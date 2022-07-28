Popular : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
07/28/2022 | 08:07am EDT
Popular, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Net income of $211.4 million in Q2 2022, compared to net income of $211.7 million in Q1 2022.
Net interest margin of 3.09% in Q2 2022, compared to 2.75% in Q1 2022; net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis of 3.45% in Q2 2022, compared to 3.05% in Q1 2022.
Credit Quality:
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio ("NPLs") decreased by $42.0 million from Q1 2022; NPLs to loans ratio at 1.6% vs. 1.8% in Q1 2022;
Net charge-offs ("NCOs") increased by $2.3 million from Q1 2022; annualized NCOs at 0.08% of average loans held-in-portfolio vs. 0.05% in Q1 2022;
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to loans held-in-portfolio at 2.24% vs. 2.29% in Q1 2022; and
ACL to NPLs at 142.7% vs. 130.4% in Q1 2022.
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.39%, Common Equity per Share of $55.78 and Tangible Book Value per Share of $46.18 at June 30, 2022.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - (BUSINESS WIRE) - Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $211.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $211.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are very pleased with our results for the second quarter. We earned $211.4 million in net income, with increases in both net interest income and non-interest income as compared to the first quarter. Our net interest income increased by $39.6 million to $533.9 million, driven by improved margin and growth in our loan and investment portfolios. Loan growth was broad based with balances increasing in all categories, except mortgage. The increase in our net interest margin reflects higher interest rates and the strength of our deposit franchise. Consumer spending remained resilient during the quarter and deposit balances continued to grow. Credit quality remained strong with net charge offs at near record lows, and we continued to reduce our non-performing loans. Our liquidity and capital positions remain strong which provide us the flexibility to continue to invest for growth in the future while we continue returning capital to our shareholders.
While we are vigilant regarding the possible negative impacts of record inflation, higher interest rates and the war in Ukraine, we are still seeing growth in the U.S. and P.R. with a historically strong employment market and healthy consumer deposit and spending levels. In Puerto Rico we continue to benefit from the stimulative impact of federal disaster relief spending. We are confident in our ability to continue to deliver results for our shareholders at the same time as we invest in our people, businesses and communities."
Significant Events
Acquisition of Key Customer Channels and Amendments to Commercial Contracts with Evertec
On July 1, 2022, the Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") completed its previously announced acquisition of certain assets and assumption of certain liabilities used by Evertec Group, LLC ("Evertec Group"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Evertec, Inc. ("Evertec") (NYSE: EVTC), to service certain BPPR channels.
As a result of the closing of the transaction, BPPR acquired from Evertec Group certain critical channels, including BPPR's retail and business digital banking and commercial cash management applications. BPPR also entered into amended and restated service agreements with Evertec Group pursuant to which Evertec Group will continue to provide various information technology and transaction processing services to Popular, BPPR and their respective subsidiaries.
Under the amended service agreements, Popular will have greater optionality to develop and enhance technology platforms and more flexibility to select service vendors, as Evertec Group will no longer have exclusive rights to provide certain of Popular's technology services. This is expected to improve Popular's ability to meet its customer needs in a timely manner. In addition, the amended service agreements are projected to reduce service costs as a result of discounted pricing and lowered caps on contractual pricing escalators tied to the Consumer Price Index. As part of the transaction, BPPR also strengthened its relationship with Evertec in the payments business, including through the incorporation of a revenue sharing structure for BPPR in connection with its merchant acquiring relationship with Evertec.
As consideration for the transaction, BPPR delivered to Evertec Group 4,589,169 shares of Evertec common stock valued at closing at $169 million (based on Evertec's stock price on June 30, 2022 of $36.88), resulting in an after-tax gain of approximately $112 million.
In terms of capital, the transaction results in a negative impact of approximately $55 million in Popular's tangible book value as a result of the net effect of the after-tax gain of the Evertec shares used as consideration for the transaction (approximately $112 million), minus approximately $167 million in goodwill and other intangible assets recognized by the Corporation in connection with the transaction and the effect of purchase accounting-related adjustments.
As a result of the transfer of the shares used as consideration for the transaction, Popular's ownership stake in Evertec was reduced from approximately 16.3% to approximately 10.6% at the closing of the transaction. In connection with the transaction, Popular has agreed to further reduce its voting interest in Evertec to no more than 4.5%, whether through selling shares of Evertec common stock or a conversion of such shares into non-voting preferred stock within 90 days of the closing of the transaction. Popular expects to sell down its stake in Evertec to no more than 4.5%, subject to market conditions, and intends to return to shareholders, via common stock repurchases, any after-tax gains resulting from such sale, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals.
Completion of Accelerated Share Repurchase
On July 12, 2022, the Corporation completed its previously announced accelerated share repurchase program for the repurchase of an aggregate $400 million of Popular's common stock. Under the terms of the accelerated share repurchase agreement (the "ASR Agreement"), on March 2, 2022 the Corporation made an initial payment of $400 million and received an initial delivery of 3,483,942 shares of Popular's Common Stock (the "Initial Shares"). The transaction was accounted for as a treasury stock transaction. As a result of the receipt of the Initial Shares, the Corporation recognized in shareholders' equity approximately $320 million in treasury stock and $80 million as a reduction in capital surplus. Upon the final settlement of the ASR Agreement, the Corporation received an additional 1,582,922 shares of common stock and recognized approximately $120 million as treasury stock with a corresponding increase in its capital surplus account. The Corporation repurchased a total of 5,066,864 shares at an average purchase price of $78.9443 under the ASR Agreement.
Earnings Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Six months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Net interest income
$
533,862
$
494,312
$
487,802
$
1,028,174
$
966,914
Provision for credit losses (benefit)
9,362
(15,500
)
(17,015
)
(6,138
)
(99,241
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit)
524,500
509,812
504,817
1,034,312
1,066,155
Other non-interest income
157,411
154,692
154,540
312,103
308,193
Operating expenses
406,278
402,339
368,185
808,617
743,713
Income before income tax
275,633
262,165
291,172
537,798
630,635
Income tax expense
64,212
50,479
73,093
114,691
149,924
Net income
$
211,421
$
211,686
$
218,079
$
423,107
$
480,711
Net income applicable to common stock
$
211,068
$
211,333
$
217,726
$
422,401
$
480,005
Net income per common share-basic
$
2.77
$
2.69
$
2.67
$
5.46
$
5.80
Net income per common share-diluted
$
2.77
$
2.69
$
2.66
$
5.46
$
5.79
Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP financial measure
Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Table D and E for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2022 and comparable periods. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $533.9 million, compared to $494.3 million in the previous quarter, an increase of $39.6 million. Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the second quarter of 2022 was $595.5 million compared to $548.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, or an increase of $47.4 million.
Net interest margin for the quarter increased 34 basis points to 3.09% from 2.75% in the first quarter of 2022. On a taxable equivalent basis, net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.45%, compared to 3.05% in the prior quarter. The improved net interest margin is driven by a higher interest rate environment that resulted in higher yields on variable rate assets, as well as new originations and investments, partially offset by an increase in funding costs. The composition of earning assets in the second quarter of the year also impacted the net interest margin positively as a higher proportion of earning assets was concentrated in loan portfolios. The main variances in net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis were:
•
higher interest income from money market, trading and investment securities by $30.9 million, resulting from higher yield of the portfolio by 44 basis points driven by the increase in the interest on excess funds at the Federal Reserve and higher yield of the investment portfolio. The latter increase is mainly due to the maturity of U.S. Treasury Bills held in the available-for-sale securities portfolio and further re-investment on longer-term tax-exempt U.S. Treasury notes;
•
higher interest income from commercial loans by $10.9 million due to higher average volume of loans by $486 million in a higher rate environment, partially offset by lower average volume and income of loans under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") by $116 million and $5.5 million, respectively. Both BPPR and Popular Bank ("PB" or "Popular U.S.") experienced growth in commercial loans despite the anticipated cancellation of PPP loans. Quarter-over-quarter, the Corporation's loan portfolio increased by $654 million, in average, reflecting increases across all major loan segments except mortgages, including loan growth of $351 million in BPPR. Furthermore, one more day in the quarter resulted in approximately $1.9 million increase in interest income; and
•
higher interest income from consumer loans, mainly driven by higher average volume by $116 million and increase in the yield of the portfolio by 14 basis points; both banks contributed to the increase in consumer loans;
partially offset by:
•
higher interest expense on deposits by $3.0 million due to the increase in rates, partially offset by the decrease in average deposit balances driven by Puerto Rico government deposits due to the closing of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico's Plan of Adjustment at the end of the first quarter.
