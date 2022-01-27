Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Popular, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPOP   PR7331747001

POPULAR, INC.

(BPOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Popular : Q4 2021 Financial Tables

01/27/2022 | 07:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information

Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations

Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER

Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE

Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees

Table G - Loans and Deposits

Table H - Loan Delinquency - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS

Table I - Loan Delinquency - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS

Table J - Loan Delinquency - CONSOLIDATED

Table K - Non-Performing Assets

Table L - Activity in Non-Performing Loans

Table M - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios

Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - CONSOLIDATED

Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS

Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS

Table Q - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

1

POPULAR, INC.

Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information (Unaudited)

Quarters ended

Years ended

31-Dec-21

30-Sep-21

31-Dec-20

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-20

Basic EPS

$2.59

$3.09

$2.10

$11.49

$5.88

Diluted EPS

$2.58

$3.09

$2.10

$11.46

$5.87

Average common shares outstanding

79,477,823

80,126,166

83,841,343

81,263,027

85,882,371

Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution

79,652,836

80,274,942

83,940,412

81,420,154

85,975,259

Common shares outstanding at end of period

79,851,169

79,841,564

84,244,235

79,851,169

84,244,235

Market value per common share

$82.04

$77.67

$56.32

$82.04

$56.32

Market capitalization - (In millions)

$6,551

$6,201

$4,745

$6,551

$4,745

Return on average assets

1.09%

1.34%

1.08%

1.31%

0.85%

Return on average common equity

13.74%

17.10%

12.68%

16.22%

9.36%

Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis)

2.78%

2.77%

3.04%

2.88%

3.29%

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP

3.02%

3.04%

3.35%

3.19%

3.62%

Common equity per share

$74.48

$74.66

$71.30

$74.48

$71.30

Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1]

$65.39

$66.01

$63.07

$65.39

$63.07

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1]

7.02%

7.17%

8.14%

7.02%

8.14%

Return on average tangible common equity [1]

15.66%

19.44%

14.50%

18.47%

10.75%

Tier 1 capital

17.52%

17.43%

16.33%

17.52%

16.33%

Total capital

19.38%

19.90%

18.81%

19.38%

18.81%

Tier 1 leverage

7.42%

7.38%

7.80%

7.42%

7.80%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

17.45%

17.36%

16.26%

17.45%

16.26%

[1] Refer to Table Q for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.

2

POPULAR, INC.

Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

Quarters ended

Variance

Quarter ended

Variance

Years ended

Q4 2021

Q4 2021

(In thousands, except per share information)

31-Dec-21

30-Sep-21

vs. Q3 2021

31-Dec-20

vs. Q4 2020

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-20

Interest income:

Loans

$444,101

$435,296

$8,805

$430,988

$13,113

$1,747,827

$1,742,390

Money market investments

6,847

6,914

(67)

2,933

3,914

21,147

19,721

Investment securities

88,315

87,952

363

85,502

2,813

353,663

329,440

Total interest income

539,263

530,162

9,101

519,423

19,840

2,122,637

2,091,551

Interest expense:

Deposits

26,331

27,029

(698)

33,420

(7,089)

111,621

175,855

Short-term borrowings

60

54

6

348

(288)

319

2,457

Long-term debt

11,589

13,686

(2,097)

14,039

(2,450)

53,107

56,626

Total interest expense

37,980

40,769

(2,789)

47,807

(9,827)

165,047

234,938

Net interest income

501,283

489,393

11,890

471,616

29,667

1,957,590

1,856,613

Provision for credit losses (benefit)

(33,050)

(61,173)

28,123

21,218

(54,268)

(193,464)

292,536

Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit)

534,333

550,566

(16,233)

450,398

83,935

2,151,054

1,564,077

Service charges on deposit accounts

41,613

41,312

301

39,152

2,461

162,698

147,823

Other service fees

83,793

80,445

3,348

71,156

12,637

311,248

257,892

Mortgage banking activities

17,035

8,307

8,728

9,730

7,305

50,133

10,401

Net gain on sale of debt securities

-

23

(23)

