POPULAR, INC.

POPULAR, INC.

(BPOP)
Popular, Inc. : Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.40 per Common Share

08/18/2020 | 10:04am EDT

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2020.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 385 M - -
Net income 2020 368 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,96x
Yield 2020 4,19%
Capitalization 3 117 M 3 117 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 8 560
Free-Float 78,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Carrión Executive Chairman
Manuel Chinea Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos J. Vázquez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Camille Burckhart Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POPULAR, INC.-37.00%3 117
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.54%303 876
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.83%251 147
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.46%224 400
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.93%190 595
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.3.91%140 663