The Corporation recognized income of $5.1 million related to loans issued under the SBA PPP, compared to $10.6 million in the previous quarter. These loans carried a yield of approximately 15.04% in the quarter, including the amortization of fees received under the program, compared to 17.01% in the first quarter of 2022. This portfolio of loans issued under the SBA PPP declined by $68 million in BPPR to a balance of $46 million and declined by $16 million in PB to a balance of $43 million. On June 30, 2022, the SBA PPP portfolio at BPPR and PB had a remaining aggregate balance of unamortized fees of $3.3 million.
Net interest income for the BPPR segment amounted to $447.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $415.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net interest margin for the second and first quarters of 2022 was 3.02% and 2.67%, respectively, an improvement of 35 basis points quarter-over-quarter. As discussed above, the net interest margin was impacted by higher volume and yield on investments and loans, partially offset by lower SBA PPP income. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.19%, increasing 3 basis points from the first quarter of 2022. Total deposit cost for the quarter also increased by 2 basis points to 0.14%.
Net interest income for PB was $93.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $86.5 million during the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.76%, an increase of 20 basis points from the 3.56% reported in the first quarter. The increase in net interest income results mostly from a higher volume of commercial and consumer loans, partially offset by higher costs on deposit driven by the change in market rates. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.54%, increasing 8 basis points from the 0.46% reported in the first quarter of 2022, while the total cost of deposits, including demand deposits, was 0.42%, an increase of 6 basis points when compared to 0.36% in the previous quarter.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income increased by $2.7 million to $157.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $154.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The variance in non-interest income was primarily driven by:
•
higher other service fees by $4.3 million due to higher credit card fees by $4.5 million mainly in interchange income and higher debit card fees, partially offset by lower insurance fees;
partially offset by:
•
higher losses on equity securities by $2.0 million mainly related to securities held for deferred benefit plans, which have an offsetting positive variance in personnel costs; and
•
lower other operating income by $3.1 million mainly due to lower earnings from the portfolio of equity method investments and lower income from the sale of auto rental units.
Refer to Table B for further details.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $406.3 million, an increase of $3.9 million when compared to the first quarter of 2022. The variance in operating expenses was driven primarily by:
•
higher personnel cost by $1.8 million mainly due to higher incentives related to the profit-sharing plan which is tied to the Corporation's financial performance, and higher salaries; partially offset by lower performance shares and restricted stock expenses;
•
higher professional fees by $6.4 million mainly due to higher programming, processing and other technology services due to higher processing and service charges; and
•
higher business promotion expenses by $6.3 million mainly due to higher credit cards rewards expense by $3.9 million as a result of transactional volumes.
partially offset by:
•
lower other real estate owned (OREO) expenses by $5.1 million mainly due to higher gain on sale on mortgage and commercial properties; and
•
lower other operating expenses by $6.3 million mainly as result of lower legal reserves.
Full-time equivalent employees were 8,615 as of June 30, 2022, compared to 8,492 as of March 31, 2022.
For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.
Income taxes
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $64.2 million, compared to $50.5 million for the previous quarter. The increase in income tax expense was mainly attributable to higher income before tax and lower exempt income during the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the second quarter of 2022 was 23%, compared to 19% for the previous quarter. The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects its ETR for the year 2022 to be within a range from 17% to 20%. This range includes the impact of the recently closed Evertec transaction and the effect of the expected reduction in Popular's voting interest in Evertec through the sale of its holdings of common stock or a conversion of such shares to non-voting preferred stock, either of which would trigger mark-to-market accounting on any remaining stake in Evertec.
Credit Quality
During the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation continued to show strong credit quality trends and low credit costs with low levels of NCOs and decreasing NPLs. We continue to closely monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and on borrower performance, given potential economic headwinds, rising interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty. However, management believes that the improvement over the last few years in the risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios positions Popular to operate successfully under the current environment.
The following presents credit quality results for the second quarter of 2022:
•
At June 30, 2022, total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio decreased by $42.0 million from March 31, 2022. BPPR's NPLs decreased by $42.0 million, mostly driven by lower commercial and mortgage NPLs by $21.3 million and $21.9 million, respectively. The mortgage NPLs decrease was mainly due to the combined effects of collection efforts, increased foreclosure activity and sustained low levels of early delinquency compared with pre-pandemic trends. PB's NPLs remained flat quarter-over-quarter. At June 30, 2022, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was 1.6%, compared to 1.8% in the first quarter of 2022.
•
Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $5.2 million quarter-over-quarter. In BPPR, total inflows decreased by $6.0 million, mostly driven by lower commercial and mortgage inflows of $4.5 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Mortgage inflows continued trending lower than pre-pandemic levels. NPL inflows at PB remained essentially flat quarter-over-quarter.
•
NCOs amounted to $6.1 million, an unfavorable variance of $2.3 million when compared to the first quarter of 2022. PB's NCOs reflected an unfavorable variance of $2.5 million, as the prior quarter was a net recovery of $1.7 million. BPPR's NCOs were $5.3 million, flat quarter-over-quarter. During the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation's ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.08%, compared to 0.05% in the first quarter of 2022. Refer to Table M for further information on net charge-offs and related ratios.
•
At June 30, 2022, the ACL increased by $4.0 million, or 0.6%, from the first quarter of 2022 to $681.8 million. The ACL incorporated updated macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. The baseline scenario continues to be assigned the highest probability, followed by the pessimistic scenario.
•
The current baseline forecast continues to show a favorable economic scenario. Annualized 2022 GDP growth of 2.8% is expected for both Puerto Rico and United States, compared to 3.5% and 3.7%, respectively, in the previous quarter. Changes in assumptions related to fiscal stimulus, higher energy prices and tighter financial market conditions contributed to the reduction. The 2022 average unemployment rate is forecasted at 6.9% and 3.5% for Puerto Rico and United States, respectively, improving from 7.3% and 3.6%, respectively, in the previous forecast. Puerto Rico's unemployment rate forecast benefits from the Bureau of Labor Statistics ("BLS") revisions that showed a stronger than expected labor market.
•
In BPPR, the ACL increased by $4.0 million, mainly driven by higher loan volumes and changes in the macroeconomic scenarios. The ACL for the PB segment remained flat quarter-over-quarter as higher loan volumes in the commercial real estate and consumer portfolios offset reductions in qualitative reserves and favorable credit quality. The Corporation's ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.24% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 2.29% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 142.7%, compared to 130.4% in the previous quarter.
•
The provision for credit losses for the loan portfolios for the second quarter of 2022 was an expense of $9.9 million, compared to a benefit of $14.4 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the previously mentioned changes in the allowance for credit losses. The provision for the BPPR segment was an expense of $9.1 million, compared to a benefit of $12.7 million in the previous quarter, while the provision for the PB segment was an expense of $0.7 million, compared to a benefit of $1.7 million in the previous quarter.
