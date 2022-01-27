|
Popular : Q4 2021 Financial Tables
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER
Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE
Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
Table G - Loans and Deposits
Table H - Loan Delinquency - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS
Table I - Loan Delinquency - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS
Table J - Loan Delinquency - CONSOLIDATED
Table K - Non-Performing Assets
Table L - Activity in Non-Performing Loans
Table M - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios
Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - CONSOLIDATED
Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS
Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS
Table Q - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures
1
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information (Unaudited)
|
|
|
Quarters ended
|
|
Years ended
|
|
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
31-Dec-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
Basic EPS
|
$2.59
|
$3.09
|
$2.10
|
$11.49
|
$5.88
|
Diluted EPS
|
$2.58
|
$3.09
|
$2.10
|
$11.46
|
$5.87
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
79,477,823
|
80,126,166
|
83,841,343
|
81,263,027
|
85,882,371
|
Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution
|
79,652,836
|
80,274,942
|
83,940,412
|
81,420,154
|
85,975,259
|
Common shares outstanding at end of period
|
79,851,169
|
79,841,564
|
84,244,235
|
79,851,169
|
84,244,235
|
Market value per common share
|
$82.04
|
$77.67
|
$56.32
|
$82.04
|
$56.32
|
Market capitalization - (In millions)
|
$6,551
|
$6,201
|
$4,745
|
$6,551
|
$4,745
|
Return on average assets
|
1.09%
|
1.34%
|
1.08%
|
1.31%
|
0.85%
|
Return on average common equity
|
13.74%
|
17.10%
|
12.68%
|
16.22%
|
9.36%
|
Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis)
|
2.78%
|
2.77%
|
3.04%
|
2.88%
|
3.29%
|
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP
|
3.02%
|
3.04%
|
3.35%
|
3.19%
|
3.62%
|
Common equity per share
|
$74.48
|
$74.66
|
$71.30
|
$74.48
|
$71.30
|
Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1]
|
$65.39
|
$66.01
|
$63.07
|
$65.39
|
$63.07
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1]
|
7.02%
|
7.17%
|
8.14%
|
7.02%
|
8.14%
|
Return on average tangible common equity [1]
|
15.66%
|
19.44%
|
14.50%
|
18.47%
|
10.75%
|
Tier 1 capital
|
17.52%
|
17.43%
|
16.33%
|
17.52%
|
16.33%
|
Total capital
|
19.38%
|
19.90%
|
18.81%
|
19.38%
|
18.81%
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
7.42%
|
7.38%
|
7.80%
|
7.42%
|
7.80%
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
|
17.45%
|
17.36%
|
16.26%
|
17.45%
|
16.26%
|
[1] Refer to Table Q for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
|
|
|
|
|
2
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)
|
|
Quarters ended
|
Variance
|
Quarter ended
|
Variance
|
Years ended
|
|
|
|
Q4 2021
|
|
Q4 2021
|
|
|
(In thousands, except per share information)
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
vs. Q3 2021
|
31-Dec-20
|
vs. Q4 2020
|
31-Dec-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
$444,101
|
$435,296
|
$8,805
|
$430,988
|
$13,113
|
$1,747,827
|
$1,742,390
|
Money market investments
|
6,847
|
6,914
|
(67)
|
2,933
|
3,914
|
21,147
|
19,721
|
Investment securities
|
88,315
|
87,952
|
363
|
85,502
|
2,813
|
353,663
|
329,440
|
Total interest income
|
539,263
|
530,162
|
9,101
|
519,423
|
19,840
|
2,122,637
|
2,091,551
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
26,331
|
27,029
|
(698)
|
33,420
|
(7,089)
|
111,621
|
175,855
|
Short-term borrowings
|
60
|
54
|
6
|
348
|
(288)
|
319
|
2,457
|
Long-term debt
|
11,589
|
13,686
|
(2,097)
|
14,039
|
(2,450)
|
53,107
|
56,626
|
Total interest expense
|
37,980
|
40,769
|
(2,789)
|
47,807
|
(9,827)
|
165,047
|
234,938
|
Net interest income
|
501,283
|
489,393
|
11,890
|
471,616
|
29,667
|
1,957,590
|
1,856,613
|
Provision for credit losses (benefit)
|
(33,050)
|
(61,173)
|
28,123
|
21,218
|
(54,268)
|
(193,464)
|
292,536
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit)
|
534,333
|
550,566
|
(16,233)
|
450,398
|
83,935
|
2,151,054
|
1,564,077
