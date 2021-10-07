Popular : Populoso lauches a new artistic show for everyone in the family

Company Release - 3/1/2004

Populoso, the official pet character of Banco Popular, launched a new artistic show as part of the World's Best 10K special events. This new show combines musical performances that communicate important messages relevant to nutrition, friendship, and savings habits. "By practicing different sports during the last months, I got to improve my physical condition and my looks. This was of great help for me when participating at the World's Best 10K. I learned that I can improve my health by practicing sports, while having a great time. I also discovered that by eating healthy food you might loose weight and become much more nimble", said Populoso, guardian of the Club del Ahorro savings account. Populoso's favorite sports and the ones he practices the most are: volley ball, basket ball, jogging and tennis. His new artistic performance includes: reggae, ska, batukada, and pop. The show also includes the participation of two young guys, one of them performing "the nutritionist role" and the other one performing "the physical trainner". Twelve artitst were cast to perform these roles. All of them will be with Populoso at his shows during the whole year. "We decided to relaunch Populoso character in order to aware children about the importance of having good nutritional habits, while having a great time by practicing sports. We also wanted to foster savings habits as an effective goal achievement tool, or a way of facing any kind of unexpected event. All these educational activities are our contribution to help reduce diabetes and obesity among children population", said Luz E. Bou, Auxiliar Vice-president of Marketing Strategy and Planning. "I invite all my pals to visit my web page at: www.bancopopular.com/populoso There you'll find important information and will also have a great time playing with my games. You'll really enjoy it!", added Populoso, the star of the show. Populoso has been a special representative of Banco Popular for over 15 years. Among all of his duties, he is in charge of the savings account "Club del Ahorro de Banco Popular", and has the responsibility of visiting different communities and community institutions. During the last year, Populoso visited more than 600 institutions Islandwide, promoting love for nature, health, savings habits, and friendship among all of our children. "We are certain that everyone in the family will enjoy this new show, while obtaining valuable information about health and general wellness", added Mrs. Bou. The renowned actor and director Gil René has been in charge of the artistic conception and song lyrics for the show, while conductor Gior Roig was in charge of the musical arrangements. Populoso and the savings account "Club del Ahorro" was created to foster savings habits among children up to 8 year of age. All Club members receive offers and gifts specially designed for them.