•
The provision for unfunded commitments for the second quarter of 2022 was a benefit of $0.2 million, compared to a benefit of $0.8 million in the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses in our investment portfolio was a benefit of $0.3 million flat from the first quarter of 2022. The provision for unfunded loan commitments, provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios and provision for credit losses on our investment portfolio are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Statement of Operations
Non-Performing Assets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-21
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
$
477,924
$
519,921
$
685,183
Non-performing loans held-for-sale
-
-
8,700
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
92,137
90,567
73,272
Total non-performing assets
$
570,061
$
610,488
$
767,155
Net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter
$
6,073
$
3,781
$
(1,291
)
Ratios:
Loans held-in-portfolio
$
30,370,936
$
29,588,190
$
29,062,617
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
1.57
%
1.76
%
2.36
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.24
2.29
2.70
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale
142.65
130.36
114.68
Refer to Table K for additional information.
Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Six months ended
(In thousands)
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios:
BPPR
$
9,128
$
(12,661
)
$
(22,488
)
$
(3,533
)
$
(62,464
)
Popular U.S.
733
(1,744
)
4,988
(1,011
)
(30,815
)
Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
$
9,861
$
(14,405
)
$
(17,500
)
$
(4,544
)
$
(93,279
)
Credit Quality by Segment
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Quarters ended
BPPR
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-21
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
Total assets increased by $2.0 billion from the first quarter of 2022, driven by:
•
an increase in debt securities held-to-maturity of $1.6 billion due to the purchase of U.S. Treasuries; and
•
an increase in loans held-in-portfolio of $0.8 billion mainly due to commercial loans growth at both BPPR and PB and an increase in consumer loans, mainly at BPPR, including auto loans, credit cards and other consumer loans;
partially offset by:
•
a decrease of $0.4 billion in money market investments, in part due to the purchase of U.S. Treasury securities;
Total liabilities increased by $2.4 billion from the first quarter of 2022, driven by:
•
an increase of $2.5 billion in deposits, mainly in Puerto Rico public sector as well as private demand deposit and savings accounts;
partially offset by:
•
a decrease in borrowings of $99.7 million, mainly due to the maturity during this quarter of $100 million in borrowings at PB.
Stockholders' equity decreased by $377.9 million from the first quarter of 2022, principally due to an increase in accumulated unrealized losses on debt securities available-for-sale by $563.4 million due to a decline in the fair value of fixed-rate debt securities as a result of the rising interest rate environment, and to dividends, partially offset by the net income of $211.4 million for the quarter.
Common equity tier-1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.39%, $55.78 and $46.18, respectively, at June 30, 2022, compared to 16.26%, $60.78 and $51.16 at March 31, 2022. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's acquisition of certain assets and assumption of certain liabilities from EVERTEC and the transactions described in this press release (the "Transaction") and Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the appearance of new strains of the virus), actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other factors include Popular's ability to successfully transition and integrate the assets acquired as part of the Transaction, related operations, employees and third party contractors; unexpected costs, including, without limitation, costs due to exposure to any unrecorded liabilities or issues not identified during due diligence investigation of the Transaction or that are not subject to indemnification or reimbursement by EVERTEC; operational risks that may affect Popular and other risks arising from the acquisition of the acquired assets or by adverse effects on relationships with customers, employees and service providers and business and other risks arising from the extension of Popular's current commercial agreements with EVERTEC. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.
More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.
About Popular, Inc.
Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Six months ended
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Basic EPS
$
2.77
$
2.69
$
2.67
$
5.46
$
5.80
Diluted EPS
$
2.77
$
2.69
$
2.66
$
5.46
$
5.79
Average common shares outstanding
76,171,784
78,443,706
81,609,435
77,301,469
82,748,275
Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution
76,286,883
78,595,463
81,772,789
77,426,274
82,888,378
Common shares outstanding at end of period
76,576,397
76,487,523
80,656,480
76,576,397
80,656,480
Market value per common share
$
76.93
$
81.74
$
75.05
$
76.93
$
75.05
Market capitalization - (In millions)
$
5,891
$
6,252
$
6,053
$
5,891
$
6,053
Return on average assets
1.17
%
1.14
%
1.24
%
1.15
%
1.42
%
Return on average common equity
14.58
%
14.38
%
15.43
%
14.48
%
17.08
%
Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis)
3.09
%
2.75
%
2.91
%
2.92
%
2.99
%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP
3.45
%
3.05
%
3.22
%
3.24
%
3.31
%
Common equity per share
$
55.78
$
60.78
$
71.82
$
55.78
$
71.82
Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1]
$
46.18
$
51.16
$
63.24
$
46.18
$
63.24
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1]
5.00
%
5.69
%
7.09
%
5.00
%
7.09
%
Return on average tangible common equity [1]
16.70
%
16.40
%
17.58
%
16.55
%
19.46
%
Tier 1 capital
16.46
%
16.33
%
16.62
%
16.46
%
16.62
%
Total capital
18.29
%
18.19
%
19.09
%
18.29
%
19.09
%
Tier 1 leverage
7.56
%
6.98
%
7.34
%
7.56
%
7.34
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
16.39
%
16.26
%
16.55
%
16.39
%
16.55
%
[1]
Refer to Table Q for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Variance
Quarter ended
Variance
Six months ended
Q2 2022
Q2 2022
(In thousands, except per share information)
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
vs. Q1 2022
30-Jun-21
vs. Q2 2021
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Interest income:
Loans
$
446,245
$
426,791
$
19,454
$
433,781
$
12,464
$
873,036
$
868,430
Money market investments
23,742
6,464
17,278
4,274
19,468
30,206
7,386
Investment securities
101,774
96,466
