Popular, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net income of $248.1 million in Q3 2021, compared to net income of $218.1 million in Q2 2021.

Net interest margin of 2.77% in Q3 2021, compared to 2.91% in Q2 2021; net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis of 3.04% in Q3 2021, compared to 3.22% in Q2 2021.

Credit Quality: Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio (“NPLs”) decreased by $52.3 million from Q2 2021; NPLs to loans ratio at 2.2% vs. 2.4% in Q2 2021; Net charge-offs (“NCOs”) increased by $10.1 million from Q2 2021; NCOs at 0.12% of average loans held-in-portfolio vs. (0.02%) in Q2 2021; Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to loans held-in-portfolio at 2.49% vs. 2.70% in Q2 2021; and ACL to NPLs at 113.6% vs. 114.7% in Q2 2021.

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 17.36%, Common Equity per Share of $74.66 and Tangible Book Value per Share of $66.01 at September 30, 2021. Popular, Inc. (the “Corporation,” “Popular,” “we,” “us,” “our”) (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $248.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $218.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The third quarter was another strong quarter. We achieved net income of $248.1 million, driven by a reserve release of $61 million. The release reflects strong credit quality performance as well as a positive economic outlook. We continued to see higher credit and debit card spending, strong auto and mortgage originations as well as higher deposits. During the quarter we also continued to return capital to our shareholders, completing our $350 million accelerated repurchase program and announcing the redemption of $187 million in high-cost trust preferred securities. On October 15, 2021 we also completed a bolt-on acquisition of a national equipment leasing platform that complements our existing healthcare lending vertical. I am extremely proud of the work our team has accomplished during 2021 as we continue to serve our clients and communities.” Significant Events Financial Highlights For the third quarter of 2021, the Corporation recorded net income of $248.1 million, compared to a net income of $218.1 million for the previous quarter. The third quarter’s results include a release in the allowance for credit losses of $61.2 million driven by improving credit quality and the improved macroeconomic outlook. Net Interest income was $489.4 million, an increase of $1.6 million compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to higher average earning assets and higher income from the loans issued under the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), offset in part by a lower discount amortization of purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans. Net interest margin decreased 14 basis points to 2.77%. Total assets grew by $1.5 billion from the previous quarter, reflecting an increase in deposits across various sectors, principally from the Puerto Rico public sector. Acquisition of K2 Capital Group LLC On October 15, 2021, Popular Equipment Finance, LLC (“PEF”), a newly-formed wholly-owned subsidiary of Popular Bank (“PB”), completed the acquisition of certain assets and the assumption of certain liabilities of Minnesota-based K2 Capital Group LLC’s (“K2”) equipment leasing and financing business (the “Acquired Business”). PEF made a payment to K2 at closing of approximately $159 million in cash, representing a premium of approximately $40 million over the book value of K2’s net assets. An additional approximately $29 million in earnout payments could be payable to K2 over the next three years, contingent upon the achievement of certain agreed-upon financial targets during such period. Specializing in the healthcare industry, the Acquired Business provides a variety of lease products, including operating and capital leases, and also offers private label vendor finance programs to equipment manufacturers and healthcare organizations. The acquisition provides PB with a national equipment leasing platform that complements its existing healthcare lending business. As part of the transaction, PEF acquired approximately $119 million in net assets that consisted mainly of capital leases. All of K2’s former employees, including its management team, became PEF employees at the closing of the transaction. The transaction will be accounted for as a business combination. Capital Actions Accelerated Share Repurchase On September 9, 2021, the Corporation completed its previously announced accelerated share repurchase program for the repurchase of an aggregate $350 million of Popular’s common stock. Under the terms of the accelerated share repurchase agreement (the “ASR Agreement”), on May 4, 2021, the Corporation made an initial payment of $350 million and received an initial delivery of 3,785,831 shares of Popular’s Common Stock (the “Initial Shares”). The transaction was accounted for as a treasury stock transaction. As a result of the receipt of the Initial Shares, the Corporation recognized in shareholders’ equity approximately $280 million in treasury stock and $70 million as a reduction in capital surplus. Upon the final settlement of the ASR Agreement, the Corporation received an additional 828,965 shares and recognized $61 million as treasury stock with a corresponding increase in its capital surplus account. The Corporation repurchased a total of 4,614,796 shares at an average purchase price of $75.84 under the ASR Agreement. Redemption of Trust Preferred Securities On September 30, 2021, the Corporation announced that it had sent a redemption notice to The Bank of New York Mellon, the Property Trustee for Popular Capital Trust I (the “Trust”), to redeem, on November 1, 2021, all outstanding 6.70% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities (the “Capital Securities”) issued by the Trust (liquidation amount of $25 per security and amounting to $186,663,800 (or $181,063,250 after excluding Popular’s participation in the Trust of $5,600,550) in the aggregate). The redemption price for the Capital Securities will be equal to $25 per security plus accrued and unpaid distributions up to and excluding the redemption date in the amount of $0.139583 per security, for a total payment per security in the amount of $25.139583. Upon redemption, Popular intends to apply for delisting of the Popular Capital Trust I (NASDAQ: BPOPN) from the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Earnings Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters ended Nine months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 30-Sep-20 30-Sep-21 30-Sep-20 Net interest income $489,393 $487,802 $461,021 $1,456,307 $1,384,997 Provision for credit losses (benefit) (61,173 ) (17,015 ) 19,138 (160,414 ) 271,318 Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit) 550,566 504,817 441,883 1,616,721 1,113,679 Other non-interest income 169,258 154,540 128,767 477,451 367,465 Operating expenses 388,168 368,185 361,066 1,131,881 1,081,905 Income before income tax 331,656 291,172 209,584 962,291 399,239 Income tax expense 83,542 73,093 41,168 233,466 68,893 Net income $248,114 $218,079 $168,416 $728,825 $330,346 Net income applicable to common stock $247,761 $217,726 $168,064 $727,766 $328,941 Net income per common share-basic $3.09 $2.67 $2.01 $8.89 $3.80 Net income per common share-diluted $3.09 $2.66 $2.00 $8.87 $3.80 Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis – Non-GAAP financial measure Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Table D and E for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and comparable periods. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $489.4 million compared to $487.8 million in the previous quarter, an increase of $1.6 million. The total net impact on net interest income of the third quarter having one more day than the second quarter of 2021 is estimated at $3.8 million. Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the third quarter of 2021 was $536.3 million, a decrease of $4.9 million when compared to $541.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest income on a taxable equivalent is related to lower exempt income mainly from mortgage-backed securities. On a taxable equivalent basis, the total net impact on net interest income of the third quarter having of one more day than the second quarter of 2021 is estimated at $4.1 million. The net interest margin decreased 14 basis points to 2.77% compared to 2.91% in the previous quarter. The decrease in the net interest margin is due to a higher proportion of money market and investment securities, which carry a low yield, resulting from a higher volume of deposits in the quarter, lower discount amortization of PCD loans, partially offset by higher loan fees related to loans issued under the SBA PPP and a lower cost of deposits. On a taxable equivalent basis, net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.04% compared to 3.22% in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 18 basis points. The main variances in net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis were: Lower interest income from money market investments, trading and investment securities by $7.7 million due to lower volume and yield of mortgage-backed securities, partially offset by a higher volume of lower yielding U.S. Treasury notes Partially offset by: Higher interest income from loans by $1.5 million mainly due to the following: Higher interest income from commercial loans driven by higher interest income and fees from PPP loans by $8.1 million and the impact of one more day in the quarter or $1.9 million, offset in part by a lower discount amortization on PCD loans of approximately $9.3 million; and auto and lease financing continuing its positive trend increasing $147 million in average loan balances and reflecting an increase in interest income of $1.8 million. The decrease in yield of the portfolio is driven by lower amortization on a previously purchased auto loans portfolio

