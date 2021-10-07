Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Popular, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BPOP   PR7331747001

POPULAR, INC.

(BPOP)
  Report
Popular : Populoso lauches a new artistic show for everyone in the family

10/07/2021 | 10:47am EDT
Company Release - 3/1/2004 


Populoso, the official pet character of Banco Popular, 
launched a new artistic show as part of the World's 
Best 10K special events. This new show combines 
musical performances that communicate important 
messages relevant to nutrition, friendship, and 
savings habits.
    
"By practicing different sports during the last months, 
I got to improve my physical condition and my looks. This 
was of great help for me when participating at the World's 
Best 10K. I learned that I can improve my health by practicing
sports, while having a great time. I also discovered that by 
eating healthy food you might loose weight and become much 
more nimble", said Populoso, guardian of the Club del Ahorro 
savings account. Populoso's favorite sports and the ones he 
practices the most are: volley ball, basket ball, jogging and 
tennis. 
    
His new artistic performance includes: reggae, ska, batukada, 
and pop. The show also includes the participation of two young 
guys, one of them performing "the nutritionist role" and the 
other one performing "the physical trainner". Twelve artitst 
were cast to perform these roles. All of them will be with 
Populoso at his shows during the whole year.
    
"We decided to relaunch Populoso character in order to aware 
children about the importance of having good nutritional 
habits, while having a great time by practicing sports.
We also wanted to foster savings habits as an effective 
goal achievement tool, or a way of facing any kind of 
unexpected event. All these educational activities are 
our contribution to help reduce diabetes and obesity 
among children population", said Luz E. Bou, Auxiliar 
Vice-president of Marketing Strategy and Planning.
    
"I invite all my pals to visit my web page at:
www.bancopopular.com/populoso There you'll find
important information and will also have a great 
time playing with my games. You'll really enjoy 
it!", added Populoso, the star of the show.
    
Populoso has been a special representative of Banco Popular 
for over 15 years. Among all of his duties, he is in charge 
of the savings account "Club del Ahorro de Banco Popular", and 
has the responsibility of visiting different communities 
and community institutions. During the last year, Populoso 
visited more than 600 institutions Islandwide, promoting love 
for nature, health, savings habits, and friendship among all 
of our children.
    
"We are certain that everyone in the family will enjoy this new 
show, while obtaining valuable information about health and 
general wellness", added Mrs. Bou.
    
The renowned actor and director Gil René has been in charge of 
the artistic conception and song lyrics for the show, while 
conductor Gior Roig was in charge of the musical arrangements.
    
Populoso and the savings account "Club del Ahorro" was created 
to foster savings habits among children up to 8 year of age. 
All Club members receive offers and gifts specially designed 
for them.

Disclaimer

Popular Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 14:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
