548.1 3.05 % $ 541.2 3.22 % $ 47.4 0.40 % $ 54.3 0.23 % Taxable equivalent adjustment 61.6 53.8 53.4 7.8 8.2 Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 533.9 3.09 % $ 494.3 2.75 % $ 487.8 2.91 % $ 39.6 0.34 % $ 46.1 0.18 % 15 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE (Unaudited) Six months ended 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 Variance Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / ($ amounts in millions) balance Expense Rate balance Expense Rate balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest earning assets: Money market, trading and investment securities $ 41,304 $ 320.6 1.56 % $ 35,958 $ 267.0 1.49 % $ 5,346 $ 53.6 0.07 % Loans: Commercial 13,987 355.2 5.12 13,582 355.9 5.30 405 (0.7 ) (0.18 ) Construction 754 20.9 5.58 884 23.5 5.38 (130 ) (2.6 ) 0.20 Mortgage 7,341 193.9 5.28 7,816 197.8 5.06 (475 ) (3.9 ) 0.22 Consumer 2,595 145.0 11.27 2,472 139.1 11.35 123 5.9 (0.08 ) Auto 3,480 139.4 8.08 3,241 138.3 8.63 239 1.1 (0.55 ) Lease financing 1,419 42.0 5.93 1,239 37.3 6.02 180 4.7 (0.09 ) Total loans 29,576 896.4 6.10 29,234 891.9 6.15 342 4.5 (0.05 ) Total interest earning assets $ 70,880 $ 1,217.0 3.45 % $ 65,192 $ 1,158.9 3.58 % $ 5,688 $ 58.1 (0.13 )% Allowance for credit losses - loan portfolio (689 ) (845 ) 156 Allowance for credit losses - investment securities (8 ) (10 ) 2 Other non-interest earning assets 3,779 3,900 (121 ) Total average assets $ 73,962 $ 68,237 $ 5,725 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing deposits: NOW and money market $ 26,584 $ 15.6 0.12 % $ 23,895 $ 16.2 0.14 % $ 2,689 ($ 0.6 ) (0.02 )% Savings 16,399 13.5 0.17 14,876 14.0 0.19 1,523 (0.5 ) (0.02 ) Time deposits 6,891 23.5 0.69 7,184 28.1 0.79 (293 ) (4.6 ) (0.10 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 49,874 52.6 0.21 45,955 58.3 0.26 3,919 (5.7 ) (0.05 ) Borrowings 1,074 20.7 3.88 1,330 28.0 4.24 (256 ) (7.3 ) (0.36 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 50,948 73.3 0.29 47,285 86.3 0.37 3,663 (13.0 ) (0.08 ) Net interest spread 3.16 % 3.21 % (0.05 )% Non-interest bearing deposits 16,198 14,161 2,037 Other liabilities 911 1,103 (192 ) Stockholders' equity 5,905 5,688 217 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 73,962 $ 68,237 $ 5,725 Net interest income / margin on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) $ 1,143.7 3.24 % $ 1,072.6 3.31 % $ 71.1 (0.07 )% Taxable equivalent adjustment 115.5 105.7 9.8 Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 1,028.2 2.92 % $ 966.9 2.99 % $ 61.3 (0.07 )% 16 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees (Unaudited) Mortgage Banking Activities Quarters ended Variance Six months ended Variance (In thousands) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Q2 2022

vs.Q1 2022 Q2 2022

vs.Q2 2021 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 2022 vs.

