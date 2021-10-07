Popular : Banco Popular and Popular Auto Open New Branch at Kennedy Avenue

Company Release - 3/8/2004

Banco Popular and Popular Auto just opened a new branch at Kennedy Avenue. These new physical facilities are located at the former Treasury Department Building, just beside Alberic Colón. It will offer all regular services provided at others subsidiaries. Banco Popular will open Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Popular Auto will extend its services up to 5:00 p.m. "This is a special effort aimed toward the convenience of offerig both services in just one branch". said David H. Chafey, Jr., 1st Executive Vice-president of Banco Popular. Our new banking facilities count on an automatic teller machine, a platform officer and five tellers. On the other hand, Popular Auto will provide car leasing and financing related services. The new branch comprises 4,494 sq. ft., and has private parking for all of our clients.