Partially offset by: Lower interest income from mortgage loans due to lower average volume resulting from continued amortization of the portfolio at Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (“BPPR”); and lower interest income from consumer loans, mainly credit cards, due to the reversal last quarter of $1.6 million from the reserve for uncollectible interest.

Lower interest expense on deposits by $1.1 million resulting from a lower cost by 3 basis points driven by a higher volume of low yielding deposits, reduction of costs in several non-maturity deposit products and renewals of time deposits in a lower interest rate environment. These positive variances in deposit cost were partially offset by higher volume of interest-bearing deposits by $2.8 billion. The Corporation recognized income of $22.0 million related to loans issued under the SBA PPP program during the third quarter, compared to $13.9 million in the previous quarter. These loans carried a yield of approximately 10.10% during this quarter, including the amortization of fee income received under the SBA PPP program, compared to 4.45% last quarter. At September 30, 2021, the Corporation had unamortized fee income related to the SBA PPP program of $40.0 million and outstanding loan balances of $669.8 million. Net interest income for the BPPR segment amounted to $419.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, flat quarter over quarter. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.75%, a decrease of 16 basis points when compared to 2.91% for the previous quarter. As discussed above, net interest margin was negatively impacted by a higher volume of money market and investment securities, lower amortization of discount on PCD loans, partially offset by higher fees resulting from the forgiveness and amortization of SBA PPP loans of approximately $8.1 million and lower deposit cost. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.17%, compared to 0.18% reported in the second quarter. Total cost of deposits for the quarter was 0.13%, compared to 0.14% reported in the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the PB segment was $80.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $78.7 million during the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.36% higher than the 3.33% the previous quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.56%, compared to 0.60% in the previous quarter, decreasing for the eighth consecutive quarter. Total cost of deposits for the quarter, including demand deposits, was 0.43%, compared to 0.47% reported in the second quarter of 2021. Non-interest income Non-interest income increased by $14.8 million to $169.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $154.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The variance in non-interest income was primarily driven by: higher other service fees by $4.1 million mainly due to higher insurance fees by $1.6 million, higher other fees by $1.5 million mostly related to loan syndication activities and higher credit card fees by $0.7 million mainly in interchange income and late fees; and higher other operating income by $10.0 million mostly due to a gain of $7.0 million recognized by BPPR as a result of the sale and partial leaseback of two corporate office buildings and higher net earnings from the combined portfolio of investments under the equity method by $3.0 million. Refer to Table B for further details. Operating expenses Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $388.2 million, an increase of $20.0 million from the second quarter of 2021. The variance in operating expenses was driven primarily by: higher personnel cost by $3.4 million due to higher salaries as a result of salary and annual merit increases granted during the quarter; higher professional fees by $3.6 million mainly due to higher advisory expenses related to corporate initiatives; higher business promotion expense by $1.6 million mainly due to promotional events during the quarter; higher FDIC deposit insurance expense by $1.4 million mainly due to higher average total assets; lower other real estate owned (OREO) net benefit by $2.6 million mainly due to lower gain on sale of mortgage properties; higher credit and debit card processing, volume, interchange and other expenses by $2.0 million mainly due to higher volume of transactions; and higher other operating expenses by $4.3 million due to higher printing and supplies cost by $1.1 million and lower gain on sale of repossessed auto units by $1.4 million. Full-time equivalent employees were 8,342 as of September 30, 2021, compared to 8,439 as of June 30, 2021. For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B. Income taxes For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $83.5 million, compared to $73.1 million for the previous quarter. The increase in income tax expense was mainly attributable to higher income before tax during the third quarter of 2021 and lower exempt income. The effective tax rate (“ETR”) for the third quarter of 2021 was 25%, flat when compared with the previous quarter. The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. Credit Quality During the third quarter of 2021, the Corporation continued to exhibit favorable credit quality and low credit costs. Early delinquencies and NCOs, remained at relatively low levels when compared to the trend for the past 10-years, although higher than the prior quarter. We will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 pandemic related risks and the effects of the receding stimulus on economic conditions and on borrower performance. However, management believes that the improvement over the last few years in the risk profile of the Corporation’s loan portfolios positions Popular to operate successfully under the current environment. The following presents credit quality results for the third quarter of 2021: At September 30, 2021, total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio decreased by $52.3 million from June 30, 2021. BPPR’s NPLs decreased by $47.9 million, driven by lower commercial and mortgage NPLs by $34.3 million and $16.1 million, respectively. The commercial NPLs decrease was mainly due to repayment activity, coupled with charge-offs of $7.6 million related to certain collateral dependent loans, while the mortgage NPLs decrease was due to lower inflows for the quarter. PB’s NPLs decreased by $4.4 million, mostly related to a $5.9 million commercial loan pay-off. At September 30, 2021, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was 2.2%, compared to 2.4% in the second quarter of 2021. Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $43.7 million quarter-over-quarter. In BPPR, total inflows decreased by $37.0 million, mostly driven by lower commercial inflows of $32.2 million, as the prior quarter included the inflow of a single $32.4 million relationship. Mortgage inflows decreased by $4.8 million from the prior quarter, as inflows continue trending lower than pre-pandemic levels. NPL inflows at PB decreased by $6.6 million during the quarter, mostly due to lower commercial inflows. NCOs experienced a negative variance of $10.1 million from a net recovery of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 to charge-offs of $8.8 million this quarter. BPPR ‘s NCOs increased by $10.8 million, primarily driven by higher commercial NCOs by $14.2 million partially offset by lower mortgage NCOs by $3.0 million. The increase reflected in the commercial NCOs was mostly driven by two commercial loans with aggregate charge-offs of $7.6 million, combined with the effect of recoveries of $7.9 million in the prior period from the resolution of a non-performing relationship. During the third quarter of 2021, the Corporation’s ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.12%, compared to (0.02)% in the second quarter of 2021. Refer to Table M for further information on net charge-offs and related ratios. At September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) decreased by $67.2 million, or 8.6%, from the second quarter of 2021 to $718.6 million. The ACL incorporated updated macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States, which continued to show a positive outlook for the economy. In BPPR, the ACL decreased by $45.1 million mainly driven by changes in the macroeconomic scenarios, particularly certain income-related variables, and credit quality. The allowance for the PB segment decreased by $22.1 million mainly driven by a reduction in the qualitative reserve for commercial real estate loans, also influenced by the changes in the macroeconomic scenarios. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.49% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 2.70% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 113.6%, compared to 114.7% in the previous quarter. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. The ACL is estimated by weighting the outputs of optimistic, baseline and pessimistic scenarios. Among the three scenarios used to estimate the ACL, the baseline is assigned the highest probability, followed by the pessimistic scenario given the uncertainties in the economic outlook and downside risk. The current baseline forecast continues to show a favorable economic scenario. The 2021 forecasted GDP growth is at 6.4% for U.S. and 3.8% for P.R., consistent with the previous 2021 forecast of 6.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The forecasted U.S. unemployment rate average for 2021 of 5.5% remained consistent with the previous estimate of 5.4%. In the case of P.R., the forecasted unemployment rate average for 2021 of 8.2% showed a slight improvement when compared to the previous forecast of 8.4%. Average unemployment rate in P.R. is expected to continue declining through 2022, which is now forecasted at 7.2%, improving from the previous forecast of 7.3%. The provision for credit losses for the loan portfolios for the third quarter of 2021 reflected a benefit of $58.6 million, compared to a benefit of $17.5 million in the previous quarter, reflecting changes in the macroeconomic outlook, as well as credit quality trend. The provision for the BPPR segment was a benefit of $36.0 million, a favorable variance of $13.5 million compared to the previous quarter, while the provision expense for the PB segment was a benefit of $22.7 million, a favorable variance of $27.6 million from the previous quarter. The provision for unfunded commitments for the third quarter of 2021 reflected a benefit of $1.5 million, compared to an expense of $0.4 million during the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses in our investment portfolio was a benefit of $1.0 million, compared to an expense of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. The provision for unfunded loan commitments, provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios and provision for credit losses on our investment portfolio are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Statement of Operations. Non-Performing Assets (Unaudited) (In thousands) 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 30-Sep-20 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio $632,835 $685,183 $734,368 Non-performing loans held-for-sale - 8,700 4,070 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 76,828 73,272 100,592 Total non-performing assets $709,663 $767,155 $839,030 Net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter $8,823 $(1,291) $16,859 Ratios: Loans held-in-portfolio $28,855,372 $29,062,617 $29,392,510 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio 2.19% 2.36% 2.50% Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio 2.49 2.70 3.15 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 113.55 114.68 126.07 Refer to Table K for additional information. Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios (Unaudited) Quarters ended Nine months ended (In thousands) 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 30-Sep-20 30-Sep-21 30-Sep-20 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios: BPPR $(35,992 ) $(22,488 ) $7,682 $(98,456 ) $181,109 Popular U.S. (22,653 ) 4,988 11,770 (53,468 ) 90,442 Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $(58,645 ) $(17,500 ) $19,452 $(151,924 ) $271,551 Credit Quality by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands) Quarters ended BPPR 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 30-Sep-20 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $(35,992 ) $(22,488 ) $7,682 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 9,336 (1,483 ) 13,769 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 608,871 656,789 693,676 Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 2.92 % 3.13 % 3.48 % Quarters ended Popular U.S. 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 30-Sep-20 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $(22,653 ) $4,988 $11,770 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (513 ) 192 3,090 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 23,964 28,394 40,692 Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 1.32 % 1.57 % 2.22 % Financial Condition Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands) 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 30-Sep-20 Cash and money market investments $18,065,211 $18,333,650 $12,425,126 Investment securities 24,697,876 22,647,401 21,478,048 Loans 28,855,372 29,062,617 29,392,510 Total assets 74,189,163 72,657,293 65,910,369 Deposits 66,013,561 64,641,776 56,021,983 Borrowings 1,263,413 1,267,545 1,407,424 Total liabilities 68,206,192 66,842,679 59,998,284 Stockholders’ equity 5,982,971 5,814,614 5,912,085 Total assets increased by $1.5 billion from the second quarter of 2021, driven by: an increase of $2.1 billion in debt securities available-for-sale, mainly due to purchases of U.S. treasury securities, partially offset by paydowns of agency mortgage-backed securities;