5,308
91,706
10,068
198,240
177,396
Total interest income
571,761
529,721
42,040
529,761
42,000
1,101,482
1,053,212
Interest expense:
Deposits
27,827
24,783
3,044
28,060
(233
)
52,610
58,261
Short-term borrowings
248
80
168
62
186
328
205
Long-term debt
9,824
10,546
(722
)
13,837
(4,013
)
20,370
27,832
Total interest expense
37,899
35,409
2,490
41,959
(4,060
)
73,308
86,298
Net interest income
533,862
494,312
39,550
487,802
46,060
1,028,174
966,914
Provision for credit losses (benefit)
9,362
(15,500
)
24,862
(17,015
)
26,377
(6,138
)
(99,241
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit)
524,500
509,812
14,688
504,817
19,683
1,034,312
1,066,155
Service charges on deposit accounts
41,809
40,713
1,096
40,153
1,656
82,522
79,773
Other service fees
81,451
77,134
4,317
76,382
5,069
158,585
147,010
Mortgage banking activities
13,575
12,865
710
7,448
6,127
26,440
24,791
Net (loss) gain, including impairment, on equity securities
(4,109
)
(2,094
)
(2,015
)
1,565
(5,674
)
(6,203
)
1,986
Net loss on trading account debt securities
51
(723
)
774
(47
)
98
(672
)
(92
)
Net loss on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale
-
-
-
(73
)
73
-
(73
)
Adjustments (expense) to indemnity reserves on loans sold
170
(745
)
915
1,668
(1,498
)
(575
)
970
Other operating income
24,464
27,542
(3,078
)
27,444
(2,980
)
52,006
53,828
Total non-interest income
157,411
154,692
2,719
154,540
2,871
312,103
308,193
Operating expenses:
Personnel costs
Salaries
101,847
98,673
3,174
90,294
11,553
200,520
179,629
Commissions, incentives and other bonuses
29,787
31,339
(1,552
)
26,374
3,413
61,126
59,592
Pension, postretirement and medical insurance
13,730
12,783
947
13,289
441
26,513
24,213
Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes
23,424
24,201
(777
)
24,247
(823
)
47,625
50,249
Total personnel costs
168,788
166,996
1,792
154,204
14,584
335,784
313,683
Net occupancy expenses
26,214
24,723
1,491
24,562
1,652
50,937
50,575
Equipment expenses
25,088
23,479
1,609
22,805
2,283
48,567
44,380
Other taxes
15,780
15,715
65
13,205
2,575
31,495
27,164
Professional fees
Collections, appraisals and other credit related fees
2,802
2,226
576
3,486
(684
)
5,028
6,806
Programming, processing and other technology services
73,305
69,374
3,931
67,152
6,153
142,679
133,518
Legal fees, excluding collections
3,091
3,954
(863
)
2,367
724
7,045
4,732
Other professional fees
35,674
32,943
2,731
28,148
7,526
68,617
56,045
Total professional fees
114,872
108,497
6,375
101,153
13,719
223,369
201,101
Communications
5,993
6,147
(154
)
6,005
(12
)
12,140
12,838
Business promotion
21,353
15,083
6,270
16,511
4,842
36,436
29,032
FDIC deposit insurance
6,463
7,372
(909
)
5,742
721
13,835
11,710
Other real estate owned (OREO) income
(7,806
)
(2,713
)
(5,093
)
(4,299
)
(3,507
)
(10,519
)
(8,832
)
Credit and debit card processing, volume, interchange and other expenses
11,375
12,509
(1,134
)
10,917
458
23,884
23,371
Other operating expenses
Operational losses
4,061
11,825
(7,764
)
6,528
(2,467
)
15,886
14,424
All other
13,302
11,815
1,487
9,597
3,705
25,117
21,961
Total other operating expenses
17,363
23,640
(6,277
)
16,125
1,238
41,003
36,385
Amortization of intangibles
795
891
(96
)
1,255
(460
)
1,686
2,306
Total operating expenses
406,278
402,339
3,939
368,185
38,093
808,617
743,713
Income before income tax
275,633
262,165
13,468
291,172
(15,539
)
537,798
630,635
Income tax expense
64,212
50,479
13,733
73,093
(8,881
)
114,691
149,924
Net income
$
211,421
$
211,686
$
(265
)
$
218,079
$
(6,658
)
$
423,107
$
480,711
Net income applicable to common stock
$
211,068
$
211,333
$
(265
)
$
217,726
$
(6,658
)
$
422,401
$
480,005
Net income per common share - basic
$
2.77
$
2.69
$
0.08
$
2.67
$
0.10
$
5.46
$
5.80
Net income per common share - diluted
$
2.77
$
2.69
$
0.08
$
2.66
$
0.11
$
5.46
$
5.79
Dividends Declared per Common Share
$
0.55
$
0.55
$
-
$
0.45
$
0.10
$
1.10
$
0.85
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
Variance
Q2 2022 vs.
(In thousands)
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-21
Q1 2022
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
528,590
$
439,148
$
530,849
$
89,442
Money market investments
9,687,356
10,069,692
17,802,801
(382,336
)
Trading account debt securities, at fair value
32,317
36,042
35,931
(3,725
)
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
26,266,251
26,359,915
22,335,167
(93,664
)
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
1,664,015
75,984
88,801
1,588,031
Less: Allowance for credit losses
7,495
7,844
10,214
(349
)
Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net
1,656,520
68,140
78,587
1,588,380
Equity securities
175,870
186,348
187,502
(10,478
)
Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value
28,546
55,150
85,315
(26,604
)
Loans held-in-portfolio
30,643,443
29,856,356
29,286,225
787,087
Less: Unearned income
272,507
268,166
223,608
4,341
Allowance for credit losses
681,750
677,792
785,790
3,958
Total loans held-in-portfolio, net
29,689,186
28,910,398
28,276,827
778,788
Premises and equipment, net
490,152
488,390
486,443
1,762
Other real estate
92,137
90,567
73,272
1,570
Accrued income receivable
216,780
204,466
203,419
12,314
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
129,877
125,358
119,467
4,519
Other assets
1,773,523
1,755,847
1,750,151
17,676
Goodwill
720,293
720,293
671,122
-
Other intangible assets
14,533
15,328
20,440
(795
)
Total assets
$
71,501,931
$
69,525,082
$
72,657,293
$
1,976,849
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
16,663,259
$
16,096,666
$
14,920,887
$
566,593
Interest bearing
48,664,405
46,765,629
49,720,889
1,898,776
Total deposits
65,327,664
62,862,295
64,641,776
2,465,369
Assets sold under agreements to repurchase
70,925
72,819
90,925
(1,894
)
Notes payable
888,210
987,887
1,176,620
(99,677
)
Other liabilities
921,783
930,835
933,358
(9,052
)
Total liabilities
67,208,582
64,853,836
66,842,679
2,354,746
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
22,143
22,143
22,143
-
Common stock
1,046
1,046
1,045
-
Surplus
4,576,478
4,571,111
4,506,659
5,367
Retained earnings
3,311,951
3,143,004
2,670,885
168,947
Treasury stock
(1,665,253
)
(1,668,820
)
(1,290,427
)
3,567
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(1,953,016
)
(1,397,238
)
(95,691
)
(555,778
)
Total stockholders' equity
4,293,349
4,671,246
5,814,614
(377,897
)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
71,501,931
$
69,525,082
$
72,657,293
$
1,976,849
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Variance
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-21
Q2 2022 vs. Q1 2022
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
($ amounts in
millions)
Average
balance
Income /
Expense
Yield /
Rate
Average
