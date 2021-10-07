Log in
Popular : Historic Milestones

10/07/2021
1993-2003

* Popular joins the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

* Launching of PREMIA - a customer loyalty program through which customers accumulate points for acquiring, keeping and using Popular brand products and services, and are also rewarded for a wide range of financial transactions.

* Revitalization of Cupey Center, Hato Rey and Altamira in Guaynabo. An investment of approximately $200 million in a construction and expansion project for the facilities of some of Popular's subsidiaries in Puerto Rico.

* Creation of an employee volunteer program.

* Creation of Popular Auto - BPPR Car Loan Division merged with Popular Leasing.

* Popular Insurance, U.S.A. - Popular, Inc., diversified its business through the establishment of an insurance subsidiary in the United States.

* E-billing through the Internet.

* CreST, S.A. - ATH Costa Rica bought CreST, S.A., a local card processing company and POS buyer, which greatly broadens its business opportunities in this country.

* BPNA becomes the largest Hispanic-owned bank in the United States.

* Popular Insurance is created - Popular diversifies its businesses by entering into the distribution of insurance products.

* Banco Popular launches its web page, Mi Banco Popular.

* Acquisition of GM Group - a company dedicated to information systems technology.

* Acquisition of 85% of Levitt Mortgage -a mortgage bank with a strong presence in the new real estate projects' market.

* Popular Asset Management (PAM) - new division that provides securities management services to institutional investors in Puerto Rico, primarily.

* Merger with Roig Commercial Bank.

* Creation of Popular Securities - private banking and financial representatives in this new unit provide services to individual customers. This is the second largest sales group of its kind in Puerto Rico.

* TeleBanco Comercial - an electronic banking alternative designed for businessmen who want to obtain information on their bank accounts and conduct electronic transactions over the phone.

* Inauguration of the Rafael Carrión Pacheco Plaza.

* 100th Year Anniversary - Popular presented the people of Puerto Rico with the music special "Un pueblo que canta", the first of a collection representative of Popular's legacy to Puerto Rico, that will mark its 11th production in 2003.

1984-1993

* Richard L. Carrión was appointed President.

* Launching of ATH service - service that changed the way people conduct banking transactions.

* Merger with Banco de Ponce, which later gave rise to the Popular, Inc. corporation

* Creation of TeleBanco Popular and TelePago Popular

1974-1983

* Cupey Center and its Operations Center were inaugurated.

* Acquisition of part of Banco Crédito y Ahorro Ponceño.

* First summer camp for employees' children.

1964-1973

* Cuenta Ideal (Ideal Account) - integrated checking, savings and reserve sections in one monthly statement.

* Banco Popular was ranked among the first 100 banks in the United States. It occupied position #306 among the 500 largest banks of the world.

* The first Banco Popular music special was produced; it was dedicated to composer Rafael Hernández.

* Popular Center was inaugurated in Hato Rey.

1954-1963

* In 1961, the first Banco Popular branch was inaugurated in the United States.

* Car and travel loans were offered for the first time.

* The construction of Popular Center was started in Hato Rey.

* Incorporation of the first automated system by an electronic computer.

* In 1956, the operation of Bank-on-Wheels is approved throughout the island, since it originally was limited to only one area.

* Rafael Carrión Jr. (Don Papi) becomes President.

* Billy Carrión becomes the Bank's first Public Relations Officer.

1944-1953

* A pension plan was established in 1946 and the Employee Club was created the following year.

* First low-cost housing units were financed with FHA guaranteed loans.

* The first Bank-on-Wheels unit rolled out to serve clients.

* The Investments Department was created, the first in Puerto Rico.

1934-1943

* Inauguration of the Banco Popular building in Old San Juan, the first of its kind and the tallest building as of date.

* Banco Popular is authorized to receive applications for housing under the Federal Housing Administration.

* Start of the branch network expansion, with the establishment of the first branch in Río Piedras, followed by others in Santurce, Caguas and Aguadilla.

1924-1933

* Personal term-loans were offered. Many local banks closed after Hurricane San Felipe struck the island in 1928.

* Beginning of Rafael Carrión Pacheco's leadership and transformation from a savings institution to a commercial bank.

* Rafael Carrión Pacheco saved the Bank from closing in 1932 after recapitalization of the institution through the Financial Reconstruction Corporation.

* The Banco Popular Creed was written in 1928.

* The Banco Popular Employee Association was established in 1933; it is now called the Rafael Carrión Jr. Employee Credit Union.

1914-1923

* The institution changed its name to Banco Popular de Puerto Rico.

* At the beginning of this decade, the Bank employed four to five people. At the end of the decade it had a total of 15 employees.

* The Bank provided financial loans for sugar growers.

1904-1913

* "Ahorro a Domicilio" home savings system was established. The Bank provided its customers a locked moneybox or "hucha".

* A checking system was established in 1906.

1893-1903

* Banco Popular de Economías y Préstamos was founded on October 5, 1893. Manuel Muñoz Barrios was the first director of the Bank.

Disclaimer

Popular Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 14:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