2021 Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments: Mortgage servicing fees $ 9,186 $ 9,323 $ 9,522 $ (137 ) $ (336 ) $ 18,509 $ 19,237 $ (728 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments 2,257 1,088 (6,239 ) 1,169 8,496 3,345 (5,727 ) 9,072 Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments 11,443 10,411 3,283 1,032 8,160 21,854 13,510 8,344 Net gain (loss) on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale 36 (1,534 ) 5,197 1,570 (5,161 ) (1,498 ) 10,172 (11,670 ) Trading account profit (loss): Unrealized (losses) gains on outstanding derivative positions (2 ) 2 - (4 ) (2 ) - - - Realized gains (losses) on closed derivative positions 2,430 4,135 (866 ) (1,705 ) 3,296 6,565 1,636 4,929 Total trading account profit (loss) 2,428 4,137 (866 ) (1,709 ) 3,294 6,565 1,636 4,929 Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances (332 ) (149 ) (166 ) (183 ) (166 ) (481 ) (527 ) 46 Total mortgage banking activities $ 13,575 $ 12,865 $ 7,448 $ 710 $ 6,127 $ 26,440 $ 24,791 $ 1,649 Other Service Fees Quarters ended Variance Six months ended Variance (In thousands) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Q2 2022

vs.Q1 2022 Q2 2022

vs.Q2 2021 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 2022 vs.

2021 Other service fees: Debit card fees $ 12,882 $ 11,779 $ 12,458 $ 1,103 $ 424 $ 24,661 $ 24,035 $ 626 Insurance fees 12,017 14,156 12,773 (2,139 ) (756 ) 26,173 25,601 572 Credit card fees 38,155 33,642 32,726 4,513 5,429 71,797 61,417 10,380 Sale and administration of investment products 6,017 5,791 5,970 226 47 11,808 11,510 298 Trust fees 6,143 5,927 6,165 216 (22 ) 12,070 12,007 63 Other fees 6,237 5,839 6,290 398 (53 ) 12,076 12,440 (364 ) Total other service fees $ 81,451 $ 77,134 $ 76,382 $ 4,317 $ 5,069 $ 158,585 $ 147,010 $ 11,575 17 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table G - Loans and Deposits (Unaudited) Loans - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Q2 2022 vs.Q1

2022 Q2 2022 vs.Q2

2021 Loans held-in-portfolio: Commercial $ 14,545,301 $ 14,028,246 $ 13,437,932 $ 517,055 $ 1,107,369 Construction 790,920 744,783 865,113 46,137 (74,193 ) Leasing 1,480,222 1,426,122 1,297,928 54,100 182,294 Mortgage 7,261,955 7,326,346 7,678,478 (64,391 ) (416,523 ) Auto 3,489,976 3,430,162 3,289,027 59,814 200,949 Consumer 2,802,562 2,632,531 2,494,139 170,031 308,423 Total loans held-in-portfolio $ 30,370,936 $ 29,588,190 $ 29,062,617 $ 782,746 $ 1,308,319 Loans held-for-sale: Commercial $ - $ - $ 1,700 $ - $ (1,700 ) Construction - - 7,000 - (7,000 ) Mortgage 28,546 55,150 76,615 (26,604 ) (48,069 ) Total loans held-for-sale $ 28,546 $ 55,150 $ 85,315 $ (26,604 ) $ (56,769 ) Total loans $ 30,399,482 $ 29,643,340 $ 29,147,932 $ 756,142 $ 1,251,550 Deposits - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Q2 2022 vs. Q1

