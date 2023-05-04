Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Popular, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPOP   PR7331747001

POPULAR, INC.

(BPOP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:49:25 2023-05-04 am EDT
55.39 USD   +0.49%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Popular, Inc. Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock and Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

05/04/2023 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that it has declared the following monthly cash dividend on its outstanding shares of Non-Cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock:

  • a monthly cash dividend of $0.132813 per share of 6.375% Non-Cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, 2003 Series A, payable on May 31, 2023 to holders of record as of May 15, 2023.

The Corporation also announced the following monthly distribution on its outstanding Trust Preferred Securities:

  • a monthly distribution of $0.127604 per security of 6.125% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust II, payable on June 1, 2023 to holders of record as of May 15, 2023.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution by both assets and deposits in Puerto Rico and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 803 M - -
Net income 2023 557 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,19x
Yield 2023 3,95%
Capitalization 3 967 M 3 967 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 8 975
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart POPULAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Popular, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POPULAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 55,12 $
Average target price 72,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos J. Vázquez Executive Vice President
Richard L. Carrión President
Camille Burckhart Senior Vice President-Technology Management
Javier D. Ferrer-Fernandez COO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POPULAR, INC.-14.05%3 967
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.59%398 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%230 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.88%222 021
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 486
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC15.03%146 985