partially offset by: a decrease of $0.3 billion in cash and money market investments due to purchases of debt securities available-for-sale; and a decrease in loans held-in-portfolio by $0.2 billion mainly due to the forgiveness of approximately $0.4 billion in PPP loans during the quarter. Excluding the decrease in the PPP portfolio, loan balances increased by approximately $0.2 billion mainly in the commercial and auto loan portfolios in BPPR. Total liabilities increased by $1.4 billion from the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to higher Puerto Rico public sector deposits by $0.7 billion and higher retail and commercial demand deposits by $0.5 billion at BPPR. Stockholders’ equity increased by approximately $168.4 million from the second quarter of 2021, principally due to net income for the quarter of $248.1 million, partially offset by declared dividends of $36.3 million on common stock, $0.3 million in dividends on preferred stock and lower accumulated unrealized gains on debt securities available-for-sale by $47.0 million. Common equity tier-1 ratio (“CET1”), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 17.36%, $74.66 and $66.01, respectively, at September 30, 2021, compared to 16.55%, $71.82 and $63.24 at June 30, 2021. Refer to Table A for capital ratios. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those about Popular’s business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management’s current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings (including as a result of any participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic), new accounting standards on the Corporation’s financial condition and results of operations, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the appearance of new strains of the virus), actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “can,” “may” or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation’s future results and financial condition is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, in our Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, and in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation’s website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates. About Popular, Inc. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida. Conference Call Popular will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be open to the public and broadcasted live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Corporation’s website: www.popular.com. Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call may also be accessed through the dial-in telephone number 1-844-200-6205 (Toll Free) or 1-646-904-5544 (Local). A replay of the webcast will be archived in Popular’s website. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The replay dial-in is: 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194. The replay passcode is 928924. An electronic version of this press release can be found at the Corporation’s website: www.popular.com. Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees Table G - Loans and Deposits Table H - Loan Delinquency - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS Table I - Loan Delinquency - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS Table J - Loan Delinquency - CONSOLIDATED Table K - Non-Performing Assets Table L - Activity in Non-Performing Loans Table M - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - CONSOLIDATED Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS Table Q - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information (Unaudited) Quarters ended Nine months ended 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 30-Sep-20 30-Sep-21 30-Sep-20 Basic EPS $3.09 $2.67 $2.01 $8.89 $3.80 Diluted EPS $3.09 $2.66 $2.00 $8.87 $3.80 Average common shares outstanding 80,126,166 81,609,435 83,809,272 81,864,634 86,567,680 Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution 80,274,942 81,772,789 83,836,151 82,014,113 86,645,691 Common shares outstanding at end of period 79,841,564 80,656,480 84,219,464 79,841,564 84,219,464 Market value per common share $77.67 $75.05 $36.27 $77.67 $36.27 Market capitalization - (In millions) $6,201 $6,053 $3,055 $6,201 $3,055 Return on average assets 1.34% 1.24% 1.06% 1.39% 0.76% Return on average common equity 17.10% 15.43% 12.46% 17.09% 8.21% Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis) 2.77% 2.91% 3.06% 2.92% 3.39% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP 3.04% 3.22% 3.37% 3.23% 3.72% Common equity per share $74.66 $71.82 $69.94 $74.66 $69.94 Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1] $66.01 $63.24 $61.69 $66.01 $61.69 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1] 7.17% 7.09% 7.97% 7.17% 7.97% Return on average tangible common equity [1] 19.44% 17.58% 14.32% 19.46% 9.44% Tier 1 capital 17.43% 16.62% 16.01% 17.43% 16.01% Total capital 19.90% 19.09% 18.49% 19.90% 18.49% Tier 1 leverage 7.38% 7.34% 7.80% 7.38% 7.80% Common Equity Tier 1 capital 17.36% 16.55% 15.93% 17.36% 15.93% [1] Refer to Table Q for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures. POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance Quarter ended Variance Nine months ended Q3 2021 Q3 2021 (In thousands, except per share information) 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 vs. Q2 2021 30-Sep-20 vs. Q3 2020 30-Sep-21 30-Sep-20 Interest income: Loans $435,296 $433,781 $1,515 $431,286 $4,010 $1,303,726 $1,311,402 Money market investments 6,914 4,274 2,640 2,773 4,141 14,300 16,788 Investment securities 87,952 91,706 (3,754 ) 79,142 8,810 265,348 243,938 Total interest income 530,162 529,761 401 513,201 16,961 1,583,374 1,572,128 Interest expense: Deposits 27,029 28,060 (1,031 ) 37,554 (10,525 ) 85,290 142,435 Short-term borrowings 54 62 (8 ) 416 (362 ) 259 2,109 Long-term debt 13,686 13,837 (151 ) 14,210 (524 ) 41,518 42,587 Total interest expense 40,769 41,959 (1,190 ) 52,180 (11,411 ) 127,067 187,131 Net interest income 489,393 487,802 1,591 461,021 28,372 1,456,307 1,384,997 Provision for credit losses (benefit) (61,173 ) (17,015 ) (44,158 ) 