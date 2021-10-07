Log in
POPULAR, INC.

Popular : Banco Popular and Popular Auto Open New Branch at Kennedy Avenue

10/07/2021 | 10:47am EDT
Company Release - 3/8/2004 


Banco Popular and Popular Auto just opened a new branch at 
Kennedy Avenue.  These new physical facilities are located 
at the former Treasury Department Building, just beside 
Alberic Colón.  It will offer all regular services provided 
at others subsidiaries. Banco Popular will open Monday thru 
Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Popular Auto will 
extend its services up to 5:00 p.m.
    
"This is a special effort aimed toward the convenience of 
offerig both services in just one branch". said 
David H. Chafey, Jr., 1st Executive Vice-president 
of Banco Popular.
    
Our new banking facilities count on an automatic teller 
machine, a platform officer and five tellers. On the 
other hand, Popular Auto will provide car leasing 
and financing related services.
    
The new branch comprises 4,494 sq. ft., and has private 
parking for all of our clients.

Disclaimer

Popular Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 14:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