balance
Income /
Expense
Yield /
Rate
Average
balance
Income /
Expense
Yield /
Rate
Average
balance
Income /
Expense
Yield /
Rate
Average
balance
Income /
Expense
Yield /
Rate
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Money market, trading and investment securities
$
39,326
$
175.7
1.79
%
$
43,304
$
144.8
1.35
%
$
38,136
$
137.5
1.44
%
($
3,978
)
$
30.9
0.44
%
$
1,190
$
38.2
0.35
%
Loans:
Commercial
14,227
183.0
5.16
13,741
172.1
5.08
13,539
176.9
5.24
486
10.9
0.08
688
6.1
(0.08
)
Construction
781
11.1
5.71
726
9.8
5.45
858
11.6
5.43
55
1.3
0.26
(77
)
(0.5
)
0.28
Mortgage
7,294
97.1
5.33
7,388
96.8
5.24
7,765
99.4
5.12
(94
)
0.3
0.09
(471
)
(2.3
)
0.21
Consumer
2,654
75.0
11.33
2,538
70.0
11.19
2,431
68.7
11.34
116
5.0
0.14
223
6.3
(0.01
)
Auto
3,499
70.1
8.04
3,460
69.3
8.12
3,280
70.1
8.58
39
0.8
(0.08
)
219
-
(0.54
)
Lease financing
1,445
21.4
5.91
1,393
20.7
5.95
1,262
19.0
6.01
52
0.7
(0.04
)
183
2.4
(0.10
)
Total loans
29,900
457.7
6.14
29,246
438.7
6.06
29,135
445.7
6.13
654
19.0
0.08
765
12.0
0.01
Total interest earning assets
$
69,226
$
633.4
3.67
%
$
72,550
$
583.5
3.25
%
$
67,271
$
583.2
3.47
%
$
(3,324
)
$
49.9
0.42
%
$
1,955
$
50.2
0.20
%
Allowance for credit losses - loan portfolio
(682
)
(695
)
(801
)
13
119
Allowance for credit losses - investment securities
(8
)
(8
)
(10
)
-
2
Other non-interest earning assets
3,787
3,782
3,906
5
(119
)
Total average assets
$
72,323
$
75,629
$
70,366
$
(3,306
)
$
1,957
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing deposits:
NOW and money market
$
24,897
$
8.3
0.13
%
$
28,289
$
7.3
0.10
%
$
25,102
$
8.0
0.13
%
$
(3,392
)
$
1.0
0.03
%
$
(205
)
$
0.3
-
%
Savings
16,363
6.9
0.17
16,434
6.6
0.16
15,384
6.9
0.18
(71
)
0.3
0.01
979
-
(0.01
)
Time deposits
7,044
12.6
0.72
6,737
10.9
0.66
7,104
13.2
0.74
307
1.7
0.06
(60
)
(0.6
)
(0.02
)
Total interest-bearing deposits
48,304
27.8
0.23
51,460
24.8
0.20
47,590
28.1
0.24
(3,156
)
3.0
0.03
714
(0.3
)
(0.01
)
Borrowings
1,043
10.1
3.87
1,105
10.6
3.87
1,316
13.9
4.24
(62
)
(0.5
)
-
(273
)
(3.8
)
(0.37
)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
49,347
37.9
0.31
52,565
35.4
0.27
48,906
42.0
0.34
(3,218
)
2.5
0.04
441
(4.1
)
(0.03
)
Net interest spread
3.36
%
2.98
%
3.13
%
0.38
%
0.23
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
16,254
16,142
14,920
112
1,334
Other liabilities
894
939
857
(45
)
37
Stockholders' equity
5,828
5,983
5,683
(155
)
145
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
72,323
$
75,629
$
70,366
$
(3,306
)
$
1,957
Net interest income / margin on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
$
595.5
3.45
%
$
548.1
3.05
%
$
541.2
3.22
%
$
47.4
0.40
%
$
54.3
0.23
%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
61.6
53.8
53.4
7.8
8.2
Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
533.9
3.09
%
$
494.3
2.75
%
$
487.8
2.91
%
$
39.6
0.34
%
$
46.1
0.18
%
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE
(Unaudited)
Six months ended
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Variance
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
($ amounts in millions)
balance
Expense
Rate
balance
Expense
Rate
balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Money market, trading and investment securities
$
41,304
$
320.6
1.56
%
$
35,958
$
267.0
1.49
%
$
5,346
$
53.6
0.07
%
Loans:
Commercial
13,987
355.2
5.12
13,582
355.9
5.30
405
(0.7
)
(0.18
)
Construction
754
20.9
5.58
884
23.5
5.38
(130
)
(2.6
)
0.20
Mortgage
7,341
193.9
5.28
7,816
197.8
5.06
(475
)
(3.9
)
0.22
Consumer
2,595
145.0
11.27
2,472
139.1
11.35
123
5.9
(0.08
)
Auto
3,480
139.4
8.08
3,241
138.3
8.63
239
1.1
(0.55
)
Lease financing
1,419
42.0
5.93
1,239
37.3
6.02
180
4.7
(0.09
)
Total loans
29,576
896.4
6.10
29,234
891.9
6.15
342
4.5
(0.05
)
Total interest earning assets
$
70,880
$
1,217.0
3.45
%
$
65,192
$
1,158.9
3.58
%
$
5,688
$
58.1
(0.13
)%
Allowance for credit losses - loan portfolio
(689
)
(845
)
156
Allowance for credit losses - investment securities
(8
)
(10
)
2
Other non-interest earning assets
3,779
3,900
(121
)
Total average assets
$
73,962
$
68,237
$
5,725
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing deposits:
NOW and money market
$
26,584
$
15.6
0.12
%
$
23,895
$
16.2
0.14
%
$
2,689
($
0.6
)
(0.02
)%
Savings
16,399
13.5
0.17
14,876
14.0
0.19
1,523
(0.5
)
(0.02
)
Time deposits
6,891
23.5
0.69
7,184
28.1
0.79
(293
)
(4.6
)
(0.10
)
Total interest-bearing deposits
49,874
52.6
0.21
45,955
58.3
0.26
3,919
(5.7
)
(0.05
)
Borrowings
1,074
20.7
3.88
1,330
28.0
4.24
(256
)
(7.3
)
(0.36
)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
50,948
73.3
0.29
47,285
86.3
0.37
3,663
(13.0
)
(0.08
)
Net interest spread
3.16
%
3.21
%
(0.05
)%
Non-interest bearing deposits
16,198
14,161
2,037
Other liabilities
911
1,103
(192
)
Stockholders' equity
5,905
5,688
217
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
73,962
$
68,237
$
5,725
Net interest income / margin on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
$
1,143.7
3.24
%
$
1,072.6
3.31
%
$
71.1
(0.07
)%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
115.5
105.7
9.8
Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
1,028.2
2.92
%
$
966.9
2.99
%
$
61.3
(0.07
)%
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking Activities
Quarters ended
Variance
Six months ended
Variance
(In thousands)
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-21
Q2 2022
vs.Q1 2022
Q2 2022
vs.Q2 2021
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
2022 vs.
2021
Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments:
Mortgage servicing fees
$
9,186
$
9,323
$
9,522
$
(137
)
$
(336
)
$
18,509
$
19,237
$
(728
)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments
2,257
1,088
(6,239
)
1,169
8,496
3,345
(5,727
)
9,072
Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments
11,443
10,411
3,283
1,032
8,160
21,854
13,510
8,344
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale
36
(1,534
)
5,197
1,570
(5,161
)
(1,498
)
10,172
(11,670
)
Trading account profit (loss):
Unrealized (losses) gains on outstanding derivative positions
(2
)
2
-
(4
)
(2
)
-
-
-
Realized gains (losses) on closed derivative positions
2,430
4,135
(866
)
(1,705
)
3,296
6,565
1,636
4,929
Total trading account profit (loss)
2,428
4,137
(866
)
(1,709
)
3,294
6,565
1,636
4,929
Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances
(332
)
(149
)
(166
)
(183
)
(166
)
(481
)
(527
)
46
Total mortgage banking activities
$
13,575
$
12,865
$
7,448
$
710
$
6,127
$
26,440
$
24,791
$
1,649
Other Service Fees
Quarters ended
Variance
Six months ended
Variance
(In thousands)
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-21
Q2 2022
vs.Q1 2022
Q2 2022
vs.Q2 2021
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
2022 vs.