19,138 (80,311 ) (160,414 ) 271,318 Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit) 550,566 504,817 45,749 441,883 108,683 1,616,721 1,113,679 Service charges on deposit accounts 41,312 40,153 1,159 36,849 4,463 121,085 108,671 Other service fees 80,445 76,382 4,063 69,879 10,566 227,455 186,736 Mortgage banking activities 8,307 7,448 859 (9,526 ) 17,833 33,098 671 Net gain on sale of debt securities 23 - 23 41 (18 ) 23 41 Net (loss) gain, including impairment, on equity securities (401 ) 1,565 (1,966 ) 5,150 (5,551 ) 1,585 4,869 Net profit (loss) on trading account debt securities 58 (47 ) 105 20 38 (34 ) 593 Net (loss) gain on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale - (73 ) 73 (2,198 ) 2,198 (73 ) 981 Adjustments (expense) to indemnity reserves on loans sold 2,038 1,668 370 4,183 (2,145 ) 3,008 (1,770 ) Other operating income 37,476 27,444 10,032 24,369 13,107 91,304 66,673 Total non-interest income 169,258 154,540 14,718 128,767 40,491 477,451 367,465 Operating expenses: Personnel costs Salaries 95,185 90,294 4,891 91,891 3,294 274,814 278,116 Commissions, incentives and other bonuses 25,892 26,374 (482 ) 17,849 8,043 85,484 59,183 Pension, postretirement and medical insurance 13,893 13,289 604 10,639 3,254 38,106 31,669 Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes 22,677 24,247 (1,570 ) 15,562 7,115 72,926 52,970 Total personnel costs 157,647 154,204 3,443 135,941 21,706 471,330 421,938 Net occupancy expenses 24,896 24,562 334 25,907 (1,011 ) 75,471 76,552 Equipment expenses 22,537 22,805 (268 ) 24,088 (1,551 ) 66,917 66,537 Other taxes 14,459 13,205 1,254 13,918 541 41,623 40,922 Professional fees Collections, appraisals and other credit related fees 3,166 3,486 (320 ) 2,862 304 9,972 9,640 Programming, processing and other technology services 69,221 67,152 2,069 64,876 4,345 202,739 187,082 Legal fees, excluding collections 2,535 2,367 168 2,707 (172 ) 7,267 7,877 Other professional fees 29,787 28,148 1,639 26,029 3,758 85,832 85,493 Total professional fees 104,709 101,153 3,556 96,474 8,235 305,810 290,092 Communications 6,133 6,005 128 5,694 439 18,971 17,222 Business promotion 18,116 16,511 1,605 14,664 3,452 47,148 41,142 FDIC deposit insurance 7,181 5,742 1,439 6,568 613 18,891 16,988 Other real estate owned (OREO) (income) expenses (1,722 ) (4,299 ) 2,577 (1,615 ) (107 ) (10,554 ) 520 Credit and debit card processing, volume, interchange and other expenses 12,960 10,917 2,043 11,744 1,216 36,331 31,899 Other operating expenses Operational losses 7,147 6,528 619 8,837 (1,690 ) 21,571 21,339 All other 13,322 9,597 3,725 17,770 (4,448 ) 35,283 51,409 Total other operating expenses 20,469 16,125 4,344 26,607 (6,138 ) 56,854 72,748 Amortization of intangibles 783 1,255 (472 ) 1,076 (293 ) 3,089 5,345 Total operating expenses 388,168 368,185 19,983 361,066 27,102 1,131,881 1,081,905 Income before income tax 331,656 291,172 40,484 209,584 122,072 962,291 399,239 Income tax expense 83,542 73,093 10,449 41,168 42,374 233,466 68,893 Net income $248,114 $218,079 $30,035 $168,416 $79,698 $728,825 $330,346 Net income applicable to common stock $247,761 $217,726 $30,035 $168,064 $79,697 $727,766 $328,941 Net income per common share - basic $3.09 $2.67 $0.42 $2.01 $1.08 $8.89 $3.80 Net income per common share - diluted $3.09 $2.66 $0.43 $2.00 $1.09 $8.87 $3.80 Dividends Declared per Common Share $0.45 $0.45 $- $0.40 $0.05 $1.30 $1.20 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Variance Q3 2021 vs. (In thousands) 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 30-Sep-20 Q2 2021 Assets: Cash and due from banks $538,973 $530,849 $565,202 $8,124 Money market investments 17,526,238 17,802,801 11,859,924 (276,563 ) Trading account debt securities, at fair value 36,064 35,931 33,053 133 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 24,391,226 22,335,167 21,177,839 2,056,059 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 85,655 88,801 93,163 (3,146 ) Less: Allowance for credit losses 9,222 10,214 12,421 (992 ) Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net 76,433 78,587 80,742 (2,154 ) Equity securities 184,931 187,502 173,993 (2,571 ) Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 91,313 85,315 102,760 5,998 Loans held-in-portfolio 29,089,241 29,286,225 29,586,348 (196,984 ) Less: Unearned income 233,869 223,608 193,838 10,261 Allowance for credit losses 718,575 785,790 925,850 (67,215 ) Total loans held-in-portfolio, net 28,136,797 28,276,827 28,466,660 (140,030 ) Premises and equipment, net 487,526 486,443 510,473 1,083 Other real estate 76,828 73,272 100,592 3,556 Accrued income receivable 200,649 203,419 204,233 (2,770 ) Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 116,567 119,467 123,552 (2,900 ) Other assets 1,634,839 1,750,151 1,816,706 (115,312 ) Goodwill 671,122 671,122 671,122 - Other intangible assets 19,657 20,440 23,518 (783 ) Total assets $74,189,163 $72,657,293 $65,910,369 $1,531,870 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $15,147,567 $14,920,887 $13,546,432 $226,680 Interest bearing 50,865,994 49,720,889 42,475,551 1,145,105 Total deposits 66,013,561 64,641,776 56,021,983 1,371,785 Assets sold under agreements to repurchase 86,470 90,925 106,028 (4,455 ) Other short-term borrowings - - 100,000 - Notes payable 1,176,943 1,176,620 1,201,396 323 Other liabilities 929,218 933,358 2,568,877 (4,140 ) Total liabilities 68,206,192 66,842,679 59,998,284 1,363,513 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 22,143 22,143 22,143 - Common stock 1,046 1,045 1,045 1 Surplus 4,569,641 4,506,659 4,521,689 62,982 Retained earnings 2,882,340 2,670,885 2,168,153 211,455 Treasury stock (1,352,104 ) (1,290,427 ) (1,016,361 ) (61,677 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (140,095 ) (95,691 ) 215,416 (44,404 ) Total stockholders’ equity 5,982,971 5,814,614 5,912,085 168,357 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $74,189,163 $72,657,293 $65,910,369 $1,531,870 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 30-Sep-20 Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020 ($ amounts in millions) Average

balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Assets: Interest earning assets: Money market, trading and investment securities $41,279 $129.8 1.25 % $38,136 $137.5 1.44 % $31,337 $117.5 1.49 % $3,143 ($7.7) (0.19) % $9,942 $12.3 (0.24) % Loans: Commercial 13,265 179.2 5.36 13,539 176.9 5.24 13,669 170.1 4.95 (274) 2.3 0.12 (404) 9.1 0.41 Construction 854 11.6 5.40 858 11.6 5.43 930 13.3 5.67 (4) - (0.03) (76) (1.7) (0.27) Mortgage 7,652 97.8 5.11 7,765 99.4 5.12 7,094 95.8 5.40 (113) (1.6) (0.01) 558 2.0 (0.29) Consumer 2,435 67.7 11.03 2,431 68.7 11.34 2,722 76.7 11.21 4 (1.0) (0.31) (287) (9.0) (0.18) Auto 3,372 71.2 8.37 3,280 70.1 8.58 3,006 68.6 9.08 92 1.1 (0.21) 366 2.6 (0.71) Lease financing 1,317 19.7 5.99 1,262 19.0 6.01 1,122 17.1 6.08 55 0.7 (0.02) 195 2.6 (0.09) Total loans 28,895 447.2 6.15 29,135 445.7 6.13 28,543 441.6 6.16 (240) 1.5 0.02 352 5.6 (0.01) Total interest earning assets $70,174 $577.0 3.27 % $67,271 $583.2 3.47 % $59,880 $559.1 3.72 % $2,903 $(6.2) (0.20) % $10,294 $17.9 (0.45) % Allowance for credit losses - loan portfolio (778) (801) (923) 23 145 Allowance for credit losses - investment securities (10) (10) (13) - 3 Other non-interest earning assets 3,901 3,906 4,176 (5) (275) Total average assets $73,287 $70,366 $63,120 $2,921 $10,167 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing deposits: NOW and money market $27,773 $7.9 0.11 % $25,102 $8.0 0.13 % $21,225 $9.1 0.17 % $2,671 $(0.1) (0.02) % $6,548 $(1.2) (0.06) % Savings 15,621 6.4 0.16 15,384 6.9 0.18 13,103 8.3 0.25 237 (0.5) (0.02) 2,518 (1.9) (0.09) Time deposits 6,957 12.7 0.73 7,104 13.2 0.74 7,810 20.2 1.03 (147) (0.5) (0.01) (853) (7.5) (0.30) Total interest-bearing deposits 50,351 27.0 0.21 47,590 28.1 0.24 42,138 37.6 0.35 2,761 (1.1) (0.03) 8,213 (10.6) (0.14) Borrowings 1,284 13.7 4.28 1,316 13.9 4.24 1,358 14.6 4.31 (32) (0.2) 0.04 (74) (0.9) (0.03) Total interest-bearing liabilities 51,635 40.7 0.31 48,906 42.0 0.34 43,496 52.2 0.48 2,729 (1.3) (0.03) 8,139 (11.5) (0.17) Net interest spread 2.96 % 3.13 % 3.24 % (0.17) % (0.28) % Non-interest bearing deposits 14,955 14,920 12,806 35 2,149 Other liabilities 927 857 1,435 70 (508) Stockholders' equity 5,770 5,683 5,383 87 387 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $73,287 $70,366 $63,120 $2,921 $10,167 Net interest income / margin on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) $536.3 3.04 % $541.2 3.22 % $506.9 3.37 % ($4.9) (0.18) % $29.4 (0.33) % Taxable equivalent adjustment 46.9 53.4 45.8 (6.5) 1.1 Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $489.4 2.77 % $487.8 2.91 % $461.0 3.06 % $1.6 (0.14) % $28.3 (0.29) % Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE (Unaudited) Nine months ended 30-Sep-21 30-Sep-20 Variance Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / ($ amounts in millions) balance Expense Rate balance Expense Rate balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest earning assets: Money market, trading and investment securities $37,751 $399.8 1.42 % $26,497 $364.7 1.84 % $11,254 $35.1 (0.42) % Loans: Commercial 13,475 535.1 5.32 13,122 522.1 5.31 353 13.0 0.01 Construction 874 35.1 5.39 909 39.6 5.83 (35) (4.5) (0.44) Mortgage 7,761 295.6 5.08 7,054 281.2 5.32 707 14.4 (0.24) Consumer 2,460 206.9 11.24 2,916 248.9 11.43 (456) (42.0) (0.19) Auto 3,285 209.5 8.55 2,985 202.4 9.06 300 7.1 (0.51) Lease financing 1,265 57.1 6.01 1,092 49.5 6.04 173 7.6 (0.03) Total loans 29,120 1,339.3 6.16 28,078 1,343.7 6.39 1,042 (4.4) (0.23) Total interest earning assets $66,871 $1,739.1 3.48 % $54,575 $1,708.4 4.18 % $12,296 $30.7 (0.70) % Allowance for credit losses - loan portfolio (822) (886) 64 Allowance for credit losses - investment securities (10) (13) 3 Other non-interest earning assets 3,900 4,100 (200) Total average assets $69,939 $57,776 $12,163 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing deposits: NOW and money market $25,201 $24.2 0.13 % $18,956 $45.9 0.32 % $6,245 ($21.7) (0.19) % Savings 15,127 20.3 0.18 11,899 30.2 0.34 3,228 (9.9) (0.16) Time deposits 7,108 40.8 0.77 8,076 66.3 1.10 (968) (25.5) (0.33) Total interest-bearing deposits 47,436 85.3 0.24 38,931 142.4 0.49 8,505 (57.1) (0.25) Borrowings 1,315 41.8 4.25 1,340 44.7 4.45 (25) (2.9) (0.20) Total interest-bearing liabilities 48,751 127.1 0.35 40,271 187.1 0.62 8,480 (60.0) (0.27) Net interest spread 3.13 % 3.56 % (0.43) % Non-interest bearing deposits 14,428 10,945 3,483 Other liabilities 1,044 1,180 (136) Stockholders' equity 5,716 5,380 336 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $69,939 $57,776 $12,163 Net interest income / margin on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) $1,612.0 3.23 % $1,521.3 3.72 % $90.7 (0.49) % Taxable equivalent adjustment 155.7 136.3 19.4 Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $1,456.3 2.92 % $1,385.0 3.39 % $71.3 (0.47) % Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees (Unaudited) Mortgage Banking Activities Quarters ended Variance Nine months ended Variance (In thousands) 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 30-Sep-20 Q3 2021