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
41,613
|
41,312
|
301
|
39,152
|
2,461
|
162,698
|
147,823
|
Other service fees
|
83,793
|
80,445
|
3,348
|
71,156
|
12,637
|
311,248
|
257,892
|
Mortgage banking activities
|
17,035
|
8,307
|
8,728
|
9,730
|
7,305
|
50,133
|
10,401
|
Net gain on sale of debt securities
|
-
|
23
|
(23)
|
-
|
-
|
23
|
41
|
Net (loss) gain, including impairment, on equity securities
|
(1,454)
|
(401)
|
(1,053)
|
1,410
|
(2,864)
|
131
|
6,279
|
Net (loss) profit on trading account debt securities
|
(355)
|
58
|
(413)
|
440
|
(795)
|
(389)
|
1,033
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans, including valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments on loans held-for-sale
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
253
|
(253)
|
(73)
|
1,234
|
Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold
|
1,398
|
2,038
|
(640)
|
2,160
|
(762)
|
4,406
|
390
|
Other operating income
|
22,647
|
37,476
|
(14,829)
|
20,546
|
2,101
|
113,951
|
87,219
|
Total non-interest income
|
164,677
|
169,258
|
(4,581)
|
144,847
|
19,830
|
642,128
|
512,312
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries
|
96,830
|
95,185
|
1,645
|
92,063
|
4,767
|
371,644
|
370,179
|
Commissions, incentives and other bonuses
|
27,611
|
25,892
|
1,719
|
19,399
|
8,212
|
113,095
|
78,582
|
Pension, postretirement and medical insurance
|
13,971
|
13,893
|
78
|
12,454
|
1,517
|
52,077
|
44,123
|
Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes
|
22,060
|
22,677
|
(617)
|
18,351
|
3,709
|
94,986
|
71,321
|
Total personnel costs
|
160,472
|
157,647
|
2,825
|
142,267
|
18,205
|
631,802
|
564,205
|
Net occupancy expenses
|
26,755
|
24,896
|
1,859
|
42,793
|
(16,038)
|
102,226
|
119,345
|
Equipment expenses
|
25,180
|
22,537
|
2,643
|
22,395
|
2,785
|
92,097
|
88,932
|
Other taxes
|
15,160
|
14,459
|
701
|
13,532
|
1,628
|
56,783
|
54,454
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Collections, appraisals and other credit related fees
|
3,227
|
3,166
|
61
|
2,948
|
279
|
13,199
|
12,588
|
Programming, processing and other technology services
|
69,647
|
69,221
|
426
|
66,483
|
3,164
|
272,386
|
253,565
|
Legal fees, excluding collections
|
3,445
|
2,535
|
910
|
2,734
|
711
|
10,712
|
10,611
|
Other professional fees
|
28,736
|
29,787
|
(1,051)
|
31,865
|
(3,129)
|
114,568
|
117,358
|
Total professional fees
|
105,055
|
104,709
|
346
|
104,030
|
1,025
|
410,865
|
394,122
|
Communications
|
6,263
|
6,133
|
130
|
6,274
|
(11)
|
25,234
|
23,496
|
Business promotion
|
25,833
|
18,116
|
7,717
|
16,466
|
9,367
|
72,981
|
57,608
|
FDIC deposit insurance
|
6,688
|
7,181
|
(493)
|
6,880
|
(192)
|
25,579
|
23,868
|
Other real estate owned (OREO) income
|
(3,860)
|
(1,722)
|
(2,138)
|
(4,000)
|
140
|
(14,414)
|
(3,480)
|
Credit and debit card processing, volume, interchange and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other expenses
|
8,757
|
12,960
|
(4,203)
|
13,209
|
(4,452)
|
45,088
|
45,108
Other operating expenses
3
|
Operational losses
|
16,820
|
7,147
|
9,673
|
4,992
|
11,828
|
38,391
|
26,331
|
All other
|
18,226
|
13,322
|
4,904
|
6,034
|
12,192
|
53,509
|
57,443
|
Total other operating expenses
|
35,046
|
20,469
|
14,577
|
11,026
|
24,020
|
91,900
|
83,774
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
6,045
|
783
|
5,262
|
1,052
|
4,993
|
9,134
|
6,397
|
Total operating expenses
|
417,394
|
388,168
|
29,226
|
375,924
|
41,470
|
1,549,275
|
1,457,829
|
Income before income tax
|
281,616
|
331,656
|
(50,040)
|
219,321
|
62,295
|
1,243,907
|
618,560
|
Income tax expense
|
75,552
|
83,542
|
(7,990)
|
43,045
|
32,507
|
309,018
|
111,938
|
Net income
|
$206,064
|
$248,114
|
$(42,050)
|
$176,276
|
$29,788
|
$934,889
|
$506,622
|
Net income applicable to common stock
|
$205,711
|
$247,761
|
$(42,050)
|
$175,923
|
$29,788
|
$933,477
|
$504,864
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
$2.59
|
$3.09
|
$(0.50)
|
$2.10
|
$0.49
|
$11.49
|
$5.88
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
$2.58
|
$3.09
|
$(0.51)
|
$2.10
|
$0.48
|
$11.46
|
$5.87
|
Dividends Declared per Common Share
|
$0.45
|
$0.45
|
$-
|
$0.40
|
$0.05
|
$1.75
|
$1.60
4
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Variance
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2021 vs.