2021
Other service fees:
Debit card fees
$
12,882
$
11,779
$
12,458
$
1,103
$
424
$
24,661
$
24,035
$
626
Insurance fees
12,017
14,156
12,773
(2,139
)
(756
)
26,173
25,601
572
Credit card fees
38,155
33,642
32,726
4,513
5,429
71,797
61,417
10,380
Sale and administration of investment products
6,017
5,791
5,970
226
47
11,808
11,510
298
Trust fees
6,143
5,927
6,165
216
(22
)
12,070
12,007
63
Other fees
6,237
5,839
6,290
398
(53
)
12,076
12,440
(364
)
Total other service fees
$
81,451
$
77,134
$
76,382
$
4,317
$
5,069
$
158,585
$
147,010
$
11,575
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table G - Loans and Deposits
(Unaudited)
Loans - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-21
Q2 2022 vs.Q1
2022
Q2 2022 vs.Q2
2021
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Commercial
$
14,545,301
$
14,028,246
$
13,437,932
$
517,055
$
1,107,369
Construction
790,920
744,783
865,113
46,137
(74,193
)
Leasing
1,480,222
1,426,122
1,297,928
54,100
182,294
Mortgage
7,261,955
7,326,346
7,678,478
(64,391
)
(416,523
)
Auto
3,489,976
3,430,162
3,289,027
59,814
200,949
Consumer
2,802,562
2,632,531
2,494,139
170,031
308,423
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
30,370,936
$
29,588,190
$
29,062,617
$
782,746
$
1,308,319
Loans held-for-sale:
Commercial
$
-
$
-
$
1,700
$
-
$
(1,700
)
Construction
-
-
7,000
-
(7,000
)
Mortgage
28,546
55,150
76,615
(26,604
)
(48,069
)
Total loans held-for-sale
$
28,546
$
55,150
$
85,315
$
(26,604
)
$
(56,769
)
Total loans
$
30,399,482
$
29,643,340
$
29,147,932
$
756,142
$
1,251,550
Deposits - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-21
Q2 2022 vs. Q1
2022
Q2 2022 vs.Q2
2021
Demand deposits [1]
$
27,798,243
$
25,684,715
$
24,497,918
$
2,113,528
$
3,300,325
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered)
29,672,655
29,318,333
32,452,829
354,322
(2,780,174
)
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered)
761,244
768,558
683,021
(7,314
)
78,223
Time deposits (non-brokered)
6,896,786
6,964,848
6,979,349
(68,062
)
(82,563
)
Time deposits (brokered CDs)
198,736
125,841
28,659
72,895
170,077
Total deposits
$
65,327,664
$
62,862,295
$
64,641,776
$
2,465,369
$
685,888
[1]
Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table H - Loan Delinquency - Puerto Rico Operations
(Unaudited)
30-Jun-22
Puerto Rico
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
1,992
$
-
$
254
$
2,246
$
234,308
$
236,554
$
254
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
1,379
110
20,435
21,924
2,630,194
2,652,118
20,435
-
Owner occupied
4,894
2,860
32,155
39,909
1,366,840
1,406,749
32,155
-
Commercial and industrial
2,534
1,526
44,176
48,236
3,472,447
3,520,683
43,649
527
Construction
498
-
-
498
161,864
162,362
-
-
Mortgage
211,483
82,898
681,757
976,138
5,065,785
6,041,923
284,670
397,087
Leasing
9,970
2,164
4,665
16,799
1,463,423
1,480,222
4,665
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
5,785
4,142
8,896
18,823
947,876
966,699
-
8,896
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
-
-
3,122
3,122
-
-
Personal
11,216
6,043
19,045
36,304
1,351,796
1,388,100
19,045
-
Auto
56,577
13,815
28,045
98,437
3,391,539
3,489,976
28,045
-
Other
242
131
12,125
12,498
120,651
133,149
11,913
212
Total
$
306,570
$
113,689
$
851,553
$
1,271,812
$
20,209,845
$
21,481,657
$
444,831
$
406,722
31-Mar-22
Puerto Rico
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
2,130
$
189
$
274
$
2,593
$
160,648
$
163,241
$
274
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
3,646
93
20,627
24,366
2,536,174
2,560,540
20,627
-
Owner occupied
4,024
50
49,732
53,806
1,396,696
1,450,502
49,732
-
Commercial and industrial
1,218
169
48,167
49,554
3,333,918
3,383,472
47,149
1,018
Construction
715
-
-
715
126,610
127,325
-
-
Mortgage
182,397
79,374
736,338
998,109
5,125,554
6,123,663
306,560
429,778
Leasing
9,819
2,446
3,766
16,031
1,410,091
1,426,122
3,766
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
5,817
3,728
9,049
18,594
896,966
915,560
-
9,049
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
23
23
3,093
3,116
-
23
Personal
10,215
6,184
19,157
35,556
1,267,920
1,303,476
19,157
-
Auto
51,497
11,353
27,514
90,364
3,339,798
3,430,162
27,514
-
Other
537
37
12,184
12,758
112,322
125,080
12,037
147
Total
$
272,015
$
103,623
$
926,831
$
1,302,469
$
19,709,790
$
21,012,259
$
486,816
$
440,015
19
Variance
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
(138
)
$
(189
)
$
(20
)
$
(347
)
$
73,660
$
73,313
$
(20
)
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
(2,267
)
17
(192
)
(2,442
)
94,020
91,578
(192
)
-
Owner occupied
870
2,810
(17,577
)
(13,897
)
(29,856
)
(43,753
)
(17,577
)
-
Commercial and industrial
1,316
1,357
(3,991
)
(1,318
)
138,529
137,211
(3,500
)
(491
)
Construction
(217
)
-
-
(217
)
35,254
35,037
-
-
Mortgage
29,086
3,524
(54,581
)
(21,971
)
(59,769
)
(81,740
)
(21,890
)
(32,691
)
Leasing
151
(282
)
899
768
53,332
54,100
899
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
(32
)
414
(153
)
229
50,910
51,139
-
(153
)
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
(23
)
(23
)
29
6
-
(23
)
Personal
1,001
(141
)
(112
)
748
83,876
84,624
(112
)
-
Auto
5,080
2,462
531
8,073
51,741
59,814
531
-
Other
(295
)
94
(59
)
(260
)
8,329
8,069
(124
)
65
Total
$
34,555
$
10,066
$
(75,278
)
$
(30,657
)
$
500,055
$
469,398
$
(41,985
)
$
(33,293
)
20
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table I - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations
(Unaudited)
30-Jun-22
Popular U.S.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
-
$
187
$
280
$
467
$
1,895,352
$
1,895,819
$
280
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
288
-
-
288
1,467,935
1,468,223
-
-
Owner occupied
144
-
1,416
1,560
1,465,252
1,466,812
1,416
-
Commercial and industrial
9,278
2,037
6,326
17,641
1,880,702
1,898,343
5,750
576
Construction
-
7,000
-
7,000
621,558
628,558
-
-
Mortgage
1,561
3,587
20,192
25,340
1,194,692
1,220,032
20,192
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
47
47
-
-
Home equity lines of credit
303
16
4,705
5,024
66,431
71,455
4,705
-
Personal
755
470
749
1,974
232,339
234,313
749
-
Other
-
13
1
14
5,663
5,677
1
-
Total
$
12,329
$
13,310
$
33,669
$
59,308
$
8,829,971
$
8,889,279
$
33,093
$
576
31-Mar-22
Popular U.S.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,865,623
$
1,865,623
$
-
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
902
740
374
2,016
1,391,874
1,393,890
374
-
Owner occupied
6,385
-
677
7,062
1,398,580
1,405,642
677
-
Commercial and industrial
10,925
602
4,891
16,418
1,788,918
1,805,336
4,352
539
Construction
-
-
-
-
617,458
617,458
-
-
Mortgage
13,006
1,069
21,826
35,901
1,166,782
1,202,683
21,826
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
26
26
-
-
Home equity lines of credit
259
15
5,248
5,522
68,437
73,959
5,248
-
Personal
739
558
627
1,924
203,381
205,305
627
-
Other
-
1
1
2
6,007
6,009
1
-
Total
$
32,216
$
2,985
$
33,644
$
68,845
$
8,507,086
$
8,575,931
$
33,105
$
539
21
Variance
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
-
$
187
$
280
$
467
$
29,729
$
30,196
$
280
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
(614
)
(740
)
(374
)
(1,728
)
76,061
74,333
(374
)
-
Owner occupied
(6,241
)
-
739
(5,502
)
66,672
61,170
739
-
Commercial and industrial
(1,647
)
1,435
1,435
1,223
91,784
93,007
1,398
37
Construction
-
7,000
-
7,000
4,100
11,100
-
-
Mortgage
(11,445
)
2,518
(1,634
)
(10,561
)
27,910
17,349
(1,634
)
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
21
21
-
-
Home equity lines of credit
44
1
(543
)
(498
)
(2,006
)
(2,504
)
(543
)
-
Personal
16
(88
)
122
50
28,958
29,008
122
-
Other
-
12
-
12
(344
)
(332
)
-
-
Total
$
(19,887
)
$
10,325
$
25
$
(9,537
)
$
322,885
$
313,348
$
(12
)
$
37
22
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table J - Loan Delinquency - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
30-Jun-22
Popular, Inc.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
1,992
$
187
$
534
$
2,713
$
2,129,660
$
2,132,373
$
534
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
1,667
110
20,435
22,212
4,098,129
4,120,341
20,435
-
Owner occupied
5,038
2,860
33,571
41,469
2,832,092
2,873,561
33,571
-
Commercial and industrial
11,812
3,563
50,502
65,877
5,353,149
5,419,026
49,399
1,103
Construction
498
7,000
-
7,498
783,422
790,920
-
-
Mortgage
213,044
86,485
701,949
1,001,478
6,260,477
7,261,955
304,862
397,087
Leasing
9,970
2,164
4,665
16,799
1,463,423
1,480,222
4,665
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
5,785
4,142
8,896
18,823
947,923
966,746
-
8,896
Home equity lines of credit
303
16
4,705
5,024
69,553
74,577
4,705
-
Personal
11,971
6,513
19,794
38,278
1,584,135
1,622,413
19,794
-
Auto
56,577
13,815
28,045
98,437
3,391,539
3,489,976
28,045
-
Other
242
144
12,126
12,512
126,314
138,826
11,914
212
Total
$
318,899
$
126,999
$
885,222
$
1,331,120
$
29,039,816
$
30,370,936
$
477,924
$
407,298
31-Mar-22
Popular, Inc.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
2,130
$
189
$
274
$
2,593
$
2,026,271
$
2,028,864
$
274
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
4,548
833
21,001
26,382
3,928,048
3,954,430
21,001
-
Owner occupied
10,409
50
50,409
60,868
2,795,276
2,856,144
50,409
-
Commercial and industrial
12,143
771
53,058
65,972
5,122,836
5,188,808
51,501
1,557
Construction
715
-
-
715
744,068
744,783
-
-
Mortgage
195,403
80,443
758,164
1,034,010
6,292,336
7,326,346
328,386
429,778
Leasing
9,819
2,446
3,766
16,031
1,410,091
1,426,122
3,766
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
5,817
3,728
9,049
18,594
896,992
915,586
-
9,049
Home equity lines of credit
259
15
5,271
5,545
71,530
77,075
5,248
23
Personal
10,954
6,742
19,784
37,480
1,471,301
1,508,781
19,784
-
Auto
51,497
11,353
27,514
90,364
3,339,798
3,430,162
27,514
-
Other
537
38
12,185
12,760
118,329
131,089
12,038
147
Total
$
304,231
$
106,608
$
960,475
$
1,371,314
$
28,216,876
$
29,588,190
$
519,921
$
440,554
23
Variance
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
(138
)
$
(2
)
$
260
$
120
$
103,389
$
103,509
$
260
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
(2,881
)
(723
)
(566
)
(4,170
)
170,081
165,911
(566
)
-
Owner occupied
(5,371
)
2,810
(16,838
)
(19,399
)
36,816
17,417
(16,838
)
-
Commercial and industrial
(331
)
2,792
(2,556
)
(95
)
230,313
230,218
(2,102
)
(454
)
Construction
(217
)
7,000
-
6,783
39,354
46,137
-
-
Mortgage
17,641
6,042
(56,215
)
(32,532
)
(31,859
)
(64,391
)
(23,524
)
(32,691
)
Leasing
151
(282
)
899
768
53,332
54,100
899
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
(32
)
414
(153
)
229
50,931
51,160
-
(153
)
Home equity lines of credit
44
1
(566
)
(521
)
(1,977
)
(2,498
)
(543
)
(23
)
Personal
1,017
(229
)
10
798
112,834
113,632
10
-
Auto
5,080
2,462
531
8,073
51,741
59,814
531
-
Other
(295
)
106
(59
)
(248
)
7,985
7,737
(124
)
65
Total
$
14,668
$
20,391
$
(75,253
)
$
(40,194
)
$
822,940
$
782,746
$
(41,997
)
$
(33,256
)
24
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table K - Non-Performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Variance
(Dollars in thousands)
30-Jun-22
As a % of
loans HIP by
category
31-Mar-22
As a % of
loans HIP by
category
30-Jun-21
As a % of
loans HIP by
category
Q2 2022 vs.
Q1 2022
Q2 2022 vs.
Q2 2021
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial
$
103,939
0.7
%
$
123,185
0.9
%
$
225,565
1.7
%
$
(19,246
)
$
(121,626
)
Construction
-
-
-
-
14,877
1.7
-
(14,877
)
Leasing
4,665
0.3
3,766
0.3
2,286
0.2
899
2,379
Mortgage
304,862
4.2
328,386
4.5
383,976
5.0
(23,524
)
(79,114
)
Auto
28,045
0.8
27,514
0.8
13,286
0.4
531
14,759
Consumer
36,413
1.3
37,070
1.4
45,193
1.8
(657
)
(8,780
)
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
477,924
1.6
%
519,921
1.8
%
685,183
2.4
%
(41,997
)
(207,259
)
Non-performing loans held-for-sale [1]
-
-
8,700
-
(8,700
)
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
92,137
90,567
73,272
1,570
18,865
Total non-performing assets
$
570,061
$
610,488
$
767,155
$
(40,427
)
$
(197,094
)
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more [2]
$
407,298
$
440,554
$
633,315
$
(33,256
)
$
(226,017
)
Ratios:
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.80
%
0.88
%
1.06
%
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
1.57
1.76
2.36
Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.24
2.29
2.70
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale
142.65
130.36
114.68
[1]
There were no non-performing loans held-for-sale as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 (June 30, 2021 - $7 million in construction loans and $2 million in commercial loans).
[2]
It is the Corporation's policy to report delinquent residential mortgage loans insured by FHA or guaranteed by the VA as accruing loans past due 90 days or more as opposed to non-performing since the principal repayment is insured. The balance of these loans includes $11 million at June 30, 2022, related to the rebooking of loans previously pooled into GNMA securities, in which the Corporation had a buy-back option as further described below (March 31, 2022 - $13 million; June 30, 2021 - $15 million). Under the GNMA program, issuers such as BPPR have the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that are 90 days or more past due. For accounting purposes, these loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected (rebooked) on the financial statements of BPPR with an offsetting liability. These balances include $237 million of residential mortgage loans insured by FHA or guaranteed by the VA that are no longer accruing interest as of June 30, 2022 (March 31, 2022 - $266 million; June 30, 2021 - $363 million). Furthermore, the Corporation has approximately $43 million in reverse mortgage loans which are guaranteed by FHA, but which are currently not accruing interest. Due to the guaranteed nature of the loans, it is the Corporation's policy to exclude these balances from non-performing assets (March 31, 2022 - $45 million; June 30, 2021 - $56 million).