vs.Q2 2021 Q3 2021

vs.Q3 2020 30-Sep-21 30-Sep-20 2021 vs.

2020 Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments: Mortgage servicing fees $9,376 $9,522 $12,966 $(146 ) $(3,590 ) $28,613 $32,992 $(4,379 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments (5,979 ) (6,239 ) (20,491 ) 260 14,512 (11,706 ) (33,360 ) 21,654 Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments 3,397 3,283 (7,525 ) 114 10,922 16,907 (368 ) 17,275 Net gain on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale 6,084 5,197 10,916 887 (4,832 ) 16,256 20,389 (4,133 ) Trading account (loss) profit: Unrealized losses on outstanding derivative positions - - (4 ) - 4 - (4 ) 4 Realized (losses) gains on closed derivative positions (1,004 ) (866 ) (1,958 ) (138 ) 954 632 (8,391 ) 9,023 Total trading account (loss) profit (1,004 ) (866 ) (1,962 ) (138 ) 958 632 (8,395 ) 9,027 Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances (170 ) (166 ) (10,955 ) (4 ) 10,785 (697 ) (10,955 ) 10,258 Total mortgage banking activities $8,307 $7,448 $(9,526 ) $859 $17,833 $33,098 $671 $32,427 Other Service Fees Quarters ended Variance Nine months ended Variance (In thousands) 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 30-Sep-20 Q3 2021

vs.Q2 2021 Q3 2021

vs.Q3 2020 30-Sep-21 30-Sep-20 2021 vs.

