Popular, Inc.    BPOP

POPULAR, INC.

(BPOP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Popular, Inc. : Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

01/04/2021 | 01:50pm EST
Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that it has declared the following monthly cash dividend on its outstanding shares of Non-Cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock:

  • a monthly cash dividend of $0.132813 per share of 6.375% Non-Cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, 2003 Series A, payable on February 1, 2021 to holders of record as of January 15, 2021.

The Corporation also announced the following monthly distributions on its outstanding Trust Preferred Securities:

  • a monthly distribution of $0.139583 per security of 6.700% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust I, payable on February 1, 2021 to holders of record as of January 15, 2021; and
  • a monthly distribution of $0.127604 per security of 6.125% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust II, payable on February 1, 2021 to holders of record as of January 15, 2021.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution by both assets and deposits in Puerto Rico and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 387 M - -
Net income 2020 457 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Yield 2020 2,80%
Capitalization 4 745 M 4 745 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 8 560
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart POPULAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Popular, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POPULAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 56,80 $
Last Close Price 56,32 $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Carrión Executive Chairman
Manuel Chinea Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos J. Vázquez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Camille Burckhart Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POPULAR, INC.0.00%4 745
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%387 335
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.17%262 429
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%262 205
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.48%191 884
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.95%167 918