25
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table L - Activity in Non-Performing Loans
(Unaudited)
Commercial loans held-in-portfolio:
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
Beginning balance NPLs
$
117,782
$
5,403
$
123,185
$
120,047
$
5,532
$
125,579
Plus:
New non-performing loans
1,666
7,325
8,991
6,127
2,999
9,126
Advances on existing non-performing loans
-
1
1
-
2,505
2,505
Less:
Non-performing loans transferred to OREO
(914
)
-
(914
)
(3,052
)
-
(3,052
)
Non-performing loans charged-off
(951
)
(89
)
(1,040
)
(256
)
(73
)
(329
)
Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections
(21,090
)
(5,194
)
(26,284
)
(5,084
)
(5,560
)
(10,644
)
Ending balance NPLs
$
96,493
$
7,446
$
103,939
$
117,782
$
5,403
$
123,185
Construction loans held-in-portfolio:
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
Beginning balance NPLs
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
485
$
-
$
485
Less:
Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections
-
-
-
(485
)
-
(485
)
Ending balance NPLs
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Mortgage loans held-in-portfolio:
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
Beginning balance NPLs
$
306,560
$
21,826
$
328,386
$
333,887
$
21,969
$
355,856
Plus:
New non-performing loans
36,665
3,793
40,458
38,193
4,800
42,993
Advances on existing non-performing loans
-
110
110
-
134
134
Less:
Non-performing loans transferred to OREO
(10,627
)
-
(10,627
)
(10,344
)
(85
)
(10,429
)
Non-performing loans charged-off
(295
)
(127
)
(422
)
(467
)
-
(467
)
Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections
(47,633
)
(5,410
)
(53,043
)
(54,709
)
(4,992
)
(59,701
)
Ending balance NPLs
$
284,670
$
20,192
$
304,862
$
306,560
$
21,826
$
328,386
26
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio (excluding consumer):
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
Beginning balance NPLs
$
424,342
$
27,229
$
451,571
$
454,419
$
27,501
$
481,920
Plus:
New non-performing loans
38,331
11,118
49,449
44,320
7,799
52,119
Advances on existing non-performing loans
-
111
111
-
2,639
2,639
Less:
Non-performing loans transferred to OREO
(11,541
)
-
(11,541
)
(13,396
)
(85
)
(13,481
)
Non-performing loans charged-off
(1,246
)
(216
)
(1,462
)
(723
)
(73
)
(796
)
Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections
(68,723
)
(10,604
)
(79,327
)
(60,278
)
(10,552
)
(70,830
)
Ending balance NPLs
$
381,163
$
27,638
$
408,801
$
424,342
$
27,229
$
451,571
27
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table M - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
(Dollars in thousands)
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-21
Balance at beginning of period - loans held-in-portfolio
$
677,792
$
695,366
$
800,797
Provision for credit losses (benefit)
9,861
(14,405
)
(17,500
)
Initial allowance for credit losses - PCD Loans
170
612
1,202
687,823
681,573
784,499
Net loans charged-off (recovered):
BPPR
Commercial
(3,412
)
(4,230
)
(9,877
)
Construction
(395
)
(416
)
(479
)
Lease financing
667
(434
)
393
Mortgage
(4,451
)
(2,992
)
935
Consumer
12,923
13,574
7,545
Total BPPR
5,332
5,502
(1,483
)
Popular U.S.
Commercial
137
(627
)
(413
)
Construction
(4
)
(1,128
)
93
Mortgage
63
(20
)
(423
)
Consumer
545
54
935
Total Popular U.S.
741
(1,721
)
192
Total loans charged-off (recovered) - Popular, Inc.
6,073
3,781
(1,291
)
Balance at end of period - loans held-in-portfolio
$
681,750
$
677,792
$
785,790
Balance at beginning of period - unfunded commitments
$
7,054
$
7,897
$
9,569
Provision for credit losses (benefit)
(150
)
(843
)
367
Balance at end of period - unfunded commitments [1]
$
6,904
$
7,054
$
9,936
POPULAR, INC.
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.08
%
0.05
%
(0.02
)%
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios to net charge-offs
162.37
%
(380.98
)%
N.M.
BPPR
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.10
%
0.11
%
(0.03
)%
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios to net charge-offs
171.19
%
(230.12
)%
N.M.
Popular U.S.
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.03
%
(0.08
)%
0.01
%
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios to net charge-offs
98.92
%
101.34
%
N.M.
N.M. - Not meaningful.
[1]
Allowance for credit losses of unfunded commitments is presented as part of Other Liabilities in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
28
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses "ACL"- Loan Portfolios - CONSOLIDATED
(Unaudited)
30-Jun-22
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease
financing
Consumer
Total
Total ACL
$
209,630
$
6,913
$
148,305
$
19,037
$
297,865
$
681,750
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
14,545,301
$
790,920
$
7,261,955
$
1,480,222
$
6,292,538
$
30,370,936
ACL to loans held-in-portfolio
1.44
%
0.87
%
2.04
%
1.29
%
4.73
%
2.24
%
31-Mar-22
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease
financing
Consumer
Total
Total ACL
$
204,643
$
6,539
$
149,206
$
18,398
$
299,006
$
677,792
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
14,028,246
$
744,783
$
7,326,346
$
1,426,122
$
6,062,693
$
29,588,190
ACL to loans held-in-portfolio
1.46
%
0.88
%
2.04
%
1.29
%
4.93
%
2.29
%
Variance
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease
financing
Consumer
Total
Total ACL
$
4,987
$
374
$
(901
)
$
639
$
(1,141
)
$
3,958
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
517,055
$
46,137
$
(64,391
)
$
54,100
$
229,845
$
782,746
29
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses "ACL"- Loan Portfolios - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
30-Jun-22
Puerto Rico
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease
financing
Consumer
Total
ACL
$
153,547
$
3,074
$
130,030
$
19,037
$
274,889
$
580,577
Loans held-in-portfolio
$
7,816,104
$
162,362
$
6,041,923
$
1,480,222
$
5,981,046
$
21,481,657
ACL to loans held-in-portfolio
1.96
%
1.89
%
2.15
%
1.29
%
4.60
%
2.70
%
31-Mar-22
Puerto Rico
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease
financing
Consumer
Total
ACL
$
145,471
$
2,414
$
131,362
$
18,398
$
278,966
$
576,611
Loans held-in-portfolio
$
7,557,755
$
127,325
$
6,123,663
$
1,426,122
$
5,777,394
$
21,012,259
ACL to loans held-in-portfolio
1.92
%
1.90
%
2.15
%
1.29
%
4.83
%
2.74
%
Variance
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease
financing
Consumer
Total
ACL
$
8,076
$
660
$
(1,332
)
$
639
$
(4,077
)
$
3,966
Loans held-in-portfolio
$
258,349
$
35,037
$
(81,740
)
$
54,100
$
203,652
$
469,398
30
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses "ACL"- Loan Portfolios - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
30-Jun-22
Popular U.S.
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Consumer
Total
ACL
$
56,083
$
3,839
$
18,275
$
22,976
$
101,173
Loans held-in-portfolio
$
6,729,197
$
628,558
$
1,220,032
$
311,492
$
8,889,279
ACL to loans held-in-portfolio
0.83
%
0.61
%
1.50
%
7.38
%
1.14
%
31-Mar-22
Popular U.S.
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Consumer
Total
ACL
$
59,172
$
4,125
$
17,844
$
20,040
$
101,181
Loans held-in-portfolio
$
6,470,491
$
617,458
$
1,202,683
$
285,299
$
8,575,931
ACL to loans held-in-portfolio
0.91
%
0.67
%
1.48
%
7.02
%
1.18
%
Variance
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Consumer
Total
ACL
$
(3,089
)
$
(286
)
$
431
$
2,936
$
(8
)
Loans held-in-portfolio
$
258,706
$
11,100
$
17,349
$
26,193
$
313,348
31
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table Q - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share or per share information)
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-21
Total stockholders' equity
$
4,293,349
$
4,671,246
$
5,814,614
Less: Preferred stock
(22,143
)
(22,143
)
(22,143
)
Less: Goodwill
(720,293
)
(720,293
)
(671,122
)
Less: Other intangibles
(14,533
)
(15,328
)
(20,440
)
Total tangible common equity
$
3,536,380
$
3,913,482
$
5,100,909
Total assets
$
71,501,931
$
69,525,082
$
72,657,293
Less: Goodwill
(720,293
)
(720,293
)
(671,122
)
Less: Other intangibles
(14,533
)
(15,328
)
(20,440
)
Total tangible assets
$
70,767,105
$
68,789,461
$
71,965,731
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
5.00
%
5.69
%
7.09
%
Common shares outstanding at end of period
76,576,397
76,487,523
80,656,480
Tangible book value per common share
$
46.18
$
51.16
$
63.24
Quarterly average
Total stockholders' equity [1]
$
5,827,666
$
5,983,309
$
5,683,325
Less: Preferred Stock
(22,143
)
(22,143
)
(22,143
)
Less: Goodwill
(720,292
)
(720,292
)
(671,121
)
Less: Other intangibles
(15,043
)
(15,881
)
(21,350
)
Total tangible equity
$
5,070,188
$
5,224,993
$
4,968,711
Return on average tangible common equity
16.70
%
16.40
%
17.58
%
[1]
Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale.
