Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Popular, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPOP   PR7331747001

POPULAR, INC.

(BPOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Popular : Deferred Prosecution Agreement Expires; Banco Popular in Full Compliance

10/07/2021 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Richard L. Carrión, President and Chief Executive Officer of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico; announced today that the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico approved a request filed by the U.S. Department of Justice to dismiss the one-count information filed against the Bank on January 16, 2003, and proceeded to dismiss it, effective immediately. The United States notes that the period of twelve months has expired and Banco Popular is in full compliance with all of its obligations under the Agreement.

The course of action taken by the Court follows the terms of a Deferred Prosecution Agreement among Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Reserve System, and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Department of Treasury (FinCEN), approved on January 16, 2003.

The Agreement stipulated the U.S. Department of Justice would request the dismissal of one-count information within 30 days after the 12-month period following the settlement, provided the Bank complied with its obligations under the Agreement over the course of one year.

Disclaimer

Popular Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 14:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POPULAR, INC.
10:47aPOPULAR : Banco Popular and Popular Auto Open New Branch at Kennedy Avenue
PU
10:47aPOPULAR : Populoso lauches a new artistic show for everyone in the family
PU
10:47aPOPULAR : Deferred Prosecution Agreement Expires; Banco Popular in Full Compliance
PU
10:47aPOPULAR : closes sale of $300,000,000
PU
10:47aPOPULAR : Historic Milestones
PU
10:47aPOPULAR : launches new institutional advertising campaign "Somos así y así también"
PU
10:47aPOPULAR : to commemorate its 110th Anniversary of service to Puerto Rico
PU
10/05Mid-Cap Banks Q3 Rally Fueled by Anticipated Increase in US Interest Rates, UBS Says
MT
10/04POPULAR, INC. : Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock and Announces Distribution on Trust P..
BU
10/01POPULAR, INC. : to Report Third Quarter Results and Hold Conference Call on Wednesday, Oct..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POPULAR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 541 M - -
Net income 2021 820 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,96x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 6 509 M 6 509 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 8 522
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart POPULAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Popular, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POPULAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 80,68 $
Average target price 91,50 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos J. Vázquez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard L. Carrión Executive Chairman
Camille Burckhart Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
Manuel Chinea Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POPULAR, INC.43.25%6 509
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.73%505 058
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.96%372 275
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.11%242 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.62%196 574
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%195 626