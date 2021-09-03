Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Popular, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPOP   PR7331747001

POPULAR, INC.

(BPOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Popular, Inc. : Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

09/03/2021 | 10:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that it has declared the following monthly cash dividend on its outstanding shares of Non-Cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock:

  • a monthly cash dividend of $0.132813 per share of 6.375% Non-Cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, 2003 Series A, payable on September 30, 2021 to holders of record as of September 15, 2021.

The Corporation also announced the following monthly distributions on its outstanding Trust Preferred Securities:

  • a monthly distribution of $0.139583 per security of 6.700% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust I, payable on October 1, 2021 to holders of record as of September 15, 2021; and
  • a monthly distribution of $0.127604 per security of 6.125% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust II, payable on October 1, 2021 to holders of record as of September 15, 2021.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution by both assets and deposits in Puerto Rico and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about POPULAR, INC.
10:59aPOPULAR, INC. : Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on ..
BU
08/20POPULAR : to Pay Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.45 a Share Oct. 1 to Shareholders..
MT
08/20POPULAR : Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.45 per Common Share (Form 8-K)
PU
08/20POPULAR, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/20POPULAR, INC. : Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.45 per Common Share
BU
08/20Popular, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on October 1, 2021
CI
08/19INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Popular
MT
08/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Popular
MT
08/12INSIDER TRENDS : Popular Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
08/09POPULAR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POPULAR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 542 M - -
Net income 2021 819 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,40x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 6 089 M 6 089 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 8 522
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart POPULAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Popular, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POPULAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 75,48 $
Average target price 86,25 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos J. Vázquez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard L. Carrión Executive Chairman
Camille Burckhart Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
Manuel Chinea Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POPULAR, INC.34.02%6 089
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.69%479 479
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.33%345 179
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.72%244 878
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.41%203 886
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.90%183 963