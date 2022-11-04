Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Popular, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPOP   PR7331747001

POPULAR, INC.

(BPOP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
66.32 USD   -2.30%
Popular, Inc. Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock and Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

11/04/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that it has declared the following monthly cash dividend on its outstanding shares of Non-Cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock:

  • a monthly cash dividend of $0.132813 per share of 6.375% Non-Cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, 2003 Series A, payable on November 30, 2022 to holders of record as of November 15, 2022.

The Corporation also announced the following monthly distribution on its outstanding Trust Preferred Securities:

  • a monthly distribution of $0.127604 per security of 6.125% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust II, payable on December 1, 2022 to holders of record as of November 15, 2022.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution by both assets and deposits in Puerto Rico and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 925 M - -
Net income 2022 1 030 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,84x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 4 820 M 4 820 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 8 747
Free-Float 70,4%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 66,32 $
Average target price 91,33 $
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos J. Vázquez Executive Vice President
Richard L. Carrión President
Camille Burckhart Senior Vice President-Technology Management
Javier D. Ferrer-Fernandez COO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POPULAR, INC.-19.16%4 820
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.82%373 103
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.33%287 925
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.68%187 421
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.09%173 530
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.30%133 988