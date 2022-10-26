Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Popular, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPOP   PR7331747001

POPULAR, INC.

(BPOP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
75.24 USD   +1.99%
08:23aPopular : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:18aPopular : Q3 2022 Financial Tables
PU
08:12aPopular, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Popular : Q3 2022 Financial Tables

10/26/2022 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information

Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations

Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER

Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE

Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees

Table G - Loans and Deposits

Table H - Loan Delinquency - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS

Table I - Loan Delinquency - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS

Table J - Loan Delinquency - CONSOLIDATED

Table K - Non-Performing Assets

Table L - Activity in Non-Performing Loans

Table M - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios

Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - CONSOLIDATED

Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS

Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS

Table Q - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

POPULAR, INC.

Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information (Unaudited)

Quarters ended

Nine months ended

30-Sep-22

30-Jun-22

30-Sep-21

30-Sep-22

30-Sep-21

Basic EPS

$5.71

$2.77

$3.09

$11.09

$8.89

Diluted EPS

$5.70

$2.77

$3.09

$11.07

$8.87

Average common shares outstanding

73,955,184

76,171,784

80,126,166

76,173,783

81,864,634

Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution

74,057,332

76,286,883

80,274,942

76,304,219

82,014,113

Common shares outstanding at end of period

72,673,344

76,576,397

79,841,564

72,673,344

79,841,564

Market value per common share

$72.06

$76.93

$77.67

$72.06

$77.67

Market capitalization - (In millions)

$5,237

$5,891

$6,201

$5,237

$6,201

Return on average assets

2.31%

1.17%

1.34%

1.54%

1.39%

Return on average common equity

27.72%

14.58%

17.10%

19.02%

17.09%

Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis)

3.32%

3.09%

2.77%

3.05%

2.92%

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP

3.71%

3.45%

3.04%

3.39%

3.23%

Common equity per share

$50.26

$55.78

$74.66

$50.26

$74.66

Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1]

$38.69

$46.18

$66.01

$38.69

$66.01

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1]

4.02%

5.00%

7.17%

4.02%

7.17%

Return on average tangible common equity [1]

31.86%

16.70%

19.44%

21.78%

19.46%

Tier 1 capital

16.10%

16.46%

17.43%

16.10%

17.43%

Total capital

17.92%

18.29%

19.90%

17.92%

19.90%

Tier 1 leverage

7.65%

7.56%

7.38%

7.65%

7.38%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

16.04%

16.39%

17.36%

16.04%

17.36%

[1] Refer to Table Q for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.

POPULAR, INC.

Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

Quarters ended

Variance

Quarter ended

Variance

Nine months ended

Q3 2022

Q3 2022

(In thousands, except per share information)

30-Sep-22

30-Jun-22

vs. Q2 2022

30-Sep-21

vs. Q3 2021

30-Sep-22

30-Sep-21

Interest income:

Loans

$481,088

$446,245

$34,843

$435,296

$45,792

$1,354,124

$1,303,726

Money market investments

36,966

23,742

13,224

6,914

30,052

67,172

14,300

Investment securities

133,181

101,774

31,407

87,952

45,229

331,421

265,348

Total interest income

651,235

571,761

79,474

530,162

121,073

1,752,717

1,583,374

Interest expense:

Deposits

60,897

27,827

33,070

27,029

33,868

113,507

85,290

Short-term borrowings

921

248

673

54

867

1,249

259

Long-term debt

9,798

9,824

(26)

13,686

(3,888)

30,168

41,518

Total interest expense

71,616

37,899

33,717

40,769

30,847

144,924

127,067

Net interest income

579,619

533,862

45,757

489,393

90,226

1,607,793

1,456,307

Provision for credit losses (benefit)

39,637

9,362

30,275

(61,173)

100,810

33,499

(160,414)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit)

539,982

524,500

15,482

550,566

(10,584)

1,574,294

1,616,721

Service charges on deposit accounts

40,006

41,809

(1,803)

