Popular : Historic Milestones

1993-2003
* Popular joins the Chicago Board Options Exchange.
* Launching of PREMIA - a customer loyalty program through which customers accumulate points for acquiring, keeping and using Popular brand products and services, and are also rewarded for a wide range of financial transactions.
* Revitalization of Cupey Center, Hato Rey and Altamira in Guaynabo. An investment of approximately $200 million in a construction and expansion project for the facilities of some of Popular's subsidiaries in Puerto Rico.
* Creation of an employee volunteer program.
* Creation of Popular Auto - BPPR Car Loan Division merged with Popular Leasing.
* Popular Insurance, U.S.A. - Popular, Inc., diversified its business through the establishment of an insurance subsidiary in the United States.
* E-billing through the Internet.
* CreST, S.A. - ATH Costa Rica bought CreST, S.A., a local card processing company and POS buyer, which greatly broadens its business opportunities in this country.
* BPNA becomes the largest Hispanic-owned bank in the United States.
* Popular Insurance is created - Popular diversifies its businesses by entering into the distribution of insurance products.
* Banco Popular launches its web page, Mi Banco Popular.
* Acquisition of GM Group - a company dedicated to information systems technology.
* Acquisition of 85% of Levitt Mortgage -a mortgage bank with a strong presence in the new real estate projects' market.
* Popular Asset Management (PAM) - new division that provides securities management services to institutional investors in Puerto Rico, primarily.
* Merger with Roig Commercial Bank.
* Creation of Popular Securities - private banking and financial representatives in this new unit provide services to individual customers. This is the second largest sales group of its kind in Puerto Rico.
* TeleBanco Comercial - an electronic banking alternative designed for businessmen who want to obtain information on their bank accounts and conduct electronic transactions over the phone.
* Inauguration of the Rafael Carrión Pacheco Plaza.
* 100th Year Anniversary - Popular presented the people of Puerto Rico with the music special "Un pueblo que canta", the first of a collection representative of Popular's legacy to Puerto Rico, that will mark its 11th production in 2003.
1984-1993
* Richard L. Carrión was appointed President.
* Launching of ATH service - service that changed the way people conduct banking transactions.
* Merger with Banco de Ponce, which later gave rise to the Popular, Inc. corporation
* Creation of TeleBanco Popular and TelePago Popular
1974-1983
* Cupey Center and its Operations Center were inaugurated.
* Acquisition of part of Banco Crédito y Ahorro Ponceño.
* First summer camp for employees' children.
1964-1973
* Cuenta Ideal (Ideal Account) - integrated checking, savings and reserve sections in one monthly statement.
* Banco Popular was ranked among the first 100 banks in the United States. It occupied position #306 among the 500 largest banks of the world.
* The first Banco Popular music special was produced; it was dedicated to composer Rafael Hernández.
* Popular Center was inaugurated in Hato Rey.
1954-1963
* In 1961, the first Banco Popular branch was inaugurated in the United States.
* Car and travel loans were offered for the first time.
* The construction of Popular Center was started in Hato Rey.
* Incorporation of the first automated system by an electronic computer.
* In 1956, the operation of Bank-on-Wheels is approved throughout the island, since it originally was limited to only one area.
* Rafael Carrión Jr. (Don Papi) becomes President.
* Billy Carrión becomes the Bank's first Public Relations Officer.
1944-1953
* A pension plan was established in 1946 and the Employee Club was created the following year.
* First low-cost housing units were financed with FHA guaranteed loans.
* The first Bank-on-Wheels unit rolled out to serve clients.
* The Investments Department was created, the first in Puerto Rico.
1934-1943
* Inauguration of the Banco Popular building in Old San Juan, the first of its kind and the tallest building as of date.
* Banco Popular is authorized to receive applications for housing under the Federal Housing Administration.
* Start of the branch network expansion, with the establishment of the first branch in Río Piedras, followed by others in Santurce, Caguas and Aguadilla.
1924-1933
* Personal term-loans were offered. Many local banks closed after Hurricane San Felipe struck the island in 1928.
* Beginning of Rafael Carrión Pacheco's leadership and transformation from a savings institution to a commercial bank.
* Rafael Carrión Pacheco saved the Bank from closing in 1932 after recapitalization of the institution through the Financial Reconstruction Corporation.
* The Banco Popular Creed was written in 1928.
* The Banco Popular Employee Association was established in 1933; it is now called the Rafael Carrión Jr. Employee Credit Union.
1914-1923
* The institution changed its name to Banco Popular de Puerto Rico.
* At the beginning of this decade, the Bank employed four to five people. At the end of the decade it had a total of 15 employees.
* The Bank provided financial loans for sugar growers.
1904-1913
* "Ahorro a Domicilio" home savings system was established. The Bank provided its customers a locked moneybox or "hucha".
* A checking system was established in 1906.
1893-1903
* Banco Popular de Economías y Préstamos was founded on October 5, 1893. Manuel Muñoz Barrios was the first director of the Bank.