2020 Other service fees: Debit card fees $12,210 $12,458 $11,123 $(248 ) $1,087 $36,245 $28,442 $7,803 Insurance fees 14,385 12,773 13,941 1,612 444 39,986 38,211 1,775 Credit card fees 33,409 32,726 27,077 683 6,332 94,826 68,025 26,801 Sale and administration of investment products 6,216 5,970 5,094 246 1,122 17,726 16,267 1,459 Trust fees 6,453 6,165 4,886 288 1,567 18,460 15,692 2,768 Other fees 7,772 6,290 7,758 1,482 14 20,212 20,099 113 Total other service fees $80,445 $76,382 $69,879 $4,063 $10,566 $227,455 $186,736 $40,719 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table G - Loans and Deposits (Unaudited) Loans - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 30-Sep-20 Q3 2021 vs.Q2

2021 Q3 2021 vs.Q3

2020 Loans held-in-portfolio: Commercial $13,303,671 $13,437,932 $13,620,069 $(134,261 ) $(316,398 ) Construction 801,040 865,113 943,747 (64,073 ) (142,707 ) Lease financing 1,348,679 1,297,928 1,153,108 50,751 195,571 Mortgage 7,539,152 7,678,478 7,924,441 (139,326 ) (385,289 ) Auto 3,376,694 3,289,027 3,045,453 87,667 331,241 Consumer 2,486,136 2,494,139 2,705,692 (8,003 ) (219,556 ) Total loans held-in-portfolio $28,855,372 $29,062,617 $29,392,510 $(207,245 ) $(537,138 ) Loans held-for-sale: Commercial $- $1,700 $4,070 $(1,700 ) $(4,070 ) Construction - 7,000 - (7,000 ) - Mortgage 91,313 76,615 98,690 14,698 (7,377 ) Total loans held-for-sale $91,313 $85,315 $102,760 $5,998 $(11,447 ) Total loans $28,946,685 $29,147,932 $29,495,270 $(201,247 ) $(548,585 ) Deposits - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 30-Sep-20 Q3 2021 vs. Q2

