Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Popular, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPOP   PR7331747001

POPULAR, INC.

(BPOP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/04 12:10:42 pm EDT
80.43 USD   -0.64%
11:55aPopular, Inc. Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock and Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities
BU
05/03Popular to Build New Corporate Campus in Hato Rey
BU
05/03Popular to Build New Corporate Campus in Hato Rey
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Popular, Inc. Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock and Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

05/04/2022 | 11:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that it has declared the following monthly cash dividend on its outstanding shares of Non-Cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock:

  • a monthly cash dividend of $0.132813 per share of 6.375% Non-Cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, 2003 Series A, payable on May 31, 2022 to holders of record as of
    May 15, 2022.

The Corporation also announced the following monthly distribution on its outstanding Trust Preferred Securities:

  • a monthly distribution of $0.127604 per security of 6.125% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust II, payable on June 1, 2022 to holders of record as of May 15, 2022.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution by both assets and deposits in Puerto Rico and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about POPULAR, INC.
11:55aPopular, Inc. Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock and Announces Distribution on Trust ..
BU
05/03Popular to Build New Corporate Campus in Hato Rey
BU
05/03Popular to Build New Corporate Campus in Hato Rey
CI
04/26TRANSCRIPT : Popular, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2022
CI
04/26Popular's Q1 Earnings Decline, Revenue Increases; Shares Rise Pre-Bell
MT
04/26POPULAR : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04/26POPULAR : Q1 2022 Financial Tables
PU
04/26POPULAR : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/26Popular, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
04/26POPULAR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POPULAR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 709 M - -
Net income 2022 864 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,40x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 6 192 M 6 192 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 8 492
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart POPULAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Popular, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POPULAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 80,95 $
Average target price 108,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos J. Vázquez Executive Vice President
Richard L. Carrión President
Camille Burckhart Senior Vice President-Technology Management
Javier D. Ferrer-Fernandez COO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POPULAR, INC.-1.33%6 192
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.93%361 351
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.54%299 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%246 997
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.44%181 594
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.96%167 382