41,312

(1,306)

122,528

121,085

Other service fees

86,402

81,451

4,951

80,445

5,957

244,987

227,455

Mortgage banking activities

9,448

13,575

(4,127)

8,307

1,141

35,888

33,098

Net gain on sale of debt securities

-

-

-

23

(23)

-

23

Net (loss) gain, including impairment, on equity securities

(1,448)

(4,109)

2,661

(401)

(1,047)

(7,651)

1,585

Net (loss) gain on trading account debt securities

(274)

51

(325)

58

(332)

(946)

(34)

Net loss on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on

loans held-for-sale

-

-

-

-

-

-

(73)

Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold

1,715

170

1,545

2,038

(323)

1,140

3,008

Other operating income

290,645

24,464

266,181

37,476

253,169

342,651

91,304

Total non-interest income

426,494

157,411

269,083

169,258

257,236

738,597

477,451

Operating expenses:

Personnel costs

Salaries

115,887

101,847

14,040

95,185

20,702

316,407

274,814

Commissions, incentives and other bonuses

32,003

29,787

2,216

25,892

6,111

93,129

85,484

Pension, postretirement and medical insurance

17,120

13,730

3,390

13,893

3,227

43,633

38,106

Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes

28,833

23,424

5,409

22,677

6,156

76,458

72,926

Total personnel costs

193,843

168,788

25,055

157,647

36,196

529,627

471,330

Net occupancy expenses

27,420

26,214

1,206

24,896

2,524

78,357

75,471

Equipment expenses

26,626

25,088

1,538

22,537

4,089

75,193

66,917

Other taxes

15,966

15,780

186

14,459

1,507

47,461

41,623

Professional fees

Collections, appraisals and other credit related fees

2,527

2,802

(275)

3,166

(639)

7,555

9,972

Programming, processing and other technology services

59,431

73,305

(13,874)

69,221

(9,790)

202,110

202,739

Legal fees, excluding collections

2,830

3,091

(261)

2,535

295

9,875

7,267

Other professional fees

47,433

35,674

11,759

29,787

17,646

116,050

85,832

Total professional fees

112,221

114,872

(2,651)

104,709

7,512

335,590

305,810

Communications

6,224

5,993

231

6,133

91

18,364

18,971

Business promotion

24,348

21,353

2,995

18,116

6,232

60,784

47,148

FDIC deposit insurance

6,610

6,463

147

7,181

(571)

20,445

18,891

Other real estate owned (OREO) income

(2,444)

(7,806)

5,362

(1,722)

(722)

(12,963)

(10,554)

Credit and debit card processing, volume, interchange and

other expenses

14,762

11,375

3,387

12,960

1,802

38,646

36,331

Other operating expenses

Operational losses

7,145

4,061

3,084

7,147

(2)

23,031

21,571

All other

33,579

13,302

20,277

13,322

20,257

58,696

35,283

Total other operating expenses

40,724

17,363

23,361

20,469

20,255

81,727

56,854

Amortization of intangibles

795

795

-

783

12

2,481

3,089

Goodwill impairment charge

9,000

-

9,000

-

9,000

9,000

-

Total operating expenses

476,095

406,278

69,817

388,168

87,927

1,284,712

1,131,881

Income before income tax

490,381

275,633

214,748

331,656

158,725

1,028,179

962,291

Income tax expense

67,986

64,212

3,774

83,542

(15,556)

182,677

233,466

Net income

$422,395

$211,421

$210,974

$248,114

$174,281

$845,502

$728,825

Net income applicable to common stock

$422,042

$211,068

$210,974

$247,761

$174,281

$844,443

$727,766

Net income per common share - basic

$5.71

$2.77

$2.94

$3.09

$2.62

$11.09

$8.89

Net income per common share - diluted

$5.70

$2.77

$2.93

$3.09

$2.61

$11.07

$8.87

Dividends Declared per Common Share

$0.55

$0.55

$-

$0.45

$0.10

$1.65

$1.30

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

Variance

Q3 2022 vs.