2021 Q3 2021 vs.Q3

2020 Demand deposits [1] $25,495,481 $24,497,918 $22,929,040 $997,563 $2,566,441 Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered) 32,867,805 32,452,829 24,696,244 414,976 8,171,561 Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered) 718,155 683,021 551,770 35,134 166,385 Time deposits (non-brokered) 6,906,509 6,979,349 7,664,361 (72,840 ) (757,852 ) Time deposits (brokered CDs) 25,611 28,659 180,568 (3,048 ) (154,957 ) Total deposits $66,013,561 $64,641,776 $56,021,983 $1,371,785 $9,991,578 [1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table H - Loan Delinquency - Puerto Rico Operations (Unaudited) 30-Sep-21 Puerto Rico Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 392 $ - $ 396 $ 788 $ 149,639 $ 150,427 $ 396 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 661 17,383 60,143 78,187 2,268,441 2,346,628 60,143 - Owner occupied 2,719 614 71,863 75,196 1,394,503 1,469,699 71,863 - Commercial and industrial 1,641 576 51,456 53,673 3,618,266 3,671,939 50,992 464 Construction - - 14,877 14,877 112,602 127,479 14,877 - Mortgage 197,955 76,345 896,208 1,170,508 5,204,541 6,375,049 354,555 541,653 Leasing 8,193 1,969 2,542 12,704 1,335,975 1,348,679 2,542 - Consumer: Credit cards 5,211 3,667 7,558 16,436 870,139 886,575 - 7,558 Home equity lines of credit 46 - - 46 3,507 3,553 - - Personal 9,329 5,954 21,646 36,929 1,238,448 1,275,377 21,646 - Auto 52,486 11,663 17,345 81,494 3,295,200 3,376,694 17,345 - Other 393 76 14,621 15,090 108,492 123,582 14,512 109 Total $ 279,026 $ 118,247 $ 1,158,655 $ 1,555,928 $ 19,599,753 $ 21,155,681 $ 608,871 $ 549,784 30-Jun-21 Puerto Rico Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 128 $ - $ 397 $ 525 $ 151,258 $ 151,783 $ 397 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 32,749 - 72,378 105,127 1,888,302 1,993,429 72,378 - Owner occupied 3,995 604 79,808 84,407 1,380,022 1,464,429 79,808 - Commercial and industrial 2,314 682 65,727 68,723 3,952,675 4,021,398 65,120 607 Construction - 3,080 14,877 17,957 124,990 142,947 14,877 - Mortgage 164,779 73,492 995,175 1,233,446 5,281,711 6,515,157 370,653 624,522 Leasing 6,054 2,103 2,286 10,443 1,287,485 1,297,928 2,286 - Consumer: Credit cards 4,371 2,826 8,021 15,218 864,912 880,130 - 8,021 Home equity lines of credit - - - - 3,489 3,489 - - Personal 9,405 4,444 23,861 37,710 1,227,582 1,265,292 23,861 - Auto 39,032 7,405 13,286 59,723 3,229,304 3,289,027 13,286 - Other 214 97 14,288 14,599 108,427 123,026 14,123 165 Total $ 263,041 $ 94,733 $ 1,290,104 $ 1,647,878 $ 19,500,157 $ 21,148,035 $ 656,789 $ 633,315 Variance Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 264 $ - $ (1 ) $ 263 $ (1,619 ) $ (1,356 ) $ (1 ) $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied (32,088 ) 17,383 (12,235 ) (26,940 ) 380,139 353,199 (12,235 ) - Owner occupied (1,276 ) 10 (7,945 ) (9,211 ) 14,481 5,270 (7,945 ) - Commercial and industrial (673 ) (106 ) (14,271 ) (15,050 ) (334,409 ) (349,459 ) (14,128 ) (143 ) Construction - (3,080 ) - (3,080 ) (12,388 ) (15,468 ) - - Mortgage 33,176 2,853 (98,967 ) (62,938 ) (77,170 ) (140,108 ) (16,098 ) (82,869 ) Leasing 2,139 (134 ) 256 2,261 48,490 50,751 256 - Consumer: Credit cards 840 841 (463 ) 1,218 5,227 6,445 - (463 ) Home equity lines of credit 46 - - 46 18 64 - - Personal (76 ) 1,510 (2,215 ) (781 ) 10,866 10,085 (2,215 ) - Auto 13,454 4,258 4,059 21,771 65,896 87,667 4,059 - Other 179 (21 ) 333 491 65 556 389 (56 ) Total $ 15,985 $ 23,514 $ (131,449 ) $ (91,950 ) $ 99,596 $ 7,646 $ (47,918 ) $ (83,531 ) Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table I - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations (Unaudited) September 30, 2021 Popular U.S. Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ - $ 22,171 $ - $ 22,171 $ 1,709,508 $ 1,731,679 $ - $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 2,569 4,632 374 7,575 2,029,514 2,037,089 374 - Owner occupied 1,158 - 986 2,144 343,430 345,574 986 - Commercial and industrial 804 1 1,428 2,233 1,548,403 1,550,636 1,427 1 Construction 14,978 - - 14,978 658,583 673,561 - - Mortgage 1,369 2,833 14,488 18,690 1,145,413 1,164,103 14,488 - Consumer: Credit cards - - - - 26 26 - - Home equity lines of credit 690 76 5,941 6,707 73,042 79,749 5,941 - Personal 588 544 748 1,880 111,598 113,478 748 - Other 16 - - 16 3,780 3,796 - - Total $ 22,172 $ 30,257 $ 23,965 $ 76,394 $ 7,623,297 $ 7,699,691 $ 23,964 $ 1 June 30, 2021 Popular U.S. Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ - $ - $ 5,949 $ 5,949 $ 1,733,104 $ 1,739,053 $ 5,949 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied - - 374 374 2,131,860 2,132,234 374 - Owner occupied 907 639 193 1,739 338,445 340,184 193 - Commercial and industrial 3,070 509 1,346 4,925 1,590,497 1,595,422 1,346 - Construction - - - - 722,166 722,166 - - Mortgage 2,498 5,005 13,323 20,826 1,142,495 1,163,321 13,323 - Consumer: Credit cards - - - - 31 31 - - Home equity lines of credit 501 210 6,377 7,088 74,850 81,938 6,377 - Personal 572 579 832 1,983 135,014 136,997 832 - Other - - - - 3,236 3,236 - - Total $ 7,548 $ 6,942 $ 28,394 $ 42,884 $ 7,871,698 $ 7,914,582 $ 28,394 $ - Variance Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ - $ 22,171 $ (5,949 ) $ 16,222 $ (23,596 ) $ (7,374 ) $ (5,949 ) $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 2,569 4,632 - 7,201 (102,346 ) (95,145 ) - - Owner occupied 251 (639 ) 793 405 4,985 5,390 793 - Commercial and industrial (2,266 ) (508 ) 82 (2,692 ) (42,094 ) (44,786 ) 81 1 Construction 14,978 - - 14,978 (63,583 ) (48,605 ) - - Mortgage (1,129 ) (2,172 ) 1,165 (2,136 ) 2,918 782 1,165 - Consumer: Credit cards - - - - (5 ) (5 ) - - Home equity lines of credit 189 (134 ) (436 ) (381 ) (1,808 ) (2,189 ) (436 ) - Personal 16 (35 ) (84 ) (103 ) (23,416 ) (23,519 ) (84 ) - Other 16 - - 16 544 560 - - Total $ 14,624 $ 23,315 $ (4,429 ) $ 33,510 $ (248,401 ) $ (214,891 ) $ (4,430 ) $ 1 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table J - Loan Delinquency - Consolidated (Unaudited) 30-Sep-21 Popular, Inc. Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 392 $ 22,171 $ 396 $ 22,959 $ 1,859,147 $ 1,882,106 $ 396 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 3,230 22,015 60,517 85,762 4,297,955 4,383,717 60,517 - Owner occupied 3,877 614 72,849 77,340 1,737,933 1,815,273 72,849 - Commercial and industrial 2,445 577 52,884 55,906 5,166,669 5,222,575 52,419 465 Construction 14,978 - 14,877 29,855 771,185 801,040 14,877 - Mortgage 199,324 79,178 910,696 1,189,198 6,349,954 7,539,152 369,043 541,653 Leasing 8,193 1,969 2,542 12,704 1,335,975 1,348,679 2,542 - Consumer: Credit cards 5,211 3,667 7,558 16,436 870,165 886,601 - 7,558 Home equity lines of credit 736 76 5,941 6,753 76,549 83,302 5,941 - Personal 9,917 6,498 22,394 38,809 1,350,046 1,388,855 22,394 - Auto 52,486 11,663 17,345 81,494 3,295,200 3,376,694 17,345 - Other 409 76 14,621 15,106 112,272 127,378 14,512 109 Total $ 301,198 $ 148,504 $ 1,182,620 $ 1,632,322 $ 27,223,050 $ 28,855,372 $ 632,835 $ 549,785 30-Jun-21 Popular, Inc. Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 128 $ - $ 6,346 $ 6,474 $ 1,884,362 $ 1,890,836 $ 6,346 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 32,749 - 72,752 105,501 4,020,162 4,125,663 72,752 - Owner occupied 4,902 1,243 80,001 86,146 1,718,467 1,804,613 80,001 - Commercial and industrial 5,384 1,191 67,073 73,648 5,543,172 5,616,820 66,466 607 Construction - 3,080 14,877 17,957 847,156 865,113 14,877 - Mortgage 167,277 78,497 1,008,498 1,254,272 6,424,206 7,678,478 383,976 624,522 Leasing 6,054 2,103 2,286 10,443 1,287,485 1,297,928 2,286 - Consumer: Credit cards 4,371 2,826 8,021 15,218 864,943 880,161 - 8,021 Home equity lines of credit 501 210 6,377 7,088 78,339 85,427 6,377 - Personal 9,977 5,023 24,693 39,693 1,362,596 1,402,289 24,693 - Auto 39,032 7,405 13,286 59,723 3,229,304 3,289,027 13,286 - Other 214 97 14,288 14,599 111,663 126,262 14,123 165 Total $ 270,589 $ 101,675 $ 1,318,498 $ 1,690,762 $ 27,371,855 $ 29,062,617 $ 685,183 $ 633,315 Variance Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans