Popular : Deferred Prosecution Agreement Expires; Banco Popular in Full Compliance

Richard L. Carrión, President and Chief Executive Officer of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico; announced today that the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico approved a request filed by the U.S. Department of Justice to dismiss the one-count information filed against the Bank on January 16, 2003, and proceeded to dismiss it, effective immediately. The United States notes that the period of twelve months has expired and Banco Popular is in full compliance with all of its obligations under the Agreement.

The course of action taken by the Court follows the terms of a Deferred Prosecution Agreement among Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Reserve System, and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Department of Treasury (FinCEN), approved on January 16, 2003.

The Agreement stipulated the U.S. Department of Justice would request the dismissal of one-count information within 30 days after the 12-month period following the settlement, provided the Bank complied with its obligations under the Agreement over the course of one year.