2022 Q2 2022 vs.Q2

2021 Demand deposits [1] $ 27,798,243 $ 25,684,715 $ 24,497,918 $ 2,113,528 $ 3,300,325 Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered) 29,672,655 29,318,333 32,452,829 354,322 (2,780,174 ) Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered) 761,244 768,558 683,021 (7,314 ) 78,223 Time deposits (non-brokered) 6,896,786 6,964,848 6,979,349 (68,062 ) (82,563 ) Time deposits (brokered CDs) 198,736 125,841 28,659 72,895 170,077 Total deposits $ 65,327,664 $ 62,862,295 $ 64,641,776 $ 2,465,369 $ 685,888 [1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits. 18 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table H - Loan Delinquency - Puerto Rico Operations (Unaudited) 30-Jun-22 Puerto Rico Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 1,992 $ - $ 254 $ 2,246 $ 234,308 $ 236,554 $ 254 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 1,379 110 20,435 21,924 2,630,194 2,652,118 20,435 - Owner occupied 4,894 2,860 32,155 39,909 1,366,840 1,406,749 32,155 - Commercial and industrial 2,534 1,526 44,176 48,236 3,472,447 3,520,683 43,649 527 Construction 498 - - 498 161,864 162,362 - - Mortgage 211,483 82,898 681,757 976,138 5,065,785 6,041,923 284,670 397,087 Leasing 9,970 2,164 4,665 16,799 1,463,423 1,480,222 4,665 - Consumer: Credit cards 5,785 4,142 8,896 18,823 947,876 966,699 - 8,896 Home equity lines of credit - - - - 3,122 3,122 - - Personal 11,216 6,043 19,045 36,304 1,351,796 1,388,100 19,045 - Auto 56,577 13,815 28,045 98,437 3,391,539 3,489,976 28,045 - Other 242 131 12,125 12,498 120,651 133,149 11,913 212 Total $ 306,570 $ 113,689 $ 851,553 $ 1,271,812 $ 20,209,845 $ 21,481,657 $ 444,831 $ 406,722 31-Mar-22 Puerto Rico Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 2,130 $ 189 $ 274 $ 2,593 $ 160,648 $ 163,241 $ 274 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 3,646 93 20,627 24,366 2,536,174 2,560,540 20,627 - Owner occupied 4,024 50 49,732 53,806 1,396,696 1,450,502 49,732 - Commercial and industrial 1,218 169 48,167 49,554 3,333,918 3,383,472 47,149 1,018 Construction 715 - - 715 126,610 127,325 - - Mortgage 182,397 79,374 736,338 998,109 5,125,554 6,123,663 306,560 429,778 Leasing 9,819 2,446 3,766 16,031 1,410,091 1,426,122 3,766 - Consumer: Credit cards 5,817 3,728 9,049 18,594 896,966 915,560 - 9,049 Home equity lines of credit - - 23 23 3,093 3,116 - 23 Personal 10,215 6,184 19,157 35,556 1,267,920 1,303,476 19,157 - Auto 51,497 11,353 27,514 90,364 3,339,798 3,430,162 27,514 - Other 537 37 12,184 12,758 112,322 125,080 12,037 147 Total $ 272,015 $ 103,623 $ 926,831 $ 1,302,469 $ 19,709,790 $ 21,012,259 $ 486,816 $ 440,015 19 Variance Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ (138 ) $ (189 ) $ (20 ) $ (347 ) $ 73,660 $ 73,313 $ (20 ) $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied (2,267 ) 17 (192 ) (2,442 ) 94,020 91,578 (192 ) - Owner occupied 870 2,810 (17,577 ) (13,897 ) (29,856 ) (43,753 ) (17,577 ) - Commercial and industrial 1,316 1,357 (3,991 ) (1,318 ) 138,529 137,211 (3,500 ) (491 ) Construction (217 ) - - (217 ) 35,254 35,037 - - Mortgage 29,086 3,524 (54,581 ) (21,971 ) (59,769 ) (81,740 ) (21,890 ) (32,691 ) Leasing 151 (282 ) 899 768 53,332 54,100 899 - Consumer: Credit cards (32 ) 414 (153 ) 229 50,910 51,139 - (153 ) Home equity lines of credit - - (23 ) (23 ) 29 6 - (23 ) Personal 1,001 (141 ) (112 ) 748 83,876 84,624 (112 ) - Auto 5,080 2,462 531 8,073 51,741 59,814 531 - Other (295 ) 94 (59 ) (260 ) 8,329 8,069 (124 ) 65 Total $ 34,555 $ 10,066 $ (75,278 ) $ (30,657 ) $ 500,055 $ 469,398 $ (41,985 ) $ (33,293 ) 20 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table I - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations (Unaudited) 30-Jun-22 Popular U.S. Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ - $ 187 $ 280 $ 467 $ 1,895,352 $ 1,895,819 $ 280 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 288 - - 288 1,467,935 1,468,223 - - Owner occupied 144 - 1,416 1,560 1,465,252 1,466,812 1,416 - Commercial and industrial 9,278 2,037 6,326 17,641 1,880,702 1,898,343 5,750 576 Construction - 7,000 - 7,000 621,558 628,558 - - Mortgage 1,561 3,587 20,192 25,340 1,194,692 1,220,032 20,192 - Consumer: Credit cards - - - - 47 47 - - Home equity lines of credit 303 16 4,705 5,024 66,431 71,455 4,705 - Personal 755 470 749 1,974 232,339 234,313 749 - Other - 13 1 14 5,663 5,677 1 - Total $ 12,329 $ 13,310 $ 33,669 $ 59,308 $ 8,829,971 $ 8,889,279 $ 33,093 $ 576 31-Mar-22 Popular U.S. Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,865,623 $ 1,865,623 $ - $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 902 740 374 2,016 1,391,874 1,393,890 374 - Owner occupied 6,385 - 677 7,062 1,398,580 1,405,642 677 - Commercial and industrial 10,925 602 4,891 16,418 1,788,918 1,805,336 4,352 539 Construction - - - - 617,458 617,458 - - Mortgage 13,006 1,069 21,826 35,901 1,166,782 1,202,683 21,826 - Consumer: Credit cards - - - - 26 26 - - Home equity lines of credit 259 15 5,248 5,522 68,437 73,959 5,248 - Personal 739 558 627 1,924 203,381 205,305 627 - Other - 1 1 2 6,007 6,009 1 - Total $ 32,216 $ 2,985 $ 33,644 $ 68,845 $ 8,507,086 $ 8,575,931 $ 33,105 $ 539 21 Variance Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ - $ 187 $ 280 $ 467 $ 29,729 $ 30,196 $ 280 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied (614 ) (740 ) (374 ) (1,728 ) 76,061 74,333 (374 ) - Owner occupied (6,241 ) - 739 (5,502 ) 66,672 61,170 739 - Commercial and industrial (1,647 ) 1,435 1,435 1,223 91,784 93,007 1,398 37 Construction - 7,000 - 7,000 4,100 11,100 - - Mortgage (11,445 ) 2,518 (1,634 ) (10,561 ) 27,910 17,349 (1,634 ) - Consumer: Credit cards - - - - 21 21 - - Home equity lines of credit 44 1 (543 ) (498 ) (2,006 ) (2,504 ) (543 ) - Personal 16 (88 ) 122 50 28,958 29,008 122 - Other - 12 - 12 (344 ) (332 ) - - Total $ (19,887 ) $ 10,325 $ 25 $ (9,537 ) $ 322,885 $ 313,348 $ (12 ) $ 37 22 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table J - Loan Delinquency - Consolidated (Unaudited) 30-Jun-22 Popular, Inc. Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 1,992 $ 187 $ 534 $ 2,713 $ 2,129,660 $ 2,132,373 $ 534 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 1,667 110 20,435 22,212 4,098,129 4,120,341 20,435 - Owner occupied 5,038 2,860 33,571 41,469 2,832,092 2,873,561 33,571 - Commercial and industrial 11,812 3,563 50,502 65,877 5,353,149 5,419,026 49,399 1,103 Construction 498 7,000 - 7,498 783,422 790,920 - - Mortgage 213,044 86,485 701,949 1,001,478 6,260,477 7,261,955 304,862 397,087 Leasing 9,970 2,164 4,665 16,799 1,463,423 1,480,222 4,665 - Consumer: Credit cards 5,785 4,142 8,896 18,823 947,923 966,746 - 8,896 Home equity lines of credit 303 16 4,705 5,024 69,553 74,577 4,705 - Personal 11,971 6,513 19,794 38,278 1,584,135 1,622,413 19,794 - Auto 56,577 13,815 28,045 98,437 3,391,539 3,489,976 28,045 - Other 242 144 12,126 12,512 126,314 138,826 11,914 212 Total $ 318,899 $ 126,999 $ 885,222 $ 1,331,120 $ 29,039,816 $ 30,370,936 $ 477,924 $ 407,298 31-Mar-22 Popular, Inc. Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 2,130 $ 189 $ 274 $ 2,593 $ 2,026,271 $ 2,028,864 $ 274 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 4,548 833 21,001 26,382 3,928,048 3,954,430 21,001 - Owner occupied 10,409 50 50,409 60,868 2,795,276 2,856,144 50,409 - Commercial and industrial 12,143 771 53,058 65,972 5,122,836 5,188,808 51,501 1,557 Construction 715 - - 715 744,068 744,783 - - Mortgage 195,403 80,443 758,164 1,034,010 6,292,336 7,326,346 328,386 429,778 Leasing 9,819 2,446 3,766 16,031 1,410,091 1,426,122 3,766 - Consumer: Credit cards 5,817 3,728 9,049 18,594 896,992 915,586 - 9,049 Home equity lines of credit 259 15 5,271 5,545 71,530 77,075 5,248 23 Personal 10,954 6,742 19,784 37,480 1,471,301 1,508,781 19,784 - Auto 51,497 11,353 27,514 90,364 3,339,798 3,430,162 27,514 - Other 537 38 12,185 12,760 118,329 131,089 12,038 147 Total $ 304,231 $ 106,608 $ 960,475 $ 1,371,314 $ 28,216,876 $ 29,588,190 $ 519,921 $ 440,554 23 Variance Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ (138 ) $ (2 ) $ 260 $ 120 $ 103,389 $ 103,509 $ 260 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied (2,881 ) (723 ) (566 ) (4,170 ) 170,081 165,911 (566 ) - Owner occupied (5,371 ) 2,810 (16,838 ) (19,399 ) 36,816 17,417 (16,838 ) - Commercial and industrial (331 ) 2,792 (2,556 ) (95 ) 230,313 230,218 (2,102 ) (454 ) Construction (217 ) 7,000 - 6,783 39,354 46,137 - - Mortgage 17,641 6,042 (56,215 ) (32,532 ) (31,859 ) (64,391 ) (23,524 ) (32,691 ) Leasing 151 (282 ) 899 768 53,332 54,100 899 - Consumer: Credit cards (32 ) 414 (153 ) 229 50,931 51,160 - (153 ) Home equity lines of credit 44 1 (566 ) (521 ) (1,977 ) (2,498 ) (543 ) (23 ) Personal 1,017 (229 ) 10 798 112,834 113,632 10 - Auto 5,080 2,462 531 8,073 51,741 59,814 531 - Other (295 ) 106 (59 ) (248 ) 7,985 7,737 (124 ) 65 Total $ 14,668 $ 20,391 $ (75,253 ) $ (40,194 ) $ 822,940 $ 782,746 $ (41,997 ) $ (33,256 ) 24 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table K - Non-Performing Assets (Unaudited) Variance (Dollars in thousands) 30-Jun-22 As a % of

