Popular : Banco Popular and Popular Auto Open New Branch at Kennedy Avenue

Company Release - 3/8/2004
Banco Popular and Popular Auto just opened a new branch at
Kennedy Avenue. These new physical facilities are located
at the former Treasury Department Building, just beside
Alberic Colón. It will offer all regular services provided
at others subsidiaries. Banco Popular will open Monday thru
Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Popular Auto will
extend its services up to 5:00 p.m.
"This is a special effort aimed toward the convenience of
offerig both services in just one branch". said
David H. Chafey, Jr., 1st Executive Vice-president
of Banco Popular.
Our new banking facilities count on an automatic teller
machine, a platform officer and five tellers. On the
other hand, Popular Auto will provide car leasing
and financing related services.
The new branch comprises 4,494 sq. ft., and has private
parking for all of our clients.