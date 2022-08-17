Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Popular, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BPOP   PR7331747001

POPULAR, INC.

(BPOP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:41 2022-08-17 pm EDT
81.20 USD   -0.95%
01:04pPOPULAR : Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.55 per Common Share - Form 8-K
PU
12:58pPOPULAR, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:34aPopular Maintains Dividend at $0.55/Share, Payable Oct. 3 to Shareholders on Sept. 7
MT
Summary 
Summary

Popular : Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.55 per Common Share - Form 8-K

08/17/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.55 per Common Share

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - (BUSINESS WIRE) - August 17, 2022 - Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on October 3, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2022.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

Contacts

Popular, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Paul J. Cardillo, 212-417-6721

Investor Relations Officer

pcardillo@popular.com

or

Media Relations:

MC González Noguera, 917-804-5253

Executive Vice President and Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer

mc.gonzalez@popular.com

Disclaimer

Popular Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 17:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
