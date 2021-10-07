Popular : Historic Milestones

1993-2003

* Popular joins the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

* Launching of PREMIA - a customer loyalty program through which customers accumulate points for acquiring, keeping and using Popular brand products and services, and are also rewarded for a wide range of financial transactions.

* Revitalization of Cupey Center, Hato Rey and Altamira in Guaynabo. An investment of approximately $200 million in a construction and expansion project for the facilities of some of Popular's subsidiaries in Puerto Rico.

* Creation of an employee volunteer program.

* Creation of Popular Auto - BPPR Car Loan Division merged with Popular Leasing.

* Popular Insurance, U.S.A. - Popular, Inc., diversified its business through the establishment of an insurance subsidiary in the United States.

* E-billing through the Internet.

* CreST, S.A. - ATH Costa Rica bought CreST, S.A., a local card processing company and POS buyer, which greatly broadens its business opportunities in this country.

* BPNA becomes the largest Hispanic-owned bank in the United States.

* Popular Insurance is created - Popular diversifies its businesses by entering into the distribution of insurance products.

* Banco Popular launches its web page, Mi Banco Popular.

* Acquisition of GM Group - a company dedicated to information systems technology.

* Acquisition of 85% of Levitt Mortgage -a mortgage bank with a strong presence in the new real estate projects' market.

* Popular Asset Management (PAM) - new division that provides securities management services to institutional investors in Puerto Rico, primarily.

* Merger with Roig Commercial Bank.

* Creation of Popular Securities - private banking and financial representatives in this new unit provide services to individual customers. This is the second largest sales group of its kind in Puerto Rico.

* TeleBanco Comercial - an electronic banking alternative designed for businessmen who want to obtain information on their bank accounts and conduct electronic transactions over the phone.

* Inauguration of the Rafael Carrión Pacheco Plaza.

* 100th Year Anniversary - Popular presented the people of Puerto Rico with the music special "Un pueblo que canta", the first of a collection representative of Popular's legacy to Puerto Rico, that will mark its 11th production in 2003.

1984-1993

* Richard L. Carrión was appointed President.

* Launching of ATH service - service that changed the way people conduct banking transactions.

* Merger with Banco de Ponce, which later gave rise to the Popular, Inc. corporation

* Creation of TeleBanco Popular and TelePago Popular

1974-1983

* Cupey Center and its Operations Center were inaugurated.

* Acquisition of part of Banco Crédito y Ahorro Ponceño.

* First summer camp for employees' children.

1964-1973

* Cuenta Ideal (Ideal Account) - integrated checking, savings and reserve sections in one monthly statement.

* Banco Popular was ranked among the first 100 banks in the United States. It occupied position #306 among the 500 largest banks of the world.

* The first Banco Popular music special was produced; it was dedicated to composer Rafael Hernández.

* Popular Center was inaugurated in Hato Rey.

1954-1963

* In 1961, the first Banco Popular branch was inaugurated in the United States.

* Car and travel loans were offered for the first time.

* The construction of Popular Center was started in Hato Rey.

* Incorporation of the first automated system by an electronic computer.

* In 1956, the operation of Bank-on-Wheels is approved throughout the island, since it originally was limited to only one area.

* Rafael Carrión Jr. (Don Papi) becomes President.

* Billy Carrión becomes the Bank's first Public Relations Officer.

1944-1953

* A pension plan was established in 1946 and the Employee Club was created the following year.

* First low-cost housing units were financed with FHA guaranteed loans.

* The first Bank-on-Wheels unit rolled out to serve clients.

* The Investments Department was created, the first in Puerto Rico.

1934-1943

* Inauguration of the Banco Popular building in Old San Juan, the first of its kind and the tallest building as of date.

* Banco Popular is authorized to receive applications for housing under the Federal Housing Administration.

* Start of the branch network expansion, with the establishment of the first branch in Río Piedras, followed by others in Santurce, Caguas and Aguadilla.

1924-1933

* Personal term-loans were offered. Many local banks closed after Hurricane San Felipe struck the island in 1928.

* Beginning of Rafael Carrión Pacheco's leadership and transformation from a savings institution to a commercial bank.

* Rafael Carrión Pacheco saved the Bank from closing in 1932 after recapitalization of the institution through the Financial Reconstruction Corporation.

* The Banco Popular Creed was written in 1928.

* The Banco Popular Employee Association was established in 1933; it is now called the Rafael Carrión Jr. Employee Credit Union.

1914-1923

* The institution changed its name to Banco Popular de Puerto Rico.

* At the beginning of this decade, the Bank employed four to five people. At the end of the decade it had a total of 15 employees.

* The Bank provided financial loans for sugar growers.

1904-1913

* "Ahorro a Domicilio" home savings system was established. The Bank provided its customers a locked moneybox or "hucha".

* A checking system was established in 1906.

1893-1903

* Banco Popular de Economías y Préstamos was founded on October 5, 1893. Manuel Muñoz Barrios was the first director of the Bank.