loans HIP by

category 31-Mar-22 As a % of

loans HIP by

category 30-Jun-21 As a % of

loans HIP by

category Q2 2022 vs.

Q1 2022 Q2 2022 vs.

Q2 2021 Non-accrual loans: Commercial $ 103,939 0.7 % $ 123,185 0.9 % $ 225,565 1.7 % $ (19,246 ) $ (121,626 ) Construction - - - - 14,877 1.7 - (14,877 ) Leasing 4,665 0.3 3,766 0.3 2,286 0.2 899 2,379 Mortgage 304,862 4.2 328,386 4.5 383,976 5.0 (23,524 ) (79,114 ) Auto 28,045 0.8 27,514 0.8 13,286 0.4 531 14,759 Consumer 36,413 1.3 37,070 1.4 45,193 1.8 (657 ) (8,780 ) Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 477,924 1.6 % 519,921 1.8 % 685,183 2.4 % (41,997 ) (207,259 ) Non-performing loans held-for-sale [1] - - 8,700 - (8,700 ) Other real estate owned ("OREO") 92,137 90,567 73,272 1,570 18,865 Total non-performing assets $ 570,061 $ 610,488 $ 767,155 $ (40,427 ) $ (197,094 ) Accruing loans past due 90 days or more [2] $ 407,298 $ 440,554 $ 633,315 $ (33,256 ) $ (226,017 ) Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 0.80 % 0.88 % 1.06 % Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio 1.57 1.76 2.36 Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio 2.24 2.29 2.70 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 142.65 130.36 114.68 [1] There were no non-performing loans held-for-sale as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 (June 30, 2021 - $7 million in construction loans and $2 million in commercial loans). [2] It is the Corporation's policy to report delinquent residential mortgage loans insured by FHA or guaranteed by the VA as accruing loans past due 90 days or more as opposed to non-performing since the principal repayment is insured. The balance of these loans includes $11 million at June 30, 2022, related to the rebooking of loans previously pooled into GNMA securities, in which the Corporation had a buy-back option as further described below (March 31, 2022 - $13 million; June 30, 2021 - $15 million). Under the GNMA program, issuers such as BPPR have the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that are 90 days or more past due. For accounting purposes, these loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected (rebooked) on the financial statements of BPPR with an offsetting liability. These balances include $237 million of residential mortgage loans insured by FHA or guaranteed by the VA that are no longer accruing interest as of June 30, 2022 (March 31, 2022 - $266 million; June 30, 2021 - $363 million). Furthermore, the Corporation has approximately $43 million in reverse mortgage loans which are guaranteed by FHA, but which are currently not accruing interest. Due to the guaranteed nature of the loans, it is the Corporation's policy to exclude these balances from non-performing assets (March 31, 2022 - $45 million; June 30, 2021 - $56 million). 25 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table L - Activity in Non-Performing Loans (Unaudited) Commercial loans held-in-portfolio: Quarter ended Quarter ended 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 (In thousands) BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. Beginning balance NPLs $ 117,782 $ 5,403 $ 123,185 $ 120,047 $ 5,532 $ 125,579 Plus: New non-performing loans 1,666 7,325 8,991 6,127 2,999 9,126 Advances on existing non-performing loans - 1 1 - 2,505 2,505 Less: Non-performing loans transferred to OREO (914 ) - (914 ) (3,052 ) - (3,052 ) Non-performing loans charged-off (951 ) (89 ) (1,040 ) (256 ) (73 ) (329 ) Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections (21,090 ) (5,194 ) (26,284 ) (5,084 ) (5,560 ) (10,644 ) Ending balance NPLs $ 96,493 $ 7,446 $ 103,939 $ 117,782 $ 5,403 $ 123,185 Construction loans held-in-portfolio: Quarter ended Quarter ended 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 (In thousands) BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. Beginning balance NPLs $ - $ - $ - $ 485 $ - $ 485 Less: Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections - - - (485 ) - (485 ) Ending balance NPLs $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Mortgage loans held-in-portfolio: Quarter ended Quarter ended 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 (In thousands) BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. Beginning balance NPLs $ 306,560 $ 21,826 $ 328,386 $ 333,887 $ 21,969 $ 355,856 Plus: New non-performing loans 36,665 3,793 40,458 38,193 4,800 42,993 Advances on existing non-performing loans - 110 110 - 134 134 Less: Non-performing loans transferred to OREO (10,627 ) - (10,627 ) (10,344 ) (85 ) (10,429 ) Non-performing loans charged-off (295 ) (127 ) (422 ) (467 ) - (467 ) Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections (47,633 ) (5,410 ) (53,043 ) (54,709 ) (4,992 ) (59,701 ) Ending balance NPLs $ 284,670 $ 20,192 $ 304,862 $ 306,560 $ 21,826 $ 328,386 26 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio (excluding consumer): Quarter ended Quarter ended 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 (In thousands) BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. Beginning balance NPLs $ 424,342 $ 27,229 $ 451,571 $ 454,419 $ 27,501 $ 481,920 Plus: New non-performing loans 38,331 11,118 49,449 44,320 7,799 52,119 Advances on existing non-performing loans - 111 111 - 2,639 2,639 Less: Non-performing loans transferred to OREO (11,541 ) - (11,541 ) (13,396 ) (85 ) (13,481 ) Non-performing loans charged-off (1,246 ) (216 ) (1,462 ) (723 ) (73 ) (796 ) Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections (68,723 ) (10,604 ) (79,327 ) (60,278 ) (10,552 ) (70,830 ) Ending balance NPLs $ 381,163 $ 27,638 $ 408,801 $ 424,342 $ 27,229 $ 451,571 27 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table M - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios (Unaudited) Quarters ended (Dollars in thousands) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Balance at beginning of period - loans held-in-portfolio $ 677,792 $ 695,366 $ 800,797 Provision for credit losses (benefit) 9,861 (14,405 ) (17,500 ) Initial allowance for credit losses - PCD Loans 170 612 1,202 687,823 681,573 784,499 Net loans charged-off (recovered): BPPR Commercial (3,412 ) (4,230 ) (9,877 ) Construction (395 ) (416 ) (479 ) Lease financing 667 (434 ) 393 Mortgage (4,451 ) (2,992 ) 935 Consumer 12,923 13,574 7,545 Total BPPR 5,332 5,502 (1,483 ) Popular U.S. Commercial 137 (627 ) (413 ) Construction (4 ) (1,128 ) 93 Mortgage 63 (20 ) (423 ) Consumer 545 54 935 Total Popular U.S. 741 (1,721 ) 192 Total loans charged-off (recovered) - Popular, Inc. 6,073 3,781 (1,291 ) Balance at end of period - loans held-in-portfolio $ 681,750 $ 677,792 $ 785,790 Balance at beginning of period - unfunded commitments $ 7,054 $ 7,897 $ 9,569 Provision for credit losses (benefit) (150 ) (843 ) 367 Balance at end of period - unfunded commitments [1] $ 6,904 $ 7,054 $ 9,936 POPULAR, INC. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio 0.08 % 0.05 % (0.02 )% Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios to net charge-offs 162.37 % (380.98 )% N.M. BPPR Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio 0.10 % 0.11 % (0.03 )% Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios to net charge-offs 171.19 % (230.12 )% N.M. Popular U.S. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio 0.03 % (0.08 )% 0.01 % Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios to net charge-offs 98.92 % 101.34 % N.M. N.M. - Not meaningful. [1] Allowance for credit losses of unfunded commitments is presented as part of Other Liabilities in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition. 28 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses "ACL"- Loan Portfolios - CONSOLIDATED (Unaudited) 30-Jun-22 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease

financing Consumer Total Total ACL $ 209,630 $ 6,913 $ 148,305 $ 19,037 $ 297,865 $ 681,750 Total loans held-in-portfolio $ 14,545,301 $ 790,920 $ 7,261,955 $ 1,480,222 $ 6,292,538 $ 30,370,936 ACL to loans held-in-portfolio 1.44 % 0.87 % 2.04 % 1.29 % 4.73 % 2.24 % 31-Mar-22 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease

financing Consumer Total Total ACL $ 204,643 $ 6,539 $ 149,206 $ 18,398 $ 299,006 $ 677,792 Total loans held-in-portfolio $ 14,028,246 $ 744,783 $ 7,326,346 $ 1,426,122 $ 6,062,693 $ 29,588,190 ACL to loans held-in-portfolio 1.46 % 0.88 % 2.04 % 1.29 % 4.93 % 2.29 % Variance (Dollars in thousands) Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease

financing Consumer Total Total ACL $ 4,987 $ 374 $ (901 ) $ 639 $ (1,141 ) $ 3,958 Total loans held-in-portfolio $ 517,055 $ 46,137 $ (64,391 ) $ 54,100 $ 229,845 $ 782,746 29 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses "ACL"- Loan Portfolios - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS (Unaudited) 30-Jun-22 Puerto Rico (In thousands) Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease

