Popular : Populoso lauches a new artistic show for everyone in the family
10/07/2021 | 10:47am EDT
Company Release - 3/1/2004
Populoso, the official pet character of Banco Popular,
launched a new artistic show as part of the World's
Best 10K special events. This new show combines
musical performances that communicate important
messages relevant to nutrition, friendship, and
savings habits.
"By practicing different sports during the last months,
I got to improve my physical condition and my looks. This
was of great help for me when participating at the World's
Best 10K. I learned that I can improve my health by practicing
sports, while having a great time. I also discovered that by
eating healthy food you might loose weight and become much
more nimble", said Populoso, guardian of the Club del Ahorro
savings account. Populoso's favorite sports and the ones he
practices the most are: volley ball, basket ball, jogging and
tennis.
His new artistic performance includes: reggae, ska, batukada,
and pop. The show also includes the participation of two young
guys, one of them performing "the nutritionist role" and the
other one performing "the physical trainner". Twelve artitst
were cast to perform these roles. All of them will be with
Populoso at his shows during the whole year.
"We decided to relaunch Populoso character in order to aware
children about the importance of having good nutritional
habits, while having a great time by practicing sports.
We also wanted to foster savings habits as an effective
goal achievement tool, or a way of facing any kind of
unexpected event. All these educational activities are
our contribution to help reduce diabetes and obesity
among children population", said Luz E. Bou, Auxiliar
Vice-president of Marketing Strategy and Planning.
"I invite all my pals to visit my web page at:
www.bancopopular.com/populoso There you'll find
important information and will also have a great
time playing with my games. You'll really enjoy
it!", added Populoso, the star of the show.
Populoso has been a special representative of Banco Popular
for over 15 years. Among all of his duties, he is in charge
of the savings account "Club del Ahorro de Banco Popular", and
has the responsibility of visiting different communities
and community institutions. During the last year, Populoso
visited more than 600 institutions Islandwide, promoting love
for nature, health, savings habits, and friendship among all
of our children.
"We are certain that everyone in the family will enjoy this new
show, while obtaining valuable information about health and
general wellness", added Mrs. Bou.
The renowned actor and director Gil René has been in charge of
the artistic conception and song lyrics for the show, while
conductor Gior Roig was in charge of the musical arrangements.
Populoso and the savings account "Club del Ahorro" was created
to foster savings habits among children up to 8 year of age.
All Club members receive offers and gifts specially designed
for them.