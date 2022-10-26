Popular : Q3 2022 Financial Tables

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees Table G - Loans and Deposits Table H - Loan Delinquency - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS Table I - Loan Delinquency - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS Table J - Loan Delinquency - CONSOLIDATED Table K - Non-Performing Assets Table L - Activity in Non-Performing Loans Table M - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - CONSOLIDATED Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS Table Q - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information (Unaudited) Quarters ended Nine months ended 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 30-Sep-21 30-Sep-22 30-Sep-21 Basic EPS $5.71 $2.77 $3.09 $11.09 $8.89 Diluted EPS $5.70 $2.77 $3.09 $11.07 $8.87 Average common shares outstanding 73,955,184 76,171,784 80,126,166 76,173,783 81,864,634 Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution 74,057,332 76,286,883 80,274,942 76,304,219 82,014,113 Common shares outstanding at end of period 72,673,344 76,576,397 79,841,564 72,673,344 79,841,564 Market value per common share $72.06 $76.93 $77.67 $72.06 $77.67 Market capitalization - (In millions) $5,237 $5,891 $6,201 $5,237 $6,201 Return on average assets 2.31% 1.17% 1.34% 1.54% 1.39% Return on average common equity 27.72% 14.58% 17.10% 19.02% 17.09% Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis) 3.32% 3.09% 2.77% 3.05% 2.92% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP 3.71% 3.45% 3.04% 3.39% 3.23% Common equity per share $50.26 $55.78 $74.66 $50.26 $74.66 Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1] $38.69 $46.18 $66.01 $38.69 $66.01 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1] 4.02% 5.00% 7.17% 4.02% 7.17% Return on average tangible common equity [1] 31.86% 16.70% 19.44% 21.78% 19.46% Tier 1 capital 16.10% 16.46% 17.43% 16.10% 17.43% Total capital 17.92% 18.29% 19.90% 17.92% 19.90% Tier 1 leverage 7.65% 7.56% 7.38% 7.65% 7.38% Common Equity Tier 1 capital 16.04% 16.39% 17.36% 16.04% 17.36% [1] Refer to Table Q for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance Quarter ended Variance Nine months ended Q3 2022 Q3 2022 (In thousands, except per share information) 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 vs. Q2 2022 30-Sep-21 vs. Q3 2021 30-Sep-22 30-Sep-21 Interest income: Loans $481,088 $446,245 $34,843 $435,296 $45,792 $1,354,124 $1,303,726 Money market investments 36,966 23,742 13,224 6,914 30,052 67,172 14,300 Investment securities 133,181 101,774 31,407 87,952 45,229 331,421 265,348 Total interest income 651,235 571,761 79,474 530,162 121,073 1,752,717 1,583,374 Interest expense: Deposits 60,897 27,827 33,070 27,029 33,868 113,507 85,290 Short-term borrowings 921 248 673 54 867 1,249 259 Long-term debt 9,798 9,824 (26) 13,686 (3,888) 30,168 41,518 Total interest expense 71,616 37,899 33,717 40,769 30,847 144,924 127,067 Net interest income 579,619 533,862 45,757 489,393 90,226 1,607,793 1,456,307 Provision for credit losses (benefit) 39,637 9,362 30,275 (61,173) 100,810 33,499 (160,414) Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit) 539,982 524,500 15,482 550,566 (10,584) 1,574,294 1,616,721 Service charges on deposit accounts 40,006 41,809 (1,803) 41,312 (1,306) 122,528 121,085 Other service fees 86,402 81,451 4,951 80,445 5,957 244,987 227,455 Mortgage banking activities 9,448 13,575 (4,127) 8,307 1,141 35,888 33,098 Net gain on sale of debt securities - - - 23 (23) - 23 Net (loss) gain, including impairment, on equity securities (1,448) (4,109) 2,661 (401) (1,047) (7,651) 1,585 Net (loss) gain on trading account debt securities (274) 51 (325) 58 (332) (946) (34) Net loss on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale - - - - - - (73) Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold 1,715 170 1,545 2,038 (323) 1,140 3,008 Other operating income 290,645 24,464 266,181 37,476 253,169 342,651 91,304 Total non-interest income 426,494 157,411 269,083 169,258 257,236 738,597 477,451 Operating expenses: Personnel costs Salaries 115,887 101,847 14,040 95,185 20,702 316,407 274,814 Commissions, incentives and other bonuses 32,003 29,787 2,216 25,892 6,111 93,129 85,484 Pension, postretirement and medical insurance 17,120 13,730 3,390 13,893 3,227 43,633 38,106 Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes 28,833 23,424 5,409 22,677 6,156 76,458 72,926 Total personnel costs 193,843 168,788 25,055 157,647 36,196 529,627 471,330 Net occupancy expenses 27,420 26,214 1,206 24,896 2,524 78,357 75,471 Equipment expenses 26,626 25,088 1,538 22,537 4,089 75,193 66,917 Other taxes 15,966 15,780 186 14,459 1,507 47,461 41,623 Professional fees Collections, appraisals and other credit related fees 2,527 2,802 (275) 3,166 (639) 7,555 9,972 Programming, processing and other technology services 59,431 73,305 (13,874) 69,221 (9,790) 202,110 202,739 Legal fees, excluding collections 2,830 3,091 (261) 2,535 295 9,875 7,267 Other professional fees 47,433 35,674 11,759 29,787 17,646 116,050 85,832 Total professional fees 112,221 114,872 (2,651) 104,709 7,512 335,590 305,810 Communications 6,224 5,993 231 6,133 91 18,364 18,971 Business promotion 24,348 21,353 2,995 18,116 6,232 60,784 47,148 FDIC deposit insurance 6,610 6,463 147 7,181 (571) 20,445 18,891 Other real estate owned (OREO) income (2,444) (7,806) 5,362 (1,722) (722) (12,963) (10,554) Credit and debit card processing, volume, interchange and other expenses 14,762 11,375 3,387 12,960 1,802 38,646 36,331 Other operating expenses

Operational losses 7,145 4,061 3,084 7,147 (2) 23,031 21,571 All other 33,579 13,302 20,277 13,322 20,257 58,696 35,283 Total other operating expenses 40,724 17,363 23,361 20,469 20,255 81,727 56,854 Amortization of intangibles 795 795 - 783 12 2,481 3,089 Goodwill impairment charge 9,000 - 9,000 - 9,000 9,000 - Total operating expenses 476,095 406,278 69,817 388,168 87,927 1,284,712 1,131,881 Income before income tax 490,381 275,633 214,748 331,656 158,725 1,028,179 962,291 Income tax expense 67,986 64,212 3,774 83,542 (15,556) 182,677 233,466 Net income $422,395 $211,421 $210,974 $248,114 $174,281 $845,502 $728,825 Net income applicable to common stock $422,042 $211,068 $210,974 $247,761 $174,281 $844,443 $727,766 Net income per common share - basic $5.71 $2.77 $2.94 $3.09 $2.62 $11.09 $8.89 Net income per common share - diluted $5.70 $2.77 $2.93 $3.09 $2.61 $11.07 $8.87 Dividends Declared per Common Share $0.55 $0.55 $- $0.45 $0.10 $1.65 $1.30