financing Consumer Total ACL $ 153,547 $ 3,074 $ 130,030 $ 19,037 $ 274,889 $ 580,577 Loans held-in-portfolio $ 7,816,104 $ 162,362 $ 6,041,923 $ 1,480,222 $ 5,981,046 $ 21,481,657 ACL to loans held-in-portfolio 1.96 % 1.89 % 2.15 % 1.29 % 4.60 % 2.70 % 31-Mar-22 Puerto Rico (In thousands) Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease

financing Consumer Total ACL $ 145,471 $ 2,414 $ 131,362 $ 18,398 $ 278,966 $ 576,611 Loans held-in-portfolio $ 7,557,755 $ 127,325 $ 6,123,663 $ 1,426,122 $ 5,777,394 $ 21,012,259 ACL to loans held-in-portfolio 1.92 % 1.90 % 2.15 % 1.29 % 4.83 % 2.74 % Variance (In thousands) Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease

financing Consumer Total ACL $ 8,076 $ 660 $ (1,332 ) $ 639 $ (4,077 ) $ 3,966 Loans held-in-portfolio $ 258,349 $ 35,037 $ (81,740 ) $ 54,100 $ 203,652 $ 469,398 30 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses "ACL"- Loan Portfolios - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS (Unaudited) 30-Jun-22 Popular U.S. (In thousands) Commercial Construction Mortgage Consumer Total ACL $ 56,083 $ 3,839 $ 18,275 $ 22,976 $ 101,173 Loans held-in-portfolio $ 6,729,197 $ 628,558 $ 1,220,032 $ 311,492 $ 8,889,279 ACL to loans held-in-portfolio 0.83 % 0.61 % 1.50 % 7.38 % 1.14 % 31-Mar-22 Popular U.S. (In thousands) Commercial Construction Mortgage Consumer Total ACL $ 59,172 $ 4,125 $ 17,844 $ 20,040 $ 101,181 Loans held-in-portfolio $ 6,470,491 $ 617,458 $ 1,202,683 $ 285,299 $ 8,575,931 ACL to loans held-in-portfolio 0.91 % 0.67 % 1.48 % 7.02 % 1.18 % Variance (In thousands) Commercial Construction Mortgage Consumer Total ACL $ (3,089 ) $ (286 ) $ 431 $ 2,936 $ (8 ) Loans held-in-portfolio $ 258,706 $ 11,100 $ 17,349 $ 26,193 $ 313,348 31 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table Q - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share or per share information) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21 Total stockholders' equity $ 4,293,349 $ 4,671,246 $ 5,814,614 Less: Preferred stock (22,143 ) (22,143 ) (22,143 ) Less: Goodwill (720,293 ) (720,293 ) (671,122 ) Less: Other intangibles (14,533 ) (15,328 ) (20,440 ) Total tangible common equity $ 3,536,380 $ 3,913,482 $ 5,100,909 Total assets $ 71,501,931 $ 69,525,082 $ 72,657,293 Less: Goodwill (720,293 ) (720,293 ) (671,122 ) Less: Other intangibles (14,533 ) (15,328 ) (20,440 ) Total tangible assets $ 70,767,105 $ 68,789,461 $ 71,965,731 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 5.00 % 5.69 % 7.09 % Common shares outstanding at end of period 76,576,397 76,487,523 80,656,480 Tangible book value per common share $ 46.18 $ 51.16 $ 63.24 Quarterly average Total stockholders' equity [1] $ 5,827,666 $ 5,983,309 $ 5,683,325 Less: Preferred Stock (22,143 ) (22,143 ) (22,143 ) Less: Goodwill (720,292 ) (720,292 ) (671,121 ) Less: Other intangibles (15,043 ) (15,881 ) (21,350 ) Total tangible equity $ 5,070,188 $ 5,224,993 $ 4,968,711 Return on average tangible common equity 16.70 % 16.40 % 17.58 % [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale. CONTACTS: Popular, Inc. Investor Relations: Paul J. Cardillo, 212-417-6721 Investor Relations Officer pcardillo@popular.com or Media Relations: MC González Noguera, 917-804-5253 Executive Vice President and Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer mc.gonzalez@popular.com 32 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