|
(In thousands)
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
Q3 2021
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$428,433
|
$538,973
|
$491,065
|
$(110,540)
|
Money market investments
|
17,536,719
|
17,526,238
|
11,640,880
|
10,481
|
Trading account debt securities, at fair value
|
29,711
|
36,064
|
36,674
|
(6,353)
|
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
24,968,269
|
24,391,226
|
21,561,152
|
577,043
|
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|
79,461
|
85,655
|
92,621
|
(6,194)
|
Less: Allowance for credit losses
|
8,096
|
9,222
|
10,261
|
(1,126)
|
Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net
|
71,365
|
76,433
|
82,360
|
(5,068)
|
Equity securities
|
189,977
|
184,931
|
173,737
|
5,046
|
Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value
|
59,168
|
91,313
|
99,455
|
(32,145)
|
Loans held-in-portfolio
|
29,491,330
|
29,089,241
|
29,588,430
|
402,089
|
Less: Unearned income
|
247,441
|
233,869
|
203,234
|
13,572
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
695,366
|
718,575
|
896,250
|
(23,209)
|
Total loans held-in-portfolio, net
|
28,548,523
|
28,136,797
|
28,488,946
|
411,726
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
492,231
|
487,526
|
510,241
|
4,705
|
Other real estate
|
85,077
|
76,828
|
83,146
|
8,249
|
Accrued income receivable
|
203,096
|
200,649
|
209,320
|
2,447
|
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
|
121,570
|
116,567
|
118,395
|
5,003
|
Other assets
|
1,628,572
|
1,634,839
|
1,737,041
|
(6,267)
|
Goodwill
|
712,616
|
671,122
|
671,122
|
41,494
|
Other intangible assets
|
13,332
|
19,657
|
22,466
|
(6,325)
|
Total assets
|
$75,088,659
|
$74,189,163
|
$65,926,000
|
$899,496
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest bearing
|
$15,684,482
|
$15,147,567
|
$13,128,699
|
$536,915
|
Interest bearing
|
51,320,606
|
50,865,994
|
43,737,641
|
454,612
|
Total deposits
|
67,005,088
|
66,013,561
|
56,866,340
|
991,527
|
Assets sold under agreements to repurchase
|
91,603
|
86,470
|
121,303
|
5,133
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
75,000
|
-
|
-
|
75,000
|
Notes payable
|
988,563
|
1,176,943
|
1,224,981
|
(188,380)
|
Other liabilities
|
959,008
|
929,218
|
1,684,689
|
29,790
|
Total liabilities
|
69,119,262
|
68,206,192
|
59,897,313
|
913,070
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
22,143
|
22,143
|
22,143
|
-
|
Common stock
|
1,046
|
1,046
|
1,045
|
-
|
Surplus
|
4,650,182
|
4,569,641
|
4,571,534
|
80,541
|
Retained earnings
|
2,973,745
|
2,882,340
|
2,260,928
|
91,405
|
Treasury stock
|
(1,352,650)
|
(1,352,104)
|
(1,016,954)
|
(546)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
|
(325,069)
|
(140,095)
|
189,991
|
(184,974)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
5,969,397
|
5,982,971
|
6,028,687
|
(13,574)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$75,088,659
|
$74,189,163
|
$65,926,000
|
$899,496
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Popular Inc. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 12:18:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about POPULAR, INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on POPULAR, INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
2 579 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
909 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|8,00x
|Yield 2021
|1,97%
|
|Capitalization
|
7 096 M
7 096 M
-
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|2,75x
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|2,74x
|Nbr of Employees
|8 522
|Free-Float
|-
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends POPULAR, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|
88,86 $
|Average target price
|
105,83 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
19,1%