(In thousands)

30-Sep-22

30-Jun-22

30-Sep-21

Q2 2022

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

$2,017,312

$528,590

$538,973

$1,488,722

Money market investments

3,975,048

9,687,356

17,526,238

(5,712,308)

Trading account debt securities, at fair value

30,271

32,317

36,064

(2,046)

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

28,264,148

26,266,251

24,391,226

1,997,897

Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

1,953,710

1,664,015

85,655

289,695

Less: Allowance for credit losses

7,210

7,495

9,222

(285)

Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net

1,946,500

1,656,520

76,433

289,980

Equity securities

185,923

175,870

184,931

10,053

Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value

8,065

28,546

91,313

(20,481)

Loans held-in-portfolio

31,805,921

30,643,443

29,089,241

1,162,478

Less: Unearned income

282,733

272,507

233,869

10,226

Allowance for credit losses

703,096

681,750

718,575

21,346

Total loans held-in-portfolio, net

30,820,092

29,689,186

28,136,797

1,130,906

Premises and equipment, net

492,685

490,152

487,526

2,533

Other real estate

93,239

92,137

76,828

1,102

Accrued income receivable

224,307

216,780

200,649

7,527

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

130,541

129,877

116,567

664

Other assets

1,700,378

1,773,523

1,634,839

(73,145)

Goodwill

827,428

720,293

671,122

107,135

Other intangible assets

13,738

14,533

19,657

(795)

Total assets

$70,729,675

$71,501,931

$74,189,163

$(772,256)

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$17,605,339

$16,663,259

$15,147,567

$942,080

Interest bearing

47,213,988

48,664,405

50,865,994

(1,450,417)

Total deposits

64,819,327

65,327,664

66,013,561

(508,337)

Assets sold under agreements to repurchase

162,450

70,925

86,470

91,525

Other short-term borrowings

250,000

-

-

250,000

Notes payable

888,534

888,210

1,176,943

324

Other liabilities

934,526

921,783

929,218

12,743

Total liabilities

67,054,837

67,208,582

68,206,192

(153,745)

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock

22,143

22,143

22,143

-

Common stock

1,046

1,046

1,046

-

Surplus

4,652,508

4,576,478

4,569,641

76,030

Retained earnings

3,694,020

3,311,951

2,882,340

382,069

Treasury stock

(1,970,548)

(1,665,253)

(1,352,104)

(305,295)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(2,724,331)

(1,953,016)

(140,095)

(771,315)

Total stockholders' equity

3,674,838

4,293,349

5,982,971

(618,511)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$70,729,675

$71,501,931

$74,189,163

$(772,256)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Popular Inc. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 12:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POPULAR, INC.
08:23aPopular : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:18aPopular : Q3 2022 Financial Tables
PU
08:12aPopular, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
08:05aPopular, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
05:33aNorth American Morning Briefing: Tech Stocks Fall -2-
DJ
10/13Popular, Inc. to Participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
BU
10/04Popular, Inc. Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock and Announces Distribution on Trust ..
BU
09/30CORRECTING and REPLACING Popular, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Results and Hold Confere..
BU
09/30Popular : Code of Ethics
PU
09/06POPULAR, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POPULAR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 771 M - -
Net income 2022 832 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,85x
Yield 2022 2,86%
Capitalization 5 468 M 5 468 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 8 351
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart POPULAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Popular, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POPULAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 75,24 $
Average target price 100,42 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos J. Vázquez Executive Vice President
Richard L. Carrión President
Camille Burckhart Senior Vice President-Technology Management
Javier D. Ferrer-Fernandez COO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POPULAR, INC.-8.29%5 468
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.72%359 904
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.45%283 985
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.82%201 434
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.44%172 199
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.96%142 934