-

-

23

41

Net (loss) gain, including impairment, on equity securities

(1,454)

(401)

(1,053)

1,410

(2,864)

131

6,279

Net (loss) profit on trading account debt securities

(355)

58

(413)

440

(795)

(389)

1,033

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans, including valuation

adjustments on loans held-for-sale

-

-

-

253

(253)

(73)

1,234

Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold

1,398

2,038

(640)

2,160

(762)

4,406

390

Other operating income

22,647

37,476

(14,829)

20,546

2,101

113,951

87,219

Total non-interest income

164,677

169,258

(4,581)

144,847

19,830

642,128

512,312

Operating expenses:

Personnel costs

Salaries

96,830

95,185

1,645

92,063

4,767

371,644

370,179

Commissions, incentives and other bonuses

27,611

25,892

1,719

19,399

8,212

113,095

78,582

Pension, postretirement and medical insurance

13,971

13,893

78

12,454

1,517

52,077

44,123

Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes

22,060

22,677

(617)

18,351

3,709

94,986

71,321

Total personnel costs

160,472

157,647

2,825

142,267

18,205

631,802

564,205

Net occupancy expenses

26,755

24,896

1,859

42,793

(16,038)

102,226

119,345

Equipment expenses

25,180

22,537

2,643

22,395

2,785

92,097

88,932

Other taxes

15,160

14,459

701

13,532

1,628

56,783

54,454

Professional fees

Collections, appraisals and other credit related fees

3,227

3,166

61

2,948

279

13,199

12,588

Programming, processing and other technology services

69,647

69,221

426

66,483

3,164

272,386

253,565

Legal fees, excluding collections

3,445

2,535

910

2,734

711

10,712

10,611

Other professional fees

28,736

29,787

(1,051)

31,865

(3,129)

114,568

117,358

Total professional fees

105,055

104,709

346

104,030

1,025

410,865

394,122

Communications

6,263

6,133

130

6,274

(11)

25,234

23,496

Business promotion

25,833

18,116

7,717

16,466

9,367

72,981

57,608

FDIC deposit insurance

6,688

7,181

(493)

6,880

(192)

25,579

23,868

Other real estate owned (OREO) income

(3,860)

(1,722)

(2,138)

(4,000)

140

(14,414)

(3,480)

Credit and debit card processing, volume, interchange and

other expenses

8,757

12,960

(4,203)

13,209

(4,452)

45,088

45,108

Other operating expenses

3

Operational losses

16,820

7,147

9,673

4,992

11,828

38,391

26,331

All other

18,226

13,322

4,904

6,034

12,192

53,509

57,443

Total other operating expenses

35,046

20,469

14,577

11,026

24,020

91,900

83,774

Amortization of intangibles

6,045

783

5,262

1,052

4,993

9,134

6,397

Total operating expenses

417,394

388,168

29,226

375,924

41,470

1,549,275

1,457,829

Income before income tax

281,616

331,656

(50,040)

219,321

62,295

1,243,907

618,560

Income tax expense

75,552

83,542

(7,990)

43,045

32,507

309,018

111,938

Net income

$206,064

$248,114

$(42,050)

$176,276

$29,788

$934,889

$506,622

Net income applicable to common stock

$205,711

$247,761

$(42,050)

$175,923

$29,788

$933,477

$504,864

Net income per common share - basic

$2.59

$3.09

$(0.50)

$2.10

$0.49

$11.49

$5.88

Net income per common share - diluted

$2.58

$3.09

$(0.51)

$2.10

$0.48

$11.46

$5.87

Dividends Declared per Common Share

$0.45

$0.45

$-

$0.40

$0.05

$1.75

$1.60

4

Popular, Inc.

Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

Variance

Q4 2021 vs.

(In thousands)

31-Dec-21

30-Sep-21

31-Dec-20

Q3 2021

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

$428,433

$538,973

$491,065

$(110,540)

Money market investments

17,536,719

17,526,238

11,640,880

10,481

Trading account debt securities, at fair value

29,711

36,064

36,674

(6,353)

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

24,968,269

24,391,226

21,561,152

577,043

Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

79,461

85,655

92,621

(6,194)

Less: Allowance for credit losses

8,096

9,222

10,261

(1,126)

Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net

71,365

76,433

82,360

(5,068)

Equity securities

189,977

184,931

173,737

5,046

Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value

59,168

91,313

99,455

(32,145)

Loans held-in-portfolio

29,491,330

29,089,241

29,588,430

402,089

Less: Unearned income

247,441

233,869

203,234

13,572

Allowance for credit losses

695,366

718,575

896,250

(23,209)

Total loans held-in-portfolio, net

28,548,523

28,136,797

28,488,946

411,726

Premises and equipment, net

492,231

487,526

510,241

4,705

Other real estate

85,077

76,828

83,146

8,249

Accrued income receivable

203,096

200,649

209,320

2,447

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

121,570

116,567

118,395

5,003

Other assets

1,628,572

1,634,839

1,737,041

(6,267)

Goodwill

712,616

671,122

671,122

41,494

Other intangible assets

13,332

19,657

22,466

(6,325)

Total assets

$75,088,659

$74,189,163

$65,926,000

$899,496

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$15,684,482

$15,147,567

$13,128,699

$536,915

Interest bearing

51,320,606

50,865,994

43,737,641

454,612

Total deposits

67,005,088

66,013,561

56,866,340

991,527

Assets sold under agreements to repurchase

91,603

86,470

121,303

5,133

Other short-term borrowings

75,000

-

-

75,000

Notes payable

988,563

1,176,943

1,224,981

(188,380)

Other liabilities

959,008

929,218

1,684,689

29,790

Total liabilities

69,119,262

68,206,192

59,897,313

913,070

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock

22,143

22,143

22,143

-

Common stock

1,046

1,046

1,045

-

Surplus

4,650,182

4,569,641

4,571,534

80,541

Retained earnings

2,973,745

2,882,340

2,260,928

91,405

Treasury stock

(1,352,650)

(1,352,104)

(1,016,954)

(546)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

(325,069)

(140,095)

189,991

(184,974)

Total stockholders' equity

5,969,397

5,982,971

6,028,687

(13,574)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$75,088,659

$74,189,163

$65,926,000

$899,496

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Popular Inc. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 12:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POPULAR, INC.
07:19aPOPULAR : Q4 2021 Financial Tables
PU
07:05aPopular, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
07:04aPOPULAR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
01/20Popular Bank Appoints Adam Dejak to Lead Residential Mortgage Lending Division
BU
01/12Popular Raises Quarterly Divided to $0.55, Authorizes $500 Million in Buybacks -- Share..
MT
01/12POPULAR : Announces Capital Actions - Form 8-K
PU
01/12POPULAR, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/12Popular, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $500 million worth of its shares.
CI
01/12Popular Announces Capital Actions
BU
01/12Popular, Inc. Proposes Quarterly Common Stock Dividend for Second Quarter of 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POPULAR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 579 M - -
Net income 2021 909 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,00x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 7 096 M 7 096 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 8 522
Free-Float -
Chart POPULAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Popular, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POPULAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 88,86 $
Average target price 105,83 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos J. Vázquez Executive Vice President
Richard L. Carrión Executive Chairman
Camille Burckhart Senior Vice President-Technology Management
Javier D. Ferrer-Fernandez COO, Executive VP & Head-Business Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POPULAR, INC.8.31%7 096
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.59%435 491
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.17%370 772
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.50%252 774
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.84%210 377
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.70%206 243